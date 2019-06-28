The chilling silence about our money

One of the oddest things about this out of touch Parliament is the refusal of most MPs to talk about how we should spend the windfall from leaving the EU without signing the Withdrawal Agreement. Worse still the Opposition parties rush to tell us we must go on paying large sums to the EU come what may, and even some in the government seem to be dreaming up ways to go on funding the EU after we have left. Given how central to the Leave case saving the money was, this is denying us our democratic decision. There is no legal basis to justify payments to the EU after we have left. The origins of the large £39bn Treasury forecast, itself an underestimate, comes from Mrs May’s wish to delay our exit for 21-45 months which of course would lead to big additional payments, and her wish to dilute Brexit so we could remain entangled with new financial commitments thereafter.
Margaret Thatcher recognised that the UK had a bad deal on financial contributions, and got a substantial improvement to our deal as PM. Mr Blair gave away some of that improvement on the promise of a thorough reform of the Common Agricultural Policy which never happened. Many UK taxpayers and fed up with having to pay more tax to send to rich countries on the continent. These contributions give us no benefit at home, and add to the deficit on the balance of payments.
At a time when the world economy is slowing, and when Mr Draghi of the European Central Bank recommends some government reflation from tax cuts or spending rises, the UK needs a growth budget. Using the substantial money we save from October 31 if we just leave could give us the boost we need. We can spend all of the net contribution we save, whilst paying the same level of farm grants and other sums that the EU sends us from the high gross contributions we make to the EU.
The deliberate misinformation about EU grants throughout the referendum campaign sought to persuade voters that we would lose these payments when we left. They should have pointed out that as we sent them the money in the first place to pay these grants, we can simply pay them direct. More importantly, we save all the money we send and do not get back as well. We can boost the UK economy by 1% of GDP out of the savings and the tax overshoot this government has gone in for.
The EU has never represented value for the UK. Whilst honouring any legal liability incurred during our time in the EU, nothing else should be paid. Trade deals do not need to be bought. What is more, it is imperative that we get out as soon as possible.
The reason why the UK must leave the EU no later than 31st October, and without any continuing tie-in, is clearly detailed in a frightening article on the Brexitcentral.com website by Bob Lyddon entitled ‘Why the Eurozone’s fate makes an immediate Brexit vital’.
The impending catastrophe for the EU, which looks like making to 2oo8 Financial Crisis seem a minor blip is, apparently, being deliberately hidden by actions of the ECB and certain Eurozone National central banks. It all looks, to me, remarkably like a grown-up version of the sub-prime mortgages issue – i.e. applying a value to something which may well be worthless. When the proverbial hits the fan, the cost to the UK could be in excess of €200 billion, or possibly even double that, unless we have formally, and cleanly, departed.
No doubt you will be aware of this article, Sir John – hopefully you will ensure Boris and Jeremy also read it. The implosion of the EU is fast approaching. No wonder they are doing everything possible to get their hands on the UK’s money.
And the Remainers accuse us Leavers of not knowing what we voted for. And not only that, it seems MP’s do not know what they are voting for with our money.
Someone needs to remind all MP’s that the Magic Money Tree does not exists. Much like their Climate Change.
May’s treasonous dithering has cost us three extra contribution (near £40 billion).
Meanwhile, there is not enough money to fight knife crime, properly fund the courts system thereby jeopardizing justice, and plenty of other ills. The Parliament of Quislings needs to get its priorities sorted right.
Utter nonsense. The £39 bn which we owe will be paid over several decades. There is no £39 bn sitting in a box that suddenly be spent if we renege on our commitments under the Withdrawal Agreement. You suggestions that there is some free pot of “windfall” money is childish. Do you think your readers are stupid?
Reply Most of the £39bn falls due in the next two years
Which begs the question, just what are the vested interests of these ‘politicians’ who are almost frantic to keep funding the EU after we have left?
I remain of the opinion that those who wish to keep funding the EU, are entitled to do so, but they must use their own money, not other peoples money.
The Boris bus advert and its nonsense outcome possibly puts many off discusing the financial bonus from departing the EU.
Many UK beneficiaries from what the EU returns of what we have paid them could be paid direct. The whole should be subject to review once we have left. I suggest it form part of the new Chancellors first budget.
The final aim should be to make the UK an attractive place in which to invest, manufacture and create wealth. Wealth , that with an intelligent none punative tax system benefits all.
It isn’t a windfall though is it. The nation’s in debt to the tune of £2 trillion once unfunded, off the scale, public pensions are thrown in to the mix.
Any ‘savings’ made from our leaving of the EU should be used to repay debt not finance more politically advantageous spending that makes great headlines. May’s idiotic climate change commitments is a classic example of political grandstanding.
I thought you were a small state advocate? Sound money principles. Tax cuts to encourage hard work, more savings, self-reliance but it seems you’re more concerned with political spending. And that ain’t great for the fiscal sanctity of this nation
On a brighter note, we now no longer have to suffer the arrogance and ignorance of Clarke now he’s disappearing into well deserved obscurity. This politician’s imposed so much damage on this nation following his coup against Thatcher. Good riddance and don’t come back
“Chilling silence” indeed.
The potential budgetary upside of Brexit is barely mentioned, even by pro-Brexit MPs. As someone who stood out in presenting budget ideas even before the Referendum, you are an excellent candidate for Chancellor when and if we get a Leave majority Cabinet.
Never happen, they love giving away money overseas.
It seems as if Parliament is already trying to enact Osbourne’s punishment budget. The reported £1tn climate bill rammed through with not debate or vote (how?!) by May; and Grieve (how does he still have the whip?) and Becket’s amendments to the finance bill to punish pensioners and the less well off when we leave the EU.
We don’t need an election, we just need to clear out Parliament and be left to our own devices, as technology now lets us do.
A sovereign country can spend it’s money to benefit it’s own people and country. A member of the EU cannot spend it’s own money in the way it wishes and must somehow financially support dozens of other countries while neglecting it’s own.
We want a sovereign democratic country, with a government that is elected by the people, for the people. We do not want our politicians to delegate that responsibility to a foreign power, without our approval, and that approval has never been given by the electorate. That is the destruction of democracy.
We can elect our politicians, for now, and we can un-elect them. How long with that last? Will they find a way of returning us to a limited choice of pro-EU or another pro-EU politician and party? Thank goodness for all the anti-EU parties that have sprung up in recent years. We are sick and tired of being manipulated by undemocratic parties and politicians.
Talking about money and farms, I see that Ireland exports €1bn per year beef to the UK. If the EU refuses to go zero tariff when we leave, presumably that beef then becomes uncompetitive (as well as beef from the EU elsewhere). If UK farm subsidies are rolled back for beef farming as well, that will increase the price. They keep banging on that we eat too much meat anyway (as well as eating too much generally). The green lobby should be cock-a-hoop
I feel sorry for the Irish, but it seems the EU just don’t care.
Food in the UK is too cheap; housing and tax is too expensive.
I’ve stopped shouting at the radio now, not good for blood pressure you know!!
Besides the EU grant issue which isn’t an EU grant at all but an EU tax payer’s payment. I get very heated when the likes of Rory Stewart et al say they voted for Brexit three times. Referring of course to the WA.
AND THEY STILL THINK THE WA = BREXIT!!!
Misinformation to support the remain agenda is the defining characteristic of the current MPs. It is my misfortune to be represented by Dominic Grieve. The sooner I get the opportunity to vote in someone else the better.
If only the media could be truthful and point out these things – a little truth would change everything and might even open the eyes of those indoctrinated by those from the leave side spreading false data …
The EU will continue to make things difficult, but it seems to me that all the new PM has to do is to distract Parliament from Brexit, somehow – perhaps with some superficial argument over the Barnett formula. Why not several distractions? Then while they are focused elsewhere simply do not raise the subject of Brexit, do not even talk to the EU, and simply allow the October date to pass.
I am even more worried about the trillion pounds “legacy” that May seems to have saddled us with. I can only hope that the reason Parliament (both houses) are not making an issue of it is in the hope a future PM will see it for the folly that it is and repeal this ridiculous law
I’m not that concerned about the £39 billion as such, which will fade into the background as the annual payments gradually diminish. One day far in the future we will make a tiny final payment, in the same way that we finished repaying our allies for their war loans at the end of 2006:
“The payments of $83.25m (£42.5m) to the US and US$22.7m (£11.6m) to Canada are the last of 50 instalments since 1950.”
I am more concerned that Theresa May allowed it to become one of the first issues which must be settled in negotiations rather than one of the last, in a proper “final tidying up of the remaining loose ends” position in the sequence, and also that she has allowed claims that this would repay “debts” that we “owe” the EU to go unchallenged.
And I am far far more concerned that Theresa May has imposed a chilling silence about the instruction from the EU Commission to the Irish customs authorities to prevent any discussion with UK authorities about alternative arrangements for the border:
“So the EU Commission, which professes deep concern about the Belfast Agreement and about the future of north-south cooperation and therefore peace on the island of Ireland, has ordered Irish customs not to talk anybody in the UK about anything, including about possible alternative arrangements for the land border.”
As odd is how any politically astute person can foresee Hunt as PM or achieving anything more than May. As quirky as Boris may be, he is the only hope of survival for the CP. This contest is a massive indictment on the ineptitude of the parliamentary party in general and the 1822 (not a typo) in particular. You collectively got it wrong in 2016, when Cameron ran away, in not holding a contest and now when a swift decision is needed the flaffing about is a complete and damaging farce. Hunt should man up and withdraw.
We also have an opportunity to boost home car production by raising the tariff on completion items and keeping parts at zero. Our factories are as efficient and the cars are as reliable. Why do we need to buy Citroens, Peugeots and BMWs when the same companies are making Vauxhalls and Minis here.
Sir JR,
Interesting perspective but rather one-sided argument that does not look at the advantages of being part of the EU and the consequences if we leave without a more comprehensive deal that the one you mentioned yesterday. (But I suppose this is the same as when you mention the use of Section 24 in the GATT agreement as past of a UK solution to continued trading with the EU.)