“We don’t believe you” briefing to foreign press in London

“We don’t believe you” thunder the people as the EU tells them that their international rules based system is right for people’s lifestyles and aspirations. Populist movements around the EU are voting into office new parties that challenge the EU orthodoxy on austerity, the Euro, climate change, international relations, migration, control of the media and much else. Today there is a row over who should lead the EU as President of the Commission, given the very fractured party base within the new European Parliament.
There is a feeling amongst many voters that the EU does not advance living standards quickly enough. Its insistence on austerity economics through the Maastricht controls coupled with the statement there is no alternative produces the reply “We don’t believe you”
Its failure to control its external borders is allied to a foreign policy that supported Middle Eastern wars that displaced more people. The Dublin Agreement is breaking down, where the original member state offering asylum or a place for an economic migrant is meant to be responsible for housing and looking after them. The issue of migration reveals a growing gap between what the elite think and what the populists want.
The EU dislikes the social media which carries growing criticism of its policies as well as fake news and cyber attacks. The populists are suspicious of the extent to which the EU wants to regulate and control the media, and are scornful of any traditional media who just accept EU spin.
This gulf is not unique to the EU. Similar feelings in the USA led to the defeat of Mrs Clinton and to victory of Trumpism. The UK avoided the collapse of the major parties experienced on the continent in the 2017 General election, thanks to their joint support for Brexit which saved Conservative and Labour.When these parties delayed or deviated from Brexit they collapsed in the European election. In Brazil there has been a populist tide as well.
In the EU it is remarkable how most of the great centre left and centre right parties of the twentieth century have allowed themselves to be wiped out or blown away by new challengers owing to their rigid adherence to the EU and Euro policy mix. French politics is now a contest between En Marche and National Rally, with the Republicans and Socialists also rans. In Italy Lega and Cinque Stelle dominate. Even in Germany, the one big winner from the Euro and EU policy, the SPD and CDU command less than half the vote between them these days.
What has led to this huge destruction? The collapse of living standards at the end of the last decade and the slow growth since has not helped. The mass migrations were unpopular, brought on by backing Middle Eastern wars which displaced many people from their homes. The insistence on the Maastricht criteria and the austerity policies of tax rises and spending cuts have jarred over such a long time period. Ask Gilet Jaune protesters what they want and they will probably say tax cuts. The concentration on dear energy and restrictions on personal mobility to tackle global warming have also caused issues with the populists, visible in the Gilets Jaunes attack on speed cameras and demand for cheaper vehicle fuel.
Throughout the continent many voters disagree with the priorities of European government as well as with its policies.
Fully supported by May, Hammond etc.
When will the ERG and their ilk stop ranting about Europe and focus on what matters in people’s lives. The EU debate is a giant confidence trick by certain politicians – ‘all that is wrong is caused by ‘Europe’ and everything would be wonderful if we left the EU’. If we just walked out tomorrow, it would not change people’s lives in any meaningful way so why continue this fiction except for the self – aggrandisement of Farage and those that support his view. Where is the under used capacity in the UK economy that would be released if we left the EU and why is selling to Asia or America a better idea than selling to Europe. The populists you refer to are a disgruntled minority – all noise and no light.
90% of future world demand will come from outside the eu .. source .. the eu.
We can take heart from the people of Istanbul. Despite Mr E’s party having a great deal of influence in the media, as the EU and remainiacs do here, there was a landslide the other way. The EU should take note: re running the referendum won’t necessarily work.
Attempts to manipulate opinion are evident in the Conservative leadership election. Mr Hunt has emerged as the pro EU candidate pushing May’s vassal state/colonial status WA. He and his supporters have decided to weaponise Mr Johnson’s domestic difficulties, taking advantage of the stitch up by the pro EU neighbours of his girlfriend. Amazingly Johnson is described as a security risk, a charge that could equally well be made about Mr Hunt and his personal arrangements. The threats of no confidence votes by some Conservative MPs against Johnson as PM suggest to me that they have learned nothing from the recent MEP elections. They remain determined to frustrate the referendum result. A GE cannot come soon enough to put an end to this wretched Parliament.
Who do you believe then?
Give us some names and we will assess their credibility.
Our host been clear for years about what he believes, and who he believes, and many of us share his views, hence our continued participation in the discussions on this site.
Who is the ‘we’ you cite who will ‘assess their credibility’? It won’t be you, because you appear incapable of rational argument – instead we get sneers and bile.
Many of us who comment here note how our background knowledge influences our judgements – working in business, international trade, politics, education or the law. Perhaps I’ve missed it, but what informs your offensive tirades?
How about Mark Field, Andy ?
Excalibur. Great choice!!
If we had decent national media outlets, this would be properly reported. What we do have is media outlets, which receive EU funding (paid for with our taxes) who either downplay on what is actually happening, or it is not reported at all.
When was the last time the BBC reported the Gilet Jaune protesters, impartially reported why they are protesting, or reported that Macron ordered the police/army to use live arms against them?
With regard to the USA, Trump is trying to reverse the problems you raise, and the media response here, he is a dreadful person. I don’t who is worse our media or our ‘politicians’ who do and say nothing about Khans’ disgraceful behaviour, or the ridiculous protests when Trump, the elected representative of America made a State visit.
Meanwhile here, we have ‘politicians’ threatening to bring down their own government because they cannot the democratic result of the referendum and want us to stay in this monstrosity.
Despite being elected on the strength of respecting that result. Despite Parliament voting by a huge majority to put the Withdrawal Bill, which covers leaving without a deal, on the Statute. Despite them losing the Parliamentary vote to stop us leaving with no deal.
They are as undemocratic and autocratic as the EU. No wonder they love it.
Sorry that should read – they cannot Accept the democratic result of the referendum
J Bush. Bang on the nail. I agree with everything you have written here. I am sick of the BBC not being able to report anything positive about Trump. I am sick of them never having a positive statement to make about our exit from the EU. I am sick of having to pay my licence fee on top of some of our EU contributions being given to the BBC and I am particularly sick of the lack of reporting over the riots in France and the nasty attacks on Boris. The BBC is akin to a version of the OK magazine. Full of trash and inconsequential rubbish.
The emotive issue is concerned with identity and territory marking. We own this space and will let you visit is being threatened by we own this space and fear that you are trying to take it over.
It is also a matter of standards of living:
The high tax rates that support certain public sector workers’ sick leave, flexi-time, and holidays is being paid by people on zero-hours contracts who get none of that. That builds resentment.
A1. NHS workers also get reduced prices in certain shops and my friend has been able to buy an Apple phone for a fraction of the real price. More perks.
You have spelt why I have not voted for the Conservative party for the last few years.
The Gilets Jaunes want more than tax cuts Sir John. Many of those “yellow jackets” have written on them in large letters… “RIC”, which means “Citizens’ Initiative Referendum”.
Their campaign is calling for Swiss style citizen invoked binding direct democracy, on four fronts.
The right to petition for new law.
The right to propose the abrogation of a law.
The right to recall an elected official.
and
The right to amend the constitution.
This was the other aim of UKIP, the Brexit Party is about to do something similar, though it will probably be rather more of a possibility than it ever was with UKIP.
We don’t have any tradition here of the sort of street disorder that the French like, and we don’t have any desire to undermine our ancient constitution, but some of the methods employed are a little old fashioned. However the introduction of the fixed term parliament informs us that some things are not sacrosanct after all.
The referendum itself, although not called by the people, was a result of constant petitioning which began to take off, to the extent that it frightened Mr. Cameron onto what he would regard as the back foot.
John
Can we please talk about the issues we are facing in this country . No growth, economic stagnation, problems with the NHS(longer waiting lists), Schools with too little funding, social services for both younger and elderly under enormous pressure, Failing infrastructure and lack to our politicians. And how we are going to solve all these grave issues.
thank you
Hans, certainly we can talk about all these things once the remainers let us get on with leaving. We could have sorted all this out 3 years ago.
An organisation out of touch with it’s people and as such ripe for change. Question is, are the mechanisms available to effect such change. I doubt it, democracy runs very thin in the EU. The only none revolutionary way is to change national governments, and we have all seen that the EU kicks against governments that do not agree with them. I suspect that the EU is set for violent change if it fails to respond to the aspirations of the people of Europe. We are well to be out of it.
It is ironic that the the title of your book is also a charge many would level at your (current) preferred choice for next PM.
It would be unfair to expect you to comment on the Johnson-Symonds affair when Johnson himself is silent, aside from claiming that people are not interested in his private life, but rather in matters of policy (though one might suggest that on these matters he’s not very much more illuminating!). Johnson might have a point in as far as many people, including Conservative MPs, evidently have no interest in his personal life, and many others, though concerned, would say the state of the nation is far more pressing. But the longer this ‘lovers tiff’ is unexplained, the more interest people will have, for they will, not unreasonably, wonder what Johnson is hiding. Rifkind made the obvious point that Johnson could have very simply, swiftly and briefly dealt with this drama and so avoided this suggestion. In the grand scheme of things, this tiff is of no importance whatsoever. But Johnson’s handling of the aftermath is very important. Thus far he is exhibiting precious little political savvy – a quality one might think is essential to perform the role he aspires to.
It’s worth making the point that the neighbours that went to the press with this story are very obviously politically motivated, and their conduct subsequent to the police establishing that ‘there was nothing to see’, was poor. (I don’t think what happened between Johnson and Symonds was in the public interest. However, as this tiff came to the public’s attention, Johnson’s response very much is in the public interest.) But the suggestion that what’s going on is a conspiracy or stitch-up is a poor attempt at deflection. There is no conspiracy here, unless it transpires that Symonds herself is involved, which seems far-fetched.
To conclude, if Johnson fails to address this matter satisfactorily, it will overshadow the leadership contest, and make a serious debate about policy difficult, and certainly distract from any debate that actually happens. Interestingly, there is the distinct possibility that Johnson would win the membership vote without providing some sort of explanation. In that context, a distraction from serious debate might actually have been advantageous from Johnson’s point of view,given his difficulties in this area. Not that I’m suggesting a conspiracy…!
Johnson and his partner had a domestic. People do. It has been used to try to do him down and you fell for it. Get over it. There is clearly a remainer coalition movement of deep state, media, and MP’s that is working to assassinate Johnson politically in order to implement a May style surrender to the EU, vassalage, which this country will never be able to extricate itself from. This traitorous coalition will continue with its dirty tricks and that cannot be prevented. So I suggest it is better to ignore it and not be diverted by its machinations, as you have been.
It seems now that you get suspending from school for three weeks simply for expressing the opinion that there are only two genders (male and female). All recorded on a public video. Apparently such views are to be kept at home and are not acceptable to that school or to “national school authority practice”.
How long before schools are evicting student who politely point out the renewables do not really do anything significant about world c02 emmissions and cost a fortune. Or that the climate alarmist agenda has been, to say the least, somewhat exaggerated. Or that magic money tree economics is a con trick. Or that some of the science sylabus is, to say the least, rather more about political indoctrination than real science. Or that the EU does far more harm than good and is profoundly anti-democratic?
Or indeed that the renewables are not actually renewable in any real scientific sense!
Great post L/L. Is everyone going mad? The world is becoming more and more bizarre. Whatever happened to normality?
There are additional reasons why the EU is so unpopular with those of us that can think for ourselves.
The EU tries to promote itself as a living democracy, after all, it allows representatives from all EU countries to speak about and pass the laws the Commission wants, but then ignores democratic requests on all levels.
Even the EU elite struggle to justify the existence of the EU, as in ‘what has the EU done for us’. It has done pathetically little to help make our lives better – on the contrary, it has taken away rights and choices, and dictates to us how we should run our lives – It has made us poorer and destroys the very essence of what made European countries great.
I suppose the EU ( and all its previous names) thought itself very clever by unrolling the project slowly.
No wham bam invasions. Just fluffy bunnies and candy floss with unseen steel innards.
However the result has been the same as conquest.
And naturally enough people do not like it!
( Especially when all the promised goodies never materialised…except those showered on the enablers that is).
Too true,
There has not been enough emphasis in the Brexit campaign to “educate” people as to the real direction of travel of the EU.
A quick look at the “five Presidents Report” is always useful.
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/five-presidents-report_en
Incidentally – why no views on Mr Johnson’s suitability to be PM?
Obviously he should be disqualified based on his last two attempts in government. He was a highly incompetent foreign secretary. And was fired by David Cameron too.
But being demonstrably awful in government is clearly not a disqualifying factor for Brexiteers.
In which case should not his appalling private life and questionable morals be a disqualifying factor instead?
Andy. No.
Actually he won a lot of plaudits for his skilful handling of the Russian poisoning affair pulling together an international response and was a very successful London mayor winning twice.
Plaudits from whom?The “International Response” was restricted to the usual suspects ie NATO/Five Eyes;I don’t think any Asian country,not even Japan,followed suit and neither did all EU members support it.
Have you noticed how “no 10” is now briefing against this, trying to give the credit to Sedwill and the PM?
He was an excellent mayor of London. It is frequently asserted he was a bad foreign secretary but no evidence is produced. He is blamed for the case of the poor innocent woman in gaol in Iran when the blame should lie with Iran. He was not fired by Cameron he resigned to become mayor of London.
The media campaign to discredit him is his best hope. I may yet vote for him due to this out of sympathy, despite his lacklustre campaign (so far).
As we see from European elections the UK only”avoided” the end of the stale old system because our corrupt system protects the existing regime .
Your theory hardly accounts for the loss of Labour and Conservative votes to the Liberal Party, and if this country has experienced austerity it was enthusiastically supported by you. This was prior to to you conversion to fiscal fairy tales, impressed , presumably , by the Greek and Italian economies their delightful politics and right to limitless hand outs no matter how much they spend.
J Bush you are so right.
Hunt on Sky News this morning has shown himself to be little more than ”Theresa May in trousers”. I cannot remember who gave him that label recently but it is very accurate. I hope the local party members will de-select those MPs who are prepared and openly threaten to bring down the government.
Hund is not quite as dim, dishonest or robotic as Theresa May but essentially he is another damage limitation chap who would be a huge liability at the ballot box. He did nothing substantial to sort out the dire NHS state monopoly for five years and one assume approves of the absurdly high and complex tax levels we have and of HS2 and all the green lunacy. If he had any understanding of economics or logic he would realise the NHS can never be efficient (or even competent) as currently structured and funded.
But then he did read PPE at Oxford so one would not expect him to have much understanding of economics, logic or numeracy.
Hunt Sorry!
I knew Hunt was the continuity May candidate, which was bad enough. Now I find out he has a PPE. It cannot get any worse than that!
The term “populist” should be eschewed. I did not vote Leave as part
of a “populist” movement. I took part in a democratic decision that included all
members of the electorate. The outright refusal to implement that decision is
more properly labelled “anti-democratic”. The rise of the Brexit Party after three
years recognises that, until that vote is implemented, democracy is broken.
An article appeared in the Mail Online –
“We must not ride the tiger of populism: Penny Mordaunt writes that she backs Jeremy Hunt as that Britain needs a democrat, listener and negotiator”
One person’s populist is another person’s democrat.
I have ceased to be surprised at a politicians ability to turn everyday words into weasel words.
Re Mrs Clinton – didn’t she get 2.87 million votes more than Mr Trump?
