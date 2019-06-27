The EU Viet Nam free trade agreement

All those who write to me to complain that the UK might sign a Free Trade Agreement with the USA not to their liking might like to concentrate on the Free Trade Agreements we have to accept, entered into by the EU for us. This week the EU has signed a new agreement with Viet Nam. There has been no debate in Parliament about it, and the UK has no right to reject it or to require improvements and amendments.
It is a long and complex document. The tariff reductions are asymmetric, with 7 years to get EU tariffs to zero, and more than 10 years to get all Viet Nam tariffs to zero. Both sides pledge themselves to the doctrine of equivalence over sanitary and phytosanitary matters. The provisions on animal welfare are unclear.
EU trade with Viet Nam is not large. The EU imports some clothing, telecoms products, computers and shoes. I think these agreements ought to be subject to proper Parliamentary control, with UK negotiators taking the views of public and Parliament into the negotiations.
46 Comments
A bit confused ? I thought all trade treaties had to be agreed by each country? When did this change ??
When did this change? – – When the EU didn’t tell us it did. Dictators to the core.
Ha …exactly what I was thinking , in what sense does the EU act without the agreement of EU member members?
Nonsense of course
It varies, depending on the type of deal, what approvals are required. However I believe the UK will have already approved it at previous stages.
The Council authorises the European Commission to negotiate a new trade agreement on behalf of the EU. The Council providers negotiating directives which include the objectives, scope and possible time limits of the negotiations.
After agreement on the text of the deal the Commission submits formal proposals for adoption to the Council. The Council sends the signed agreement to the European Parliament for consent. If the European Parliament gives its consent, the Council adopts the decision to conclude the agreement.
The UK parliament has a large democratic deficit compared to most countries. Since the CRAG Act, the UK Government must lay most treaties before Parliament for 21 sitting days before it can ratify them, and the Commons can block ratification indefinitely. However, there is no statutory requirement for a debate or vote, and parliament cannot amend treaties.
Not according to the EU.
From the Commission’s description of the trade and investment protection agreements:
“Trade policy is an exclusive competence of the EU – so only the EU, and not individual Member States, can legislate on trade matters and negotiate international trade agreements, be they multilateral, regional or bilateral.”
and:
“The European Commission has submitted the proposals for signature and conclusion of both agreements to the Council. Once authorised by the Council, the agreements will be signed and presented to the European Parliament for consent. After the Parliament’s consent, the Council can conclude the trade agreement, and it can enter into force. The investment protection agreement will be ratified by Member States’ according to their national procedures.”
The field is occupied by the Commission.
Good morning
Many of the South East Asian countries offer a very low wage regime at a time when jobs are being destroyed by the minimum wage. Those self checkouts did not appear because they were just new and shiny you know 😉
Those countries that do not affect French farmers will always be favoured as they a no threat. But I wonder if such a deal comes with free movement of people like the EU demands of us ? Doubt it.
Sir John,
I do share your concern, but your article, once again, highlights one more negative of being in the EU. We have at the moment, as I know you know, no option but to accept the way the EU does things, and this denies the right for any Nation State to have any direct control over trade deals.
What this deal does highlight, however, is that the EU are perfectly happy to enter into free trade deals, probably with any country except the UK, without the need for them to pay vast ‘protection money’ to do so. Neither do they need to comply with the ‘four freedoms’ or be subject to ECJ rulings.
Hopefully the UK will be treated similarly once we are free.
What indeed are the positives of being under the thumb the EU?
It is an anti-democratic, it bureaucrats and MEP are over paid (with special low taxes huge pensions and huge untaxed ‘expenses’), a bureaucrats knows best organisation that want to kill free speech, it is corrupt, self serving, left wing, high taxing, full of green lunacy and a bureaucratic nightmare.
An embrio EUSSR with no mechanism for the public to stop this.
embryo
Pominoz I presume the money you refer to is the 39Bn- but that money is not payment for entering into a new deal, it is payment that is owing for past decisions made and so to get away from of our commitments and entanglements with them. Without the WA being settled there will be no movement on FTA or anything else- this despite what some of our leading ERG types like to think.
The U.K. is currently not a nation state, we have no Monarch (HM is a Suzerain), no Parliament and no British citizenship. There is only 1 citizenship, we are EU citizens and that was foisted upon us without any means to reject it.
According to the UN’s own criteria, the U.K. does not qualify for a UN seat much less a place on the Security Council.
We must Leave! No ifs no buts no compromise no dithering.
Does it include freedom of and final arbitration by the ECJ.
Do they have to pay an annual fee to trade…….
just asking
IW
You point out the reason we HAVE to leave on WTO terms, it is only when two parties approach the objective on equal terms, and want to do a deal that is fair and reasonable. I believe the nations of the EU wish to continue to trade with us on the present terms (ROI is going to be in HUGE trouble), it is only the EU bureaucracy that don’t want to, because we’re taking away their money and power.
Of course, we never really tried to negotiate a free trade deal under Mrs May, she only ever wanted us to believe we had left without actually doing so, and then re-join fully later on.
I see in the ‘Telegraph’, JR, a headline claiming Matt Hancock “steals a march in the race to become Boris’s chancellor.”
Casting aside the doubt that there is such a race, and assuming that you would like to hold the office, have you made representations to Boris to be considered ?
Reply Boris has made clear he is not offering government jobs to MPs before the result of the leadership election.
Indeed why on earth allow the EU bureaucrat negotiators power over the UK in these matters they have little or no incentives to defend the interests of the UK. It must have Parliamentry controls. Such a shame most MPs are so dire too but at least we can evict or have some influence over them.
So Hunt (the May nightmare continued candidate) has promised to retain free TV licences for the over 75s. Why should anyone have to pay a TV tax to the BBC for their lefty, greencrap, pro EU propaganda? They should stand on their own feet just like other broadcasters people to pay only if they choose to watch the BBC.
So some daft actor has quite the RSC due to donations from BP. “I do not wish to be associated with BP any more than I would with an arms dealer, a tobacco salesman or anyone who wilfully destroys the lives of others alive and unborn. Nor, I believe, would William Shakespeare,”
So does he ever use their products himself? How does he imagine the audiences get to the theatre, heat their homes, power their hospitals, get to and from work …..indeed how did he get to work? Even if he cycled he has to eat more and food production/distribuation uses lots of energy too.
The problem with actors is that so many of them have almost zero understanding of science logic & reason and can only read other peoples lines without sounding as daft as a brush and as hypocritical as say first class flights Emma Thompson.
All tariffs increase prices for consumers. I expect that yet again the fat cats in the Belgian chocolate business have protected themselves against any competition from producers in Vietnam. Why do they deserve protection?
There should be a presumption of guilt: that the companies benefitting from the protection have bribed the negotiators. In order to counter the charge the companies concerned and/or the negotiators should publish for each tariff a justification. Yes this would entail publication of commercially sensitive information such as margins and return on capital, but transparency is the price from benefitting from the state’s support. Protection from competition is as valuable as grants and should receive the same public scrutiny given that the cost is all borne by the consumers
The point about not having any say in who we can and cannot trade with is well made.
However, another relevant point is that Viet Nam does not have to accept ecj control, the EU telling them how to manage their Country, comply with any of the EU economic and migration directives, pay billions in order to just trade. And they certainly will not be agreeing to become a vassal satellite state of the EU.
Which begs the huge elephant in the room question, if a tiny country like Viet Nam can trade without losing sovereignty, why do so many UK ‘politicians’ believe the 5th/6th largest economy in the World must stay in the EU, or in order to leave the EU the UK must become a vassal state?
Yet the latter is apparently what leader candidate Hunt wants, by not discarding May’s’ vassal state treaty?
Vietnam. Still a Marxist nation I see. Yes, to a FTA but let’s not mention the barbarity, oppression and destruction of civil society. One political party. No freedom of the press. Civil liberties suspended. Not too dissimilar to the UK in recent times
Do they still have (detention? ed) in Vietnam. Is it only China and Cuba that operate ‘re-education’ programs these days?
If the UK is included in the agreement with Vietnam, when we become independent are we free immediately to make a new agreement or are we bound by a certain number of years of a contractual type before trying to re negotiate?
We buy a lot of fish from there.
While I am pleased for the people of Viet Nam, I think real success will come from western investment in manufacturing in Viet Nam. How good this will be for manufacturing in the EU is questionable. It all hangs on the commodity.
In the case of disputes on this trade, who is the final arbritator, the ECJ or the WTO. Making such agreements subject to everybody in Europe and their Parliaments is possibly the biggest committee drag on trade. Few in our own Parliament know anything about trade but can produce 650 opinions on how to conduct it. Their opinions are unlikely to enhance trade. There are many in the population who do know but they are subject to the vagueries of the 650 who do not.
Boris is sensibly supporting a points based immigration system – letting good immigration in and keeping bad immigration out. So not a racist (EU criminal, non English speaker and benefit claimant good but a top Indian Engineer/Surgeon or Physicist bad – as now and as May supported.
Why one earth did the foolish Theresa May rule out a points based system? One of the first of her countless and consistently wrong decisions.
I assume UK has no right to reject it under the terms of the A50 extension to October ? In general I thought any individual state could reject a trade deal ?
Waiting now for Margaret to come on here with some sneering remarks concluding a deal Vietnam and saying “what next, Swaziland and Togo ?”.
Last night I watched Simon Reeve in Vietnam. He was investigating the coffee which (Robusta) is cheap and produced in vast quantities for coffee powder. There isn’t much else there.
My question: Once we leave the EU trade with the EU will simply stop. We will be in the position of Australia and New Zealand when we joined the EU ourselves.
Will (as usual) USA come to our rescue? Or will the Guardian readers object because of chlorinated chicken and President Trump, who has gone out of his way to be generous?
If not the USA, to whom do we turn?
Can anyone actually answer this question?
Reply Our trade with the EU will continue!
EU signs a trade deal and it is posed as a problem. If we were to leave then there are all these wonderful opportunities to sign beneficial trade deals. Such hypocritical view is typical of the misleading leave campaign that is turning people back towards remain- viz. latest opinion polls.
We should at least have a say in such agreements but our governments have continued to surrender powers to the EU, so we are where we are.
As just one of a bunch, our needs are less than the rest combined, besides, the EU elite will always have their own agenda when negotiating – so we might as well confess that while in the EU we will be dictated to.
I suppose this means, that on the long shot that we do finally escape the clutches of the EU, that we will inherit this agreement, until it can be renegotiated on better terms
Had it been subject to a Parliamentary vote the Europhile Conservative party would have passed it into law just as they did with the VAT amendments that your party voted in two days ago.
It is your party Sir John that is stopping us leaving the EU.
I listened in dispair to Boris discussing immigration, realise how profoundly wrong he is about (foreign ed) nationals coming in to work in information technology. He has swallowed the hype from the outsourcing movement, and failed to listen to Brits who know the pitfalls.
It doesn’t matter how skilled an immigrant is, if they are coming with skills already in oversupply it causes problems. As true at the higher end of the skills spectrum as at the bottom.
It’s sad that the political class are ignoring the realities, and not moving their thoughts on.
More detail on this trade deal is available at:
facts4eu – Why does EU want to treat UK worse than Vietnam
Interesting to know that the Juncker appointed Trade Commissioner, Cecilia Malmström, had no experience of trade.
We shouldn’t feel too left out and abused, from the news yesterday the EU is trying to treat Switzerland worse than Vietnam. As the article at facts4eu states, one can’t help but feel that geographic domination, along with their ideological stance, both play a big part in the EU’s raison d’être.
I agree with Pominoz “I do share your concern, but your article, once again, highlights one more negative of being in the EU. ”
It seems that an increasing number of things are being agreed without going through Parliament…including our membership extensions. Generally, that’s not how Britain works is it?
No.
Some confusion following Rome Treaty on definition of exclusive competence for EU. Cleaned up with Lisbon Treaty so EU has exclusive competence for Trade(G&S), IPR, public procurement and FDI – this is basically the consequence of being in a very large customs union that requires common commercial policy. FDI and investment protection issues not well defined with Lisbon hence the ECJ case regards the EU-Singapore deal. Thus, EU-Singapore and EU-Vietnam deals are split into two parts, the major FTA part and a separate investment protection part. The investment protection part has to go through national ratification, the FTA part is only acted on at EU level i.e. Council’s approval and EU parliament consent.
That comment was supposed to be in answer to Pete S.
Odd that equivalence over sanitary and phytosanitary matters works for Vietnam but not for Ireland in the eyes of the EU. What if Vietnam judges eg chlorine washed chicken to be safe?!
Will you be doing a response to the Japanese foreign minister urging the UK to make sure it only leaves the EU with the EU’s approval? If it does so on the basis of the draft WA agreed by mrs May, but fortunately not yet by the UK, the UK will not be able to run an independent trade policy. More needs to be made of this eg by BBC interviewers, but of course never is.
Jeremy Hunt has promised to wipe tuition fee debt for young entrepreneurs who launch their own business after leaving university.
What a silly ill thought out gimmick that would be. These PPE graduates really are quite daft.
Firstly most student loans will not be fully repaid anyway and someone who starts a company can easily keep their own salary down to below £25K so that they do not repay anything. Secondly why should such people have any advantage over employees working just at hard? A far better way to assist new businesses would be to sort out some real competition in largely rip off and badly regulated banking.
Still it would be very good for people in my position as I could just move five of my staff to each of my three children’s newly formed companies and get all their student loans written off. Not that Hunt is likely to win or do it (even if he does win)!
The real problem with student loans is that about 50- 70% of university degrees are fairly worthless and certainly not worth the £50K of debt plus the three years loss of income that these fairly worthless degrees (often in worthless subjects too) cost. Why are hard working tax payers having to fund soft loans for such worthless things? Learning on the job with some night school or training courses etc. is much more sensible for most people.
Plus James Brokenshire claims he is going to may building houses easier. Well perhaps – just get the government and LEAs out of the way and cut the greencrap OTT building regs.
But the main obstacle currently is that bank lending for development is very expensive and restrictive due to a lack of competition and misguided regulations on banks.
The Remainers within Parliament should be asked if they think the signing
of an FTA is a bad deal for Vietnam since, presumably, they believe it would be
more beneficial for the former French territory to be part of the EU,
much like French Guiana. Do they think Vietnam had no choice but to say
yes to the EU’s position, without any option to walk away from the table?
Sir JR,
Are you proposing that all 28 Parliaments should scrutinise each trade-agreement and approve them?
OK.
So let the EU in their mad dash for zero carbon count the carbon emissions of the products they have outsourced and will now be importing.
World without borders. Can’t ring fence emissions. Its only FAIR…innit?
Will Germany stop using the products of heavy industry?( when does it ever abide by EU regs?)
Makes no difference to the planet where it is made.
Oh yes..and bye bye to UK being a “major economy”.
Well if anyone thinks animal welfare will be taken into account they need their heads testing. Animal welfare isn’t even as high as here in parts of Europe within the EU. I await with bated breath for the day we ask for a free trade agreement and see what the answer will be.
Off topic but current. Boris says there is a million to one chance of a No Deal. To the rest of us it looks the most certain. Does he know something we don’t or back sliding?
I can`t see any destination but a Brexit election. With Corbyn tacitly approving the decimation of jobs and impoverishment of the country the clear majority against Brexit may well be shut out by first past the post
Then further delay and eventually Theresa May`s deal more or less
It defies belief that a majority Remain country is being kicked into this disaster and the ongoing loathing for those responsible will be the new political landscape
This is my main concern, whilst Boris is best of the bunch is he actually going to deliver a true Brexit.
I imagine that the EU import Vietnamese coffee, as they are now one of the world’s largest producers. The EU seem to specialise in trade agreements where the volume of trade is small.
Incidentally, while researching trade in lamb, I discovered a pre-referendum document that complained that the EU was making no effort to improve export markets for British lamb through tariff negotiations, while Australia and New Zealand had already negotiated zero tariffs in important markets like China.
Jean-Claude Juncker’s statement;
“There can be no democratic choice against the European treaties” sums up the whole ethos of the EU. Come 2022, their journey to a to totalitarian state will be concluded. It appears that some of your colleagues, Sir John, wish for the UK to be in at the finish.