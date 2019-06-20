Negotiating our way out of the EU?

In the muddle of the tv debate on Tuesday there were three positions advanced on how to get out of the EU, and effectively three positions on when to get out.
Mr Stewart argued that Parliament had to pass the Withdrawal treaty it has thrice rejected. That looks very unlikely. In default of that he invented all sorts of new processes which would entail a long delay in exit. HIs further consultation with the public might well be designed to move towards a second referendum or some other way to stop Brexit altogether.
Messrs Hunt, Javid and Gove argued there had to be a renegotiation, with efforts at least to remove the backstop from the current Withdrawal treaty. It is difficult to believe any of this. The EU has made clear they do not intend to re open the Withdrawal Treaty issues. Changing the Political declaration would not change the backstop or any of the other bad features of the draft Treaty. There is no obvious authority to negotiate with before the new Commission is formed. It seems impossible for a new PM to engage in talks, get meaningful changes to the Treaty and put it through Parliament before October 31. Two of the three countenanced a short delay to get an agreement, with Mr Gove favouring a delay until end December 2019.
Mr Johnson insisted on exit on 31 October. He has in mind offering a free trade deal to the EU. If they will agree to talks on such a proposition then the UK need not impose any new tariffs on them as we leave, nor them on us. Under GATT 24 there would be ample time to discuss the Free Trade Agreement whilst continuing to trade without tariffs whilst doing so. If the EU refuses to discuss a Free Trade Agreement then we leave without a deal and impose the same tariffs on the EU as we impose on everyone else. They do the same to us. The EU has always said they are interested in a free trade agreement but it has to be negotiated after we have left.
Fair enough that “Mr Johnson…. has in mind offering a free trade deal to the EU” (although let us keep in view trade deals do not always do only good) but the worry remains that he may betray us with resurrection in some form of May’s Withdrawal Surrender (for which he once voted).
I suspect he’ll be happy if the backstop can be time limited or better removed, forgetting the many other as bad features of the WA.
I am not at all confident that BJ will keep his promise to leave on 31st Oct.
Formula57, The problem is not Boris Johnson – if he becomes PM – the problem is the EU. Over 45 years experience shows that the EU is not interested in free trade, the EU is interested only in extending its power.
That is why many of us have advocated (note to Remains: advocacy is not a “promise”) that we walk away from both a withdrawal agreement and a trade “deal”. It may be possible to safely make some minor agreements, from aviation to driving licences, because they are internationally governed or commonplace, and therefore not open to the EU to manipulate.
JR, your views on Ivan Rogers analysis of these proposals in the Spectator please.
He seems to think the EU will not negotiate and the UK will return with its tail between its legs begging for a trade deal which will cost more than the current servitude plan.
If Tories have the brains his first task would be to change postal voting. Second task, radical change to BBC to put the fear of God into the corrupt extreme left wing bias organisation that flouts the will of the people and its very purpose.
Sure. The immediate point here is what Mr Johnson says at face value NOW ” Leave on 31st October.”
He has, thus far, lead by such a march because the Tory MPs sitting in marginal seats know full well that core Tory voters still want to leave the EU completely and that this is the message that will resonate with them.
So why are are we still hearing about a second referendum and Brino ?
The BBC has been busy agenda setting rather than reporting the news. A state enforced organisation such as this has no place except behind an iron curtain. It must go.
I truly fear the WA agreement with the EU. I fear that the Remainer MP’s will back it, if they think they cannot stop Brexit. It’s a bad deal, but I think the Remainers are desperate and arrogant enough to do the dirty on the UK. They have used every dirty trick in the book.
The WA must be binned, for the sake of the country. Let the EU sink or swim on it’s own merits without our £39bn.
The best and most permanent solution is a GE, so we can rid the Commons of the undemocratic MP’s. Then we will have a majority of MP’s all pulling for the UK. The danger, of course, is that they will lie and defraud the electorate with promises they never intend to keep, merely to get elected. We need some sort of recall for MP’s who lie to their constituents.
Shirley, Remain MPs have already lied and defrauded the electorate with promises they never intended to keep, in the manifestos (note to Remains: manifestos are promises) during the 2017 general election.
Remain MPs must be brought to understand that democracy is not for them to pick and mix – “oh, I don’t like that Referendum result, so I’ll ignore it”, they say. Why should we obey their elections and laws, if they won’t obey ours? And again – for Remains – preventing the implementation of our 2016 vote is not the same as advocacy.
The remainers will vote with Corbyn for no confidence. A general election will take place.
EU fanatics Clarke, Letwin have already stated they are standing down so ousting them makes no difference. Boles, Soubry, Woolaston and Allen have already basically left. Then there are those where the writing is on the wall to be ousted: Lee, Greive, Gauke.
Sir John,
Well, at least Rory Stewart is out of the running – thank goodness.
The answer is so blooming obvious, for all the points you make today. Out on 31st October – or preferably earlier – on WTO terms. All those who voted leave know it, Some who voted remain, but respect the referendum result, know it. Experts from all spheres assert that any difficulties in leaving will be modest and short-lived. It is only those ‘know best’ MPs who seem determined to continue to stop the UK leaving, either soon, or at all.
Good luck to Boris. I have concerns, each in different ways, about the other four remaining candidates and, unfortunately, not 100% confidence that Boris himself will find a way to deliver on time – either because he is thwarted, or because the precise details of his strategy, yet to be disclosed, suddenly reveal a ‘necessary’ delay.
The end of this long running saga, caused in the main by duplicitous PM, is well overdue. Halloween is an absolute deadline.
Not a single leave campaigner in 2016 suggested we would leave on WTO terms. They all said we would get a great deal, and the official Leave paperwork explictly said the Art 50 notification wouldn’t even be sent until a deal was agreed. There is no mandate for leaving on WTO terms.
Wrong – the EU has always said that they would only agree a trade deal after we have left. If they impose new tariffs, we will be in credit and can take plenty of measures to counter any effects from their introduction. The EU can, of course, maintain tariff free access to treasure island if they reciprocate. Where there’s a will….
Zorro
The Remain campaign, including all party leaders, said leaving meant leaving the Single Market, the Customs Union etc.
The point was made very clearly.
No one suggested as the only thing on the table was a ‘clean break’, which what was voted for in the manifestoes of the majority in Parliament. Parliament also passed a law with the majority agree that was to be the only situation.
Mrs. May as a remain supporter invented all the other stuff so as delay everything as long as possible as she didn’t want the UK taking control of its own destiny. The preference was far Parliament to rubber stamp laws passed to it by un-elected Overlords.
No one was aiming for WTO but for successful negotiations it was always an option.
YES. It was mentioned.
Helena, What both campaigns engaged in was advocacy, not promises. Neither side was going to form a government. Advocacy is not a manifesto promise. The fact that the government then failed to take VoteLeave’s advice after we won, is the government’s fault, not VoteLeave’s.
Moreover, your absurd claim that: “Not a single leave campaigner … suggested we would leave on WTO terms”, is false. Gerard Batten even wrote a book about it. I and many others on here or elsewhere advocated walking away from the EU, for the pretty obvious reason that the EU is power obsessed and cannot be trusted.
We will get a great deal, but it will be negotiated after we leave. The EU always said that – a trade deal after we leave!
The Rules of the EU dictate that any nation exiting the protectionist bloc will do so on WTO terms. They will not talk about a FTA until after we are out. All the more reason to leave sooner, rather than later.
”Mr Stewart argued that Parliament had to pass the Withdrawal treaty it has thrice rejected. That looks very unlikely.”
It’s the word ”unlikely” that is not exactly confidence-inspiring.
If Mr Johnson voted for it once, at its most recent presentation, who’s to say (if HE doesn’t) that he won’t resurrect it?
Cameron promised he would sign Article 50 no later than the morning of 24th June 2016
The EU refused to negotiate a deal before their colonial agreement and ransom was paid. There was no promise to get a trade deal prior to the leaving. The government leaflet did not say that we would continue in the single market. The campaign claimed we would have access to it, as other countries do. We will only obtain a trade deal after we leave and EU products are subject to the same tariffs as the rest of the world.
You are contributing to the blog of someone who did, in company with others who did. What was the point of coming out of the oppressive treaties, only to go back into another? There wasn’t any need to use article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty either. All that was necessary was to repeal the 1972 legislation, write a polite letter, and leave. Our relations with our friends and neighbours would be better if we had done it that way, and our economy would have been spared three years of excruciating uncertainty and shambolic government.
I don’t remember any Remain Campaigner saying that there should be another referendum either.
In fact, I distinctly remember them saying they would “Respect the result of the referendum”.
Where is the mandate for refusing to leave on WTO terms?
unfortunately the strategy recommended by the leave campaign – to propose a comprehensive FTA – was never tried. It was certainly not suggested by anyone in the Remain camp, nor in Remain literature, that if we could not agree a deal to the EU’s liking then we would just ignore the referendum and remain in the EU.
Leave campaigners didn’t dream that Remainers would be doing the ‘negotiating’ (taking Brussels dictation actually) and sabotaging the process with the intention of making it all so long and complicated that the people would turn against it. They succeeded in the first two, but the people are still for Brexit, so just get on with it. Also, it is the EU which will not talk about a deal until their punishment terms are met. Why you still love this EU set up is beyond my imagination.
Wrong. Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty specifically says that WTO was the default option after two years of invocation. That treaty obligation was broken by May and the EU. A court case is in progress to rule on that breach. Regardless, “no deal” is a misnomer. WTO is an EU treaty fact.
Agreed, let us hope Boris has the guts to deliver and does not bottle it. It will not be easy with all the dire, lefty, pro EU, big government, anti-democratic MPs in his party.
Rory might make a leader for the Labour Party or Libdims perhaps but he is not a Conservative.
Boris is not conservative. That notion has long passed. There is no conservatism in the Tory party. It is a left wing tribute band to Blaire. A few MPs exist, but until root and branch reform so it is in line with its membership it is done. Hague started the top down know best and ignore its membership.
Associations are no more than serfs to raise cash and cheaply act as a postal service. Associations needs to get some respect back being able to shape policy, being able to appoint their own conservative MP not a left wing liberal clone from CCHQ. Two thirds of Tory MPs are EU left wing liberal clones. Brought about after Thatcher.
Bruce Newsome and others evidences and chronicles it very well.
LL,
Boris does at least have more credibility than the others. If he does make it, and genuinely delivers Brexit on time, then he deserves our support. We leavers need to do what we do best and keep the pressure up on the remainers until such time as they can be removed from office via the ballot box.
Nor of course is Jeremy Hunt. He too is essentially an anti-democratic, pro EU, big state, socialist. He would certainly be a disaster at any general election due to his total failure to address the disaster that is the current NHS system for five years. A dire state monopoly that kills thousands every year.
He also is rather robotic in the May mode (though not quite as dire). He generally talks as if addressing rather dim primary school children in the same way.
Rory is now going to be King Maker, apparently. Stop Boris. (I don’t care either way)
Good morning
People really do need to listen to Mr.Barnier. He has made it quite clear that there are ONLY 3 options on the table.
1. Sign the WA (Treaty)
2. Leave with out signing the above.
3. Revoke Art.50
We have rejected the first one. The second one is what the people voted for. The third is what parliament wants to do but does not have the balls to do.
We need a GE to purge ourselves of as many Remainers as possible. When we have a parliament that reflects the will of the people, as it should do, and not the Establishment, then we shall Leave the EU.
Simple.
Wouldn’t it be something if the next election came down to a choice between ‘leavers’ and ‘remainers’ as supported by their voting records, to weed-out all those politicians who make spurious claims.
I can think of quite a number who are ‘born again ‘leavers’ because of political expediency.
The reality is that there is no chance of negotiating anything new this side of the 31 October. The UK must leave then making the offer you outline. It will be up to the EU to accept or reject it. If they reject it the UK will proceed based on WTO terms. The government needs to be ready with the measures needed to respond to those sectors most adversely affected, notably agriculture, and introduce measures which take advantage of new found freedoms. That will require people in key positions with the wit and imagination to respond positively to the new opportunities.
The final paragraph is indeed Brexit once we include taking back control of all legislative and constitutional matters and removing ourselves from the jurisdiction of the ludicrously titled European Court of Justice (ECJ)
If Johnson does do this one thing and then enters into an election pact with the BP a centre-right alliance has the political ability and ideas to obliterate Marxist Labour. This would require a completely open and free discussion about issues that are damaging to them but have been deliberately made toxic for political ends
Brexit. Tory-BP alliance.
Dismantle Labour’s client state including total reform of the BBC.
Codify freedom of expression to dilute the fascist grip of liberal left totalitarianism.
Welcome to a normalised United Kingdom free of leftist politicisation and poison
@Dominic; “Codify freedom of expression to dilute the fascist grip of liberal left totalitarianism.”
If you think fascism is “left wing” all you do is prove juts how far to the extreme right you really are, quite a lot further than 1930s Germany!
A “Codified Freedom”, just so long as we all agree with the grand leader Dominic of course. How do you propose preventing a Corbyn lead backlash in 2022, resulting in a 1945 style majority to the Socialists – ban elections?
Sir John. Your last statement sums it up… negotiate a free trade deal after we have left, its only common sense. You cannot negotiate a deal whilst you are still in the club.
The only problem is that the EU will not talk to the UK government until we have signed the WA.
At this point we have called the EU’s bluff and we should leave it to the most powerful weapon in the UK’s armoury to take the fight to Brussels.
The French Farmers!!
The prime minister needs to be someone who believes heart and soul in Brexit. It would be a big mistake and arguably unfair to expect anyone who voted remain to be able to provide what is required.
Didn’t IDS already promise two years ago that the Bavarian car workers one million strong were going to pile pressure on Mrs Merkel..M Gove said the french wine producers would be doing hand stands to pressure the french government and Liam Fox said we would get the easiest deal ever..but none of this has happened because politics trumps economy every time as it did with us when 17.2 million voted for the stupid thing
Totally agree George! They won’t wear it for a minute.
… while you remain in serfdom negotiating with your Owner!
Dear Richard–Hard to finalise perhaps (even that not necessarily so) but I cannot see why negotiations could not start before we leave indeed should already long ago have started–Surely there are many aspects that are not in the least contentious–This is just a diktat from the EU and it has very little basis in sense.
Parliament has contrived for us to remain, that what was meant by negotiating before hand. Just a bit longer, then a bit more time and some more time. Oh! shall we just stay.
Leslie,
Absolutely right in what you say. The EU are determined to see The UK punished, even if, in doing so, they punish themselves further.
As long as those leading the British drive to extricate us from this disaster of a union can see the light ahead, they should ignore self-harm actions of the Brussels ‘elite’ and look only at the benefits which will inevitably flow when Britain can play its deserved role on the world stage.
Mr Johnson did not insist on exit on 31 October. He said this was “eminently feasible”. That is a very different thing. He is carefully avoiding committig to exit on 31 October. Mr Johnson is utterly untrustworthy, yet the ERG is trusting him. Why?
He is the best hope they have. I think that he will deliver, this as he has no real choice, deliver or destroy the Conservative Party in four months time.
Indeed the only hope the have!
Dear Conehead–Because the others are also-rans and one can only do what one can do.
@Conehead; “That is a very different thing.”
Not it’s not, unless you mean he is not burning any bridges…
Mr Johnson as usual is being quoted out of context by many due to our poor education system.
He said ’eminently feasible’ in a counter to the argument that there could be a technical reason why we could not leave on 31st October 2019.
He has stated many times we MUST leave on 31st October 2019.
If there is no impediment to him doing so, he should appoint himself on gaining PM-ship to that of Secretary of State for Education. Our Education is on the point of total collapse.
Put to one side all the recognised trues you are able to decide on, the rigid establishment in the former Soviet Union of ONE voice for all their contexts, PRAVDA was necessary for the Absolute and the absolutely true in having point.
Boris and even David Davis have not said that leaving with the WA but tweaking the backstop is not really leaving. They intend to prepare for the WTO option and then cave and agree the WA with long transition and payments, tax free salaries, armed forces under EU command, and not being difficult while having no say and paying even more. Which reminds me that I must send some more money to the Brexit Party.
I see the EU are playing hard ball with Switzerland by threatening to exclude access to EU stock markets unless they sign up to an association agreement similar to the WA.
Of course they have rejected it.
It really shows what a slimy outfit Brussels really is.
Definitely the time to leave.
Dear Ian–And just think–Switzerland is totally surrounded by the EU–If anybody hasn’t noticed we do not have that problem
It seems clear that the EU now seek to abandon their obligations to neighbouring countries under Article 8 and 3(5). Since they break their treaties we should not trust them by signing another until they reform into a more honourable institution.
The EU has already ruled out any talks about a free trade deal until UK signs off the Withdrawal Agreement. This is not going to change. The EU holds all the cards. Well done, Brexiteers, you have made this country as weak as it has been in 500 years
The EU does not hold all the cards, although I believe it does have a better hand over the shorterm. Medium to long term it is UK all the way.
Have more faith in your country.
No, with that level of response the EU holds a poison chalice. Their failure to talk could only be political, and would attract the wrath of most of Europes commercial interests, ie. Those who pay their wages. Definitely the longest suicide note.
500 years? Interesting
I had to laugh when I read that. I wonder where these people studied history?
As far as trade is concerned, we are a huge customer of the EU, so we hold a pretty big card right here in the UK.
Sometimes it appears that Brussels is losing the plot in the same way that some of the biggest/most famous British High St retailers have done in the last 20yrs or so – ignore your most affluent customers, aim for minority tastes, be REALLY trendy…..and then wonder why your profits are plummeting.
Dear Dougal–Nonsense–With one bound we could be free
What a foolish thing to say! You are an example of the arrogant, autocratic and unpatriotic policy makers that have led us to this point.
If our Country has been weakened, it is by our membership of the EU and by the actions of Mrs May and the anti democratic behaviour of people who have cheered her along.
The EU holds the cards only because our Remainer politicians handed them all over, free of charge!
Hi Dougal, the EU does not hold all the cards at all ! The fact is that we buy far more from them than they do from us. If you think that their industry and business won’t be badly damaged by not seeking out a reasonable deal with the UK then think again. We can shop elsewhere if some EU products price themselves out, or even do without some of their stuff. If they want our business and I can assure you they because businesses need all the business they can get, then they have to make it attractive or instead of the UK shopping in the EU supermarket we will do our main shopping in the Worldwide Megastore.
Then WTO it is…..
There is no such thing as Free Trade, just costly impositions. If by holding all they cards you mean they don’t want to trade with their biggest partner – so be it.
Boris Johnson needs to shout from the roof tops your clear explanation on leaving by or before 31.10.2019.
Before is easy.
Just say no contest to the Tilbrook case.
To subtle and to practical as it doesn’t play to the self centered egos in Parliament.
But it would be nice
GATT 24 is something Boris Johnson mentioned the other night.
Iain Duncan Smith mentioned it to. Lord Lamont raised it in a Parliamentary committee.
Farage loves it.
It has become the favoured go to falsehood of Brexiteers.
Why do you all continue to lie?
Andy, GATT 24 is a superb summing up of the whole Brexit fairy story. We can happily leave with no deal as long as we have a deal. GATT 24! Lovely.
You are required to explain in forensic detail why it is the great falsehood you maintain. Firing grapeshot randomely is bovine scattology.
Celia Malstrom explained this yet again a few days ago. As did Sir Ivan Rogers in his latest talk / paper. What more do you want ?
What are you talking about – are you denying the existence of article 24 of GATT?
We are denying absolutely that it has the effect contended for. It doesn’t.
You are saying GATT 24 doesn’t exist ? Who told you that – Bristol Council ?
Hard not to laugh at media darling Rory managing to get less votes than in the previous round despite the BBC backing him.
At least Tory MPs know that the population hasn’t changed on Brexit.
@Andy; Why do you keep showing your ignorance about GATT 24, you do realise that the EU28 already trade under WTO and GATT treaties?!
Jerry,
Read GATT 24 again and then come back and talk to us that would be much appreciated
Well…they say you can’t fix stupid.
Not one intends to just leave.
So we had best get out our most tuneful singing voices.
“ Ohhh Jeremy Corbyn” and on and on to red rainbow lala land.
But in all honesty ..after May how can we believe ANYONE??
Sir JR,
GATT 24 is not set up and was not set up to apply to a relationship as complicated and as large as the one between the EU and the UK and lots of your contributions have told you this before as well
It is not complicated at all. The essential elements of a free trade deal exist already. What do you mean ‘complicated’ and ‘large’? It is only obtuse minds that set these parameters. As Bony said ‘impossible is a word only to be found in the dictionary of fools!’
Zorro
Nevertheless it is part of GATT, and the UK is entitled to rely on it if it can be shown to be applicable. The same is true of what is left of the EEA Agreement once we leave the EU. Under Article 10, we are entitled to free trade in goods. If the EU wants to vary that, they must negotiate.
Were you involved in it’s drafting or the definition of it’s remitt. If not how can you possibly adjudicate on how flexible it might be. If there is willingness, ways can always be found in human constructs such as Art24 of GATT.
Two little questions:
1. Is Brexit just about the economy stupid? Or are there other things involved too?
2. Why can’t we just stay in the EEA and leave all the rest? I just cannot understand. can someone please explain?
The big reason is that the EEA is dominated by the EU. ‘Out of the frying pan’ springs to mind. As little contact with them as humanly possible is best in the short term. They will do their utmost to create havoc, aided by our quisling remainder MPs. The EU cannot risk any more absconders.
We haven’t applied to leave the EEA Agreement, so to the extent that it applies to Contracting Parties, and doesn’t involve EU law being applied inside the UK, it will still be in place. Michael-James Clifton, the senior judge in the EFTA court has explained that leaving the EU will not remove the UK’s status as a Contracting Party – only as an EC Member State.
‘Why can’t we just stay in the EEA and leave all the rest? I just cannot understand. can someone please explain?’
Denis is the best bloke to advise on that one Mike, if he still has any patience with you.
That GATT 24 won’t work is wishful thinking on the part of Remainers. Looking at the problems facing the EU, poor youth employment, Italy economy about to collapse, Greece economy already has, poor growth, trade war with the US, Ireland cut off from the rest of the EU, offer them continuing frictionless trade and I think they will go for it. The Commission will oppose, but they can be overruled by the Council and EU Parliament.
I suggest the new PM by-passes the Commission and goes straight to the Council to make them an offer of mutual benefit.
If we leave on tariff basis, no money for the EU, we will need it to support business in this country that might be affected by our departure. Leave with frictionless trade, and there might be some pocket money for them.
To be honest I have read the GATT24 and am not sure whether the contracting parties have already signed up to it or there will be an offer to sign up to it for the purposes of continuation of trade and subsequent offers.It is emphasised in GATT 24 that the aim is not to provide advantages that are restrictive to any other Countries trade, so perhaps the EU would not be as forthcoming as BJ thinks,
It looks like a case of picking the least worst option. I think Mr Johnson’s position is the most credible, and he at least has some sort of charisma. None of the others look like being winners for the Conservative Party.
My guess is whatever happens, in about mid Oct there will be no agreement with the EU. At that point, amidst a crescendo of wto Brexit scare stories, the EU will say OK have another longish extension conditional on a 2nd referendum. Parliament will then have a choice between revocation of article 50, which most remain MPs will be very fearful of voting for, WTO Brexit, which they all say they are against, or the new referendum.
Apparently, there are a greater number of Labour MPs opposed to a second referendum than there are Conservative MPs for one.
I guess we need Boris to win and to keep his word !
Sounds simple, so why am I still worried ?
I am worried too, but at least we have Nigel F hanging around in a strong position to help keep him honest.
I truly hope that Boris Johnson (assuming he becomes PM) drops the wretched Withdrawal Treaty (WT). It was Mrs May’s creation and designed to keep us locked into the EU’s orbit pending a rejoining of the EU several years after we had left.
He needs to be clear that it is not just the backstop which is a problem with the WT, the bulk of the WT is disadvantageous to the UK.
My worry is, given that he voted for the WT at the third reading, is that he will buckle again as the deadline approaches. I hope he does not, but the doubt remains.
His father, in summing up the Boris Brexit policy to Newsnight, used the word “dump” in conjunction with the DWA. He is a very polite fellow.
The impression I got from Mr. Johnson is that he considers “no deal” (the
only eventuality for which he ought to be preparing) a “disorderly exit”. This
must surely mean that he would waste the few weeks until Halloween trying to
make the EU blink. He referred to the Brexit Party as a reason why they might –
yet, there’s the rub! A Brexit Party government is needed to finish the job.
Agreed the ‘WA – which Mr Johnson called ‘serfdom’ contains much that is bad for the UK, especially the defense aspects which keep us tied in ever more closely to the EU defense structures leading to our being subsumed into the proposed EU Army. The EU Arrest warrant is not a panacea either!
This week’s You Gov poll of Conservative and Unionist Party members shows just how deluded and dangerous many of you have become.
Most of you think Scotland – Scotland! – leaving the Union is a perfectly reasonable price for your Brexit. Most of you think Northern Ireland leaving the Union is a perfectly reasonable price. Most of you think that inflicting economic carnage on your children and grandchildren is an acceptable price.
Only Prime Minister Corbyn is a bill too far.
History will damn you all – and what you have done to our country.
1. The WA is dead. Bury it ASAP, it is stinking Britain out. It was never a deal, but a stitch up. The backstop was a red herring, the rest of it was the dangerous part. Rory Stewart was three years in the past, things have changed.
2. To truly negotiate you need to be free, so leave first, negotiate after when you know your options, and have the strength and free thinking to plan properly.
3. The majority voted to leave. No deal is the only option where we cut off the payments and really start to recover. Even people who voted to remain, except the blinkered ones or who are being bribed by EU, realise that if we do not implement the complete withdrawal, then democracy is dead.
The debate on TV was like a version of Groundhog Day, it could have been taking place pre the referendum of 2016. Are we really going round again ?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
There is understandable concern among leave-backing voters over the possibility that Boris Johnson, with the premiership assured, would then renege on his commitment for the UK to leave the EU on the 31st October 2019.
All Conservative MP’s should understand that if this happens then their voters will turn on them and then turn to the Brexit Party. The Conservative Party will be in ruins. This is not a threat; it is a statement of the blindingly obvious. It is as simple as that.
The BBC over the last few years have managed to squander both it’s inheritance and it’s reputation for impartiality. Despite much protest which seemingly fell on deaf ears, or being powerless to act this has continued unabated.
The debate this week, which was important to many seeking some insight was fatally flawed and descended into farce in short time – will there be an enquiry into this by the BBC?
Perhaps one answer is to confine their activities to producing light entertainment only, they certainly shouldn’t be allowed a repeat of this weeks effort.
We certainly do not want to become mired in further drawn out discussion, a clean break by a Free Trade Agreement seems to be far the best route now.
The question is whether the candidates some of whom are Cabinet Ministers and all MPs
who have voluntarily taken weeks off work to persuade their fellow MPs they will work.
Also in advance of a General Election to convince millions of people they will without minute-by-minute severe supervision work a jot even in so much as mucking out a lion’s den.
Good luck to them all.
The Conservative leadership process is showing the party in its death throes. Boris is being staged managed and his Heathrow commitment springs to mind. He is turning out to be another whose priority is to be PM. I would have been more convinced and probably most CP members too if he had said – negotiations are over we Leave 31.10/19 – but he didn’t, he waffled which he is quite good at. The general election is looming and FPTP may be hugely damaging to CP with Brexit Party taking many votes away but few seats with Corbyn/SNP completing the chaos.
England did vote for leaving the EU. So leave we must. Unfortunately Dutch prime minister got it right. As a country UK will diminish. Personally I believe UK will cease to exist – at least in it’s present form.
But still: we must leave that’s how democracy works.
So we are to be spared Stewart’s experimentation with Shura government. Good! The BBC gave a timely example of how audiences can be anything but representative.
