The Governor of the Bank is wrong on GATT and on UK money policy

43 Comments
“The Governor of the Bank is wrong…”
There’s a thing.
Signor Salvini,I see,is continuing his efforts to get control of the Italian central bank,promising a total clear out of the “upper echelon”.
GATT 24 – As you tweeted the EU has to agree.
Sensibly EU ought to agree, but having seen Barnier’s red lines my guess (unapproved comment http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/06/20/negotiating-our-way-out-of-the-eu/#comment-1030931) was that EU will not agree.
He’s been wrong on most things like Osborne and Hammond but that doesn’t seem to prevent him pontificating on a regular basis.
Why do we need a foreigner as Governor anyway.
Over paid and his endless mistakes and his project fear has damaged confidence and cost the country billions.
Dear Ian–A fortiori how come we even allow a foreigner to be Governer, never mind need, the latter being ridiculous?
We just have to wait and see who is right. I just hope that whoever is wrong will have the decency to accept it and let people know.
Indeed he is wrong, and he is full of climate alarmist lunacy too. Bank regulation is hugely misdirected. One of the big five banks currently pays circa 0.1% on deposits and charges about 78% (as a daily OD “fee”) on virtually all their personal overdrafts facilities. The FCA seems to think this is fine!
Perhaps Carney should address these appalling bank rip offs and the the lack of real competition in UK banking before he goes. To put this rip of into context put £1000 in the deposit account and then borrow it back with £1000 on an overdraft. After ten years they owe you £1010 and you owe them about £319,000! It this a sign of fair competition!
Oxford PPE yet again.
From Hammond’s speech last night:-
we have fixed the public finances
(not really you have raised taxes to the highest for 50+ years and this is totally unsustainable and is killing growth and investment – many taxes are at over 100% just grabbing people’s assets and pension pots)
And I’ve cut taxes, with over 30 million people seeing their income tax cut this year;
(Well yes but you have put up lots of other taxes like insurance tax by 20% or the enforced pension contributions ….. plus still ratting on the IPT threshold and a new probate tax introduced to)
288,000 people benefitting so far from the abolition of stamp duty for first time buyers;
(Yes but many other people charged absurd stamp duty rates at up to 15% or unable to move and we have the landlord’s/tenant’s tax on profit they have not made which is totally unsustainable and killing the availability of property to rent).
And British businesses paying the lowest corporation tax rate in the G20.
(True but not as low as it should be or as low as in Ireland.)
All while seeing our national debt falling sustainably for the first time in a generation…
(This is just the usual May/Hammond lie – it is only falling as a percentage of GDP but perhaps May and Hammond are just innumerate)
But there is a caveat: a damaging ‘No Deal’ Brexit would cause short-term disruption to our economy, soaking-up all the fiscal headroom we have built, and more…
…and while fiscal and monetary policy interventions could help to smooth our path to a post-No Deal Brexit economy, both could only be temporary…
…and neither could prevent the economy being permanently smaller, than if we leave with a Deal.
So, there is a choice: either we leave with No Deal…
…or we preserve our future fiscal space – we cannot do both.
(This might be his opinion but as usual he is surely likely to be totally wrong. Retaining UK democracy rather then remaining in the anti-democratic, over regulated, over taxed, socialist and suffocating EU is likely to be far better after a little adjustment.)
Public finances need to be fixed by lowering taxes, cutting the vast government waste and growing the productive sector that funds everything. Hammond has just raised taxes instead and continued all the endless waste like HS2 and all the renewable lunacies.
IHT Inheritance Tax threshold I meant.
No; he is right. Both the UK and the EU would have to reach an agreement about going into a GATT ( or whatever it might be) 24 interim period . In fact they’d also need to agree on what the “plan and schedule” for the final deal would look like.
Otherwise some rogue state could leave a trade block, ignore its rules, and force it to deal with them on the old basis by inventing some absurd Fairy Tale in the garden shed.
Let us hope no-one has been so foolish and irresponsible as to risk all of our future`s on a complete misunderstanding of this point, no-one had a blond moment,; shall we say .
but then NHS England is wrong about healthcare
the Department of Education is clueless about teaching
the Government Digital Service knows sweet FA about IS/IT programmes
the Home Office is cutting the budgets of the only people doing anything at all to stem the flow of illegal immigration
the public sector while swallowing over 50% of what we earn produces little to be proud of in return, so its about time we returned to an agenda of reducing its size and handing far more power over their day to day life to individual citizens
Excellent. I found the Governor’s interview on Today very extraordinary. I don’t hold myself out as any expert, although I’ve read GATT 24. We really need to nail this one down. It seems to be the case, contrary to adamant Continuity Remain assertions, that EU trade deals are being notated to the UK on more or less the same terms (and of course are capable of being improved upon post-Brexit, eg by being expanded to cover services). It’s also clear that the UK will be able to join TPP, probably the v comprehensive Australia-NZ deal, and sign a USA trade deal (an idea with 63% public support in the US – so getting started on it before the US election would be a good idea).
But there is a rearguard Remain action to deny that it will be legally possible to continue tariff free trade with the EU, even if both the EU and the UK wanted to, in the event of WTO Brexit. Of course whilst mrs May is PM there will be no govt clarification on this, so we must rely on public figures such as Sir John!
Why are the BBC and especially Bank of England governor out to immediately undermine the Uk negotiating position before even the EU commission? Of course GATT Article 24 only applies if the uk and EU agree they will open talks on an FTA but it is not Carney’s job to say this is somehow breaking a law of physics. If the Eu refuse they refuse and it is no deal. But let them say it.
The EU have been giving the UK the runaround insisting the Uk makes all proposals and then dismissing them all as unicorns. But we don’t need BBC or BoE remainers employed at UK taxpayer expense to join Brussels in this runaround. This shows the danger of a new PM getting sucked into chasing will o’ the wisp deals that they EU can jerk him around on. The new PM has to put deals with the non-EU world top of mind ; find dance partners who want to dance rather than getting fixated on the stroppy Ex who will always say No. And enforce discipline on Remainer Tory MPs and officials like Carney. Brexiteers need to attack Hunt now that the EU looks likely (as per Veradkhar/Barnier meeting yesterday) to refuse any further extensions asking Hunt was his plan is now that further can-kicking has been ruled out by brussels.
I wished I was a citizen of a sovereign, independent nation like Canada.
I do wonder how Carney would be received if he returned to Canada and suggested that his own nation should subjugate themselves to a foreign political entity?
Poor Carney. So clueless a puppet is he
Sir John,
Just imagine that instead of project fear, which painted a picture of economic Armageddon if we simply voted for Brexit, the true details of today’s economic reality was given to the electorate before the vote. I believe that the Leave vote would have been considerably higher!
Correct. In 1972 the case for joining was based on lies, in the 1975 referendum the case for staying in was based on lies, and again in the 2016 referendum the Remain case was based on lies … it has always been lies, lies, lies, from politicians and others who want the UK to be subordinated in a pan-European federation but realise that they have no hope of getting what they want except through lies.
It’s difficult to find something that the Governor was right about. All of his diabolical scare stories have bitten the dust yet he still persists with anti-Brexit propaganda. Surely The BoE should remain neutral when it comes to British politics? And to take sides with those that would oppose us, is just sickening. What motivates such a man in such a senior position to do this?
Now that a vacancy is happening why don’t you put your own name forward
GENEVA (Reuters) – Supporters of Brexit are “completely wrong” if they think recourse to an obscure trade rule will stop tariffs springing up overnight if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday.
Some British politicians have suggested that in the event of a “no deal Brexit”, Article 24 of the World Trade Organization’s General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade can be invoked to keep Britain and the EU trading without tariffs.
“It is completely wrong,” Malmstrom told Reuters.
“They will have to trade with us and other countries, until there are trade agreements – and we hope that will be a trade agreement – on the ‘most favoured nation’ basis. And that will mean new tariffs.”
I read here:
https://www.cityam.com/mark-carney-150000-firms-not-ready-for-no-deal-brexit/
“Mark Carney: 150,000 firms not ready for no-deal Brexit”
Why not, when right back in late 2017 it became obvious even to a humble member of the general public like myself that saying we would leave on WTO terms was the only way to respond to the threats from the new Irish government, backed up by the EU?
And where is the sense in this?
“Roughly 150,000 UK businesses are not ready to keep exporting to the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Mark Carney has said.
The Bank of England governor said the companies still did not have the necessary paperwork and while many had built up contingency stocks, these would only last “weeks”.”
So what have these EXPORTING companies been stockpiling, against what contingency, and how is that connected with a lack of paperwork?
It makes no more sense than the idea that a diabetic UK Prime Minister would order UK customs to unnecessarily hold up imports of vital medicines from the EU, including the insulin with which she must inject herself four times a day.
Carney and Hammond appear to want to punish the UK electorate (in line with the EU agenda) for having the temerity to vote Leave. Would they prefer us to be held hostage?
Yes, he is wrong. The no deal terms of trade were published by the UK gov in March 2019. I emailed the Today prog about it with a link to the website. He cannot not have seen it and been part of writing it!
One and more incidents and revelations at the top of the Tory Party without any reported requests by police for anyone to be interviewed at a police station for discussions is odd given normal police procedures. It is raising highbrows among normal people who are never thought has having highbrows. They have evolved highbrows and by copycat of their betters learned how to raise them most appropriately.
‘Raising highbrows’ – would that be classical music lovers forced to sit in the gods at the Royal Opera House?
Absolutely. Rather like all his other predictions and ‘forward guidance’. Perhaps he should be re-named Mark Carnage.
A simple guide was produced by Lawyers for Britain here:
https://lawyersforbritain.org/a-simple-explainer-about-article-xxiv-of-the-gatt
I’ve read GATT / WTO rules and Article XXIV does boil down to saying exactly this.
Nothing to do with your heading or Mark Carney, but hasn’t the ejection of a protester from a dinner caused a vomitting of political correctness from all the usual suspects.
Who can say what the intent of what this woman was. Shouting abuse, throwing a milk shake, acid from a bottle in her handbag, or was she armed with a knife or gun. At the instant of her intrusion no one knew.
The junior minister who stopped and ejected her acted sensibly. Shut down the threat and sort out the details afterwards. There was no time for a political debate. She is indeed fortunate she did not threaten Trump whose security would have had her flat on her face if not shot. The chatteratti are far too willing to excuse this woman who should be prosecuted as were the assaults on Corbyn or Farage.
Don’t forget most of today’s commentariat were brought up attending “demos” by their parents side.
Wrong on everything
JR, I hope your considered piece tomorrow will put the import tariffs now being charged by the EU into a proper perspective, for example as I attempted some time ago:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/03/06/complex-supply-chains-and-industrial-integration/#comment-923433
“It can be very misleading to look at just the main tariffs, but it is also very difficult to work out a valid average tariff which would be more useful … ”
Followed by references to an average rate of 1.2% from an EU source, average rates of 6.7% or 5% from two UK government sources, and a trade-weighted average of 1 – 2% from the House of Commons Library.
Given that the goods we export to the rest of the EU represent only about 7% of our GDP, on the top estimate the EU’s Common External Tariff that would correspond to less than 1% of GDP, and it could be as low as a tenth of that.
This is also why we would not gain very much by moving from WTO terms to a free trade agreement such as that between the EU and Canada:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/09/21/the-eu-is-more-preoccupied-with-migration-than-with-brexit/#comment-962171
“A deal like CETA, with the UK playing the part of Canada, would:
a) Do nothing to solve the fabricated problem of the Irish land border;
b) Be only marginally better for the UK than falling back on WTO terms;
c) Put the UK in the weak position of a supplicant during the negotiation.”
“… the same kind of special trade deal with the EU might be worth 0.7% to 1.4% of UK GDP … It has to be borne in mind that the long term trend growth rate of the UK economy is close to 2.5% a year, so even that upper limit of a 1.4% gain from a special trade deal would be equivalent to natural growth over less than seven months.”
Today I read that Boris is repeating what you have been saying about GATT Article 24 that permits trade to continue unchanged between two parties if they so decide..but I read also that such an arrangement can only be applied when a trade deal was in place or about to be in place. But since following 31st Oct we will not have a deal in place with the EU Tariffs will come into play automatically because the EU will have to apply the same rules to us that they apply to everyone else- as will UK. Boris idea that we can have a no deal exit and then carry on as before is bunkum.
The EU need some sort of trade deal more than we do so a deal there will be.
After ratifying the WA, already signed by your government or changing your red lines, all such things as FTAs would indeed be possible. The message from the EU is very clear and consistent.
The WA hasn’t already been signed by the government. You also missed out the option of the EU changing their red lines, something they do with regularity when it comes to rules on budget deficits and so on.
Which is why we need to walk away.
And it’s not signed by our government – they are not in a position to do that without ratification by Parliament.
Mark Carney says “about 150000 companies are not ready for Brexit”. How can this be? Is it the goverments fault or pure idleness of these companies , if the latter then they have no excuse as they’ve had three years to prepare.
Another alternative is that he’s just made up that number – on past form quite possible.
For most small companies it will make little or no difference.
The Governor was 100% correct on GATT. Art 24 GATT allows unchanged free trade between the EU and the UK after Brexit if talks about the future are underway. If the UK has left with no deal, and refused to sign the Withdrawal Agreement, then obviously talks are NOT underway – in fact, the talks ended some months ago, and the EU has disbanded its negotiating team. Anyone who tries to link Art 24 to a no deal Brexit does not have the first idea what they are talking about, as the Governor (politely) pointed out.
Mark Carney is correct if there is no Brexit deal no GATT 24 . This can only happen if both EU and UK agree to GATT 24 or if a trade deal is very near completion. If we leave without a deal why would the EU agree to a GATT24? Mark Carney may have been wrong on other occasions but not this time.
The other thing nobody is talking about is what happens AFTER we leave.
Even if we leave on WTO terms, possibly not the best of friends with the EU, that doesn’t mean that we stay there forever.
We would of course be talking to them about the arrangements and the heat of Brexit would be gone and fading into increasingly distant memory – then common sense and pragmatism would take over and we would all make sensible arrangements (quietly, preferably, so that the media glare doesn’t encourage politicians to take silly political stances from which they find it difficult to withdraw while the public are looking – as we are seeing now).