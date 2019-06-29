Mrs May and the EU speak with forked tongue about Russia

A few months ago Mrs May was condemning Russia for the poisonings. The EU imposed sanctions when condemning Russian activity in Ukraine.
Yesterday Mrs May met Mr Putin and shook his hand. Doing so with a cross look does not get away from the fact that this was a significant change of stance from the broken relations of recent months. This was a recognition that the UK needs a relationship with Russia. Germany led the support for the restoration of Russian votes in the Council of Europe, showing they as leader of the EU wishes to have an improved relationship with Russia. Mrs May appears to be marching in step with Germany.
Crucial to the underlying position is the German and EU decision to press on with Nord Stream 2, a large gas pipeline to sell Russian gas to Germany and the rest of the EU by pipeline under the Baltic Sea. This major commitment will increase continental Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. It undermines the position of the Ukraine, which could lose pipelines revenues for the gas currently routed from Russia to the West via that link. I find it difficult to understand why they wish to undermine the Ukraine in this way when they claim to be so concerned about its fate.
It is difficult to comprehend why we hear the angry words and see the sanctions imposed when Germany is so determined to improve its relations with Russia and keen to increase her dependence on Russian gas. Mrs May may brief that she had a frosty exchange when meeting Mr Putin, but the truth is she met him and shook him by the hand. The EU will carry on complaining about Ukraine, but they have no intention of taking any action to reclaim Crimea which might well vote to stay with Russia should they be given another vote supervised by independent observers. The Russian supervised vote was strongly pro Crimea being part of Russia.
The EU and Mrs May have also been complicit in strengthening Russia in the Middle East. I did not want us intervening militarily in Syria, but if the EU/UK aim is to block Russian power they should have taken more action in Syria at a time when Russia moved into the power vacuum created by NATO’s limited involvement. We allowed Russia and Assad to do most of the fighting to remove ISIS, leaving them in charge of most of the country.
On June 24 with full support from France and Germany Russia’s voting rights in the Council of Europe were restored.
Clearly the EU has decided to improve its relations with Russia and to increase its commercial dependence. The rest is just spin.
Good Morning,
SIMPLES! Mrs May loves the EU, Germany loves/needs cheap Russian gas to maintain its manufacturing base.
Tell me when Mrs. May last acted in the interest of the UK and against those of the EU….
The question is; WHY?
This goes to the heart of what has happened.
Why I support Boris (without a vote) is that I hope he will actually form a cabinet of people who are cleverer, more clued up and better at negotiating than he is. I am thinking of President Reagan who said that he was the stupidest person in the room when in cabinet.
Boris seems to have done this in London.
You only have to look at the huge staff in Downing Street (200) to see how the parliamentary process has turned into a dictatorship run from No 10, briefing against Ministers (David Davis, Dominic Raab) and treating the Cabinet like schoolchildren, who have either one or two staff each.
I very much hope that Boris will reverse this and use the Cabinet rather than Downing Street to come to his decisions.
Mayhab chose, yes chose, UK self imposed vassalage for the extension until 31/10/2019. She could not oppose Russia because she agreed not to vote against while in extension!
Mayhab helps/boosts Russia and Germany economies with their bond over the supply of gas (over half Germany’s gas from Russia) while the absolute idiot and traitor this week puts through an uncosted SI at one trillion pounds for green energy- passing more industry and jobs to Germany! She is beyond unfit to hold any office. This has to be reversed.
Trump warned Germany and EU over reliance on Russian gas. it appears Trump is far more sound than these two-faced politico idiots.
Let us not forget Mayhab had a Putin confident to dinner at high cost with ‘the girls’ from the cabinet. She did not think this would be picked up. Yesterday was for the press to con the public.
Germany has coal and gas. I presume the carbon footprint belongs Russias not Germany? nuclear from France. How is Germany going to be carbon free by 2050!
The worse and most dishonest PM in history. That is her legacy.
Peter Wood
Oh that’s easy……she’s French ! Check out the family name.
What Germany wants, Germany gets, even if it is damaging to the rest of the EU countries.
It became crystal clear when Merkel UNILATERALLY, and without discussion with anyone, invited millions of migrants and then demanded other countries to take the influx.
Only the ones that are unemployable.
Anyone who benefits Germany is feted. Doctors, engineers etc.
May is a disgrace, she shouldn’t be representing Britain at all.
Ian, Calling her a disgrace . . . . is still praising her.
The practicality of obtaining cheap energy comes before any moral considerations. In international politics morality invariably takes second place to financial considerations. Russia needs the money, Germany needs the gas. If the price is accepting the Crimea situation, let the dust of history blow over it.
Syria. Gas. Dependency. Russia. Obama. Merkel. Blood. Terror. Who cares?
And Trump is the evil one, apparently. I don’t think so
The media is controlled and they control the narrative truth if not the actual truth
Yes. We really are seeing Orwells ‘Ministry of truth’ emerging.
With a thick layer of hypocrisy over the “climate change” to top off this particularly nasty little cake!
True Julie. There is climate and quite separately the environment. The latter is down to man who to date has done little. When man does there are very real benefits. Climate is 99.9% down to the Sun. Man must learn to live with it and where possible mitigate it’s effect. Sea walls are politically dull alongside HS2 so do not expect the grandstanders in Parliament to start mixing cement.
The whole recent Russiaphobia cu-de-sac seems to have be contrived by the war mongering Hillary’s backers wing of White House , not Mr Trump .
As usual , the authoritarian May was only happy too eager to use it as an opportunity to escalate censorship of the media (particularly alternative media) to wartime levels .
This is worrying when regimes in characterised by an executive which has demanded the official version of the narrative be unchallenged in peace time include old the Soviet Union , Nazi Germany and current North Korea .
All a bit hypocritical when the West is happy to back the atrocious Saudi regime and those funding the civil war in Yemen .
The U.S. needs to import 8 million barrels per DAY of heavy low API gravity oil to blend with it’s light-tight “shale oil” to arrive at the 32.5 API degree demanded by refineries .
Most of the light-tight “shale oil” liquid is outside the API definition of oil and is actually condensate . It lacks sufficient long chain hydrocarbons to produce decent gasoline or any diesel .
Good morning.
Not so much in step, more to the tune – Ueber alles !
The Germans and the French have people like Mrs.May MP and most of our government, and Civil Service over a barrel. Little do these gradious pygmies realise that foreign policy is an EU Competence. ie Power. All Germany and France have to do is twist the arm of the EU, which they both easily can, and the UK has to fall in line.
I wonder how much Russian Gas, Germany and all the others will consume ? Just think of all that CO2 they will be producing as their industries turn out manufactured goods to sell, whilst our miserable lot, without so much as a whimper, force us back to the Dark Ages, literally ! Makes you wonder really ?
Oh for a politician with some sanity. Sighs
We all know, to our cost, that Mrs May speaks with forked tongue about more than Russia. If her successor follows her example he and the party they seek to lead will soon be inglorious history, just like May.
It is odd that there are so many EU and UK politicians who are adamant in their opposition to exploiting shale gas yet quite happy to import gas from Russia. Why also are the green blob and all those people who think we will be extinct in 11 years due to CO2 not protesting about this policy?
Partly about price which is more important than politics.
Partly about zero carbon which they claim natural gas is …or nearly is.
Remember when they spun that one about wood burning stoves? The CO2 is already in the plants so burning = neutral carbon…or some such utter rot
( If the powers tb care about emissions let them shut every airport tomorrow, take every car off the road too. Let them give all the aeroplanes to the homeless to live in and also ban all fuel. At least we will all die of famine and cold feeling virtuous).
Money talks.
If money talks in this case it may also have a say in getting a good trade deal after Brexit!
Paying for trade = bribery?
I may be missing something here, so apologise in advance. Provided May doesn’t ‘do a Merkel’ and retract her resignation, what relevance does she have, as she will be gone in less than a months time?
Or is she perhaps setting out the path for her preferred replacement, who has more or less stated he will follow where she left off? And God help us, if Hunt is elected.
In stark contrast, Putin has shown himself to be unashamedly patriotic. He stands firm, despite all the criticism, and protects his country from the destructive globalist fantasies. Which is more than can be said of our last 4 PM’s. especially May. I think, on balance, under our current circumstances I would prefer someone like him in charge of our country, than either of the options on offer at present.
Have I remembered this wrong or was the very idea of an EU foreign policy and an EU High Representative simply rejected before Lisbon?
Now it is taken for granted that the EU has a foreign policy and a foreign Minister, Signora Mogherini.
Is fracking really any worse ?
No, but just like Brexit it has to battle ignorance. Ignorance supported by a largely ignorant Parliament. I dispair for the quality of leadership that our slant on democracy produces. Fracked gas and oil should by now be major players in the Uk economy but we are still figuratively navel gazing.
Not worse at all if done properly. But the green loons and experts like “Greta Thunberg” and people like Oxford English Graduate Gove seem to be in charge rather than bight Engineers and Scientists.
Germany needs more gas because they have increased CO2 emissions by building up coal instead of nuclear and overdoing the windmills. They have committed to burning less coal and will burn more gas. Meanwhile, May /civil service follow directives from the UN and signs the zero carbon act amendment through and the UN Migration Assistance Pact too. The Russians laugh at her mad policies.
Of course Germany wishes to improve relations with Russia. It runs hand in glove with the EU plans for the future, ie future Bloc expansion into the Far Eastern countries including Russia- Ukraine will fall into line when the time comes.
Yesterday the EU signed a comprehensive draft treaty with MERCOSUR the South American group of countries after twenty years negotiation, and when this is ratified will give a total EU MERCOSUR consumer market of 800 million people- things are moving fast.
Could be another reason for dealing with Russia up close comes from the old adage- about keeping your friends close etc ..the EU is looking for a time- post Putin
Doesn’t it seem endlessly strange that the Remainers just haven’t twigged even yet that it wasn’t a ‘status quo’ they voted for in 2016? It’s almost as if they still think the EU is a stable, benevolent ”community”, altruistic and philanthropic. As if it ever has been that!
It’s always been a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Most of us have always believed that this government was setting up Russia with misinformation, and outright lies.
Interestingly you note JR that May is jumping to Merkel’s tune – It strikes me that the Handshake with Putin was not for the benefit of the UK..
How is it that Germany has been able to take over the lead and dominant role within the EU? Isn’t the EU supposed to be comprised of states that are equal? I guess that’s another thing the EU lies about.
Germany is reportedly the biggest nett financial contributor to the EU. Piper – Tune.
Sir John got the name of the article wrong; it should be, “Mrs May and the EU speak with forked tongue”. There you correct under all possible circumstances.
Isn’t it a little hypocritical to complain about Mrs May not standing up to Russia while praising Trump who treats him like his best friend. So much of this diary is about find out what EU are doing and complain about it. Where is praise for the EU / Mercosur trade deal?
Diplomacy is the art of making something distasteful look respectable.
When the EU made enthusiastic overtures to Ukraine, the Russian Bull saw a red rag.
If one is not ready and prepared for the Bull to charge, then one shouldn’t provoke it.
I think it was Churchill who said diplomacy is the art of telling someone to go to hell and have them asking for directions how to get there. Seems our diplomats are poor at the former and experts in the latter, especially where the sacred EU is concerned. How did we become so cowed and afraid that we can’t live without foreigners we saved and conquered telling us what to do?
Yestreday May and the EU announced that the special trade channel, Instex, that will allow European firms to avoid SWIFT and bypass American sanctions on Iran, is now operational.
What did Putin actually say?
The reporting appears to be rather garbled.
Anyway he caused a rush in defence of liberalism and multiculturalism against nationalism and populism.
Sir JR,
You are wrong again.
The Danes have actually tried to stop and are still stopping the building of the Nord Stream in Danish waters off Bornholm and so are the Poles.
So, when you raise these facts get them right or leave it
Reply So are you saying the Germans will give in and cancel. I see no sign of that.
Hand Christian Ivers,
I think the New Europe (may 24th) article that focuses on utilization rather than construction might be closer to the truth. The US might put sanctions on companies using the gas, some EU countries could use competition rules.
Here is link
https://www.neweurope.eu/article/us-sanctions-may-be-too-late-to-stop-nord-stream-2-construction/
Danes and Poles bullying and stopping Germany? Yeah right. Cloud cuckoo land again Hans.
I think your analysis is exactly right on this issue.
Good to see that Boris intents to cut the hugely damaging stamp duty turnover taxes of up to 15% on property (largely a tax on London & mobility. But this government, since the dire Osborne onwards has been in the business of destroying the private letting industry and pushing up rents still further for tenants.
They tax profits that are not even being made (on interest non deductions – taxes about 100% often in effect and on turnover) they have also put the extra 3% tax on purchases for letting/second home, they now ban agents charging tenants perfectly reasonable fees, some areas have expensive LEA landlord licence requirements too with expensive admin & other requirements too (usually used as another cash cow by LEAs). Then they undercut private landlords with unfair competition from state housing and social housing. Now they even want to effectively rob landlords of the assets they have carefully built up.
Doubtless we will end up with another dire state monopoly in this area and yet more taxation to fund it killing jobs, growth, freedom, choice and job mobility. And this under a “Conservative” government. Boris will hopefully change direction by 180 degrees. Plus due to the gross incompetence of Cameron/May/Osborne and Hammond we have the prospect of Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP.
The power to tax is the power to destroy as John Marshall (Former Chief Justice of the United States put it).
Let us hope Boris can turn this damaging lunacy round. James Brokenshire nor Greg Clark should certainly not be in the new government.
Plus an insane 28% CGT on non real capital gains.
Why countries continue to show friendship and beneficial trade to those others who constantly work against them is beyond me. How do you hope to change their ways when you essentially asisst them?
I saw on the box the other night we only have 8 days of gas storage and most of our gas comes here in ships. Trouble in the Persian Gulf could see those of us relying on gas central heating to freeze this winter. Government is SO incompetent!
Indeed and lots of gas needed as back up for those hugely intermittent ‘renewables’.
A good letter in the Spectator this exposes the endless lies that wind no longer needs subsidy. Offshore wind especially still requires huge subsidies and makes very little sense.
Another excellent article on the many unqualified doctors working as doctors/consultants for many years in the NHS & not properly checked out by the GMC.
“We protect patients by ensuring all doctors are registered with a licence to practise before they work in the UK.” they say – it seems not and neither does the NHS it seems.
Is there any end to gross negligence and total indifference to patient care within the dire NHS state monopoly?
Take it is leave it mate we have you money already!
That’s been the case for donkeys years. They were supposed to build more storage years ago, but of course it costs money so hasn’t been done. Similar to Blair and successors failing to build any new power stations, though they knew in 1997 we were closing the old nuclear ones and coal was going. Same thing, don’t invest if it doesn’t bring immediate returns or votes. They know the price of everything and the value of nothing. Politicians are short termists who specialise in can kicking and leaving hard choices to their successors to make in an emergency and of course costing far more than proper planning.
On her political tombstone.
T May 2017 -2020
She spoke with a forked tongue
“Corbyn too frail to be PM fears civil service” say the Times headline today. Given what economically damaging and mad proposals he and Mc Donnall are proposing then I would have though any frailty he (and indeed Mc Donnall) may have is a huge positive – not at all a negative.
Too misguided to be PM certainly.
But then so were the socialists, pro EU, climate alarmist pushing, tax to death, warmonger dopes Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron and perhaps worse of all Theresa May.
Yet another Any Questions (Jonathan Dimbleby’s last one it seems) that was stuffed with lefty, wet remoaners like Lord Patton. Patton seems to think that “Wets” is a terms for people who believe in sensible government! What a misguided fool he is. A BBC favourite needless to say. He was even idiotically appointed as Chair of Trustees by the appalling David Cameron.
Alas he was not asked about China, Hong Kong and the appalling attempted abuse of the treaty by China. He seem to have learned nothing about economics from the huge success of Honk Kong over the past few decades.
The damage that this woman has done to our country is truly shocking. I hope that it is never forgotten. Nor her ‘cross’ face that displays the maturity of a sulky petulant child – the kind that pulls legs off insects. With a Stalinist vision of Europe – of a boot stamping on a human face forever – she must be consigned to the dustbin of history, and urgently. How the Tory Party has allowed her to stay in office so long is beyond me – but perhaps something to do with her many quisling collaborators who, fast now, are sliding back beneath their stones, skulking, waiting.
It is time to clear the swamp.