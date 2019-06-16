The Economic Adviser to the Lega party, the larger of the two governing coalition partners in Italy, has come up with a scheme for mini BOTs or low denomination Treasury Bills. The Italian Parliament recently passed a motion in favour, though this is not binding and the Treasury is not yet printing and issuing these bonds.
The Italian state like others issues Treasury Bills to institutional investors. These are usually short term loans to help finance public spending. They can be traded against their electronic certificates.
This new scheme is to issue so called Treasury Bills or bonds with no repayment date and no rate of interest payable. They would be issued with physical certificates or notes in 10,20, 50 etc Euro denominations. Individuals could pay tax bills with them, or buy any goods or services from the state like petrol from a state owned filling station.
The European Central Bank has been asked about this. They have said if this is a parallel currency it is under the rules of the Euro scheme illegal. If these are debt instruments they have to be under the overall budget deficit and borrowing controls that apply in a single currency.
The mini BOTs look much like banknotes and would give the Italian state the effective right to print a money substitute to get round some of the controls on their economy from the Euro scheme. It is a provocative idea. So far they have put the idea into circulation but not the notes. If they did start to issue them it would be a major challenge to the Euro.
The mini-BOT scheme is a concept of genius, enabling Italy should it ever wish to abandon the Euro currency having readily to hand a functioning replacement currency. Not for the Italians the derailing cry of “but what currency would you use?” that did for the SNP’s separatist antics (tragically).
All praise to the Lega Nord that unlike Greece’s Syriza does not wish its country to live on its knees subservient to the ambitions of evil Eurocrats.
Alas most of the UK establishment, bureaucrats, the legal establishment, academia, the BBC, May, Hammond, Cameron, Osborne, Major, Brown, Blair, the Conservative party, the Libdims, Labour, SNP, Plaid …. want the UK to live on its knees subservient to the ambitions of evil Eurocrats too.
There is only one thing worse than neoliberal governments practicing fiscal austerity within its own currency and that is doing it with someone else’s currency.
Remember that the prime directive of neoliberal economics is to direct as much public money as possible into private sector corporations. They then redistribute it, less large fees and charges, to the rest of us via interest, dividends and cost minimised services.
Prof Mitchell hates the EU and particularly the dysfunctional Euro currency system, more than JR does. he has a short post titled “Eurozone fiscal rules bias nations to stagnation – exit is the remedy”. Includes Italy leaving the Euro.
For countries which run external deficits like the UK, the fiscal deficit has to offset the drain in domestic spending from the external sector (net imports); and, the overall private domestic / household saving. Otherwise, you get recession and stagnation.
A sovereign country’s taxation gets paid in its sovereign currency, that is what makes its currency valuable. Citizens have to get some to pay their taxes else they would use other stuff as currency.
Remember that 19 Eurozone governments have to borrow Euro by issuing bonds at market interest rates, they are not currency issuers, the ECB is the Euro currency issuer. They are treated like corporate bonds. The ECB like the UK Treasury never need to borrow their own currency from anyone and they will never run out of their respective currencies.
Perhaps the first tangible signs of the EU implosion. We need to be well clear when it occurs.
We better hope Italy does not crash out of the euro. Losses to the banking system would surely run into the €10bns, maybe €100bns. The resulting contraction of credit would then mean recession Europe wide at least. The eurozone really needs to integrate politically and fiscally as set out by Président Macron in order to stabilize the outlook.
Being in a currency union with a country with stagnant growth and 130% debt to gdp is a major liability. It is odd that some pro-EU economists eg in publications like the FT, dont pick this up more.
An interesting prospect at least Italy are cutting taxes and not still increasing them as in UK. Italy is probably now even more EU skeptic than the UK. My wife is Italian the country it is in a total mess. Perfectly pleasant properties even in nice parts of Nothern Italy can be bought for well under 50,000 euros, the banks are mainly insolvent. Italy’s youth unemployment rate has recently climbed above Spain’s (for the first time in more than a decade) 33% in January 19.
What a massive waste of talent – not working and in the main not even learning how to work. But then they do have quite a large black economy I suppose.
@ Lifelogic “My wife is Italian the country it is in a total mess.”
I and I am confident many others will recoil from any suggestion (implied by the juxtaposition) that Mrs. Lifelogic is at all responsible for the total mess.
all part of the wonderful EU.
I seem to remember that when the EURO was first being mooted it was suggested that it too should be issued as a parallel currency. The Europhiles and the then EEC firmly slapped this down as they saw it as a further hurdled to the dream of a Federal superstate.
Nobody seems to be addressing the Elephant in the room. And that is the EURO is not a finished project. For it to be completed there has to be FULL policial, economic and financial unification between all members that use the EURO and to a lesser extent those that use it but are not members of the EU. And as Germany will not be lender of last resort and allow financial transfers, I fail to see an end to the problems that the EURO brings.
The Italians and others are in a Gordian knot and the only way out it to Leave the EU, but they can’t as the people do not want to. This is an impossible situation that will in the end lead to ruin. I truly despair for them.
Bring it on. Anything that speeds up the demise of the EU is welcome.
Maybe Westminster could learn a thing or two from Italy.
Why not be honest, leave the Euro and revert to the Lira. The Italian government could then take their traditional route of devaluation. The bond proposal seems to me to be a casino solution. They might be more at home with Bitcoin.
As tbese Bonds devalue in terms of buying and selling them can you still pay your tax bill and buy your petrol with them at their nominal printed value in Euros. If so they won’t be popular in government and commercial circles.
I am sure that the Greek and Spanish governments will be watching this development with great interest.
So Corbyn is planning to tax people if they give more than a lifetime allowance of £125,000 away to children! We are still waiting from our (economically challenged, tax to death socialist Chancellor and PPE graduate) the increased IHT allowances as promises by Osborne (& Hammond) many years ago to £1 Million each! It still remains at 40% over £325K this despite his desperate and idiotic fudge attempt, (In Italy it is just 4% of the amount exceeding €1 million for each heir child or spouse), in the USA the threshold is circa $10 million each.
So you can spend your money on prostitutes, Ferraris, alcohol, private yachts, expensive holidays, various mistresses, eating at top Michelin restaurants, flying round the world first class. …….. but in a Corbyn/Mc Donnall world (and probably even a socialist Gove, Rory Stewart, Jeremy Hunt, Mathew Hancock …. one) not on helping your children to buy a home, their university fees, training them to become a doctor, on private school education or even for urgent private medical care needed no doubt!
Why bother to earn it if, after paying nearly 50% tax & NI on it the remaining part is not even yours anyway to spend as you choose? Why do the British put up with being taxed to death and served generally appalling public services too. BBC brain washing perhaps?
Heffer, Ridley, Hannan and Welsh all sound as usual in the Telegraph’s comment section today.
I’m not the best on financial matters but if this causes problems for the euro then I’m glad we’re not a part of it and wouldn’t want to have to use the euro in the UK. I think problems are brewing up in the EU. The sooner we are out, the better. We will not escape any crashes completely but at least we have our own currency and can make our own decisions once we are out..
The EU elite, of course, could not tolerate such insubordination – They will put pressure on Italy against using this as an alternative currency. AS we all know the EU cannot tolerate free thinking or ideas that come from others – They have to be in control at all times, and of all things.
I hope that Italy can find a way to make this work to their benefit to help them escape the over-tight constraints the EU imposes.
Italy still yearns for the Lira – perhaps one day they will get that back.
I doubt it’s a serious challenge more a warning shot to the fiscal domination of Euro and the EU. It signals intent and mood more than formal policy
If Lega want to change the sovereign status of Italy they need to appeal to the citizens of Italy and hold a national referendum. Anything else is purely cosmetic
As an aside I see RGS is once again being used to slander and tarnish Eurosceptic heavyweights. From Farage to Johnson. They tick all the boxes that trigger Europhile, liberal left progressives into a psychotic frenzy. It’s delicious to watch their infantile squealing.
I cannot possibly see how the EU would agree to this at all, as it is a threat to their Financial control within the Euro Zone as well as their authority.
Looks like Italy are getting desperate for money.
Perhaps they would do a little better if they were to encourage more tourists from outside of Italy who would bring in some much needed cash with them.
Oh hold on a minute, the EU are suggesting they may make it more difficult to the UK traveller when we leave !
Following the common law principle that ‘Everything is permitted, unless it is explicitly prohibited’, innovation is allowed and the regulators have to adapt quickly to new developments.
But under the Napoleonic concept that ‘Nothing is permitted, unless it is explicitly authorised’, innovation is stifled as the regulators respond slowly to observations of developments in other regimes. Of course, the globalists of the left would really like the authoritarian concept ‘Everything is either mandatory or prohibited’.
One would think that the Eurozone rules, like the EU’s other pillars, embed the Napoleonic concept.
However the ECB has been so slow to address Bitcoin, it’s not at all clear that they will be able to prevent mini-BOT until they are de facto a parallel currency
The problem with the ‘one size fits all’ euro is that doesn’t operate equally. It is very under valued for Germany, hence their ‘economic success’. For many of the southern European countries it is very over valued, limiting their abilities and aiding their demise. For a long time Merkel crowed over these countries boasting how efficient Germany was! Prior to the euro, Germany wasn’t a ‘powerhouse’. Her crowing didn’t convince and annoyed those who understood what was happening and were on the receiving end of this unfairness.
Fair play to the Italians for wanting a ‘currency’ that fits their own economy for a change.
On a related, this is why the UK’s industrial base had to be diminished, Germany doesn’t like competition.
Italy shows the danger of having know-nothing ‘populists’ running things.
So does the United States.
Two great countries disgraced by their miserably incompetent leaders.
Having successfully ‘taken back control’ from undemocratic Brussels (which I had a vote for last month), the Conservative Party is now going to install its own know-nothing populist as leader.
Sure, he can guffaw in Latin but the big blonde oaf does not do detail. He is more game show host than leader. We might as well go the whole hog and replace PMQs with Have I Got News For You.
Like Mr Trump he is also very thin skinned. He does not like criticism.
He has no idea of the tsunami of contempt coming his way. It’s going to be funny.
Yeah, bits of paper issued by dodgy Italians versus the Euro, one of the world’s two reserve currencies. I expect the ECB is really worried. Or, put another way, wouldnt you be better focusing on how Brexit has crashed the pound?
I’m sure John will address that when Brexit actually happens. Fluctuations in the pounds value to date have happened while we have been full members of the EU – so why don’t *you* explain it for us ?
It is the continuing refusal to give up on the fact remain lost that has caused the problems.
Trump tweeting about the London mayor is hilarious, upsetting all the lefty commentators.
What they all miss out is the first step where Khan called a press conference and called Trump a 21-st century fascist. Then he whined when Trump responded.
Italy has a massive debt problem, that’s what it’s all about. I note the Remain press keeps quiet about it – mustn’t give anyone the impression that everything isn’t going swimmingly in the rest of the EU.
Sounds like the scheme small towns use to keep visitors spending money in their shops.
Similarly whenever I have travelled to Scotland and the Chanel Islands I endeavour to spend all their notes and coins before leaving. Difficult to see the difference with the Italian scheme.
yep…..just a ‘local’ sub-currency to avoid trading with the Euro. Totally understandable.
When the Euro was proposed didn’t Mrs Thatcher suggest is should be as a parallel /reserve currency, a suggestion the Italian leader gleefully and publicly shot down?
Yes, in 1990 then Chancellor John Major proposed the “Hard Ecu”. It would have been a parallel currency designed specifically for forex transactions.
I wonder whatever happened to him…
spends his time watching cricket….doubt he understands much about that either.
Mr Redwood,
This is a relatively old idea and given publicity again for propaganda reasons. It would be attractive to money launderers and lead to a back market (they would be denominated in Euro but are basically untraceable, like banknotes. Of course that would be in line with Italian financial tradition, the country having one of the largest informal sectors in Europe.
Would it provoke a reaction from the ECB? Unlikely so, but the Eurogroup would simply repeat existing policy (that you state correctly). I would say, let them print and see what happens.
It is a pity that Italy does not want to argue in its own defense, probably out of fear that reasoning with the EU in public (privately there is no problem from what I hear) with rob them of a useful enemy that they could use to wegdge the 5 stars, their partner-enemy.
That defense would be that some other countries do not properly account for unfunded gvt pension liabilities (but try to adhere to the stability pact) while Italy does not have a lot of gvt pension liabilities in the first place and Italians save (often from informal earnings) individually and invest in get bonds or in savings products issues by banks (that until recently used to be seen as gvt backed).
I wonder how many on this site would accept the SNP unilaterally issuing Euro coins and notes rather than Bank of Scotland coins and notes, as a parallel currency to the official GBP?…
The EU is concerned that there are a number of EU rogue governments out there that will have to be challenged and reined in and so this is just another reason why there will be no chance of them reopening the WA-
Matteo Salvini is determined to take all measures he can as a populist to improve the lot of the Italian people.
He does not worry about upsetting the Brussels bureaucracy or being a thorn in their side.
With the new unelected top dogs and MEP’s sparks are sure to fly in Strasbourg.
Isn’t the most interesting development that this is due to the EU threatening to fine Italy over its debt:GDP ratio which is higher than the rules allow, presently at 132% and heading for 133.8% if forecasts are correct.
The real question here is: why (only) Italy? Other EU countries including France are outside the permitted parameters and yet the EU are not proposing to fine them; only the coalition of so-called populists in Italy.
This has the capacity to bring down the Euro. Personally, I hope it does but also that we exit before there is any contagion effect.
One minor correction. BOT is an acronym for buono ordinario del tesoro, which is an ordinary short-term Italian treasury bill. They would not only be €10, €20, €50 but would be issued in all ‘small-value’ notes in the range €1 to €500.
Reply There are no plans for 1,2,3,4 Euro denoms. My article is accurate. It will not be an ordinary TB as there is no repayment date.
At first note a currency that earns no interest with limited backing appears weak, but it is a known fact that bad money drives out good money.
As this goes into circulation people will naturally prioritise spending the weaker currency first. I can only suppose that one day the plan is the Italians will wake up de-facto outside the Euro without any laws passed and all the uncertainty and panic normally occurring due to such events.
It remains to be seen how strongly the ECB act against such an existential threat, like our remainers I expect them to bring in severe punishments that can only make a bad situation worse, logic is not something they respect.
The backdrop to this is a UK finally exiting the EU with £10 billion net less revenue for EU budget and likely tariffs erected, a Germany sliding deeper into recession, an EU pressured by the US to reduce exports/increase imports with likely tariffs employed, and a stagnant Italy steadily increasing an unplayable debt.
The future for the UK looks bright, the EU looks … interesting.
It is Mosler bonds.
Warren Mosler the father of MMT came up with the idea over 5 years ago.
MMT is the only true description how monetary systems operate which is neither ideological or political but based on accounting fact.
I’ve been on the BBC radio talking about it.
The Italians are being advised by a group of MMT economists they’ve been advising Italy for several years now. Only a matter of time before they try and get out of the Euro.
I set up MMT Scotland this year and I’ve been warning you all on here for over a year now whoever is left with the lies that.
Taxes fund government spending
Government finances operates like a household budget
Don’y understand that government deficits are non government sector surpluses
Are going to be wiped out at the ballot box for lying to voters for nearly 50 years now.
They have been xperimenting with paying for public services with tax credits. Presumably, this is happening because Italy doesn’t possess enough Euros to pay its citizens to provide all the goods and services needed to maintain and run the public sector of its social economy. And Italy can’t “create” the additional Euros it needs because that prerogative is the exclusive right of the EU Central Bank which Italy, even as a sovereign member of the EU, has no control over.
Italy still needs to have the grass mowed and the weeds pulled in its public gardens. So it has been playing with the idea to pay the gardeners with tax-credits. The gardeners are willing to do the work in exchange for the government’s tax-credits, because it means the Euros they earn (in other ways) can then be used to purchase goods and services rather than for paying their taxes. So, in practical terms, it is “just like” getting paid in Euros.
Presumably, the tax-credit payments described take the form of notations on the gardeners’ tax account. An hour’s worth of weeding is noted as 15 Euros worth of extinguished taxes. If the gardener has a tax liability of, say, €3750, their taxes would be completely paid after providing 250 hours of weeding and pruning. After that, obviously, they would have no more incentive to provide any services in exchange for the tax-credits. So the amount of services Italy can obtain in this fashion is directly limited by the amount of tax liabilities it can impose on its citizens.
It would be possible, however, to structure the tax-credit payments in another way which would have a very different outcome. Instead of making the payment as a credit notation on a citizen’s tax account, the Italian government could issue paper tax-credits and pay them to the citizens for their gardening services. To be specific, this would be a piece of “official” paper, signed with an important signature, on which was printed something like the following:
The Sovereign Italian Government promises the bearer of this paper ONE EURO of credit on taxes owed to the Sovereign Italian Government.
This amounts to exactly the same thing as making a direct credit on a citizens’ tax account, but we now have set in motion a curious set of subsequent economic actions: Now, after an hour of weeding, upon receiving her 15 paper tax-credits―for convenience, let’s call them “PTCs” and give them the symbol β―the gardener can choose to do the following. She can put the PTCs under her mattress for safekeeping until the day her taxes must be paid. Or she can use the β15 to purchase a lasagna dinner at her neighborhood trattoria. The owner of the trattoria is willing to accept the PTCs in exchange for the lasagna, garlic bread, and wine because he, too, has to pay taxes to the Italian government. So, for all practical purposes, receiving the PTCs is just the same as receiving Euros for him as well.
Now we have to ask an important question: Is the amount of services Italy can obtain by issuing and “spending” its paper tax-credits still directly limited by the amount of tax liabilities it can impose on its citizens? In other words, if every Italian citizen theoretically has received enough PTCs to pay their taxes with—either having received them directly from the government for providing public services, or having received them from other citizens in exchange for lasagna dinners—will the citizens’ willingness to exchange real goods and services in exchange for the PTCs come to a halt?
Crucially, the answer is No. This is because the act of “embodying” the tax-credits in exchangeable pieces of paper has given the PTCs a usefulness in addition to their usefulness as tax payments: This additional usefulness, of course, is the ability to use them to buy goods and services from other Italian citizens and businesses. Thus, the number of paper tax-credits in “circulation” could vastly exceed, at any given time, the total actual tax liabilities of the Italian citizenry. The PTCs would continue to be accepted for lasagna dinners, because the Trattoria owners know they can use the PTCs they receive to subsequently buy Italian shoes and motorcycles— in addition to using them to pay their taxes.
It will no doubt have dawned on most every reader that what we’ve just created is “money.” Specifically, we’ve created what is called “fiat money”—which happens to be the kind of money the world has been using now for the past half century (ever since the U.S. formally abandoned the gold-standard in 1971). Having thus conjured a rudimentary image of fiat-money to life we should quickly make some important (and perhaps startling) observations about it.
Observation 1: How does the PTC “currency” come into existence? The sovereign Italian government creates it. Paper tax-credits are not created by Italian banks, nor are they borrowed from China—or even the EU Central Bank. They are printed by the Italian government. Note: PTCs could also be created by the Italian government digitally—that is, with keystrokes that enter numbers in an electronic ledger of account. In either case, the point is ONLY the Italian government has the legal right to create them. Why? Because that is the prerogative of sovereignty and the definition of fiat money.
Observation 2: How many PTCs can the Italian government create and spend? Or, to rephrase the question more precisely, how many times can the Italian government promise to accept one of its paper tax-credits in exchange for a Euro’s worth of taxes owed? The answer is simple: as many times as it wants! It doesn’t matter if all the taxes have been paid in full—it can still issue and spend the promise over and over again. The citizens will continue to accept the promise in exchange for real goods and services for two reasons: first, they know other Italian citizens and businesses will accept the promise as payment for lasagna dinners and, second, they know for sure that taxes due will come around again—and soon.
Observation 3: If (as observation 2 suggests is possible) the Italian government just keeps issuing and spending its paper tax-credits (fiat money) to buy goods and services from its citizens, won’t the number of PTCs in circulation keep growing until, inevitably, the price of things in the Italian economy begins to skyrocket? A lasagna dinner that used to cost β15 suddenly costs β150! In other words: Inflation. The answer, of course, is Yes. So what can the Italian government do to keep a lid on the inflationary pressure created by its continued issuing and spending of PTCs? Two things:
The government can continue to collect taxes from the citizens (or, if necessary, even increase the taxes in collects). Taxes will remove PTCs from circulation, reducing the number of them available in the market-place to buy lasagna dinners and Italian shoes. Taxes, then, have a dual virtue in a fiat money system: they continuously reinforce the citizens’ desire to earn the government’s paper tax-credits—and they drain the paper tax-credits out of the market place, helping to keep prices stable.
The government can also create special savings accounts that citizens can put their excess PTCs in. The accounts would earn interest (paid by the government with new PTCs)—but the agreement would be that the citizen would leave their “old” PTCs in the account, untouched, for a period of time—say 10 years. This means a large number of PTCs which would otherwise be competing to pay for lasagna dinners would be replaced with a much smaller number of PTCs (the interest payments). The net result will be fewer PTCs buying goods and services in the market-place. If you want, you could call these special savings accounts “government bonds.”
Historical Note: When the U.S. was in the midst of mobilizing to fight WW2 it was issuing and spending historical quantities of U.S. paper tax-credits (fiat dollars) to pay U.S. citizens to build battleships and bombers—and to pay the recruits in its growing army and navy. Inflation was, indeed, starting to become a problem. So what did the government do? Two things: it increased taxes, and it issued War Bonds. It even imposed a requirement that workers take a percentage of their pay in War Bonds. By 1943, inflation was brought back under control.
Observation 3: What happens to the PTCs when they are presented to the Italian government as tax payments? The mind-money framework we learn from early childhood “tells us” that the taxes collected by a national government are what the government then uses to pay for public goods and services. Crucially, however, this IS NOT TRUE with a fiat-money system. Looking at the paper tax-credit system we’ve just described, it’s clear that (by logical necessity) the government FIRST issues and spends the paper tax-credit, then it accepts it back as a tax payment. At that point of taking it back, the tax-credit is of no further use to the government. It is simply cancelled: it becomes a particular citizen’s tax liability with a line drawn through it. If the government needs to spend another paper tax-credit, it simply issues a new one. (It is actually easier and more efficient to issue new tax-credits than to “recycle” old ones.)
Observation 4: Is it logical for a sovereign government to borrow the paper tax-credits it has issued? Please try, for a moment, to wrap your mind around this question! Here is something that ONLY the Italian government can create, and something it can create as many of as it needs, at any time it needs them. Why would it ever want, or need, to “borrow” them from the Italian citizens? It is, therefore, illogical to imagine the Italian government ever being “in debt” to its citizens! The Government Bonds we mentioned previously are not a “debt” the Italian government owes to anyone—they are savings accounts which hold the citizens’ excess PTCs for a specified period time. When the bonds “mature,” the PTCs are simply transferred back to the citizen. In a fiat money system, therefore, it is illogical (and irresponsible) to imagine or describe U.S. Government Bonds as being the government’s “debt”—or, more specifically, to talk about that “debt” as being “unsustainable,” or to suggest the government cannot pay its citizens to undertake and accomplish some important task because it will “increase the government’s debt.”
Having made these observations, it appears the Italian government has stumbled on an actual solution to the “austerity” it has been forced to impose on itself by the European Union. Except we must now confront the fact that the rules of the EU do now ALLOW Italy to issue and spend its own sovereign fiat currency! The only “money” Italy is allowed to use is the Euro—and the only way the Italian government can obtain Euros is either by collecting them as taxes from its citizens, or by borrowing them from the European Central Bank, which has the exclusive prerogative of issuing them. And these methods of obtaining Euros to spend are falling short of what Italy needs to pay its citizens to do. So…. Italy has decided to pay its citizens with tax-credits, and then (why not?) with paper tax-credits. And then, presumably, the EU says, “Whoa, hold on here! It looks like you are printing your own money, which is not allowed by our rules!”
We could then proceed to an International Court in which Italy claims it isn’t breaking the EU rules because it isn’t printing “money” but is simply issuing tax-credits. The EU would then have to argue that “tax-credits” are, in fact, what “money” is! In making that argument, it would be forced to explain everything we’ve just explained which would, in turn, reveal and establish not only the absurdity of the Eurozone monetary system, but also that the whole world (including the U.S.) is misunderstanding and mismanaging its money system—and unnecessarily making a vast majority of the world’s citizenry miserable in the process.
Or – -in plain English – — The EU is stamping it’s feet and saying NO – – VE MUST CONTROL EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING.
Interesting idea. More interesting if they went for a full state-backed crypto-currency approach.