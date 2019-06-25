TV licence fees

By johnredwood | Published: June 25, 2019

Some constituents have written to me to complain about the BBC’s wish to limit free TV licences to only those over 75 who are on a low income. This is clearly out of the spirit of the agreement with the government which gave the BBC the right to levy a higher tax to finance itself as long as it paid for free TV licences for the over 75s.

I am taking this matter up with both the BBC and the government. I think the government should apply more pressure to the BBC to honour the pledge made.

  1. Tom Lillis
    Posted June 25, 2019 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

    Mr. Redwood,

    I propose as a counter-offer you tell the BBC that you’ll fund them the way PBS is funded in the United States: by quarterly pledge drives asking the viewing public for funds directly. That would focus minds nicely.

  2. Horatio McSherry
    Posted June 25, 2019 at 3:45 pm | Permalink

    John,

    As I’m sure you know, you will receive many comment here about abolishing the tax completely. My comment will be no different.

    It is 75 years behind the modern world and totally unethical. It is effectively a protection racket.

    In the next election the Conservatives should promise to abolish it (or at least decriminalise the non-payment of it).

    Kind Regards

