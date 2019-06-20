Negotiating our way out of the EU?

By johnredwood | Published: June 20, 2019

In the muddle of the tv debate on Tuesday there were three positions advanced on how to get out of the EU, and effectively three positions on when to get out.

Mr Stewart argued that Parliament had to pass the Withdrawal treaty it has thrice rejected. That looks very unlikely. In default of that he invented all sorts of new processes which would entail a long delay in exit. HIs further consultation with the public might well be designed to move towards a  second referendum or some other way to stop Brexit altogether.

Messrs Hunt, Javid and Gove argued there had to be a renegotiation, with efforts at least to remove the backstop from the current Withdrawal treaty. It is difficult to believe any of this. The EU has made clear they do not intend to re open the Withdrawal Treaty issues. Changing the Political declaration would not change the backstop or any of the other bad features of the draft Treaty. There is no obvious authority to negotiate with before the new Commission is formed. It seems impossible for a new PM to engage in talks, get meaningful changes to the Treaty and put it through Parliament before October 31. Two of the three countenanced a short delay to get an agreement, with Mr Gove favouring a delay until  end December 2019.

Mr Johnson insisted on exit on 31 October. He has in mind offering a free trade deal to the EU. If they will agree to talks on such a proposition then the UK need not impose any new tariffs on them as we leave, nor them on us. Under GATT 24 there would be ample time to discuss the Free Trade Agreement whilst continuing to trade without tariffs whilst doing so. If the  EU refuses to discuss a Free Trade Agreement then we leave without a deal and impose the same tariffs on the EU as we impose on everyone else. They do the same to us. The EU has always said they are interested in a free trade agreement but it has to be negotiated after we have left.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

110 Comments

  1. formula57
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:18 am | Permalink

    Fair enough that “Mr Johnson…. has in mind offering a free trade deal to the EU” (although let us keep in view trade deals do not always do only good) but the worry remains that he may betray us with resurrection in some form of May’s Withdrawal Surrender (for which he once voted).

    Reply
    • Nigel E
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:00 am | Permalink

      I suspect he’ll be happy if the backstop can be time limited or better removed, forgetting the many other as bad features of the WA.

      I am not at all confident that BJ will keep his promise to leave on 31st Oct.

      Reply
    • NickC
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:02 am | Permalink

      Formula57, The problem is not Boris Johnson – if he becomes PM – the problem is the EU. Over 45 years experience shows that the EU is not interested in free trade, the EU is interested only in extending its power.

      That is why many of us have advocated (note to Remains: advocacy is not a “promise”) that we walk away from both a withdrawal agreement and a trade “deal”. It may be possible to safely make some minor agreements, from aviation to driving licences, because they are internationally governed or commonplace, and therefore not open to the EU to manipulate.

      Reply
    • Hope
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:06 am | Permalink

      JR, your views on Ivan Rogers analysis of these proposals in the Spectator please.

      He seems to think the EU will not negotiate and the UK will return with its tail between its legs begging for a trade deal which will cost more than the current servitude plan.

      Reply
      • Hope
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:20 am | Permalink

        If Tories have the brains his first task would be to change postal voting. Second task, radical change to BBC to put the fear of God into the corrupt extreme left wing bias organisation that flouts the will of the people and its very purpose.

        Reply
    • Anonymous
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:15 am | Permalink

      Sure. The immediate point here is what Mr Johnson says at face value NOW ” Leave on 31st October.”

      He has, thus far, lead by such a march because the Tory MPs sitting in marginal seats know full well that core Tory voters still want to leave the EU completely and that this is the message that will resonate with them.

      So why are are we still hearing about a second referendum and Brino ?

      The BBC has been busy agenda setting rather than reporting the news. A state enforced organisation such as this has no place except behind an iron curtain. It must go.

      Reply
  2. Shirley
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:21 am | Permalink

    I truly fear the WA agreement with the EU. I fear that the Remainer MP’s will back it, if they think they cannot stop Brexit. It’s a bad deal, but I think the Remainers are desperate and arrogant enough to do the dirty on the UK. They have used every dirty trick in the book.

    The WA must be binned, for the sake of the country. Let the EU sink or swim on it’s own merits without our £39bn.

    The best and most permanent solution is a GE, so we can rid the Commons of the undemocratic MP’s. Then we will have a majority of MP’s all pulling for the UK. The danger, of course, is that they will lie and defraud the electorate with promises they never intend to keep, merely to get elected. We need some sort of recall for MP’s who lie to their constituents.

    Reply
    • NickC
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:13 am | Permalink

      Shirley, Remain MPs have already lied and defrauded the electorate with promises they never intended to keep, in the manifestos (note to Remains: manifestos are promises) during the 2017 general election.

      Remain MPs must be brought to understand that democracy is not for them to pick and mix – “oh, I don’t like that Referendum result, so I’ll ignore it”, they say. Why should we obey their elections and laws, if they won’t obey ours? And again – for Remains – preventing the implementation of our 2016 vote is not the same as advocacy.

      Reply
    • Hope
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

      The remainers will vote with Corbyn for no confidence. A general election will take place.

      EU fanatics Clarke, Letwin have already stated they are standing down so ousting them makes no difference. Boles, Soubry, Woolaston and Allen have already basically left. Then there are those where the writing is on the wall to be ousted: Lee, Greive, Gauke.

      Reply
  3. Pominoz
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:21 am | Permalink

    Sir John,

    Well, at least Rory Stewart is out of the running – thank goodness.

    The answer is so blooming obvious, for all the points you make today. Out on 31st October – or preferably earlier – on WTO terms. All those who voted leave know it, Some who voted remain, but respect the referendum result, know it. Experts from all spheres assert that any difficulties in leaving will be modest and short-lived. It is only those ‘know best’ MPs who seem determined to continue to stop the UK leaving, either soon, or at all.

    Good luck to Boris. I have concerns, each in different ways, about the other four remaining candidates and, unfortunately, not 100% confidence that Boris himself will find a way to deliver on time – either because he is thwarted, or because the precise details of his strategy, yet to be disclosed, suddenly reveal a ‘necessary’ delay.

    The end of this long running saga, caused in the main by duplicitous PM, is well overdue. Halloween is an absolute deadline.

    Reply
    • Helena
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:13 am | Permalink

      Not a single leave campaigner in 2016 suggested we would leave on WTO terms. They all said we would get a great deal, and the official Leave paperwork explictly said the Art 50 notification wouldn’t even be sent until a deal was agreed. There is no mandate for leaving on WTO terms.

      Reply
      • Zorro
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:51 am | Permalink

        Wrong – the EU has always said that they would only agree a trade deal after we have left. If they impose new tariffs, we will be in credit and can take plenty of measures to counter any effects from their introduction. The EU can, of course, maintain tariff free access to treasure island if they reciprocate. Where there’s a will….

        Zorro

        Reply
      • mickc
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:02 am | Permalink

        The Remain campaign, including all party leaders, said leaving meant leaving the Single Market, the Customs Union etc.

        The point was made very clearly.

        Reply
      • Ian
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:09 am | Permalink

        No one suggested as the only thing on the table was a ‘clean break’, which what was voted for in the manifestoes of the majority in Parliament. Parliament also passed a law with the majority agree that was to be the only situation.

        Mrs. May as a remain supporter invented all the other stuff so as delay everything as long as possible as she didn’t want the UK taking control of its own destiny. The preference was far Parliament to rubber stamp laws passed to it by un-elected Overlords.

        Reply
      • Anonymous
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

        No one was aiming for WTO but for successful negotiations it was always an option.

        YES. It was mentioned.

        Reply
      • NickC
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:23 am | Permalink

        Helena, What both campaigns engaged in was advocacy, not promises. Neither side was going to form a government. Advocacy is not a manifesto promise. The fact that the government then failed to take VoteLeave’s advice after we won, is the government’s fault, not VoteLeave’s.

        Moreover, your absurd claim that: “Not a single leave campaigner … suggested we would leave on WTO terms”, is false. Gerard Batten even wrote a book about it. I and many others on here or elsewhere advocated walking away from the EU, for the pretty obvious reason that the EU is power obsessed and cannot be trusted.

        Reply
      • Lynn Atkinson
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:34 am | Permalink

        We will get a great deal, but it will be negotiated after we leave. The EU always said that – a trade deal after we leave!

        Reply
      • Jagman84
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:38 am | Permalink

        The Rules of the EU dictate that any nation exiting the protectionist bloc will do so on WTO terms. They will not talk about a FTA until after we are out. All the more reason to leave sooner, rather than later.

        Reply
      • L Jones
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:48 am | Permalink

        ”Mr Stewart argued that Parliament had to pass the Withdrawal treaty it has thrice rejected. That looks very unlikely.”

        It’s the word ”unlikely” that is not exactly confidence-inspiring.

        If Mr Johnson voted for it once, at its most recent presentation, who’s to say (if HE doesn’t) that he won’t resurrect it?

        Reply
      • Pragmatist
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:55 am | Permalink

        Cameron promised he would sign Article 50 no later than the morning of 24th June 2016

        Reply
      • Stred
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:55 am | Permalink

        The EU refused to negotiate a deal before their colonial agreement and ransom was paid. There was no promise to get a trade deal prior to the leaving. The government leaflet did not say that we would continue in the single market. The campaign claimed we would have access to it, as other countries do. We will only obtain a trade deal after we leave and EU products are subject to the same tariffs as the rest of the world.

        Reply
      • rose
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:48 am | Permalink

        You are contributing to the blog of someone who did, in company with others who did. What was the point of coming out of the oppressive treaties, only to go back into another? There wasn’t any need to use article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty either. All that was necessary was to repeal the 1972 legislation, write a polite letter, and leave. Our relations with our friends and neighbours would be better if we had done it that way, and our economy would have been spared three years of excruciating uncertainty and shambolic government.

        Reply
      • TomTomTom
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:05 am | Permalink

        I don’t remember any Remain Campaigner saying that there should be another referendum either.

        In fact, I distinctly remember them saying they would “Respect the result of the referendum”.

        Reply
      • Mike Ferro
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:37 am | Permalink

        Where is the mandate for refusing to leave on WTO terms?

        Reply
      • Richard1
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:46 am | Permalink

        unfortunately the strategy recommended by the leave campaign – to propose a comprehensive FTA – was never tried. It was certainly not suggested by anyone in the Remain camp, nor in Remain literature, that if we could not agree a deal to the EU’s liking then we would just ignore the referendum and remain in the EU.

        Reply
      • graham1946
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:58 am | Permalink

        Leave campaigners didn’t dream that Remainers would be doing the ‘negotiating’ (taking Brussels dictation actually) and sabotaging the process with the intention of making it all so long and complicated that the people would turn against it. They succeeded in the first two, but the people are still for Brexit, so just get on with it. Also, it is the EU which will not talk about a deal until their punishment terms are met. Why you still love this EU set up is beyond my imagination.

        Reply
      • oldrightie
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 11:08 am | Permalink

        Wrong. Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty specifically says that WTO was the default option after two years of invocation. That treaty obligation was broken by May and the EU. A court case is in progress to rule on that breach. Regardless, “no deal” is a misnomer. WTO is an EU treaty fact.

        Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:22 am | Permalink

      Agreed, let us hope Boris has the guts to deliver and does not bottle it. It will not be easy with all the dire, lefty, pro EU, big government, anti-democratic MPs in his party.

      Rory might make a leader for the Labour Party or Libdims perhaps but he is not a Conservative.

      Reply
      • Hope
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:31 am | Permalink

        Boris is not conservative. That notion has long passed. There is no conservatism in the Tory party. It is a left wing tribute band to Blaire. A few MPs exist, but until root and branch reform so it is in line with its membership it is done. Hague started the top down know best and ignore its membership.

        Associations are no more than serfs to raise cash and cheaply act as a postal service. Associations needs to get some respect back being able to shape policy, being able to appoint their own conservative MP not a left wing liberal clone from CCHQ. Two thirds of Tory MPs are EU left wing liberal clones. Brought about after Thatcher.

        Bruce Newsome and others evidences and chronicles it very well.

        Reply
      • Tad Davison
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:42 am | Permalink

        LL,

        Boris does at least have more credibility than the others. If he does make it, and genuinely delivers Brexit on time, then he deserves our support. We leavers need to do what we do best and keep the pressure up on the remainers until such time as they can be removed from office via the ballot box.

        Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 11:01 am | Permalink

        Nor of course is Jeremy Hunt. He too is essentially an anti-democratic, pro EU, big state, socialist. He would certainly be a disaster at any general election due to his total failure to address the disaster that is the current NHS system for five years. A dire state monopoly that kills thousands every year.

        He also is rather robotic in the May mode (though not quite as dire). He generally talks as if addressing rather dim primary school children in the same way.

        Reply
    • Anonymous
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:16 am | Permalink

      Rory is now going to be King Maker, apparently. Stop Boris. (I don’t care either way)

      Reply
  4. Mark B
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:21 am | Permalink

    Good morning

    People really do need to listen to Mr.Barnier. He has made it quite clear that there are ONLY 3 options on the table.

    1. Sign the WA (Treaty)

    2. Leave with out signing the above.

    3. Revoke Art.50

    We have rejected the first one. The second one is what the people voted for. The third is what parliament wants to do but does not have the balls to do.

    We need a GE to purge ourselves of as many Remainers as possible. When we have a parliament that reflects the will of the people, as it should do, and not the Establishment, then we shall Leave the EU.

    Simple.

    Reply
    • Tad Davison
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:22 am | Permalink

      Wouldn’t it be something if the next election came down to a choice between ‘leavers’ and ‘remainers’ as supported by their voting records, to weed-out all those politicians who make spurious claims.

      I can think of quite a number who are ‘born again ‘leavers’ because of political expediency.

      Reply
  5. oldtimer
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:33 am | Permalink

    The reality is that there is no chance of negotiating anything new this side of the 31 October. The UK must leave then making the offer you outline. It will be up to the EU to accept or reject it. If they reject it the UK will proceed based on WTO terms. The government needs to be ready with the measures needed to respond to those sectors most adversely affected, notably agriculture, and introduce measures which take advantage of new found freedoms. That will require people in key positions with the wit and imagination to respond positively to the new opportunities.

    Reply
  6. Dominic
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:33 am | Permalink

    The final paragraph is indeed Brexit once we include taking back control of all legislative and constitutional matters and removing ourselves from the jurisdiction of the ludicrously titled European Court of Justice (ECJ)

    If Johnson does do this one thing and then enters into an election pact with the BP a centre-right alliance has the political ability and ideas to obliterate Marxist Labour. This would require a completely open and free discussion about issues that are damaging to them but have been deliberately made toxic for political ends

    Brexit. Tory-BP alliance.

    Dismantle Labour’s client state including total reform of the BBC.

    Codify freedom of expression to dilute the fascist grip of liberal left totalitarianism.

    Welcome to a normalised United Kingdom free of leftist politicisation and poison

    Reply
    • jerry
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:10 am | Permalink

      @Dominic; “Codify freedom of expression to dilute the fascist grip of liberal left totalitarianism.”

      If you think fascism is “left wing” all you do is prove juts how far to the extreme right you really are, quite a lot further than 1930s Germany!

      A “Codified Freedom”, just so long as we all agree with the grand leader Dominic of course. How do you propose preventing a Corbyn lead backlash in 2022, resulting in a 1945 style majority to the Socialists – ban elections?

      Reply
  7. Richard Stevens
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:36 am | Permalink

    Sir John. Your last statement sums it up… negotiate a free trade deal after we have left, its only common sense. You cannot negotiate a deal whilst you are still in the club.

    Reply
    • George Dunnett
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:58 am | Permalink

      The only problem is that the EU will not talk to the UK government until we have signed the WA.

      At this point we have called the EU’s bluff and we should leave it to the most powerful weapon in the UK’s armoury to take the fight to Brussels.

      The French Farmers!!

      Reply
      • James1
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:53 am | Permalink

        The prime minister needs to be someone who believes heart and soul in Brexit. It would be a big mistake and arguably unfair to expect anyone who voted remain to be able to provide what is required.

        Reply
      • Martinez
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:06 am | Permalink

        Didn’t IDS already promise two years ago that the Bavarian car workers one million strong were going to pile pressure on Mrs Merkel..M Gove said the french wine producers would be doing hand stands to pressure the french government and Liam Fox said we would get the easiest deal ever..but none of this has happened because politics trumps economy every time as it did with us when 17.2 million voted for the stupid thing

        Reply
      • Tad Davison
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:36 am | Permalink

        Totally agree George! They won’t wear it for a minute.

        Reply
    • Lynn Atkinson
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:37 am | Permalink

      … while you remain in serfdom negotiating with your Owner!

      Reply
    • Leslie Singleton
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:13 am | Permalink

      Dear Richard–Hard to finalise perhaps (even that not necessarily so) but I cannot see why negotiations could not start before we leave indeed should already long ago have started–Surely there are many aspects that are not in the least contentious–This is just a diktat from the EU and it has very little basis in sense.

      Reply
      • Ian
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:14 am | Permalink

        Parliament has contrived for us to remain, that what was meant by negotiating before hand. Just a bit longer, then a bit more time and some more time. Oh! shall we just stay.

        Reply
      • Pominoz
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:46 am | Permalink

        Leslie,

        Absolutely right in what you say. The EU are determined to see The UK punished, even if, in doing so, they punish themselves further.

        As long as those leading the British drive to extricate us from this disaster of a union can see the light ahead, they should ignore self-harm actions of the Brussels ‘elite’ and look only at the benefits which will inevitably flow when Britain can play its deserved role on the world stage.

        Reply
  8. Conehead
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:36 am | Permalink

    Mr Johnson did not insist on exit on 31 October. He said this was “eminently feasible”. That is a very different thing. He is carefully avoiding committig to exit on 31 October. Mr Johnson is utterly untrustworthy, yet the ERG is trusting him. Why?

    Reply
    • Lifelogic
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:26 am | Permalink

      He is the best hope they have. I think that he will deliver, this as he has no real choice, deliver or destroy the Conservative Party in four months time.

      Reply
      • Lifelogic
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 11:03 am | Permalink

        Indeed the only hope the have!

        Reply
    • Leslie Singleton
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:15 am | Permalink

      Dear Conehead–Because the others are also-rans and one can only do what one can do.

      Reply
    • jerry
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:16 am | Permalink

      @Conehead; “That is a very different thing.”

      Not it’s not, unless you mean he is not burning any bridges…

      Reply
    • Pragmatist
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

      Mr Johnson as usual is being quoted out of context by many due to our poor education system.
      He said ’eminently feasible’ in a counter to the argument that there could be a technical reason why we could not leave on 31st October 2019.
      He has stated many times we MUST leave on 31st October 2019.
      If there is no impediment to him doing so, he should appoint himself on gaining PM-ship to that of Secretary of State for Education. Our Education is on the point of total collapse.

      Reply
      • Pragmatist
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:33 am | Permalink

        Put to one side all the recognised trues you are able to decide on, the rigid establishment in the former Soviet Union of ONE voice for all their contexts, PRAVDA was necessary for the Absolute and the absolutely true in having point.

        Reply
    • Stred
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:10 am | Permalink

      Boris and even David Davis have not said that leaving with the WA but tweaking the backstop is not really leaving. They intend to prepare for the WTO option and then cave and agree the WA with long transition and payments, tax free salaries, armed forces under EU command, and not being difficult while having no say and paying even more. Which reminds me that I must send some more money to the Brexit Party.

      Reply
  9. Ian wragg
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:38 am | Permalink

    I see the EU are playing hard ball with Switzerland by threatening to exclude access to EU stock markets unless they sign up to an association agreement similar to the WA.
    Of course they have rejected it.
    It really shows what a slimy outfit Brussels really is.
    Definitely the time to leave.

    Reply
    • Leslie Singleton
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:19 am | Permalink

      Dear Ian–And just think–Switzerland is totally surrounded by the EU–If anybody hasn’t noticed we do not have that problem

      Reply
    • Mark
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:11 am | Permalink

      It seems clear that the EU now seek to abandon their obligations to neighbouring countries under Article 8 and 3(5). Since they break their treaties we should not trust them by signing another until they reform into a more honourable institution.

      Reply
  10. Dougal Hamer
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:40 am | Permalink

    The EU has already ruled out any talks about a free trade deal until UK signs off the Withdrawal Agreement. This is not going to change. The EU holds all the cards. Well done, Brexiteers, you have made this country as weak as it has been in 500 years

    Reply
    • Mark B
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:00 am | Permalink

      The EU does not hold all the cards, although I believe it does have a better hand over the shorterm. Medium to long term it is UK all the way.

      Have more faith in your country.

      Reply
    • agricola
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:25 am | Permalink

      No, with that level of response the EU holds a poison chalice. Their failure to talk could only be political, and would attract the wrath of most of Europes commercial interests, ie. Those who pay their wages. Definitely the longest suicide note.

      Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:30 am | Permalink

      500 years? Interesting

      Reply
      • Tad Davison
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:46 am | Permalink

        I had to laugh when I read that. I wonder where these people studied history?

        Reply
    • sm
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:06 am | Permalink

      As far as trade is concerned, we are a huge customer of the EU, so we hold a pretty big card right here in the UK.

      Sometimes it appears that Brussels is losing the plot in the same way that some of the biggest/most famous British High St retailers have done in the last 20yrs or so – ignore your most affluent customers, aim for minority tastes, be REALLY trendy…..and then wonder why your profits are plummeting.

      Reply
    • Leslie Singleton
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:20 am | Permalink

      Dear Dougal–Nonsense–With one bound we could be free

      Reply
    • Noneoftheabove
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:26 am | Permalink

      What a foolish thing to say! You are an example of the arrogant, autocratic and unpatriotic policy makers that have led us to this point.
      If our Country has been weakened, it is by our membership of the EU and by the actions of Mrs May and the anti democratic behaviour of people who have cheered her along.

      Reply
    • Shirley
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:29 am | Permalink

      The EU holds the cards only because our Remainer politicians handed them all over, free of charge!

      Reply
    • The Mariner
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:53 am | Permalink

      Hi Dougal, the EU does not hold all the cards at all ! The fact is that we buy far more from them than they do from us. If you think that their industry and business won’t be badly damaged by not seeking out a reasonable deal with the UK then think again. We can shop elsewhere if some EU products price themselves out, or even do without some of their stuff. If they want our business and I can assure you they because businesses need all the business they can get, then they have to make it attractive or instead of the UK shopping in the EU supermarket we will do our main shopping in the Worldwide Megastore.

      Reply
    • mickc
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:05 am | Permalink

      Then WTO it is…..

      Reply
    • Ian
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

      There is no such thing as Free Trade, just costly impositions. If by holding all they cards you mean they don’t want to trade with their biggest partner – so be it.

      Reply
  11. Bob Dixon
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:41 am | Permalink

    Boris Johnson needs to shout from the roof tops your clear explanation on leaving by or before 31.10.2019.

    Reply
    • nhsgp
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:33 am | Permalink

      Before is easy.
      Just say no contest to the Tilbrook case.

      Reply
      • Ian
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:21 am | Permalink

        To subtle and to practical as it doesn’t play to the self centered egos in Parliament.

        But it would be nice

        Reply
  12. Andy
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 5:41 am | Permalink

    GATT 24 is something Boris Johnson mentioned the other night.

    Iain Duncan Smith mentioned it to. Lord Lamont raised it in a Parliamentary committee.

    Farage loves it.

    It has become the favoured go to falsehood of Brexiteers.

    Why do you all continue to lie?

    Reply
    • Helena
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:11 am | Permalink

      Andy, GATT 24 is a superb summing up of the whole Brexit fairy story. We can happily leave with no deal as long as we have a deal. GATT 24! Lovely.

      Reply
    • agricola
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:19 am | Permalink

      You are required to explain in forensic detail why it is the great falsehood you maintain. Firing grapeshot randomely is bovine scattology.

      Reply
      • Simon
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:06 am | Permalink

        Celia Malstrom explained this yet again a few days ago. As did Sir Ivan Rogers in his latest talk / paper. What more do you want ?

        Reply
    • Richard1
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:05 am | Permalink

      What are you talking about – are you denying the existence of article 24 of GATT?

      Reply
      • Simon
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:06 am | Permalink

        We are denying absolutely that it has the effect contended for. It doesn’t.

        Reply
    • Roy Grainger
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:13 am | Permalink

      You are saying GATT 24 doesn’t exist ? Who told you that – Bristol Council ?

      Hard not to laugh at media darling Rory managing to get less votes than in the previous round despite the BBC backing him.

      Reply
      • Anonymous
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:21 am | Permalink

        At least Tory MPs know that the population hasn’t changed on Brexit.

        Reply
    • jerry
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:21 am | Permalink

      @Andy; Why do you keep showing your ignorance about GATT 24, you do realise that the EU28 already trade under WTO and GATT treaties?!

      Reply
      • hans christian ivers
        Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:53 am | Permalink

        Jerry,

        Read GATT 24 again and then come back and talk to us that would be much appreciated

        Reply
  13. Everhopeful
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:14 am | Permalink

    Well…they say you can’t fix stupid.
    Not one intends to just leave.
    So we had best get out our most tuneful singing voices.

    “ Ohhh Jeremy Corbyn” and on and on to red rainbow lala land.

    But in all honesty ..after May how can we believe ANYONE??

    Reply
  14. hans christian ivers
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:19 am | Permalink

    Sir JR,

    GATT 24 is not set up and was not set up to apply to a relationship as complicated and as large as the one between the EU and the UK and lots of your contributions have told you this before as well

    Reply
    • Zorro
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:01 am | Permalink

      It is not complicated at all. The essential elements of a free trade deal exist already. What do you mean ‘complicated’ and ‘large’? It is only obtuse minds that set these parameters. As Bony said ‘impossible is a word only to be found in the dictionary of fools!’

      Zorro

      Reply
    • Mark
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:17 am | Permalink

      Nevertheless it is part of GATT, and the UK is entitled to rely on it if it can be shown to be applicable. The same is true of what is left of the EEA Agreement once we leave the EU. Under Article 10, we are entitled to free trade in goods. If the EU wants to vary that, they must negotiate.

      Reply
    • agricola
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:51 am | Permalink

      Were you involved in it’s drafting or the definition of it’s remitt. If not how can you possibly adjudicate on how flexible it might be. If there is willingness, ways can always be found in human constructs such as Art24 of GATT.

      Reply
  15. Mike Stallard
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:21 am | Permalink

    Two little questions:
    1. Is Brexit just about the economy stupid? Or are there other things involved too?
    2. Why can’t we just stay in the EEA and leave all the rest? I just cannot understand. can someone please explain?

    Reply
    • Jagman84
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:50 am | Permalink

      The big reason is that the EEA is dominated by the EU. ‘Out of the frying pan’ springs to mind. As little contact with them as humanly possible is best in the short term. They will do their utmost to create havoc, aided by our quisling remainder MPs. The EU cannot risk any more absconders.

      Reply
    • Mark
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:22 am | Permalink

      We haven’t applied to leave the EEA Agreement, so to the extent that it applies to Contracting Parties, and doesn’t involve EU law being applied inside the UK, it will still be in place. Michael-James Clifton, the senior judge in the EFTA court has explained that leaving the EU will not remove the UK’s status as a Contracting Party – only as an EC Member State.

      Reply
    • Tad Davison
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:54 am | Permalink

      ‘Why can’t we just stay in the EEA and leave all the rest? I just cannot understand. can someone please explain?’

      Denis is the best bloke to advise on that one Mike, if he still has any patience with you.

      Reply
  16. Dave Andrews
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:22 am | Permalink

    That GATT 24 won’t work is wishful thinking on the part of Remainers. Looking at the problems facing the EU, poor youth employment, Italy economy about to collapse, Greece economy already has, poor growth, trade war with the US, Ireland cut off from the rest of the EU, offer them continuing frictionless trade and I think they will go for it. The Commission will oppose, but they can be overruled by the Council and EU Parliament.
    I suggest the new PM by-passes the Commission and goes straight to the Council to make them an offer of mutual benefit.
    If we leave on tariff basis, no money for the EU, we will need it to support business in this country that might be affected by our departure. Leave with frictionless trade, and there might be some pocket money for them.

    Reply
  17. margaret
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:23 am | Permalink

    To be honest I have read the GATT24 and am not sure whether the contracting parties have already signed up to it or there will be an offer to sign up to it for the purposes of continuation of trade and subsequent offers.It is emphasised in GATT 24 that the aim is not to provide advantages that are restrictive to any other Countries trade, so perhaps the EU would not be as forthcoming as BJ thinks,

    Reply
  18. Richard416
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 6:58 am | Permalink

    It looks like a case of picking the least worst option. I think Mr Johnson’s position is the most credible, and he at least has some sort of charisma. None of the others look like being winners for the Conservative Party.

    Reply
  19. Richard1
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:12 am | Permalink

    My guess is whatever happens, in about mid Oct there will be no agreement with the EU. At that point, amidst a crescendo of wto Brexit scare stories, the EU will say OK have another longish extension conditional on a 2nd referendum. Parliament will then have a choice between revocation of article 50, which most remain MPs will be very fearful of voting for, WTO Brexit, which they all say they are against, or the new referendum.

    Reply
    • SecretPeople
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:01 am | Permalink

      Apparently, there are a greater number of Labour MPs opposed to a second referendum than there are Conservative MPs for one.

      Reply
  20. Alan Jutson
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:28 am | Permalink

    I guess we need Boris to win and to keep his word !

    Sounds simple, so why am I still worried ?

    Reply
    • Duyfken
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:08 am | Permalink

      I am worried too, but at least we have Nigel F hanging around in a strong position to help keep him honest.

      Reply
  21. John Sheridan
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 7:35 am | Permalink

    I truly hope that Boris Johnson (assuming he becomes PM) drops the wretched Withdrawal Treaty (WT). It was Mrs May’s creation and designed to keep us locked into the EU’s orbit pending a rejoining of the EU several years after we had left.

    He needs to be clear that it is not just the backstop which is a problem with the WT, the bulk of the WT is disadvantageous to the UK.

    My worry is, given that he voted for the WT at the third reading, is that he will buckle again as the deadline approaches. I hope he does not, but the doubt remains.

    Reply
    • rose
      Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:55 am | Permalink

      His father, in summing up the Boris Brexit policy to Newsnight, used the word “dump” in conjunction with the DWA. He is a very polite fellow.

      Reply
  22. Kevin
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    The impression I got from Mr. Johnson is that he considers “no deal” (the
    only eventuality for which he ought to be preparing) a “disorderly exit”. This
    must surely mean that he would waste the few weeks until Halloween trying to
    make the EU blink. He referred to the Brexit Party as a reason why they might –
    yet, there’s the rub! A Brexit Party government is needed to finish the job.

    Reply
  23. Mike Peach
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:06 am | Permalink

    Agreed the ‘WA – which Mr Johnson called ‘serfdom’ contains much that is bad for the UK, especially the defense aspects which keep us tied in ever more closely to the EU defense structures leading to our being subsumed into the proposed EU Army. The EU Arrest warrant is not a panacea either!

    Reply
  24. Andy
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:11 am | Permalink

    This week’s You Gov poll of Conservative and Unionist Party members shows just how deluded and dangerous many of you have become.

    Most of you think Scotland – Scotland! – leaving the Union is a perfectly reasonable price for your Brexit. Most of you think Northern Ireland leaving the Union is a perfectly reasonable price. Most of you think that inflicting economic carnage on your children and grandchildren is an acceptable price.

    Only Prime Minister Corbyn is a bill too far.

    History will damn you all – and what you have done to our country.

    Reply
  25. ELMES Joy
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:12 am | Permalink

    1. The WA is dead. Bury it ASAP, it is stinking Britain out. It was never a deal, but a stitch up. The backstop was a red herring, the rest of it was the dangerous part. Rory Stewart was three years in the past, things have changed.
    2. To truly negotiate you need to be free, so leave first, negotiate after when you know your options, and have the strength and free thinking to plan properly.
    3. The majority voted to leave. No deal is the only option where we cut off the payments and really start to recover. Even people who voted to remain, except the blinkered ones or who are being bribed by EU, realise that if we do not implement the complete withdrawal, then democracy is dead.
    The debate on TV was like a version of Groundhog Day, it could have been taking place pre the referendum of 2016. Are we really going round again ?

    Reply
  26. Alan Joyce
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:14 am | Permalink

    Dear Mr. Redwood,

    There is understandable concern among leave-backing voters over the possibility that Boris Johnson, with the premiership assured, would then renege on his commitment for the UK to leave the EU on the 31st October 2019.

    All Conservative MP’s should understand that if this happens then their voters will turn on them and then turn to the Brexit Party. The Conservative Party will be in ruins. This is not a threat; it is a statement of the blindingly obvious. It is as simple as that.

    Reply
  27. Paul Cohen
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    The BBC over the last few years have managed to squander both it’s inheritance and it’s reputation for impartiality. Despite much protest which seemingly fell on deaf ears, or being powerless to act this has continued unabated.

    The debate this week, which was important to many seeking some insight was fatally flawed and descended into farce in short time – will there be an enquiry into this by the BBC?

    Perhaps one answer is to confine their activities to producing light entertainment only, they certainly shouldn’t be allowed a repeat of this weeks effort.

    We certainly do not want to become mired in further drawn out discussion, a clean break by a Free Trade Agreement seems to be far the best route now.

    Reply
  28. Pragmatist
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    The question is whether the candidates some of whom are Cabinet Ministers and all MPs
    who have voluntarily taken weeks off work to persuade their fellow MPs they will work.
    Also in advance of a General Election to convince millions of people they will without minute-by-minute severe supervision work a jot even in so much as mucking out a lion’s den.
    Good luck to them all.

    Reply
  29. A.Sedgwick
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    The Conservative leadership process is showing the party in its death throes. Boris is being staged managed and his Heathrow commitment springs to mind. He is turning out to be another whose priority is to be PM. I would have been more convinced and probably most CP members too if he had said – negotiations are over we Leave 31.10/19 – but he didn’t, he waffled which he is quite good at. The general election is looming and FPTP may be hugely damaging to CP with Brexit Party taking many votes away but few seats with Corbyn/SNP completing the chaos.

    Reply
  30. Billy Elliot
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 9:20 am | Permalink

    England did vote for leaving the EU. So leave we must. Unfortunately Dutch prime minister got it right. As a country UK will diminish. Personally I believe UK will cease to exist – at least in it’s present form.
    But still: we must leave that’s how democracy works.

    Reply
  31. Nicholas Murphy
    Posted June 20, 2019 at 10:12 am | Permalink

    So we are to be spared Stewart’s experimentation with Shura government. Good! The BBC gave a timely example of how audiences can be anything but representative.

    Reply

One Trackback

  1. By YOUR DAILY BREXIT BETRAYAL - Thursday 20th June 2019 - Independence Daily on June 20, 2019 at 6:46 am

    […] Isn’t it amazing that one of the creators of the Brexit Betrayal still does his utmost to force it through, even unto shackling the May successor. They seem unaware of what the unavoidable, inimitable Sir John Redwood has been saying. He writes in his Diary today: […]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page