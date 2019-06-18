More money for West Berkshire and Wokingham schools?

One of the good things to come out of the Conservative leadership election is a willingness to talk about the obvious need for more money for schools. I have pressed the case with the main leadership contenders, who seem ready to relax the budgets a bit. Rory Stewart has not tried to talk to me or many other MPs because he has been so busy with the media and the wider public, but the others who have contacted MPs are encouraging about more money for schools.
