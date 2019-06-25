The EU’s agenda for greater union – conclusions of the European Council 20 June

The EU is busy trying to fill its senior positions without success yet. They meet again on June 30th to try to reach agreement over who should be President of the Commission.
The EU Council last week revealed its new ambitions to take more control from member states.
The EU wants member states to press ahead more rapidly with plans to decarbonise. Countries are being pressed to lower their CO2 output, to increase their renewable generation of power and raise their fuel efficiency. 2030 targets are being set, but the EU has still not agreed on a zero carbon target for 2050 which some wish to do.
The EU is keen to weed out fake news from social media. It will be interesting to see what they regard as fake news, and to see if they start to cross the line between unacceptable material and censorship of material that is inconvenient to the EU. It is setting out a new “framework for targeted restraint measures” which will include asking social media platforms to prevent material harmful to the EU.
The Euro area needs to consider how much further it should go with a joint budget and whether it will start to borrow money in the name of the EU to spend around the union. The Euro area meeting talked of intensifying the banking union and capital markets union. There is also a wish to have more common taxation under a policy that it should be “fair and effective”.
The EU wishes to take greater responsibility for its own security and defence, pointing the way to more common defence spending.
The EU wants to become more assertive in international affairs. It wants Russia to release the captured sailors from Ukraine and release the vessels, seeks free maritime passage there and wants Russia to reduce her influence in eastern Ukraine. The EU continued its sanctions against Russia. The EU also condemned Turkey for her alleged illegal drilling in the Eastern Med.
The EU is planning a tougher migration policy “to fight illegal migration and human trafficking and to ensure effective returns”. The detail on who they will make go back will be interesting, and what their enforcement mechanisms will be. They want to renegotiate the Dublin Regulation which requires a member state to offer safe haven to a migrant if that state is their first place of arrival in the EU. The southern coastal states resent this obligation on them.
We await the new Commission and new Parliament. The old one goes out with a set of conclusions that aspire to much more integration but lack real bite in achieving their full stated aims. Nonetheless the process of integration continues, with the EU using its position in international affairs and negotiator of international treaties and commitments to gain more control over member states policies in everything from defence to energy and from economics to media.
55 Comments
Sir John,
Every single paragraph of your article today highlights a very good reason why the UK should no longer be part of it.
The EU is a brilliant concept in the minds of those who see themselves as part of the ‘Ruling (but unelected) Class’, able to gain significant personal power and benefit. These conceited ‘intellectuals’ see the remainder of the EU population as an ignorant underclass who, quite rightly, have a role to serve. The largely unreported protests throughout many of the European Nation States are signs of the massive discontent of those expected to serve their ‘masters’. Such a situation is unsustainable and the UK must be far away before the inevitable implosion occurs.
Absolutely spot on Pom.
Through these difficult years we should always remember what would be happening now, and what would happen over the coming decades, if we had lost the referendum. And which would still happen, if the new Tory Prime Minister, or his successor after a general election, revoked the Article 50 notice, with or without another referendum.
From January 1 2019:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/01/01/the-eu-reminds-us-what-staying-would-be-like/#comment-985212
“But there has been another recent EU court decision, JR, which told us in more general terms what staying in the EU would mean, as pointed out in a letter printed in our local newspaper on December 20th under the heading:
“Explicit goal of EU is an ever closer union”
“A reader proposes that we should have a second EU referendum, in which the choice would be to either leave the EU with no deal or revoke the Article 50 notice and stay in.
(Viewpoint, December 13, “Ask voters if they want no deal or no Brexit”)
In that event I hope the government leaflet would explain to voters that we only have the right to revoke the notice because the judges on the EU’s supreme court considered that interpretation of Article 50 would most effectively promote the EU’s process of ‘ever closer union’ … “
So we know what the EU wants, but what do the people of Europe want. Where is the democratic control of this monolith. I have yet to see thousands out on the streets demanding a united states of Europe. To me it looks like more unaccountable power to Brussels central. It emphasises our need to be clear of it asap. If they fail to answer the democratic defecit in their vision I predict a series of implosions.
Good morning
Thank you for finally putting up my post (7:32am) from yesterday under the title of, We don’t believe you.
The EU does not just have desires over its current members but, those as far as the Urals and North Africa. It seeks to humble smaller nations like Switzerland and extend its mainly Franco led Cartel throughout most of Africa. The utopian dream of Jean Monet and Sir Arthur Salter has been hijacked by Croney Capitalists and Communists. As it destroys the wealth of the middle classes and the hopes and dreams of the young, it will be loathed and despised much like the former Soviet regime and its satellite states. And it end its days just like them.
I agree with you about the hi-jacking.I would also add the perversion of the idealism of American presidents Wilson(after WWI)and Roosevelt(during WWII)with regard to the future of (western) Europe by more cynical successors who turned the Grand Idea into barely disguised American Imperialism.
The floundering EU will most likely end up as a tributary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;what the Chinese and Russians are doing looks unstoppable to me.
I see The Council of Europe is almost certainly going to restore Russia’s voting rights this week(suspended after Crimea) as pressure from Germany and France outweighs objections from Poland and Ukraine.The souring of relations between continental Europe and the USA can only result in a closer relations between the EU and the Eurasian bloc.
Vladimir Putin either in(or at around the same time as)his famous 2007 Munich Security Conference speech(the defining speech of the 21st century-effectively destroying the Project for the New American Century) remarked that while a wide ocean separated Europe from America,only a dotted line on a map divided Europe from Russia.
Too, I thought I would put up my long-delayed post from yesterday – as it seems relevant to today’s article. As follows:
Particularly sinister is the vicious sentences handed out in Europe, and Germany particularly (up to 5 years imprisonment), for desecrating a national or EU flag.
(https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&ved=2ahUKEwjwxpGL24HjAhWTTcAKHeIXDGYQFjACegQIARAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FFlag_desecration&usg=AOvVaw1NmSxu8tKsn2vXl-anOu58)
This clearly reveals the authoritarian nature of the EU and many EU states.
Add this to the attempted immunity of EU officials to prosecution against fraud, attempted control of criticism of the EU in the media, the overturning of democratic decisions taken by referenda in member states, the failure of politicians in the UK to respect the democratic result, the imposition of austerity and usurping of government in Greece, the wish to subject the UK to colony-status, an expansionist foreign policy, the desire to create an EU army, the unelected nature of the EU political rulers – and what you have is the beginnings of a full-blooded dictatorship in the making.
History has a habit of repeating itself.
We need to break-up the EU before it ever gets to this.
We need to keep the UK free and independent.
We need to respect and protect democracy and free speech in this country.
Member states authority over tax (including delayed taxation that is sovereign debt) and spend is surely sacrosanct. Should the EU take control of these fundamental fiscal levers used by central governments the member states concerned simply become a mere region of the EU.
Would politicians of each member state accept the destruction of the countries they were elected to represent?
How would for example an Italian voter assert authority over and control over the fiscal decision making of an EU leader?
At some point many of these member states will have to confront the most important question. Are we prepared to see our nation disappear into the EU abyss?
“Would politicians of each member state accept the destruction of the countries they were elected to represent?”
Dominic, we have seen our current PM along with her supporting cabal of MPs and Civil Servants attempt to do just that. May has used the Leave vote for exactly the opposite of what we voted for i.e. she accepted a new treaty that was designed to trap and emasculate the UK until the country could be absorbed into the EU as the first true EU satellite, instead of having us leave its control absolutely.
We have managed to dodge May’s bullet but Hunt has picked up the metaphorical gun and I believe will take aim at a very similar target i.e. keep the UK closely tied to the EU until the former can be drawn back in.
As for Johnson? After his recent “trouble” he has appeared to firm up on leaving by 31/10/2019 but rumours still arise indicating that he will be happy to accept changes (cosmetic?) to the Backstop.
The Country deserves an unequivocal statement of intent from both Hunt and Johnson that May’s “deal” is unacceptable and therefore has no future in their plans.
I don’t disagree with many of the aims : I believe they are good except for closer integration.
Some think that they can say anything accuse others with things that they think and do not know in all walks of life and fake news is just another example of this.
Perhaps we need shared defence.
Reduction of emissions can be done by independent countries under self control.
Joint budgets are good for for those countries struggling, but what does Germany think of giving their accumulated leverage to others .
Tougher migration policies are need everywhere.
Dealings with Russia should enable us to move out of the cold war bringing a fresh new perspective of a new world
According to news, Barnier was eager to take up the position.
Not all is bad in the EU . It is difficult to think of a new enlightened age and there could be one provided earth still exists, but bending to the rules of others will not make for happy people.
Apart from food and the utilities material things are the fodder of trade . Ways of producing without including nasty by products and packaging . We should attend to this right away. Th Eu should attend to this right away, but the wheels of fortune move more slowly than healthy progress.
Of course the Utilities and food play a greater part in trade however long lasting solutions to mining etc etc cannot be solved overnight but packaging can be .Wher do the plastics companies stand in this?
Well, closer integration is what it is all about; everything the EU does is directed, or at least conditioned, by that paramount purpose.
At mentioned above in the earlier comment referenced above:
“The leading reason that the EU judges gave for allowing the UK to unilaterally revoke the Article 50 notice is also the leading reason why we should not do so.
Those telling paragraphs can be read here:
http://curia.europa.eu/juris/document/document.jsf?text=&docid=208636&pageIndex=0&doclang=en&mode=req&dir=&occ=first&part=1&cid=1087903
and note that 61 does not say “one purpose” or even “their primary purpose” but simply “their purpose”, that is to say their only purpose:
“… those treaties have as their purpose the creation of an ever closer union … ”
We have NATO to assure the defence of Europe. It has proved better at keeping Russia in check that the EU has been at stopping illegal immigrants from crossing the Mediterranean.
“Reduction of emissions can be done by independent countries under self control.”
CO2 emissions are not a problem, but they are another lever for EU and UN global control over the population. If plastic packaging on food is abandoned, there will be a massive increase in food wastage. It isn’t plastic that is the problem so much as its disposal. We have not been recycling it, we have been sending it to China and SE Asia.
If we massively increase paper usage there will be a resulting problem with paper re-cycling, which itself can be polluting and has high energy costs.
High temperature controlled incineration is the only way to ensure plastic doesn’t pollute, but so-called environmentalists oppose this for false reasons. I note that we are to start exporting baled plastics to Europe for incineration, where it will be feedstock for existing waste to energy plants.
We should have more such plants in the UK but they are vigorously opposed. By incineration, two usages are obtained from the oil used to produce the plastic, packaging and energy.
I saw Boris being interviewed by Laura Keunsberg and I wasn’t overly impresses.
He is going to have too be a lot more decisive if we are to leave on 31st October.
I’m not holding my breath.
Ian Wragg
The interviewer was a big part of the problem, must have been advised by Marr trainer for the Farage interview. Total rubbish.
In USA Trump has so far nominated two conservative judges to the Supreme Court. These two were of course subject to a barrage of personal attacks by the anti-Trump establishment during confirmation. After being appointed both of them have sided quite frequently with the liberal/Democrat judges voting against their supposedly conservative ideology. You can ascribe this to all the attacks having made them want to demonstrate some sort of even-handedness, or to simply wanting to be liked. One assumes there is a good chance Boris may bend to his Remainer attacker’s will in the same way, something someone like Farage would never do – who ever takes us out of the EU is going to be disliked and they need to be able to handle that.
Let’s hope he’s keeping his powder dry. If he says too much positive stuff about leaving, the remainer jackals will be on him like…. well, jackals. Perhaps at this point it’s better for him to appear to be all things to all men.
Then again – for a while I thought Mrs May was playing ‘the long game’ too….
There’s a devastating-and quite amusing- attack on Boris from his former editor,Max Hastings,in the Guardian.
President of the Commission – when do I vote for him (I assume no women are allowed to stand) ?
Roy there are a lot of women on the Commission, indeed J-C Juncker is reported to have demanded that women sat on the Commission in greater numbers, so this is not fair. Snra Mogherini is the Foreign Minister – sorry Lord High Representative.
There is every chance that the Commissioners will choose a female President of the Commission. Already women have presided over the Parliament.
Agreed. Also, when do we get to choose a leader based on their manifesto so we can influence the direction the EU is taking?
Then again, manifestos mean nothing to the major parties in the UK, do they! They are just a way of getting elected, and then the manifestos are discarded.
@Shirley
Better still, when do we get to vote in a leader by their ability – not by how good they are at PR or how many MP friends they might have…?
Things have to change – Democracy has to evolve.
“The EU is keen to weed out fake news from social media”
Well we surely know exactly what they will decide is fake news – almost anything remotely inconvenience to their largely evil agenda and empire building. It will be rather like China perhaps soon will they soon go one to prisoner organ harvesting for bureaucrat perhaps in a few years? Has May/Hunt or the UK government complained about the Hong Kong situation and attacks on the UK treaty yet – I think not.
Saying there are only two genders or that climate alarmism is somewhat of an exaggeration will surely go onto their fake news list very soon?
“The EU wants member states to press ahead more rapidly with plans to decarbonise.” this alone is sufficient reason to leave. It is hugely damaging to the economy and does nothing significant at all to world C02 emissions.
Still I see that Prince Charles has kept his personal travel expenditures (the part funded from taxes) down to just over £1.5 million. So he is doing his bit I suppose. This is the same Prince Charles who (in March 2009) said we have 100 months to save the world ….. nations have “less than 100 months to act” to save the world …… So perhaps it is too late and he has just given up completely now? But “fewer” that 100 months surely.
I will keep my family travel costs down to about 1/1000 of his – without too much sacrifice.
1/100 not 1/1000 I meant.
@Lifelogic – Agreed
The EU is incapable of seeing another’s perspective – they will certainly see, and ban, anything that looks like a criticism of them or their inane policies – In establishing what is fake news the EU certainly cannot be trusted, especially given the quantity it dispenses.
Extrapolating further, based on how the EU have performed, lied, bullied, corrupted, and generally acted with deceit and disdain, the people of Europe have a very dim future to look forward to.
But think, LL – if we didn’t have a Royal Family, we’d end up with a President Blair, or a President Branson (ie anyone with money enough) – then we’d see what REAL spending from the public purse can be!
Well said LJones
The royal family is a much better financial deal than the French or American options – and there are quite a few added benefits… Not to mention the tourists.
Natasha’s law sound like yet more damaging red tape, will cost jobs, waste millions and something that will actually cause far more harm than good. It could indeed cause rather more death problems by giving false reassurances. If I had a very serious food allergy I do not think I would trust any restaurant food at all and take my food with me.
Then we have T May (looking for a legacy at tax payers expense) and A Rudd forcing more disabled work right through at work and in housing. Yet another tax on business making it less competitive and making houses more expensive and slower to build. Surely it is far better to adapt the houses as needed depending on the disability need. To insist that all new houses are more expensive to build is totally idiotic. But then we know that these two individual are daft.
Doubtless Hammond will be complaining about low productivity yet again. His making tax digital is another huge imposition on business killing profits and productivity as is his absurdly high and complex tax code. Look in the mirror Hammond for a solution, you and this wretched tax and regulate to death government are the problem.
Sorry Sir John but I am really surprised that you published such a weak piece of copy, one could replace “EU” with “UK” and much of what you wrote would be applicable to the current govt and their polices with little further editing of other words.
I see that the BBC yesterday seemed to have become completely the “Let’s Get Boris” Broadcaster. Wall to wall attacks on poor old Boris. Even some Tory Donor (a taxi company businessman) who even absurdly implied that Theresa May was a good PM!
Hunt the Theresa Nightmare continuation candidate would be a disaster how can anyone think otherwise.
Theres May at the EU elections won four seats the Brexit Party won 29. Did Hund and the donor above think the electorate we cheering her on!
Dominic Grieve on Newsnight – “A no deal Brexit is a total Catastophe ……I will not go down in history as an MP who has facilitated it” But that is exactly what he and his ilk are doing by totally undermining the chances of any sensible deal being offered! Does he need this basic logic explaining to him perhaps?
It is at times of crisis, such as this, that replacing the current leader with a “Sicillian” always makes sense.
I take your general points from each paragraph and in general agree. There are a couple of points that I would like to take up.
Firstly, reducing CO2 emissions. Why? The evidence is far from clear and predominately suggests that man made Global Warming is a small problem with a lot of benefits such as faster crop growth and turning desert into Savannah. It is also true that renewable energy generation is many times more expensive than fossil fuels. The most efficient Solar power station that I know of is Invanpah Thermal Solar power station in the Mojave Desert in California. By its own numbers it is approx 4 times as expensive as coal or gas. Despite having no back up for when the sun does not shine. Plus it uses fossil fuel generated electricity for two hours a day to warm up its boilers over night to increase its generating time be two hours at the preferential prices it gets. Plus many other subsidies it gets that are too technical to go into here.
I would suggest that you talk to Lord Peter Lilley if you are interested in hearing a more balanced view on Global Warming. Also, Lord Nigel Lawson.
On fake news, how do you define what is unacceptable material and what is censorship. 70 years ago and less, anything that suggested Homosexuality was O.K. would have have been unacceptable material. And anyway, Politicians are not capable of banning anything from the Internet. All you can do is push it ‘underground’ so that the general public can not see it . You hide the problem without blocking it.
/ikh
And then there’s us.
We get no say in any of this.
Because for decades our “leaders” have lied to us about our true involvement with the EU.
And a lot of people believed them!
We voted for Brexit and haven’t got it. The conservatives voted mainly for Boris and Hunt. If the members like myself, elect Boris to lead the party his own MPs are openly saying they will bring the government down. Why all this voting? If this is democracy in action you can shove it. Voting is meaningless.
The English used to be quite unusual, while they were far too polite to tell the truth they rarely lied and used language in a direct way, denoting a real intention. This was in contrast with most of the Continent Ireland India and Asia who use language in a much more fluid way.
Our public life is now full of fiction and half truth, petty crime is rising and we notice an increase in dishonesty at work . I wonder if this is related and the ” just about defensible statement ” in which Redwood, Johnson et al specialize is part of wider cultural drift away from Protestant values
Step 1 to a police state
The quicker we are out the better
I can see no problem with any of these objectives, all of which are achieved more successfully with cooperation and coordination etween nations. This is just more scare mongering and suggests ‘leave’ are losing the argument if this is the best that can be offered.
Meanwhile Boris Johnson is going to use the reserves for a ‘no deal’ for tax cuts while insisting there may be a ‘no deal’- how smart is that?
The EU is like a child always asking for more privileges but still unable to comb their hair or dress unaided…. The EU fails to show they are competent, or honest, with the power they already have.
In none of the areas where the EU seeks ‘more power’ can they be trusted, as they have shown so often, they are self serving bullies who always want their way.
Allowing the EU tax raising abilities would be a total disaster. If they can tax us directly then they will certainly have no need of national governments who are already little more than talking shops. They would become museums, having given up their last bargaining chip, and the EUC would rule directly via EU regional authorities. God Help us.
One of the things that has happened as this country has been hollowed out by the EU is that nothing can be done about anything.
When it comes down to it there is no one to help you anymore.
Try approaching any institution with a problem.
You’ll be lucky to get a shrug of the shoulders.
Theft, vandalism, anti social behaviour …not a problem.
( the problem is the one who rocks the boat by complaining!)
Sir John, people who post here for the most part know about the political directive that I the EU and they are sceptical of it. Many do not, many believe the propaganda and I have had many a lively conversation on just such a topic. What I find depressing is that after the last three years of hostility from the EU there are people who think we should remain part of this dreadful organization. Where is our propaganda? Where is the anti EU information that people can easily access and that we don’t have to hunt to find? I think the answer to that is – nowhere.
As much as I like this blog, I do wonder at the reach of its commonsense. Ever thought of doing a series of video shorts, Sir John? This blog article would make a suitable subject for the first.
Whereas when we leave all we have to worry about is May’s trillion pound eco disaster, continuing draconian restrictions on free speech, ongoing support for illegal wars and authoritarian regimes in the Middle East, extremely damaging economic policy from BofE and the treasury and far too high tax levels. Aren’t we lucky?
The govt are holding a public consultation about BBC bias on Facebook.
Link to Govt Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/UKHouseofCommons/photos/a.183499548715839/875769506155503
The EU might be ready to listen to Boris in 6 months time.
Beneath the media smoke and desire for a story, almost any story, there is begining to emerge the hint of a plan to manage our exit from the EU as cautiously espoused by Boris.
So far I have ascertained that he believes there are aspects of the WA that are of mutual benefit, but that as an entity the WA is dead.
He has also hinted at the need for a period of normalisation while the future trading arrangements are discussed and agreed. Is this a deliberately ill defined way of saying that Art24 of GATT should be explored. I hope so.
I look foward to him putting more meat on the bone. I agree with his judgement that his family life is private and not there to feed the ambitions of a few labour activists, or the coffers of a shallow media.
1984 has moved from being a warning, to being the Bible of the self selected few in the EU Commission that are the arbiters of how society should be run.
Everything is illegal unless permitted by the EU Commission. The opposite of a free society where everything is legal unless the democratic selected and elected representatives of the people have chosen to make it illegal. Even then those same representatives can rescind the laws and regulations if they are no longer applicable.
EU Commissions laws and rules cannot be changed by any democratic means.
I thought Boris did Ok in his interview heading in the right direction
One of the black clouds hovering over the world economy is trade warfare. The focus is all on the US-china dispute. But not enough notice is being paid to the EU’s attempt to bully Switzerland into closer economic subjugation by the use of trade warfare. They have blocked Swiss exchanges from trading EU shares. Very wisely the Swiss have responded robustly and banned EU exchanges from trading Swiss shares – like Nestlé Roche and Novartis. What’s the result of this? Higher capital costs, slightly lower liquidity, lower investment choice for EU investors etc. All bad. All due to EU bullying and protectionism.
Post brexit we should do a quick deal with the Swiss on share trading, and respond in a similar way in the event the UK also faces this kind of trade warfare. The UK govt should also raise at the G20 and G7 and maybe the UN security council why the EU is behaving in this aggressive and dysfunctional way towards a friendly liberal democracy.
I suspect the EU will be trying to adopt measures similar to the Google algorithms which filter out Conservative views. James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has exposed the nature and extent of this through videoclips with whistleblowers (released yesterday). What is revealed is (alleged ed) political interference and manipulation of data ………. in an attempt to prevent P Trump being reelected. Anyone concerned about freedom of speech and expression will I suspect be hugely concerned.
I see that NASA and NOAA have just cynically completed another massive round of ……. land surface temperature data (changes ed). By yet again reducing past temperatures in the records and increasing recent temperatures (without any justification whatsoever) they are now able to claim a massive warming since 1884 of about 1.8 deg C whereas the actual rise is less than 0.4 deg C. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tODIRhhV80
And it is on the basis of … lies and deception that the EU seeks to push ahead with decarbonising the European economy – something which can only result in large parts of the population dying from starvation, destitution or violence. (Renewables such as solar, wind, and hydro power supply just seven per cent of electricity needs globally while “the rate at which fossil fuels are growing is seven times that at which the low carbon energies are growing)
Clearly, what the Germans failed to do in 1870, 1914 and 1939, they are about to achieve in the next decade, or thereabouts, ie the subjugation of Europe to teutonic hegemony, if not formally, at least informally! And should all this go to plan, along with English becoming the semi official language of Euland, French noses will be, well and truly, out of joint.
There is a fundamental difference between what the citizens of member states want and what Brussels and some national leaders are trying to impose.
There is not a cat in hell’s chance of German taxpayers agreeing to the full-blown transfer union that will be essential to make the Euro secure in the long term. That is why it is doomed to fail.
What will happen then can only be guessed at. I suspect that the Euro will split into a number of smaller currency areas with some Countries reverting to a single NAtional currency. Whether any other Country will want to tie itself to a new currency centred on Germany is in doubt as that currency is going to soar to a far more realistic exchange rate, rendering industry uncompetitive in the short term.
We will be far better on the sidelines watching this happen.
Ironically, the big winner will be the City of London which will win most of the huge increase in currency trading.