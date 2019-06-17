Speech at 40th anniversary conference on Margaret Thatcher

I spoke on Saturday at the Anniversary Conference at the Thatcher Centre, Somerville College Oxford.
I spoke about wider ownership policies, about the poor economic background to the start of her premierships and about the impact difference on European policy had on her period in office. I am asking for a copy of the video of the speech to be available here for those interested.
16 Comments
Indeed well when Labour leave power there is always a poor economic background as we have learned. Imaging what it will be like if/when Corbyn/Mc Donnall are voted out after trashing the economy and stealing private assets.
All that is needed is freedom, choice, low taxes, a bonfire of red tape, cheap reliable energy, peace and small government. Alas the Conservative endlessly fail to deliver this too. Hammond/May has increased taxes to the highest for 50+ years and is still increasing taxes and government debt while delivering poor and declining services and much more red tape too.
Oh for the spirit of Thatcher to drive our country to greater things again …
Id love to see it.
Many will disagree, but I long for the day when we have someone like Margaret Thatcher to lead us again, but I know its not going to happen.
This country is in a mess, and I don’t see anything much being done about it. Reading the recent crime statistics is very depressing in itself.
Oh my , how we now need a politician like Thatcher. Spine, courage, principled and a steely determination to confront the forces of the left. And what have we got on offer? I tried to watch that pathetic farce dished up by the Tory hating Ch.4. Excruciating, utterly excruciating. God help the UK
Good morning – again
That is very kind of you, Sir John.
Many thanks.
Good Morning,
IF ONLY the Tory PCP had somebody half as competent as Mrs T.! However we’ve got Boris, so lets put the best possible team around him:
Raab for Brexit secretary again
Sir John, for Finance
Hunt to stay as Foreign office
Javid for Home Office
McVey for Development (foreign giveaways)
Patel to Education
Fox to stay at Trade
Steve Baker at Defence
Rees-Mogg at Business
Mark Francois at Transport
Braverman to Work and Pensions
I am certainly interested. Thank you.
On the subject of spinning, can anything be done to stop the harm it is doing? To go back to Raab, for example. His enemies got wind of the fact that women like Raab. So they resurrected an ancient remark on feminist bigotry – with which most women concur. But the spin doctors are fearful women will turn against him because of this; so they make him say he has championed women’s perks, and they tell him to keep smiling all the time, even in the street. What women liked about him was that he was serious, and steely, and then when he did smile, it was charming. They will go off him if he is turned into a spin doctor’s wooden doll with an inane smile on its face.
Thank you: I shall look forward to viewing. It is nice to look back on days when we had a proper prime minister.
(That would be the same Oxford that refused to confer on M. an honorary degree, hitherto traditional?)
Those were the days, the best P M since Churchill, there has been nothing to compare to
With Mrs. Thatcher, as for the last, no comment
A great woman and PM. Sorely missed.
Here is the video of the event:
Dr Sir John Redwood MP, Former Adviser and Minister in Mrs Thatcher’s Government, talks about his experiences in her Govt during the 1980s Margaret Thatcher: 40 Years On
#johnredwood #margaretthatcher #margaretthatchercentre
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bruges.group/permalink/10157394134899936?sfns=mo
I have written to Boris promising to vote for him if you are Chancellor.
Thatcher did some good.
The single market, for example, is her crowning achievement which – ironically – in future will benefit all of Europe except us.
But we must not gloss over the huge damage she did to communities up and down the country. Her government destroyed swathes of the country – decimating industry.
Parts of the country have still not recovered from what she inflicted.
I was in my politics A level class when news came in that she had resigned. How we cheered!
Every prime minister that has followed her – with the exception of Theresa May – has been better.
Because unlike Thatcher – who imposed her policies on the country – the rest have all sought to govern by consensus. And as we have seen over the last 3 years – by selling out to extremists on the right, as Thatcher and May both did, all you get is pain.
Yes please, SJ. Mrs Thatcher was a revelation and turned around this country, the sick man of Europe into a Global powerhouse. It was a pity that there was collateral damage on the way to prosperity but it was either that or have the Country declared a Bond defaulter, which would have meant even worse to follow. Her policies were correct to limit the damage and eventually to provide Britons will a brighter future.
The shame is, all of her efforts and the bad after-effects on those that were involved have been further crippled by successive less-capable Goverment leaders and EU policies that are penalising or shutting down our own home energy supplies. Like Coal and Natural Gas from fracking. Right now, this country needs a new revelation.
Margaret Thatcher’s two essays on Europe (‘Europe – Dreams and Nightmares’ and ‘Britain and Europe – Time to Renegotiate’) in ‘Statecraft’ (2002) are still surely the most surgical and comprehensive demolition of the EU ever made. The two essays can be found published separately, but it’s worth buying the whole book to read them.
Her 1988 College of Europe address in Bruges shows just what a restraining influence on Maastricht and the creation of the EU she would have exercised, had she not been assassinated politically by her europhile enemies in the parliamentary party: “My first guiding principle is this: willing and active cooperation between independent sovereign states is the best way to build a successful European Community. To try to suppress nationhood and concentrate power at the centre of a European conglomerate would be highly damaging and would jeopardise the objectives we seek to achieve. Europe will be stronger precisely because it has France as France, Spain as Spain, Britain as Britain, each with its own customs, traditions and identity. It would be folly to try to fit them into some sort of identikit European personality. “