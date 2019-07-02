Event today 12.30 at Oxford and Cambridge club (tickets from Politeia)

“Wake up politicians – the people are revolting” (Politeia’s words about their event)
with Matthew Goodwin Professor of Politics Univ of Kent
Robert Tombs Emeritus Professor of French History Cambridge
Sarah Elliott Chair of Republicans Overseas UK
John Redwood, author of “We don’t believe you”
Politeia 0207 799 5034
One MP who is helping with Mr Johnson’s campaign said: “There are three good reasons for cutting the number of departments – you would have fewer people trying to find ways to spend public money, you would have fewer internecine fights between departments and you would have fewer people trying to find ways of imposing regulations.”
A good line up Robert Tombs is certainly sound.
I see that various French “fonctionnaires” have been paid millions of EUROs for doing nothing for circa 25 years. Some holding down private jobs as well. Not their money they are wasting so what to they care?
Still in the UK (and France) it is often far worse. People are paid to do far worse than nothing, to mug, delay or inconvenience motorists, inconvenience businesses, make them report gender pay, devise idiotically damaging employment laws, misdirected greencrap or health and safely lunacy endless red tape, absurdly complex tax laws, making tax digital and similar damaging lunacies. May and Hammond just loved doing this and damaging productivity in this idiotic way.
Hammond even then like to complain about poor productivity – look in the mirror you silly fool.
I see today’s Tory hustings are in Belfast, and I wonder whether either contender will be prepared to come out and say that Theresa May let us down over the border.
Jacob Rees-Mogg was prepared to tell Andrew Marr that he regretted something she had said in her Mansion House speech, which I condemned as selling the pass:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/28/social-care-and-the-nhs-2/#comment-937422
“We have been clear all along that we don’t want to go back to a hard border in Ireland. We have ruled out any physical infrastructure at the border, or any related checks and controls.
But it is not good enough to say, ‘We won’t introduce a hard border; if the EU forces Ireland to do it, that’s down to them’. We chose to leave; we have a responsibility to help find a solution.”
Whose side is she on?
Why is she rehearsing one of the EU’s arguments for them?”
But in my view what she said in that speech was not the start of her betrayal:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/19/maybe-you-cannot-keep-asking-the-same-question-in-parliament/#comment-1004894
“All this goes back to the autumn of 2017 when Theresa May took the strategic decision to exploit the largely fabricated problem of the Irish land border as a pretext to go back on what she had said in her Lancaster House speech on January 17th and instead give the CBI and other business pressure groups what they wanted (that is to say, short of the UK actually staying in the EU, which they may well now hope to get) … ”
I don’t expect either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt to tell this unpalatable truth.
off topic…..
EU leaders have picked German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen for the top post of European Commission chief, after a marathon three-day summit(euphemism for German bullying until everyone backs down).
The nomination of Ms Von der Leyen, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, came as a surprise (really?) after the main front-runners were rejected (not put up by Germany).