I attended the Wokingham Choral Society concert on Saturday evening. They sang “Songs of travel” which included the first performance of the revised “Didcot Haiku” by Paul Burke. The composer attended and received a good round of applause for his composition. 9 Vaughan Williams songs concluded the programme, following a spirited duet on the piano of the Ride of the Valkyries. James Morley P0tter, Conductor, joined the accompanist Benedict Lewis-Smith for this item.

The choir sang well, tackling the complex chords and soaring with the bird flights, sunrises and dreams described in the poems. I am grateful to the Society for their invitation top what was a most enjoyable evening.