More money for West Berkshire and Wokingham schools?

By johnredwood | Published: June 18, 2019

One of the good things to come out of the Conservative leadership election is a willingness to talk about the obvious need for more money for schools. I have pressed the case with the main leadership contenders, who seem ready to relax the budgets a bit. Rory Stewart has not tried to talk to me or many other MPs because he has been so busy with the media and the wider public, but the others who have contacted MPs  are encouraging about more money for schools.

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

