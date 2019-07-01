“We don’t believe you” – the public is getting ever more frustrated with the MPs who say it is too difficult to just leave the EU

Tomorrow I will debate my book with three others at the Politeia event at lunch time. I will stress just how damaging to our democracy and to the credibility of the media the endless repetition of stupid scare stories has become. Those who invented the great Remain untruths in the first place have rested or ignored the good refutations provided. We are still lectured to believe Calais/Dover will seize up as a trade route when both ends have made clear it will work fine. We are still told we need to stockpile drugs though no-one has pointed to any major continental drug supplier of the NHS who intends to break contract and refuse to send more supplies. We are not told so 0ften the planes will not fly any more.
So called serious journalists on the BBC use “fall off a cliff” and “cataclysm” as descriptors of a so called No deal without asking how or why, and without cross questioning the advocates of this shrill and stupid language. They decline to report the many agreements and arrangements put in place on both sides of the Channel to ease our exit without the Withdrawal Agreement. There is a marked reluctance to interview people with a more measured and sensible view of how we will trade once we have left. Indeed, we are not even invited on to explain how the present complex Irish border works for Excise, VAT and currency frictions or differences. The BBC seems to think the computer has not been invented, and never talks about electronic manifests and away from the border settlement of tax bills which happens today.
I wish to speak about what happens when a populist party or movement becomes the government, as in the USA, Italy and elsewhere and in the UK with the case of the Brexit policy the public has voted for. The governing institutions that attack populism have to adjust to the will of the people as reflected at the ballot box. There has to be a working together of the establishment and the challengers for the betterment of the voters. Establishments always used to accept democratic verdicts in the UK and USA. They have to show on both sides of the Atlantic that they respect the votes of the people, and can contribute genuine expertise to the task of carrying out the people’s wishes. They should not try to dream up false stories or abuse or twist powers to block the popular will.
Sir John,
Good luck with your debate tomorrow. You are so right that there is far too much pessimism about our exit from the EU – no doubt continually stressed by Remainers in the hope that they can keep us in. They would do well to read the route to a sensible WTO exit which is nicely charted in a good article by Professor David Blake on Brexitcentral.com today. There is a link to a devastating criticism of May’s WA by Martin Howe QC, Chairman of Lawyers for Britain, and others, which is worth reading by those who want plenty of detail.
I see that Jeremy Hunt is building his ‘Brexit’ team around a New Zealander and a number of Canadians. Hope the latter are not of the same mind as Carney! Anyway, I would rather rely on British nationals who may have our exclusive interests to the fore. No problem about seeking guidance from anyone experienced enough, but the team should not be led by a ‘foreigner’.
What is more, Hunt says he will retain the £39 billion and will not pay anything not legally due in the event of ‘no deal’. This surely implies that he is prepared to pay the EU for a deal. What a crazy thought. Trade deals are not bought. If money is paid it is bribery. Surely illegal. Deals should be entered into because there are benefits to each party. I am not impressed.
Hope we get Boris and that he can see the wood for the trees. Olly Robbins’ arrogant offer to remain until the new PM is installed, in order to effect a ‘hand-over’ to his successor, should be absolutely ruled out. In fact, he should be ‘marched out’ right now, under escort.
Exactly right as usual.
“So called serious journalists on the BBC”? The only serious journalist I have noticed working for the BBC is Andrew Neil. He is fair, honest, middle of the road politically, fairly bright & competent. All the rest are lefty, absurdly pro EU and with very odd beliefs in magic money tree economics, ever higher taxes & regulation also a mad belief in the climate alarmist religion & ‘renewables’. He seem to be being sidelined now too.
Journalists have indeed declined to report the “many agreements” put in place on both sides of the Channel to ease our exit without the Withdrawal Agreement – because there are no such agreements. Not even one. There are unilateral measures put in place by the EU to protect the EU’s interests, but the UK has no say at all in their making or on how long they will last. They are certainly not “agreements”. And, contrary to your false claim, you have been “invited on to explain how the present complex Irish border works for Excise, VAT and currency frictions or differences” – the problem is that you seem unable to recognise that it works right now because both the UK and Ireland are members of the EU’s customs union and single market, and it will not work when the UK walks away. Leave the club, lose the benefits. There is only one person round here dreaming up false stories, and that is you, Mr John Redwood.
Only in homogenous societies can democracy work. There can’t be any ‘minority group’ with special influence sufficient to overturn that majority will. Many of the ‘new Britons’ don’t understand this, they think that obtaining the ‘balance of power’ in Parliament with a critical minority is what democracy is all about. When I tell them that the objective of democracy is to ensure that the majority have their way, they are surprised. If we allow democracy ‘popularism’ to be subverted from this we are in very deep water because then it’s a battle for physical power. The Italians solve that with the mafia, the Irish free state with the IRA, Africa I need not mention. We don’t want to go even one step down that road.
“We don’t believe you” – the public is getting ever more frustrated with the MPs who say it is too difficult to just leave the EU
Too bloody right we’re getting frustrated to put it politely, these politicians who are small in numbers compared to the millions who want to leave there beloved Eu , we can only take so much before we snap, the fuse got lit in 2016 and it’s a short fuse so betray us at your peril
Why is the BBC embracing Marxism and portraying its ideas and prescriptions as valid? Is this the influence of Labour and Milne?
Surely, the Tories can now see that this organisation is at the heart of all that is now rancid, pernicious and malignant in Britain today
It needs total reform and partial privatisation keeping sport and other non-political aspects under voluntary subscription
You either crush this Labour owned, leftist mouthpiece into the dirt or you stop whining about it
Too much talk, not enough action and most of us are tired of TALK
Interestingly I read that Ollie Robbins, co conspirator with May, has jumped ship before the next PM found a plank.
The BBC must be returned to it’s original Reithian principals once the dust has settled on Brexit. The cull of the propagandists must start at the very top and filter down through the news and current affairs department to include the principal dispensers on air. Alternatively just sell it off to the commercial sector. The creeping disease the BBC suffers is even begining to show in it’s drama and so called comedy departments, so time for a new direction is of an essence.
What I don’t understand is when the BBC presenters start their remain nonsense why no politician responds by saying something along the lines of:
I appreciate the reason you are so pro-EU is because of the prerequisite attached to the funding they receive from them. I would also like to question, why you accept this funding when you know it contravenes your own Charter?
Get it out there in the open.
It’s time to hit back and see if they can take, as good as they give.
A recent example is Andrew Marr telling Jeremy Hunt entrepreneurs will lose their companies in the event of No Deal Brexit.
Nigel Farage would have eaten him for Brexit …
eaten Marr for breakfast.