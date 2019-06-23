Wokingham Choral Society concert

By johnredwood | Published: June 23, 2019

I attended the Wokingham Choral Society concert on Saturday evening. They sang “Songs of travel” which included the first performance of the revised “Didcot Haiku” by Paul Burke. The composer attended and received a good round of applause for his composition.  9 Vaughan Williams songs concluded the programme, following a spirited duet  on  the piano of the Ride of the Valkyries.  James Morley P0tter, Conductor, joined the accompanist Benedict Lewis-Smith for this item.

The choir sang well, tackling the complex chords and soaring with the bird flights, sunrises and dreams described in  the poems. I am grateful to the Society for their invitation top what was a most enjoyable evening.

 

    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

