Briefing on the development of populist politics in the EU on 24 June

On 24 June I will be briefing the foreign correspondents interested in populist politics at the Brand Exchange 3 Birchin Lane EC3 at 2pm
I will talk about the success of populist parties in the EU and the last European election, look at what they want and how they are developing their power and influence, and explain how Brexit has changed UK politics radically. The thoughts in part come from my latest book, “We don’t believe you” (available on Amazon) and will assist with further updating of that book.
Please let me know if you are wanting to come.
10 Comments
Brexit hasn’t changed UK politics but simply exposed it for what it is.
And the BBC.
Seconded, it’s also exposed the cracks in our constitution, it requires at least some honesty and honour in MPs to work even adequately.
Indeed SJ, Brexit has changed UK politics radically. The Country is divided into those that believe in Democracy and those that don’t!
For my part, I can say that I no longer speak to people I have known since childhood because they can see no wrong in reneging on the Referendum result! They believe their views are superior to those the Brexiteers! – As far as I am concerned, I never want anything more to do with these people as long as I live! And I know that I am far from being alone in this stance!
Are you going to include numbers for the state pension debts?
You know, we don’t believe you.
Or the 220 bn a year you have to spend on all the debts. 30% of taxes.
People rightly John don’t believe you and other MPs. My small, but admittedly random sample of MPs asking them how much was owed by the state, include pensions just came back with the borrowing number, or the hadn’t a clue.
That’s the danger. People think there’s a solution, and the solution is socialism because you wont’ tell them the truth. The truth being you and the socialists, MPs in general have redistributed all their wealth leaving a massive debt that can’t be paid.
So they will choose Corbyn and end up eating their pet cats when it doesn’t work
Reply I have never denied the pay as you go future obligations for the state pension nor the likely future NI and Income tax payments to meet them.
I wonder how many who comment on here – who might agree that Brexit has changed UK politics – would be totally against a change to our political system that meant that, for example, the Brexit Party had representation in parliament (after the next election) proportionate to its vote share? I.e. how many of you would support Proportional Representation – or do you cling to Disproportionate Representation because, mostly, it keeps the Tories in power.
Meant to add, although, of course – unless we convincingly leave the EU, after the next GE the Tory Party may find itself down to a handful of MPs and a Labour government with a large majority. The Brexit Party will destroy the Tory vote and, if Labour are sensible, they will hoover up the Remain vote.
There are problems with all kinds of voting systems, and with major disparities in constituency sizes etc.
FPTP does certainly mean that many voters don’t stand a chance of getting ‘their’ Party into power. On the other hand, PR tends to lead to coalitions, where voters either get endless ‘yet more of the same’ politics, or governing Parties with small majorities bow to tiny and extreme Parties’ wishes in order to pass major legislation.
… says one who appears to have a very limited knowledge of what is really happening in other countries. Can you tell me how many countries have FPTP as their voting system?
We had a referendum on PR and it lost by an overwhelming majority. End of story.
No, we didn’t. PR was never offered, although it was requested. We got a fudge, ie. a referendum on AV (Alternate Vote) which is just another version of FPTP.