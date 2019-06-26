VAT increase on solar panels

Yesterday the government pushed through a tax hike from 5% to 20% VAT on solar panels. They did this to comply with EU law. I did not support them.
What is it about Mrs May’s government that they are so wedded to the EU? We are leaving. We do not need to set our taxes in the ways they demand any more. The government says it wants to be more green, so why on earth make it more expensive to generate solar power?
I want a Brexit budget. That budget should include taking VAT off all green products like insulation, boiler controls, draught excluder and solar panels.
There is also a view in some parts of the government that we should give the EU some money after we leave if we leave on October 31 without signing the Withdrawal Agreement. I can see no legal basis for any such payment. Why do they want to sell our country down the river? Why put the EU’s wishes before the interests of UK taxpayers?
Sir John,
May and the pro EU cabinet are determined to make it as difficult as possible for the new PM.
A bit like ISIS leaving booby trap bombs as they desert territory about o be overrun.
Mrs May’s entire current Cabinet should be (and hopefully will shortly be) sacked. The other errant MPs who are so enamoured with the Brussels cabal will likewise be similarly dispatched by the electorate at the next GE or sooner as a result of the deselection process
Mayhab never intended to leave. All these tie ins are part of the dishonest Kitkat policy to hide true costs and ties to EU to apply for full membership after a few hard years apart. The cabinet, including Fox and zmordaunt, have willingly gone along with it. Tory poll ratings show why none of the current cabinet should ever hold ministerial positions ever again.
Hunt keen to call a Johnson a coward, how does he explain his insipid cowardly behaviour since 2017 by going along with underhand Mayhab servitude plan?
I hope PM Boris appoints a Cabinet stuffed full of true leavers and the Brexit minister investigates May’s EU “negotiations” to uncover and reveal the machinations that produced the surrender treaty.
Indeed. What an appalling person May & Philip Haynes with their tax, borrow, lie & regulate to death (while pushing their putrid pretending to leave the W/A) agenda and the rest of the traitors (who all stood on the last Conservative manifesto) have proved to be. Almost every decision that the May government took was 180 degrees out from what the Conservative party should really stand for. She and Hunt have even made failed to may any objection on the appalling attempted abuse of the UK/Hong Kong treaty by China.
Now she wants to waste £ trillions more of tax payers money on worthless climate change virtue signalling. Also doubtless she will continue undermine the new negotiations once she is finally replaced.
Philip Hammond (not Haynes)
Good morning
So this is the price of membership of the Stupid Club. And to think, there are those here on this blog that support this artificial construct yet, bang on about CO2 and the environment. You cannot have it all you know!
I was reminded, the other day, that the charter of the IPCC, the prime promoter of the notion that global warming is caused by man made CO2, specifically restricts its research to man made influences. By design it wears blinkers by excluding the influences of the natural world which is, of course, dominated and controlled by the sun. Such has been the “success” of the IPCC and it’s hard line green agenda that we are now saddled with £billions of needless costs in a vain attempt to control global temperatures.
We need a fresh look through the Brexit party. This lot are done. Complete wasters, virtual signallers to all minority issues forgetting the majority. They also forget the bedrock of conservatism. There is no conservatism in the Tory party. They are a New Labour tribute band.
Hinds again truly appalling on TV today.
when a volcano erupts, it spews out more CO2 in one minute than the entire man made CO2 out put in the last 500 years.
Then the UN and the IPCC and Greta must BAN volcanoes.
Simples.
@ tim – a well-worn rumour but apparently not accurate for per scientificamerican.com “According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the world’s volcanoes, both on land and undersea, generate about 200 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, while our automotive and industrial activities cause some 24 billion tons of CO2 emissions every year worldwide.”.
That is a rather large exaggeration unless it is one hell of a volcano you are expecting.
The scientific reality is the climates change. They always have and always will. Mankind is one of millions of factors that affect the climate many are totally unknowable. Even if you knew all these factors you could not predict the climate in 100 years time nor even what the sun’s output would be in 100 years time as it is a hugely complex chaotic system.
They cannot accurately predict the climate for next month after all! When the soothsayers and their computer forecasts can do that let them move on to two months perhaps!
We were told last week that temperatures would hit 30c by Weds. Comes Weds and maybe it will be end of the week, maybe not. Storms promised for Monday have not yet arrived. Yet we are told they can tell us the exact temperatures to within half a degree in 2050, but cannot in a few days time. Looks like nature does what it wants, not what the ‘clever people’ say it should do according to their computers.
For those of us who wish to get away from the clutches of the EU, I recommend reading the article by David Blake in Briefings for Brexit published yesterday.
He says:
“To avoid this, the new PM needs a clear strategy to leave the EU on the basis of what game theorists call a non-cooperative solution – one that the EU cannot block if it is not willing to cooperate in producing a solution that makes both sides better off.”
Perhaps someone could bring the article to the attention of our next Prime Minister.
The WA ties us to EU finance rules and the majority of the Tory Party in Westminster agree.
If we ever do leave, unless we get something like the Brexit Party in power then you will continue to mirror the EU.
It looks like the Spanish will build support vessels for the RN and no doubt if we order fishery protectionist vessels they will be built abroad
Such is the disdain parliament has for the UK population.
IF Brexit does happen with a clean break, then the people who are going to have to pull their finger out are the Universities. There will have to be some very quick training programmes for all sorts of things – agriculture, defence procurement, transport, NHS…
Why has nobody seen this? Just chucking money at decaying institutions is simply not going to work and Media Studies is not going to build fishing boats is it.
Mike, Universities are not going to build fishing boats either. This is a major fault with being a member of the EU our skill base is being eroded annually to provide work for other competitor countries.
The whole edifice is designed to benefit France nd Germany.
No, but its a quick and easy way to get a degree that will ensure a job flipping burgers.
Ian I agree entirely with your post. I too find this bewildering. I don’t know if it is just that certain people have believed propaganda for so long they cannot think for themselves, or are they comforted by others, (who they presume to be superior) making our decisions for us, or do they genuinely believe that the UK is hopeless? That we have MPs of this persuasion I find disgraceful. Not that long ago our MPs of whichever hue would have fought tooth and nail for this country and its future success. To see May and her cabal so obsequious and submissive to the whiles of a corrupt dictatorship disgusts me. That it has come to this….
The EU wants more money, and EU citizens are the cash cows. The EU gets a portion of the VAT collected in the UK.
There is no other feasible reason for increasing taxes on ‘green’ products, unless maybe it is to protect environmentally damaging products. I wonder which it is? I guess it’s about the money.
it should also include VAT on fuel bills and Insurance Policies.
Trust the Government to push this through, when they think people will be preoccupied with other things, and wont notice.
We already have 12% VAT on insurance policies, recently increased by 20% by tax to death Hammond. Thus ensuring that people who take private medical insurance (so lightening the load on the NHS) have to pay 4 times over. Once for others in taxes and NI, then tax and NI on the money earned to pay for their insurance, then their insurance and then the 12% tax on top. Giving us a lack of freedom and choice and giving us the dire state monopoly of the NHS.
Of course insurance in general is not really a good deal unless you are a rather higher risk than the average (or a fraudulent claimant perhaps). This as you have to pay your share of all the many fraudulent insurance claims, the insurance company profits, the insurance company selling cost and all the overheads plus this 12% tax on top of all the premium. Not to mention all the hassles and irritations of claiming.
12% IPT I meant (not 12% VAT). In some ways this is worse as VAT registered companies can not even recover it against their VAT sales. It thus ends up as an overhead putting yet further VAT onto what the company sells.
As far as the civil service is concerned, we are staying in the EU in practice and by the WA und vee vill be following zee orders.
Seems so, and lots of these retired heads of the civil service are now stuffed into the Lords.
It is the dead hand of May/Hammond making a final irrelevant gesture to confirm their belief in the wisdom of all things EU.
As you say all green products should be VAT free. I would go further. I would force all electricity companies to pay for solar generated electricity that goes back into the grid at the same rate they charge to supply it. I would make the capital and installation costs of solar electric generation and solar hot water generation tax deductable to domestic residences.
Industrial engineering schemes to convert CO2 to fertilizer and mown grass to fertilizer and domestic heating gas should be encouraged via the tax regime. We could end up with pristine mown grass adjacent all our roads as a road safety bonus.
Bring on our release date from the EU and it’s malignant priests.
Solar cells in the cloudy and northern UK rarely make much sense in economic or even in CO2 terms. They generate intermittent energy largely in the summer and in the middle of the day that cannot be stored cost effectively and needs gas back up capacity. They also need energy to manufacture, install, clean and maintain, are expensive and do not last for ever. Especially if they are on a roof, with all the EU working at heights regulations and cleaning inconveniences. But they are getting rather cheaper. They made even less sense when the government idiotically first started to subsidise them.
Well said.
Well as Tesco say “every little helps” my secretary benefits in the Midlands from solar electrical generation on her roof. Having it or not having it is a personal choice. My main arguement is that she should be paid the same by the electricity supplier as it charges her for electricity she feeds to the grid.
For me in southern Spain solar power keeps my pool at 28c mid May to mid October and domestic hot water available throughout the year. Were I to buy an electric vehicle i would explore the cost of solar electric panels on the garage roof. You get no support for generating your own electricity for domestic use in Spain.
Whether government subsidises them via VAT, unit cost or installation cost is their decision. Government attitude is dependant on the degree to which they believe in the desirability of a green approach to energy. I believe that there are technical/engineering answers to what we consider to be our major polluters, but government rarely understands this. I also believe that the benefit is 99% a cleaner healthier place to live. Even were one to persuade the rest of the World to follow our lead, it’s effect on climate change would be immeasurable. Climate is the Sun, get used to it. The green witterers talk as if there was no climate change until the industrial revolution got under way. What does that say about their education.
When I say “the government idiotically first started to subsidise them” I really meant the government idiotically increased taxes forcing other tax payers to subsidise them.
Thus preventing the taxpayers investing or spending the money (generally far more wisely) and so damaging overall economy in the process.
L/L. Agree and that means the poor subsidise the rich.
I do wonder how many millions are defrauded from the government (on the green feed in subsidies) by feeding back non “green” electricity back into the system and claiming it was green.
Not at all hard to do.
I get the impression May is somewhat miffed her surrender treaty has failed and she cannot continue her sjw manoeuvrers either. However until she has to go, a scorched earth policy must be applied as a just punishment to those who want to leave her beloved EU.
She probably suspects it is Johnson that will be voted in and is pushing as many destructive policies through Parliament as possible, to make his job even more difficult that it needs to be.
Indeed.
Presumably because the May/Hammond government want to make it easy for future PM Hunt to simply align to the EU and effectively pursue the WA / BRINO. (It is not yet fully clear that Mr Johnson would be much different.)
But it is already fully clear that Jeremy Hunt would be willing to keep us in the EU indefinitely if he, personally, perceived even the slightest chance that the EU might still be prepared to improve the “deal” on offer, in the words of the bard “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow”; and he has not yet given a guarantee that he would never revoke the Article 50 notice, under any circumstances. not least because so far the Boris Johnson camp has not had the nous to challenge him on that.
Jeremy Hunt is just continuation May, slightly brighter perhaps but another No-Nation “Conservative”. A tax and regulation to death, big state, pro EU socialist at heart. Who voted for May’s putrid non Brexit W/A three times.
What is going on? Are Hunt and Stewart really attacking leaving by the, already undemocratically late, end of October? It seems Hunt and other remainers are focussed on hostile action toward their own party, government and country – what the ..?
Hypocrites!
Dear Sir John–Bit puzzled that you don’t seem to see that Mrs May’s Govt kowtows to the EU in the quaint belief that the EU will be nice to us in negotiations. As with so much, they could not be more wrong of course.
I expect the government was advised that those are the EU rules, which have to be obeyed.
The EU has rules on national debt as well, but those rules are broken.
The EU decides which rules can be broken, and by whom.
No. Germany decides those things. Read Yanis Varoufakis book about the Greek crisis
This would be a good tax for Boris to come out now straight away and say he will reverse
A good test of Boris’s sincerity.
Mrs May’s government has progressed the UK implementation of this EU law because we are still in the EU and so still subject to all the same obligations, despite what Mrs May promised over a hundred times. Moreover she expects that the UK will remain in the EU for the foreseeable future, and has signalled that she will help bring that about:
https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/theresa-may-the-backbencher-will-try-to-frustrate-any-plans-for-no-deal-brexit/
“Theresa May the backbencher will try to frustrate any plans for no-deal Brexit”
“Theresa May will seek to thwart Boris Johnson’s willingness to pull the UK out of the European Union without a deal from the backbenches.
The Prime Minister has vowed to stay on as an MP once she leaves Downing Street, and will throw her weight behind stopping Mr Johnson withdrawing from the EU “deal or no deal” come 31 October should he succeed her.
When asked if she would oppose a no-deal Brexit, a Downing Street source told i the PM “has always believed the best way for Britain to leave the EU is with a deal”, signalling she would be willing to work to block Mr Johnson’s no deal plans.”
So her friends in the EU only have to continue to refuse to negotiate any changes to the unacceptable Withdrawal Agreement that she negotiated and they can expect to see her and other Tory MPs voting to bring down a Tory government under Boris Johnson and probably usher in a Marxist government under Jeremy Corbyn.
Like Jeremy Hunt and some other Tories, Theresa May should be asked whether her love of the EU is so great that she would be prepared to revoke the Article 50 notice.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Was this from the same government that declared a ‘climate emergency’ only a few months ago?
https://commonsvotes.digiminster.com/Divisions/Details/693
And this is the Conservative party we are expected to believe will take us out of the EU?
Ayes 247 Noes 209
Your claim is, again, not entirely correct.
HMRC has claimed the tax increase is due to EU law – and they point to a state aid court case they say proves it.
However the example they use is pretty spurious. Their interpretation does has not actually appear to have been tested in court. And if it were I suspect you would be proven wrong – again.
In any case EU law can be changed. Just last week all but three EU countries backed tougher climate change targets – including all the big ones.
It is a simple fact that some EU law is bad. The bad law needs changing. But some EU law is very good. This needs retaining.
In this the EU is no different from Westminster. Parliament – indeed you and your party – have produced some good laws. But you are all responsible for some genuinely terrible laws too.
The whole thing Ian much more nuanced than most of you will admit.
Well, here is the Explanatory Memorandum, which was not written by our host who therefore cannot be held responsible for any errors or omissions:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2019/958/pdfs/uksiem_20190958_en.pdf
“2. Purpose of the instrument
2.1 This instrument amends the scope of the reduced rate of 5% Value Added Tax (VAT) for energy-saving materials to ensure that the United Kingdom (UK) legislation complies with European Union (EU) law.”
“6. Legislative Context
6.1 These changes have been made following a decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) as a result of an infraction by the European Commission which held that the scope of the current relief was too wide … ”
“7. Policy background
What is being done and why?
7.1 The European Commission infracted the UK on its application of the reduced rate of VAT on energy-saving materials. The CJEU subsequently ruled that the UK had implemented the relief too widely. These changes amend the scope of the reduced rate to ensure consistency with EU law while retaining as much of the relief as possible.”
Do you notice the bits about the European Commission infraction? Whatever HMRC may think about the merits of the ECJ judgement it it is the European Commission that has told the UK government to get UK law changed.
Because the green scam is only about tax gathering and forcing people to buy certain overpriced goods.
Does anyone HONESTLY believe that any government cares about the Environment?
Oh ( they say) let’s overcrowd the country and encourage fireworks,BBQs,diesel cars, loads more cars, loads more houses with more bathrooms,loads more cars,horrendous statues in the countryside and every other mad nonsense. Wage a war on hedges and trees, get folk to buy all manner of garden stuff that destroys habitats ( decking etc). And don’t those bird-chopping windmills look lovely?
Oh Yes! That’ll really all help the environment ( wars don’t help a lot either). Never mind the horrors of 5G
And none of this is hypocrisy because it is agenda driven…as in money and loads of it.
And what was the point of undermining the rural economy by banning fox hunting when now without homes foxes miserably roam urban areas, mangy and likely to get run over?
Why encourage people to have loads of pussy cats to consume even more products and then allow vets to become uber expensive? ( I believe vets are a v powerful lobby group?).
I speak as a serial fox feeder and stray cat gatherer.
Profits not high flown ideals are the sole motivation.
It all stinks!
Great rant, Everhopeful! Most of us agree with most of it, I’m sure. But you’ve got a good name – let’s hope it WILL be all right in the end. We need people ‘up there’ with the right attitude and credentials, but unfortunately power corrupts.
Boris is at least making the point that we need lower taxes, higher growth and a sound private sector economy to generate the funds we need for the NHS and Schools/Education. Unlike the socialist Hammond/May wing of the Conservative Party.
This in the Wilson Churchill mode:-
“Some regard private enterprise as if it were a predatory tiger to be shot. Others look upon it as a cow that they can milk. Only a handful see it for what it really is–the strong horse that pulls the whole cart.”
But why should the state sector have a virtual monopoly on health and education provision due to the tax system and free at the point of use killing competition. Far more freedom and choice please as to how we spend and invest our own money.
You are perfectly welcome not to use the NHS. In fact, it would be a huge benefit to everyone else if you elderly folk didn’t- as you take most of its resources.
Andy
And if “elderly folk” didn’t pay for it, there wouldn’t BE an NHS. Unless you think the average 18 year is paying enough tax and NI to fund the NHS
Deluded
By the way you do know ageism and age discrimination are illegal right?
Andy
If the NHS had not been such a greedy Marxist outfit from the outset the elderly would be able to have affordable private care.
NHS is a nasty jealous monopoly.
Ageism again, Andy. A most unattractive trait. Why is it you cannot understand that many of us who comment here are young(ish)?
It’s hard to believe you are so poorly educated that you don’t recognise the ‘elderly folk’ actually worked and PAID for the Health Service that they must now use (unless, like some of us, they can afford private care – and pay for the doctors’ and surgeons’ time that could otherwise be given to the NHS). They PAID for it all through their working lives.
Did no-one ever explain this to you? Did you never read about life before 1990? Are you really so blinkered that you know nothing of the Real World?
Rather to be pitied than censured, I suppose.
(Unless you really ARE an agent provocateur/euse. Yes – perhaps you’re a plant. And I don’t mean that in the sense of comparative IQ. Although…….)
What a disrespectful comment, and also inaccurate. Older people would do anything rather than go to hospital, in an ambulance or any other means of transport. The strain on the NHS is because we have unfettered immigration in this country that is overwhelming all public services. We have tourists coming here to give birth, without any means of claiming that money back, but let’s accuse the elderly shall we, many of whom fought in World Wars to keep us safe and independent. I find your comment offensive.
Winston Churchill non Wilson
JR, has the government clarified the extent to which this increase in VAT on solar panels at the behest of the EU may be expected to counteract the termination of the protectionist measures against Chinese solar panels previously being applied by the EU?
This article from last September gave a rather strange take on that:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davekeating/2018/09/03/donald-trump-just-helped-boost-european-renewables-by-accident/#20eb4e5239d3
“Donald Trump Just Helped Boost European Renewables – By Accident”
“The EU accused China in 2013 of ‘dumping’ their solar panels into the European market, selling them at artificially low prices in order to shut down European competition. Brussels set minimum import duties on the solar modules and cells which priced them up to 30% above market levels. The Commission announced on Friday it will end those tariffs, from today.”
This is patently a stupid decision and works against May’s 2050 carbon-free target passed by parliament. Perhaps the EU fan club here can explain to us exactly how we can get this VAT increase reversed ? The EU Parliament has no power to do it, so what’s the exact procedure ?
Selling our country down the river. Perfectly put.
In business if you want people to buy more of your product, reduce the price.
In Government (re green energy) you put the price up. Utter rubbish
There is the conspiracy or cock up, theory of life. Most times it is cock up that is true. However when it comes to the EU, the conspiracy is obvious. But taking that further, it is an attitude problem. The attitude of continental countries is bend the rules/ignore the rules to help them the best. What do the burke’s in this country do. Gold plate the rules, to a point of being absurd.
Our civil service, needs the mental equivalent of a colonic irrigation.
I don’t understand, yesterday you devoted your whole diary to the workings of the EU and now today you are complaining that Mrs May government is too wedded to it. Only goes to show that however we move we are not going to be able to completely break free from this bloc- we are too much in its orbit- and all this talk by Boris and Hunt about leaving without the WA and then going straight for a FTA is delusional pie in the sky stuff just to get elected, as we will see soon enough when this is played out.
So now we see Boris has brought IDS on board? IDS the great wonder who promised two years ago that the Bavarian car workers one million strong would come on side and that Mrs Merkel would crack, all nonsense
Reply I think we need to understand politics on the European continent and in the USA. Why are you so upset that I write about them? It also shows why many of us do not want to be part of the EU, just a friendly neighbour of them.
We will be just fine after a small period of adjustment and far better off in the long run with some real UK based democracy and nimble government outside the anti-democratic EUSSR.
Though avoiding Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP is rather important too. Not easy given all the many remoaner traitors in the Conservative Party who lining up to destroy the party and undermine the government in any EU re-negotiation.
This does seem like an egregious failure of joined-up policy. Why,
one wonders, does the EU set it so high? For if you suffer your people to
modify their homes to go solar and then you tax them at 20%, as Thomas More
might well have said, what else is to be concluded from this but that
you first make people environmentally conscious and then punish them for it?
All too typical of the failed May government – a self-inflicted, unnecessary defeat that imposes a counter-productive measure. The UnBrexit Activities Committee is going to be busy.
“Why do they want to sell our country down the river? Why put the EU’s wishes before the interests of UK taxpayers?”
Because they don’t want us to leave.
Let’s have a general election so we can vote in patriotic MP’s that will work for the UK not the EU.
Is this not a perfect example of the ECJ interfering in the internal affairs of the UK ?
If our government wants to promote green issues it is perfectly sensible to apply a low 5% rate of VAT to solar installations. Under VAT rules, we were forced to apply to Brussels for “permission” to allow this discount of 15% from our standard rate.
Why should this be necessary ?
Our charging 5% VAT on solar panels supplied and installed only in the UK has no effect whatsoever on the workings of the single market. It is therefore no business of the EU or anyone else. This is yet another example that proves that the principle of Subsidiarity, much promoted by Europhile John Major when he was PM, is nothing more than a joke.
The EU wants to interfere in every facet of life in Member States. I would love to hear from the Remainers in Labour, the Green Party and the LibDems think of this tax increase! We won’t, of course, their silence will be deafening.
A typical EU law that goes on to help defeat what they are allegedly trying to help with their climate change agenda – But how real is that when they make it more expensive to ‘save the planet’?
Of course May had to comply with making this law – She was never a British PM because she had, like so many in Parliament, surrendered to the EU… SHE HAS BEEN WORKING FOR THE EU ALL ALONG…
We will not see sense while this remainer cabinet are in place – We just hope Boris can do better…
The Green party ought to be furious with May & Cabinet.
what are these people on?
It seems to me that many people adopt opinions that make them appear sophisticated with their peer group, and do not bother to check the facts. Being pro-European is seen as sophisticated in certain circles, and the EU is conflated with europe. Hence we get knee jerk support for whatever the EU says regardless of reason.
The greens are spectacular examples. They desire continued membership of the organisation which is blocking their stated objectives.
If electric cars become popular, how long before they remove their exemptions from congestion charging and jack up the cost for battery charging?
No doubt because there will be a shortage of electricity, charging cars will become ruinously expensive just like petrol is today.
When we are forced to heat our homes with electricity after the banning of gas boilers, most people will have to be frozen in winter as electricity is 6 times as expensive as gas per kilowatt hour.
Coincidentally as a bit of a personal uplift we had a quote for some exterior work to the house, not particularly needed but on seeing the VAT on the quote my reaction is why bother we are taxed enough. This reluctance doesn’t register with our economically stupid majority in parliament.
The CP in death throes is more evident by the week with May being dragged from power making dumb decisions, Hunt trashing Boris – will either assume the role before or after an election, the majority is going and with rogue MPs who needs Corby & Co to see them go.
This article is really about, gov complying with the EU. Just now on LBC, Raab let out a Cabinet secret. Hunt voted to take ‘nodeal’ off the table. With EU ministers like May and Hunt, no wonder the EU walks all over us.
How many times does it have to be said that the UK cannot unilaterally “take no deal off the table”, and for their part Article 50 TEU would not permit the EU to agree to do that even if they wished to do it?
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/06/18/brexit-populism-and-the-future-of-the-eu-new-talk-at-politeia-2-july/#comment-1030429
“Dia Chakravarty talked sense on the Sky press review last night …
“MPs huffing and puffing about taking No Deal off the table know very well that UK can’t unilaterally do that. If we don’t agree to EU’s terms or they don’t agree to ours, only way to avoid No Deal is revoking Art 50. If that’s what they’re advocating, just be honest FGS.””
Why does it not surprise me in the least that Jeremy Hunt secretly voted to give the EU the whip hand in withdrawal negotiations?
Seems someone is still trying to get the EU to offer her a job at the top table.
Isn’t this the sort of thing our MEPs in Europe could gang together and overturn with all the greens and climate change supporters in the EU, make a big scene of it, invite Greta in the politicians love her?
Other conservatives and climate change supporting MPs in our Country need to take a really hard look at themselves increasing taxes on green products.
Poor little Greta, being touted around Europe when it’s all about the money, honey!
When you say it was pushed through, does that also mean there was no debate/ discussion outside of downing st?
Reply No debate, and the Opposition failed to turn up in sufficient numbers to vote it down which they could have done easily.
Don’t blame the opposition John, why did your party vote it through. You have nowhere to hide now, we can all see the traitors.
They are trying to maintain harmony with the EU to give a future Govt the option of more easily taking us back in .
That is why the Brexiteers , if they ever have real power , need to pursue a SCORCHED EARTH policy after we “leave” .
Sir John, if Boris doesn’t get to be PM, if we have not left the EU by 31st Oct on WTO terms + GATT24, if you are not our Chancellor – then you really must join the Brexit Party.
Slightly off-topic (Did we, in the first place, ever have a say on putting 20% VAT on solar panels?), but just to recommend an excellent article today on Brexit Facts4EU website on our new trading partner, Vietnam, with a deal over which we have had no say or control:
Extract:
‘There are two main points here. Firstly this is not the rights and wrongs of this trade deal, but the fact that MPs can’t even question it. Secondly here is another trade deal without all the encumbrances of EU membership.
The next time Remain MPs are bleating about ‘Parliament having a say’, readers may want to ask themselves why these MPs never demand a say on all the vital areas controlled by the EU, and over which MPs have no say whatsoever.
Readers may also wonder why the UK can’t have a simple trade deal with the EU, when all our laws and regulations are currently aligned.’
No wonder Mrs May voted to Remain, she shares the twisted logic of Brussels. The EU now encourages Greener energy by increases the tax on the green products! Duh!!
I do get the distinct feeling that it is the dedicated europhile Whitehall Mandarins who are now running OUR country and Mrs May is the puppet at the end of their strings.
Talking of customs, VAT, etc. In a Parl committee today, the panel experts, let it be known that the EU commission has issued an order to national gov, NOT to talk about customs issues with the UK. These are our so called friends.
Good news:
https://www.cityam.com/rory-stewart-throws-weight-behind-hunt-in-tory-leadership-contest/
“Rory Stewart throws weight behind Hunt in Tory leadership contest”
In answer to your last question/sentence in your article above, Sir John:
because May never intended that we should leave properly, instead framing things so that we became a vassal state. In that situation, it would be very easy to rejoin the EU, so all the plans to keep us very closely aligned were, in my view, simply a mechanism installed to ensure we could become a full member again very swiftly and in the not too distant future.
You do not need to be concerned, most solar panels sold are either as part of a new-build development or into ‘solar farms’ where vast areas are built on stand alone sites. These are both entitled to reclaim VAT, whether it be at 5% or 20%. It would be far simpler if all such development was zero-rated, but would destroy needless accountancy jobs.
Many domestic installations are put in by the industry, the freeholder receiving a ‘commission’/ rent according to yield, but not financing the capital cost directly, which I believe avoids VAT on all but maintenance charges.
The entire VAT regime is ridiculously complicated ,therefore expensive, and would be ideally an early target for reform.
Sir John,
I appreciate you did not support this but likewise I can see no sign that you voted to oppose the bill. Was there a specific reason for this?
VAT was an EEC invention. If you want a Brexit budget then end VAT. As for May and her Quislings there is no other reasonable conclusion but they are out to cause maximum damage to the UK as punishment for leaving.