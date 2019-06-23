The EU confirms it is ready for UK exit in October without the Withdrawal treaty

In the run up to our exit planned for 29 March 2019 the EU passed a number of measures to ensure continuity if the UK left without signing the Withdrawal Treaty. Measures included an aviation agreement to ensure the planes fly, a haulage agreement to allow road transport to continue, a rail agreement, “legal certainty for ship operators”, compensation for EU fishing businesses if they lose access to UK waters, continuity for students currently in the Erasmus programme, and more time for the Peace and Interreg programmes for Ireland and Northern Ireland.
In the update produced for the recent EU Council they also noted that rights of UK citizens currently legally settled in the rest of the EU will be protected. They are ensuring medicines and Reach approved chemicals can continue to be traded, and have increased customs capacity at UK facing ports and transport centres to handle any need to introduce tariffs.
This of course all goes largely unreported by the Remain facing UK media, who carry on with silly scare stories based on an imaginary exit with none of these agreements in place.
Sir John,
I think many visiting this site are totally comfortable that all the scaremongering by the BBC and others is utter hogwash. Hopefully Boris can tackle the biased MSM as soon as he has achieved WTO Brexit.
P.S. The cunning plan to secure the Chancellorship for you is, so far, going perfectly.
The next phase is down to you. All you have to do now is convince Boris that, whatever goes on at a neighbour’s house, it is you, and only you, who can guarantee complete discretion.
The fact that many arrangements are in place to deal with a “no deal” outcome is an inconvenience to those promoting the doom and gloom narrative. They have a simple “solution”. Ignore those facts.
For some reason neither of the two candidates left standing appeared to make this point in their first hustings yesterday. But at least we got greater clarity on their intentions. Mr Hunt even conceded the the politics of leaving trumps the economics of remaining; the first time he has been so explicit. But he is deluded to think, like Johnson, that the EU will be ready for a deal.
Yes the EU are ready for a UK exit. They may think it unlikely though.
The EU will continue to hang tough and wait for UK internal divisions to prevent a clean exit. I very much doubt they will agree to any further negotiations. So merely leaving a No Deal exit on the table will not change anything. The UK will actually have to leave in such a way.
After that there may be some movement.
The key question is whether a new PM will take such a step. I am hoping the presence of the Brexit Party will overcome any reluctance the new Prime Minister might have.
What does it say about the state of our democracy, when the government of the day must be motivated by a non parliamentary political party to realise that it MUST execute a properly given instruction by the electorate. Again we have the thank Mr Farage for his continuing efforts.
Indeed on the Brexit party front. Disgraceful that much of the misinformation emanates from the government. Now where has the Business Secretary disappeared to?
This makes sense. Will political change in the EU leadership change who negotiates on their part. Does Barnier remain until the job is done.
As soon as Boris is PM, invite Barnier to London so that he can be informed of our WTO departure, proposed FTA, and our Art 24 of GATT solution for continuity while the FTA is negotiated.
Any loose ends in our relationship with the EU can be written into a treaty under the Vienna Convention. Then payments for any ongoing joint ventures can be discussed and agreed. Including our financial suppirt of the ECB.
If the EU is in a toys out of the pram mood then it is a WTO withdrawal and tariffs. All to be achieved well before Halloween and the party conference.
With Farage sat on the PMs shoulder like a Parrot there will be very little room for manoeuvre if the Tory Party is to survive.
Any sign of a sell out will boost TBT enormously.
I do believe the EU have painted themselves into a corner and trying to foist a similar agreement on Switzerland and failing they are revealing their true colours.
Firstly, Businesses negotiate trade deals. Governments job is to facilitate an environment where this trade can occur, or not, in the case of trade sanctions with rogue countries.
Secondly, re: MSM failures to report news, now is the ideal time to deal with this and also ‘kill 2 birds with one stone’.
As MSM will not report this, Johnson at his hustings he can do what the media won’t. He can clearly announce the UK will not be leaving with no deal and list them off.
This also has the double whammy of refuting claims from the remain mob and leaving them with the dilemma of voting down the ‘deal’ and them being responsible for the UK leaving with no ‘deal’ in place. I wonder if the likes of Grieve & Co in their quest to keep us in the EU come up with their own version BRINO, or will they in their spite as threatened try to bring the government down, because they don’t like the ‘deal’.
However, I sincerely hope May’s other stupid agreements such as funding the EU army and various other costly madnesses that have no benefit to the UK, are discarded as a waste of taxpayers money.
Good morning
I believe that many of these measures are for a short period. There may be a possibility to extend them but I am not sure.
We have wasted a vast amount of time pursuing a dead end policy. The Treaty of Lisbon specifically allows for a member country to Leave the EU without signing the WA. This the EU has quite rightly planned for yet, our own government have not. There has been some serious dereliction of duty in my opinion.
What! A sensible comment on the EU and their Brexit meeting? Sir John, you are unique!
Well written.
Perhaps, if the EU can manage compensation for their fishermen, we could be explicit about how we would do the same for Jeremy Hunt’s sheep farmer “friend”?
Why are we going to compensate EU fishermen who are losing access to our fish?
Personally I am praying for a WTO Brexit. It ,Evans. A£26 billion turn around in EU U.K. payments immediately! We stop paying £13 billion membership fee and they pay £13 billion for access to our market.
Sir John, this does however lead on to a question I have asked for months and which Mr Johnson skirted around yesterday.
Why have we not declared that we were totally ready for a No Deal (WTO exit) on the 28th March? Otherwise the only inference I can take is that my government and civil service are completely incompetent and should all be sacked.
If any other worker in the country had a deadline and they missed it and over six months later, as Mr Johnson stated yesterday would increase our efforts to work towards it, their feet would not touch the ground. And I can say with yet again complete confidence that the head of department would not be running around with the company credit card and talking drivel to all our customers.
Let the EU bend to our will
Indeed certainly unreported by the appalling BBC propaganda outfit. Too busy interviewing Dominic Grieve, Michael Heseltine, Ken Clarke types I suppose.
It seems these people plus the Hammond, Greg Clark and Bercow types are still determined to undermine the UK’s negotiation position yet again in the negotiation again. Many/Most of the people supporting Hunt (the May nightmare continues) candidate are highly dubious remainers who still think May’s putrid W/A leave was just fine.
Grieve perhaps thinks he is just an Advocate paying back for his Légion d’honneur says leaving with no deal will be “uniquely damaging”. Does that mean very damaging or just a bit damaging but in a unique way? It will actually not be not be damaging at all. After a short period of adjustment it will be a huge liberation with far more positives than negatives. A Corbyn/SNP government will however be very damaging indeed. These types seem very keen to destroy the Conservatives bring this about by totally undermining the UK at every turn.
‘NO DEAL’ as reported by the Guardian 13th June.
A senior Tory MP has said parliament has now run out of options for preventing the UK from crashing out of the EU.
Oliver Letwin, was among the signatories to a Labour-led attempt to tie the next prime minister’s hands by ruling out no deal, it was defeated by 11 votes.
Letwin said, “We have run out of all the possibilities that any of us can think of.”
BBC Radio 4’s Today programme interviewer Nick Robinson pointed out that MPs could not block a no-deal exit happening by default if no legislation was put before parliament.
Current extension ends on 31st October. A further extension is most unlikely even if the PM was foolish enough to ask for one.
Given that the UK’s efforts to be ready were stood down, that we often hear of Mr Hammond withholding funding, and that Mr Carney warns of 150,000 firms not being ready – all in a background of MPs doing everything to stop no deal and the Conservatives wasting another month to decide a leader whilst May and Hammond are in place … will the UK be ready?
This is a good platform on which to build a free trade deal, to be introduced after we have left on the 31st October.
Looking at the likely candidates, our host is head and shoulders above any of the possible candidates for Chancellor.
I regret to say that the appointment remains unlikely because White Anglo-Saxon Men of a certain age like us are considered non-PC and past it. The former is probably true but we could certainly do better than the likes of Hammond and others.
As for the matter of the moment, the forces of Remain are going all out to discredit Boris, although it must be said he’s doing his best to help the cause !
I would prefer not to support him but there appears to be nobody else in the party with the character and charisma capable of delivering Brexit or a majority at the next election.
If Dan Hannan was an MP he could probably do it. He has the ability to deliver a devastating critique of Brussels, Labour and the SNP with surgical precision. There have been rumours that Remainers have been keeping Dan away from any constituencies where the seat is relatively safe.
There is still all to play for !
Well this is music to my ears. I hope whoever is the next PM will start to put out a more positive message and let the media know that we are ready. I can see that already there is a plot out there to try and discredit Boris. Do people really think that just because he is PM material he won’t have the occasional argument with his partner? It’s life! She was probably the one throwing the crockery around. It’s a woman thing. Why don’t they just leave him to get on with telling us how he would run the country? That’s all I’m interested in. I like his attitude and his ability to stay calm during interviews and when he has an inappropriate question he manages to answer with humour. He’s very clever. Let’s just now get on with the job of sorting out the mess May left behind and become the great nation we can be.
Am I wrong but does this smell of GOOD NEWS