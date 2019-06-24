Independence day

Bring it on. There was no need to wait three years. The Withdrawal Agreement was an elaborate snare to try to stop us leaving.
82 Comments
Sir John, I am minded of August 1914. The big problem of the day, the one which was on everybody’s lips, was of course Ireland. That is where the Parliament (mostly on holiday at the time) was fixing its attention.
Then – out of the blue – a crisis with a sort of President Trump character (Kaiser William) taking all the wrong decisions off the cuff, surrounded by a desperate military – Prussians – who had worked out the meticulous Schlieffen Plan already and realised it had to be done unexpectedly and fast.
Rewrite this with August 2019 for August 1914/ President Trump for Kaiser William. Brexit (and the new PM) for Ireland. Now look at the danger we are in.
We have taken our eye off the ball and by Sod’s law, the two main candidates include the Foreign Secretary.
Reply Mr Trump is nothing like the Kaiser and is very reluctant to go to war.
Of course Trump doesn’t want a war … nothing about ego but all about avarice .. he owns billions in property assets around the world. Why would he want to see them destroyed in a war. Johnson won’t be allowed to go to war even if he ever wanted to .. but far too clever for that option, although Hunt seems to be making Blair type noises.
I agree;his “base” do not want another war,least of all with a mid-rank power like Iran which could inflict sustantial damage on the US and it’s regional allies(all those military bases around the world-no shortage of targets!)-and the Iranians know it.
The Foreign Secretary position should be passed on to an experienced operator in this department whilst the PM election is being fought around the Country. Hunt can’t do both.
Experienced operator”?Like who?We have run our foreign policy largely as a satrapy of the USA for too long.
Brexit is only the beginning. The key will be winning the post-Brexit debate.
We don’t want to make the ‘Mission Accomplished’ mistake, and end up losing the war.
What a ridiculous analogy! And as for comparing Mr Trump to the Kaiser…! Well.
I don’t think you’ve got much of a grasp on history, to be honest.
According to AJP Taylor, the 1st World War broke out more by accident than design, due to inflexible railway timetables that could not be amended, once mobilization had begun.
Good Morning Sir John,
Exit day…. lead by who? Has Mr Johnson crashed and burned already? I do hope your party’s more stable minds are working more closely with Mr. Farage to produce a party with 600 odd people, who WILL give us an Independence Day.
On Today programme, Mr. Hunt admitted he would delay exit to continue negotiations with the EU. This would occur because he would have to give the HoC a binding vote on leaving without a deal, if that would avoid having a vote of confidence in his government (that he expected to lose because of the Remainer majority of MPs). He would not want to call a general election because it is clear the Tories would be wiped out.
The Conservative Party needs to allow its local associations to sack their MPs and select new representatives, then go for a General Election ASAP.
Yes, but true detatchment is dependant on Boris becoming PM and then having the political will to drive it through. It is down to the views of 160,000 people and then the support he gets within the conservative party and DUP within the Commons. Though I suspect that as leaving the EU is treaty change it can be effected by a determined PM and like minded Cabinet. The HoC has largely confirmed it’s unsuitability of purpose over the past year of effort to subvert democracy.
People left the Conservative Party in droves, cancelling their membership, not so long ago.
Was this another cunning and convoluted plan of Mrs May’s cohort to diminish the number of right-thinking ones in the party who might have voted conclusively for a Brexiteer?
Or am I becoming a conspiracy theorist?
Agree 100%. I don’t see why it should be in the hands of the EU to tell us how long the Article 50 extension should be. Also don’t understand why it takes another four weeks to get a new PM.
Answer: Boris confirmed by the end of this week. Announce on Monday that the Government will not contest the English Democrats case. Out on Tuesday – but backdated to March 29th.
UK can function independently. Businesses can invest with certainty. All problems solved !
“The Withdrawal Agreement was an elaborate snare to try to stop us leaving” – exactly so! And what does that say about T. May and all those who supported her?
Exactly – Hunt being one of them. He backed her and her surrender treaty to the end and he wants us to back him for PM. The same Hunt who is attacking Boris on the airwaves this morning calling him a coward. If anything this blue on blue attack is cowardly and unseemly and if he (Hunt) becomes PM then the Tory party are finished. Long live the Brexit party.
At last it can be said openly by those whom we can trust. What a pity it took so long. (Though, to be fair, Sir JR never supported it.)
It’d be a vast relief to hear Mr Johnson saying it too – but perhaps he’s playing the long game, and that had begun when he voted for it.
(I used to think that of Mrs May though….)
Even the term ‘Withdrawal Agreement’ is a deliberately misleading title designed to create a sense of finality. The arrogance and shameless contempt defies all sense of normal limits.
It is not Withdrawal but a prison sentence
It is not an agreement but a set of restrictions written by Merkel and the EU and delivered to us on a tin platter
As the day of our liberation approaches, the Government might like to order the BBC to start its news bulletins with the first bar or two of Beethoven’s fifth symphony.
(BBC staff enthusiastic co-operation can be obtained by telling them it is a tribute to the Evil Empire: they will not know any better.)
Hear hear. But the counter-revolutionary forces, under their new leader, are regrouping again. Having no arguments left, they now seek to do by character assassination what they could not achieve by honourable means.
If grace under fire is the true mark of character, I suggest that Boris is winning that test too.
Reading that headline I felt a tiny frissony memory of that glorious night three years ago.
Yaaaaaay!
As JR says…Bring It On!!!
I will not be voting for Boris Johnson if he continues this facade of avoiding public debate. We’ve had that already with May, and look where it got us. The whole point of Mr Johnson is that he goes out into the open and speaks freely. What we’ve seen from him so far in this contest is frankly pathetic. I thought it would change once the parliamentary stage was over, but he continues to avoid debating Hunt, Avoids answering questions directly, avoids his previous commitments to tax cuts etc etc.
Disappointing performance so far.
I think so far it is clear that it is a great shame Mr Gove was not the second candidate. He would have stood a credible chance of beating Boris Johnson and making this a real contest.
Agreed it is a pity Gove didn’t make it. Boris needs to seriously shape up his act – is he really shying away from a head to head debate with Hunt? How come his campaign are in such a muddle about fundamental things such as GATT 24 and whether or not there is an ‘implementation’ period?
Just let him get the UK out of the EU at the end of October – he seems committed to that. Then he can go for all I care. The man’s a mess.
You have got to be kidding William these debates are a farce. They aren’t debating at all the media is screwing up so why should our prospective Prime Minister get caught up in their opinion format, negative, snake pit. Boris Johnson’s people should get him daily blogging, with podcasts and interviews.
It would be one thing if he was passing up these debates to hold rallies, conduct interviews and get eg LBC to mediate. But he is shying away from all public scrutiny and head to head competition.
Reply He will do all the public hustings which include ones that are live streamed to a wider audience. He is also speaking around the country and taking questions as in Reading last week. There is no advantage in more exposure to media interviewers out to get him who are not balanced between the two candidates.
It’s as clear as the nose on your face that there is a massive push to discredit Boris. His best defence is not to give them any ammunition, and as we know from experience, whatever he says will be twisted to mean the opposite. That’s how it works these days, no holds barred, contempt of the truth, and every other dirty deed, in their attempts to get another remainer as PM.
William1995,
I see it differently. Hunt has focussed on his negotiation skills, Gove on his analysis skills. Both seemed to have picked out their strong points for being part of a Government (though who would trust either) but not skills to lead a party and country. Both know that these skills can look good in public debate, but it does not mean they deliver the big picture. Johnson has communication and leadership skills, in London these skills and deputies (e.g. Cleverly and Malthouse) allowed him to execute. This is the difference that the UK needs now – execution through communication, appropriate delegation etc. The Conservatives (and even Brexit) have only a small chance of survival at the moment, but with a Johnson team there is some (hence the concerted attacks) with Hunt there is zero.
It was indeed an elaborate snare prepared by May (and supported by Hunt) and many other traitors to defraud the electorate out of any real Brexit while pretending they had delivered it. These people are still all at it.
Nick Robinson (just now) had an absurdly biased and tedious anti-Boris interview on radio 4 with Priti Patel. Entirely typical of the endless BBC/pro EU bias. Still about 5:1 average pro remain on any BBC political Question Time/Any Questions types of programmes.
Why on earth would anyone vote for a Continuation May Nightmare part II in the form of Jeremy Hunt!
Yes but Priti Patel did not provide clear answers on GATT 24 nor on an ‘implementation’ period. Boris’s campaign is all over the place at the moment and he himself is invisible. Where are the (very few) articulate Conservative MPs who are capable of answering these questions such as JR and JRM? We don’t hear them. I think Hunt might win.
Ms Patel could have come up with a newly minted example of an EU reg we would be better off without – the suppression of a study into oxo-biodegradable plastics. This is a sector where UK companies lead and perhaps established European chemical businesses will be on the back foot, so regulators will protect them. Only one of many many examples of the stifling of innovation, but we are often asked for examples of EU regs the UK would be better without and here perhaps is another.
Hunt is just May the sequel – it would be a disaster for the UK and destroy the Conservative Party. It is in the EU’s interest to have some sort of trade deal and clearly there will be some kind of implementation period of some form.
It is not really wise to detail exact plans in advance anymore than one would announce your plans in advance of any serious negotiation or indeed in a war.
Boris does at least see the very many advantages in leaving. Hunt would be another ‘damage limitation’ person just like T May.
Both candidates have said they are totally committed to ‘leaving the EU’ by the 31 Oct. Unless I’ve missed it, which is possible, neither candidate has been asked whether they consider Theresa May’s WA, if amended here and there, would qualify as ‘leaving the EU’. Until we are clear on this, both candidates remain risky. In the meantime we need to use the Brexit party as a means of holding their feet to the fire, whoever wins
So Tobias what’s his name has said that he and a dozen others are willing to bring down the government if they pursued a no deal strategy.
One good thing is we now know unequivocally who the fifth columnists are.
Putting a Marxist government in power rather than leave the EU says it all. I’m warming to this outcome so we really can clear out the rotten stables.
A dose of Corbyn would wake up the snowflakes.
Can you imagine Ian if it was the right wing threatening to bring down the government? Tobias is a real disappointment saying this.
Indeed except Corbyn would probably cost me several £million, the UK very many £ trillions and hundred of thousands their jobs and houses. Just the threat of him is already costing huge sums and deterring investment. All thanks to the appalling May/Hammond and the fifth columnists for making him really quite likely.
Though I still think he can just about be avoided with a sensible new PM.
Indeed, it also helpfully exposes the lie at the heart of the Tory Remainers. They claim their concern is about the economic cost of a no deal Brexit, but they threaten to bring down their own Government and so help install a hard line Marxist one who will turn our economy into a Venezuelan one. Now I have heard a lot of project fear claims but so far they haven’t claimed Brexit will reduce us to eating our own pets. So these Tory Remainers cloak himself in the lie that their objection to Brexit is an economic one, but really it has nothing to do with economics, they are EU fanatics and that is all they care about.
Can we expect independence under future PM Hunt on 31st October? With the media, neighbours and other London locals pursuing and victimising Mr Johnson it appears we are going to be left with PM Hunt and (i) a Hunt delay or WA, (ii) a broken democracy and (iii) a nasty politics free from reason or decency.
Still, Mr Hunt the negotiator seems worthy of trust – the man who seemed to forget he had seven flats in Southampton, seemed to ignore Cameron’s money laundering rules and avoided tax by a dividend by specie than lease back arrangement.
“we don’t believe you” is looking like it’s here to stay.
”…. pursuing and victimising Mr Johnson…”
Yes, but the vast majority of people see this for what it is. Attempts at victimisation and vilification by his opponents for their own ends, and clumsy attempts at that. We should remember that empty vessels (vassals) make the most noise and this is amply illustrated by the remain element, on their ‘marches’, in Parliament, on social media, etc.
Mr Johnson can easily rise above it, so let’s hope his supporters do too.
I hope you are correct.
I find it utterly disgusting that May, and other politicians, tried to force the surrender Treaty (the WA) upon the UK. It completes the destruction of democracy that they seem to desire in their pursuit of remaining in the EU.
I cannot believe that the British people have no means to instantly demand the removal of such undemocratic politicians. Has this been the aim all along? To destroy democracy? It has certainly been sidelined and deliberately avoided since the days of Heath.
There is a democratic deficit in the EU, which is spreading to each of its member ‘states’.
Well said Shirley. I totally agree with your sentiments.
Some Tory MPs, professing to be pro-Brexit, press the point that a “no deal” exit from the EU is the default but that they hope for a withdrawal agreement of some form to be achieved instead.
That is weak and unlikely to concentrate the minds of the Brussels mob.
No deal should not just be the default but the only way to proceed. If it is made clear that the UK will withdraw – without strings – at the end of October, then everybody can and should prepare accordingly.
In the process the UK may welcome approaches made by the EU to make arrangements to untie existing connections and for future relations (trade, border controls and so on) but that must not amount to the making of a “withdrawal agreement”, which in any case is by now a debased and reviled concept.
For crying out loud, MPs must show some muscle!
A vicious trap – simply by implying that we need ‘agreement to withdraw’. But the British people have sussed the lies and are really very angry. We play it straight and when our own government try to fool us – well, surprise when they reap the whirlwind? Because we are kind and generous we are taken for fools. Big mistake.
It still is an elaborate snare. I suspect that Jeremy Hunt would push through a cosmetic version of the treaty if he was elected leader.
I saw an article, which seemed fairly well researched , that May’s WA was really something hatched between May and Merkel that kept us in or shadowing all the EU institutions so that Brexit could be reversed when the public wasn’t watching.
I read that a series of NHS blunders has led to death of (named individual ed).
Yet another one of thousands failed every year by a system that can never be efficient as currently structured and funded. Yet Jeremy Hunt did nothing to sort it over his five years. A damage limitation and endlessly apologise (for it’s many blunders and far worse) strategy.
We surely do not want this man as PM do we?
How true!
“The Withdrawal Agreement was an elaborate snare to try to stop us leaving.”
I understand it might be difficult for you, a long time (etc ed) senior member of the Tory establishment to give any support whatsoever to Robin Tilbrook’s case against the government.
But Theresa May has probably acted outside her authority, in her dealings with the EU. So if you have an interest in the application of the law, you ought to, for once, put country before party.
Reply I am all in favour of the court deciding we have already left. I made the case against delay in Parliament with Bill Cash.
You must take great pride in the way your fake views, continue to delude poorly educated people who will , of course be the first victims.
“There will be no tariffs, there will be no quotas ( blah blah) GATT 24, or whatever it happens to be..( blah blah”That is going to be right up there with ” Easiest Negotiations ever” and , let it not be forgotten; you support this lie.
There will be tariffs and quotas- the question is whether we can unilaterally allow EU imports free of tarrifs without breaking MFN rules (or having no tariffs whatsoever ). As fas as I can see there is no way round this other than simply ignoring the rules.
Well it’s clear we could go for unilateral free trade as advocated eg by Patrick Minford. As far as I understand gatt24, so long as the EU agrees (admittedly a big If) no-one is going to force mutual tariffs. It says an FTA has to be under negotiation not that it has to be agreed. Anyway Could be Minfords idea is a good one – its worked v well elsewhere.
Are these the “poorly educated people” who, not being too bright, voted the wrong way in the referendum? People who are so easily deluded that perhaps should not qualify to participate in our democratic system? Do you ever read back to yourself what you write? Your arrogance and self-righteousness is odious.
Bang on piglet. Never a post from a Remainer without an insult or a sneer. I wonder if he is worried that ‘less educated than himself’ people clear his rubbish and filth away, or provide goods and services he needs daily? I wonder what he does that is so vital to the country.
Newmania
Britain’s lead in ‘biodegradable plastic’ stymied by Brussels
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2019/06/23/britains-lead-biodegradable-plastic-stymied-brussels/
Construction industry salaries are soaring in the face of skills shortages that are being exacerbated by Brexit.
You told us there would be no planes…. Wrong
Regulation (EU) 2019/502 ‘Common rules ensuring basic air connectivity with the UK’.
Meanwhile the genius that is Newmania STILL can’t work out how to sell insurance in the EU ……Doh
We’ve already wasted a great deal of time – We have to go now.
Time to do what Rhodesia did – UDI
I’m all for putting the shutters up against the EU – they are the enemy and will reduce us to their level if we do not get out – God knows we are almost as bad as them
This is all starting to mirror the final episode of Blackadder Goes Forth. Good-bye-ee! good-bye-ee! Wipe the tear, baby dear, from your eye-ee.
“Whatever it was, I’m sure it was better than my plan to get out of this by pretending to be mad. I mean, who would’ve noticed another madman around here? Good luck, everyone.” —Captain Blackadder, on Baldrick’s final plan.
To continue: ”…there’s a silver lining in the skyeee”.
And you’re absolutely right – there are far too many Mad Remainers. Once they can be got rid of (or converted, though they won’t like to admit it) the sky will clear.
Always look on the bright side of life, eh, Acorn?
Happy Groundhog Day, everyone.
Oh dear. The sore losers coming out of the woodwork. Andy, Hefner, Acorn and MH had better get on with it. It’s about time parliament implemented the result of the vote they gave us!! I am fed up with the EU going on about being friends with the UK. If that’s the case then they are going a funny way about it. By not trying to get along they will just hurt the rest of the countries in the EU. I smell trouble ahead in Europe and the riots in France and the unrest everywhere else won’t get any better.
Sir John, Would you kindly bring to the attention of that dozen of Conservative MPs who are prepared to bring down the government in the event of ‘No Deal’ the extent of the No Deal preparations made by the EU for that contingency. ‘No Deal’ is a misnomer. Some urgent Tea Room action is needed, methinks.
Extraordinary that a few unrepresentative MPs are prepared to commit political suicide and usher in a Marxist government to keep us in their pet project.
With no majority in the HOC and the Leave vote split with the Brexit party, how do you propose to actually achieve the desired exit?
I don’t fear a GE, not if the truth that our democracy is under threat from those ‘undemocratic but democratically elected politicians’ is allowed to be published.
It would give us a great opportunity to rid ourselves of the undemocratic MP’s.
If the Remainers in the Conservative Party are intent on bringing down the government to avoid a “No deal”, then the it needs to make an accommodation with the Brexit Party to avoid splitting the right of centre vote. A Corbyn government would be truly catastrophic. Meanwhile, I would hope that these saboteurs are deselected by their constituency parties.
Good morning- again
I remember the day after well. It was a bright day just like today and I set off to work early to London. Things were still and calm and, upon entering the office I met the security guard who told me Leave had won. As I knew he too voted Leave we danced, arm in arm, around an empty office.
Little did I know that three years later I would still be waiting to Leave.
No, the withdrawal agreement is reality Brexit.
It is the reality of what you have been demanding for years.
Rubbish, isn’t it?
We told you it would be but you didn’t believe us.
Turns out we were right.
Sir John, we’re all of us on this site in favour of free speech, but PLEASE save us from this man endlessly trotting out exactly the same nonsense. A bit of judicious moderation is required, please!
Conservative MPs have wrecked Brexit. May’s behaviour continues to be inexplicable even after her leadership stand down. Hunt as PM would be May2, same Cabinet probably and can Boris be relied on to deliver?
Election becoming more odds on this year, all 25 genuine Leave Conservative MPs need to switch to Brexit. NF is our only hope with the likes of Clarke and Grieve in Parliament.
I have a particularly low opinion of Liam Fox. Among worthless Cabinet ministers he is undoubtedly one.
But his comments on GATT 24 are interesting. He basically calls out Iain Duncan Smith, Campbell Bannerman and others of spreading lies.
Who is right Mr Redwood? The International Trade Secretary – or the failed former work and pensions secretary and the UKIP stooge Bannerman?
Reply Iain Duncan smith is correct
I must admit, I have been disappointed by Liam Fox. He is no longer a true Brexiteer who wants a complete break from the EU. I wonder what, or who, changed his mind.
Andy,
‘Anonymous’ previously pointed this out
https://lawyersforbritain.org/a-simple-explainer-about-article-xxiv-of-the-gatt
and importantly the link therein to Dr Lorand Bartel’s (Reader in International Law – Cambridge) tweet and responses to it.
https://briefingsforbrexit.com/a-clean-managed-brexit/
Steve Baker has set out in detail how the trade agreement under GATT and negotiate changes to the WA beyond what the Hunt con artists are saying. If the MPs working for the EU succeed in ousting Boris and push through the WA, hoping to delay a general election and using Labour votes, then there are enough true Leavers to switch and cooperate with the Brexit Party, lose the majority and force an election. The Brexit Party would stand against Remainer shysters in the Conservative and Labour parties and there would then be a parliament fit for democracy.
This day three years ago, we shared a bottle of champagne with friends and when we finally leave the EU I look forward to doing the same.
Mrs May should never be forgiven for stealing and wasting three years from the life of this country.
Just watched Liam Fox on Marr on catch up. He of course confirmed that the mythical chimera of GATT XXIV is of no application in a No Deal. He also said the DG of the WTO had unsurprisingly said the same thing. So Sir John will you now publish urgently a proper clarification ? Or do you prefer to go on misleading people ?
Reply GAtt 24 can be used if both sides wish to
I do love this little pool of sanity in the Main Stream Maelstrom!
Thanks, Sir John!
Bring it on John..only one way to go now is leave without the WA..let’s wing it and see..the blind leading the blind
Today I read here:
https://www.cityam.com/brexit-irish-backstop-alternative-could-work-within-three-years/
“Brexit: Irish backstop alternative could work ‘within three years’”
However on Friday I read here:
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/brexit/varadkar-casts-doubt-on-alternative-arrangements-plan-for-irish-border-38241857.html
“Varadkar casts doubt on ‘alternative arrangements’ plan for Irish border”
Notably:
““We will have to make sure that Ireland doesn’t become the back door to the European single market.”
He added that the only way he could see of being sure of avoiding a hard border was through regulatory alignment.”
Well, it is a great pity that he, and Theresa May, did not accept the simple idea that to avoid the need for any Irish checks at the land border the “regulatory alignment” need only apply to those goods which are actually being carried across that border, not to all goods in circulation within the whole of the UK as they agreed.
I repeatedly pointed this out to Theresa May in my letters published in the Maidenhead Advertiser. some of which were copied direct to her as my MP and acknowledged by her assistant, and if Leo Varadkar had looked at the letters section in the eurofanatical Irish Times on September 21 2018 he would have seen this:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/letters/brexit-time-to-mind-our-own-business-1.3636142
“Brexit – time to mind our own business?”
Which concluded:
“The legitimate interests of the EU and its Irish satrapy do not extend beyond the nature of the goods circulating in its own EU Single Market, and it is gross impudence on the part of the EU to presume that it should be able to continue to control goods permitted in the United Kingdom once we have freed ourselves from the EU, any more than the EU can expect to control goods permitted in the United States or other “third countries”.
When you witness the extent to which the Parliamentary Conservative Party has been infiltrated by pro-EU globalists to subvert the inclinations of the party members, you can begin to appreciate how effective this movement has been and the problem we also now have with so many of our schools, our media, our universities and our institutions.
Let us look at what is happening in the real world. The Isle of Man is not, and never has been, a member of the EU. It has no fancy deals with the EU yet it trades with EU members mainly the UK and the Republic of Ireland. It also has many residents of EU countries, mainly Polish and German , working in the tourism industry. They have not suffered a medical supply crisis or starvation and have a thriving financial indusry.
Yanis Varoufakis the former Greek Finance Minister was reported to have said that in his negotiations with the E.U. they attempted to ” bamboozle ” him. He at least did not fall for it but I can think of someone who did.
Off top: it is reported in the Daily Express that Prosperity UK has brought out a report led by Morgs & Hands which says that a solution to the backstop can be found by “harnessing existing technologies and Customs best practice(and) that futuristic high-tech solutions are not needed”. That’s as maybe but isn’t it the point here that no matter WHAT you put forward to the EU THEY WILL NOT BUDGE FROM THE BACKSTOP and more especially Little Eire will NOT ALLOW IT! It is NOT in their interest to change anything! Why do we not understand that! Cartwheeling around just prolongs the indecision that Parliament is enjoying at this moment and makes them look incredibly pathetic to us but (perhaps more damaging ) incredibly FEEBLE to the rest of the World.
Philip Hammond should not be allowed to pick the next Governor of the BoE.
Hammond is in the last few weeks of his job: it would be a deliberate abuse if he tried to extend his malign influence beyond his imminent exit from government.
What I cannot understand, is why the Prime Minister of this Country and the many who preceded her, would want to relinquish their elected power to control Britain and hand it to an unelected and unaccountable cabal of Foreigners in Brussels, who have absolutely no allegiance to our Country nor to OUR Queen. It is nothing short of surrender to a foreign power merely because of their pitiful threats against us. No wonder the world now laughs at us, British weaklings.