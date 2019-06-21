You read it here a long time ago – Johnson versus Hunt

As predicted the Conservative party has a clear choice to make between the two remaining leadership contenders.

I am pleased it is Mr Hunt and not Mr Gove in the final. If it had been Mr Gove the media would have had a month of re running all that Mr Gove said and did to stop Mr Johnson running the previous time, trying to make it into a bitter personal feud whatever the candidates wanted. This would have got in the way of a serious debate about the future of our country and its democracy.

The Johnson campaign made clear yesterday to supporters like me it did not want Johnson voters voting tactically to influence who was second. I continued to vote for Boris.