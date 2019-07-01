Meeting with Environmental lobby last week

I have heard from three constituents who say they were greatly delayed trying to get to the lobby last week. I am sorry the Commons authorities were unable to help people get in more quickly. I felt I needed to make the agreed time and place for the appointment, and was told by the constituent wh0o did attend that he had got through OK and had not seen others. I was unaware of the delays as Westminster Hall was full with other people visiting their MPs. I stayed there for half an hour in case others turned up. I was not told whilst waiting of the problems getting people in.
