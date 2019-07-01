Visit to High Close School

I visited High Close School Wokingham at their request on Friday 28th June. I was pleased to see the good work they are doing with children with a range of special educational needs. It was particular pleasure to meet Teresa Mason, one of their teachers who has won an award for excellence in Special Needs and who let me see one of her lessons. It was well prepared and engaging with a clear purpose.

The Principal of the School showed me around. The boarding facilities and the equipment for design and meal preparation were particularly good. I wish them every continuing success.