Interview by Emmbrook pupils

Two Emmbrook pupils attended my surgery today and interviewed me on the topic of school funding for their media studies work.

They were most professional camera crew and interviewers, who wanted to know what I had done and what more I would do to secure more cash for their school.

I explained the campaign I have been pursuing with other MPs to get more money for local schools, and pointed out Wokingham schools received an uplift of £5.1m extra this year. I look forward to more from the next budget, given the promises currently being made ion the Conservative leadership election. I have argued to both candidates that we need a more generous schools settlement,.