Brexit, populism and the future of the EU – new talk at Politeia, 2 July

The Foreign Press event about my book “We don’t believe you” may not allow the public tickets we now learn. I will keep you posted if the press relents over wider public access to the event on 24 June
Owing to strong demand I have arranged a new presentation and event with Politeia for 2 July at lunch time at the Oxford and Cambridge Club, Pall Mall. They can help you with tickets on 0207 799 5034. This will help those who were too late for tickets for the IEA. It will be a different talk with a panel to follow up interesting and topical issues.
18 Comments
You are showing leadership contenders how it should have been done. We want the issues properly analyses and discussed – we want to challenge you on your proposals – Wow – that sounds like the way Parliament should work … will come as a surprise to Rory. If Rory’s proposal for a scientifically selected assembly works for Brexit, which he says is too difficult for `parliament’ – why Recall them? The ‘assembly’ may as well just trundle on and we can all concentrate on how to manipulate the ‘scientific selection machine’.
I see you went to the same School For Cynics as I did, Lynn.
Who will select the scientists who will do the selection for this Assembly?
Who will select the selectors who will select the scientists who will do the selection for this Assembly?
And if the Assembly comes up with suggestions and answers that Parliament doesn’t like, we will presumably be told the Assembly was only, ahem, advisory.
I suspect that many MPs have in reality and thinking been reduced to the level of effectiveness of parish councillors. I believe it suits many of them because they can shrug off responsibility as disasters occure. The mechanism for lifting responsibility from them has been the EU and a myriad of quangos. Corporations use condultants to sort out their management failings in a similar way. With the exception of very specialist areas, I look upon consultants as an admission of failure. The fact that our host and a few like minded MPs are prepared to expend serious intellectual thought on our challenges is to be admired and encouraged. Come the day we leave the EU that is what we will need in abundance.
Good I will be in London that day as it happens.
Ruth Davidson in the Telegraph today:- A pact with Brexit Party would be an admission Tories are dead, Even in this new age of politics, Conservatives can still beat insurgent parties if we actually leave the EU.
Well Ruth, Cameron only just managed to scrape a slim majority in 2015, due to his referendum promise and the collapse of the UKIP netting me a few £thousands at about 4 to 1. So how on earth will the Conservative win an overall majority without a Brexit Party accommodation of some form or other? You are totally deluded so some maths dear. Unless that is the Conservative become a real Brexit party in all but name. But how can they do that when 70% of their MPs, are socialists, tax borrow and waste, PC, identity politics pushers, Libdim remainers like Ruth? No very likely even if Borris or Rabb win. Zero chance if they do not.
UKIP in 2015 took just 12% in 2015 and that was almost enough to stop an overall majority. Look at the Peterborough or the EU elections. Boris will have huge difficulties delivering Brexit. He has a far worse starting point than T May did but he is at least not an idiot or a traitor.
I would reserve judgement if I were you,LL.
Events,dear boy,events!
I’ve been following the leadership debates.
Don’t like this Rory Stewart fellow, but he’s making the others look like idiots.
He worries me a lot.
Actually they all talked like idiots in the last debate, apart from Boris Johnson who was not there to talk like an idiot but will have his chance tonight.
In contrast the charming Dia Chakravarty talked sense on the Sky press review last night, saying that she was fed up with pointing out again and again that whatever UK politicians may decide EU will not – cannot – “take no deal off the table”.
https://twitter.com/DiaChakravarty/status/1138772000170790913?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
“MPs huffing and puffing about taking No Deal off the table know very well that UK can’t unilaterally do that. If we don’t agree to EU’s terms or they don’t agree to ours, only way to avoid No Deal is revoking Art 50. If that’s what they’re advocating, just be honest FGS.”
I also got fed up saying it when her newspaper eschewed my second letter:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/06/13/parliament-makes-a-sensible-decision-at-last-on-brexit/#comment-1028877
“Speaking in the Commons debate today an MP claimed that the people “want no deal taken off the table”.
Even if that were the case it could not be achieved through a decision taken just by the UK, rather it would be necessary to persuade the EU and all its member states to amend Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union which at present does not permit the EU to take no deal off the table.
What is being proposed is comparable to the unilateral disarmament advocated by Jeremy Corbyn and his colleagues in CND, and just as foolish.”
I don’t trust the way Rory Stewart is being promoted by the media, the BBC, people phoning phone-ins when he was largely unknown saying he is the best candidate and even despite the one thing that should have squashed all and any support…he is the one May voted for (plus all the usual Remainers).
If he wins I will have even less faith in the Conservative Party and all government linked elections than I do now, which would be difficult to happen. To think only as long ago as 2015 I assumed elections in this country, apart from the odd unusual event and the possible abuse of postal votes, to be democratic and fair.
There are a few articles about Stewart on The Conservative Woman and the comments are worth a read, the only ones with a good word for him only have it because they want the Party totally destroyed. If he wins I will think it was fixed.
I am sure he is a likeable chap over a pint, but he does not come across as a real Conservative. He is from the May camp of Blairite conservatives of which at the moment there are too many.
Rory Stewart is an appalling lefty, big government, high tax, EU phile just like Blair, Major, Brown, Cameron and May. Surely we have suffered enough of these people?
Slightly better than Corbyn is the best one can say of him. But he would surely just give us Corbyn.
Just to be more specific.
I fear Old Bozo Johnson is going to blow it again, leaving the door open for young Rory to nose ahead on the finishing line.
I doubt it. If he does the sound wing will surely leave and join the far better supported Brexit Party.
IF so then the tories are done for. Never to govern again.
Brexit and Populism. The double standards in the court between brexit supporters and anti-brexit people who show acts of violence against politicians isn’t good. The 31 year old man who egged Jeremy Corbyn telling him “to respect the vote” quite rightly got 28 days with the Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeting after the incident involving Corbyn: “Acts of violence against politicians loses your argument, lessens your cause and demeans our democracy.
Yet today because the second incident was against Farage the man gets community service, with a reward mentioned in the Guardian of £1705! Mixed messages for the public, so is it ok to throw milkshake over our MPs but not an egg?
Congratulation on being so much in demand as an author …
I do not buy that one, but time will resolve matters.
I see the current home secretary is busy destroying any hope the Conservatives have of winning the next election by opening the floodgates of immigration even more.
And the health ministers have completely given up holding the NHS to account for its widespread failings.
This limbo land of no real government really is disastrous for the country.