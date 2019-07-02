The future of the Euro

Recently Mr Draghi, the outgoing President of the European Central Bank, gave a good lecture on the past and future of the currency he has defended and developed in recent years. He gave an honest account of the successes and failures of ECB policy and wider Euro policy by the EU since the foundation of the currency. He admitted that the EU had a bad banking crisis just like the USA and UK in 2008-9, but were slower to tackle the underlying weaknesses of their banks . He accepted that in its wish to be tough on inflation the ECB had been less helpful to output and jobs in the zone, with a measure of overdoing it. He rightly drew attention to the way unconventional measures including creating money to buy up government bonds saved the currency. He did not mention the Greek and Cypriot crises which are also an important part of the story.
The interesting thing he argued for the future was the need to create a “common fiscal stabilization instrument” as he thinks the overall fiscal stance of the Eurozone is too tight. His problem is that the countries that want fiscal expansion to boost their economies including Greece and Italy have very high levels of indebtedness which they cannot expand under EU rules. Mr Draghi recognises he cannot change these rules and maybe does not want to anyway. Meanwhile Germany with capacity to expand its spending, cut its taxes and borrow a bit more, does not want to.
It appears that Mr Draghi is proposing a bigger budget at EU level with borrowing at EU level as well. If the EU had a balance sheet that can be expanded by borrowing to offset overall fiscal tightness across the zone as a whole, that would deal with Mr Draghi’s worries about policy stance. There would, of course, be arguments about whether the zone should do any such thing, and if it did where the money should be spent and on what. A suitable scheme might for example allow the EU to borrow substantial sums for infrastructure investment, and then to orient them to the states in a weaker financial position or with lower incomes. This would provide a new mechanism to route some of the German surplus directly into the deficit states.
This is a big question for the incoming European Parliament and Commission. How far away are we from a bigger common EU budget, and a common EU balance sheet expanded to provide more demand and activity in the zone? Isn’t it a backdoor way to a transfer union?
60 Comments
Why should the Euro or the EU be of any interest to you ?
You are leaving comes October 31st or even sooner.
Goodbye.
Reply Because we are still in the EU and expected to pay for it
Just as the UK (and any business trading around the world for that matter) should follow what is happening in the USA, China, India, emerging markets and eslewhere. It is an elementary concern.
Difficult issues these, for the likes of you aren’t they
We don’t pay for the Euro.
And we are not liable for any bailouts.
Next.
Andy and Tabulazero – some free Education for you to chew over and some gratitude would not go amiss:
Who pays for this?
Answer : We along with other non Franco-German countries stupid enough to let them carry on regardless.
We have been subsidising Post-WWII Europe via payments to USA Marshall Plan and even without consulting the British people Douglas Hurd quietly wrote off Germany’s war debt extensive damage estimated at £3,600 Billion today.
Even Alistair Darling had to help bailout the failing Euro secretly when he was the UK chancellor in addition to Tony Blair’s give aways even though we were not legally obliged to.
We do not want to be forced to bail you and Europe out ever again.
Thank you for your valued contributions to this very expensive, very taxing and intellectually challenging difficult question.
Then why did the UK lend the RoI £3.1 BILLION in 2010?
Andy
Our contributions pay for all sorts of things in EU land, you cannot be certain of what you say.
Andy. The UK has helped to bail out Eire, Spain, Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal – mostly that was via the IMF, but some via the EU, or unilateral. All those sub-states of the EU required outside assistance specifically because of EU and EZ policies; and what they can do to help themselves is severely restricted – by the EU. If it’s our money to prop up an EU state, we’re bailing out the EU.
JR did not say that we pay for the Euro, that’s your strawman. He said “we are still in the EU and expected to pay for it”.
Tabulazero,
Leaving? It remains to be seen. Remain voting grandee Lord Hague pushing for Remain voting Mr Hunt; leadership loser candidate Mr Stewart bigging up mass protests, Mr Hammond putting on the constraints… That this (public) situation still exists within the Conservative party indicates how far from clear it is that the UK is leaving and when. Uncertainty is still enormous and the Conservative party has not taken the opportunity to remove it during this leadership contest.
Of course the future of the Euro is important to us
The very future of the Euro is at stake if they can’t or won’t sort out the systemic flaws in the Euro system.
If they don’t, when the currency inevitably fails it will have a massive effect on the whole world economy. That’s another very important reason why post-Brexit the UK re-orientates its trading policy by increasing trade with the rest of the world so we are far less reliant on trade with Europe as a percentage of GDP.
Even after the UK leaves, it will not be in our short-term interest for the Euro to collapse.
GilesB
The collapse of the euro would be an absolutely fantastic thing….all enslaved member states would have to go back to their original currencies, which leaves the racist SNP in a bad position since they don’t have a currency.
The euro’s collapse would also mean end of game for the EU.
Result all round.
The Dutch PM Rutte a few days ago, said there was no need for the UK to leave as closer union was abandoned in 2012. This is a blatant lie and I am amazed, it has not been picked up on. This leads to the Euro, which is discussed in depth by Modi; in his book ‘Euro -A tragedy’ . His conclusion is the inevitable, either a method is found to turn it into a true European currency or it will die. To be a true currency means closer union one way or another. It will mean the Germans stop being subsidised by the other countries and starting to shift it’s surplus to them. The problem being the Germans want to eat their cake but at the same time keep it whole. i.e. they will not want to send money to other countries, they enjoy their very undervalued Deutchmark.
@Pete S: From his perspective, Rutte wasn’t wrong. He advocated, with over time some success, for changes which he thought (as an Anglophile) the UK would like (mainly to do with over regulating and ever closer union). Whether that should be a reason for the UK not to leave is another matter.
PvL, maybe you should send Mark Rutte a copy of the “Five President’s Report” published in 2015 as that seems to disagree with him?
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/five-presidents-report_en
PvL
We want to leave anyway, we’re sick of all the french pomp and ungratefulness.
PvL, Cameron did a “deal” with the EU before the Referendum. The main plank of which was to forego the “benefits” of ever closer union. Remains seem to have forgotten that’s what they were voting for.
Anyway both Cameron and Rutte have totally failed – the EU is going full steam ahead on ever closer union, concentrating on the EU army at the moment. You are welcome to it; and thank God we’re leaving – I hope!
Pete S,
You are right – the end is nigh. Just not sure how soon ‘nigh’ is, but let the Germans and the French carry the can. It is not a UK problem as long as we get out cleanly and promptly.
Bi bi pominiz..out you go..it won’t be clean but it will be prompt..guaranteed
Pominoz
Yeah, and next time around we shouldn’t get involved. Let them scrap it out between themselves.
Particularly in the case of France – which sees it’s rescue as a national humiliation,….fine, next time ….not our problem.
The whole EU scheme was to secure German living standards at the expense of everyone else. That is what Sir Richard Body was told (because after the war he was a very enthusiastically pro-EU) and it turned him into a Eurosceptic. ‘The points are set’ – it’s do or die for the EU. One country or fragmentation. Let’s pray for fragmentation so that our neighbours survive!
Lynn
Actually it was down to the the benelux mob and he of the griz nez avec le stupid hat, who came up with the concept while staying as guests in England during the war.
NON !
There’s gratitude for you.
Pete In other words, it’s all about Germany which is what a lot of us always thought it was. They couldn’t manage domination years ago but think this is the way now.
Fed up with the bull
If, this is your historical perspective, I wold recommend another reading of the history books?
Indeed and remember all the daft MPs and ex MPs who forced us into to the ERM disaster and wanted to join the EURO. They have not even said sorry yet have they!
The Major, Clarke, Heseltine, Camreron, May, Hammond ….. types.
The same ones who said leaving the EU (without May’s putrid hancuff deal) will be a catastrophe! Just leave the deals will follow where in the EU and UK’s mutual interests. Do or die as Boris puts it.
Perhaps Andy could arrange for them to be put in jail – he seems to know about laws no-one else does.
The future of the euro is like the future of the Eu I for one don’t give a fig if they both go down, all that would happen is the country’s in the Eu would have start using there own currency again, I see Bercow stopped grieve and his Europe loving chums from putting another spanner in the works, why as the whip not been removed from all these anti democracy muppets who are clearly against Great Britain but for there beloved Europe, I’ve said it before if they don’t want to live in a free democratic country then pack your bags and go live in your beloved Europe bye bye you’ll not be missed
The EU need to take financial control of all national budgets. In effect turning nations into states of the EU. They would then have the same level of financial control as pertains in the USA & UK. The big question is are the member nations prepared to hand over financial control to the EU. For many different reasons I doubt it.
Even though we are leaving it should concern us as EU financial instability is bad for trade and ultimately causes political unrest. We saw where that led last century , the very antithesis of what the EU claims to be about. Lets hope for everyones sake they get it right.
PS
Read Bob Lydden on the subject in Brexit Central who has calculated the level of EU debt at €.1 Trillion. This is the amount the wealthy nations need to transfer to the impecunious within the EU. The implications for the UK remaining in the EU are financially horrendous. A compelling reason for completing Brexit by end October latest.
agricola- what trade are you referring to- there will be no WA therefore there will be no new FTA with them. Your new trading partners are most likely to be with some of the emerging nations in Africa and the Caribbean just like back in the old days. After yesterday’s disgraceful performance by your English MEP’S in the new EU parliament, I can’t see things happening differently. So only eleven more days of EU parliamentry sessions to go and you’ll all be out. Theres not a snowballs chance in hell that it can finish up any other way now.
Would a future transfer union by the backdoor be such a bad development?
After all, in the end, future German or Dutch export successes will to some degree also depend on more wealth in other parts of the EU, both in eastern and southern parts of it. As for most developments a sufficient measure of consensus will have to emerge, it will all go rather slowly.
PvL – Unfortunately for German (& the Netherlands) it’s more than likely going to drain wealth from both those countries i.e. a race to the bottom rather than motivate those countries that currently receive more from the EU than they pay in – 19 countries out of 28…
It’s an excellent idea and essential if you wish to pursue currency, fiscal and political union. It also means you need to move real democratic accountability to the level of the EU. No reason not to do that so long as people want to be part of an EU political union- as for example the people of Scotland have chosen to be part of the UK political union. They have a currency union with the UK and also fiscal and political union and of course transfers.
If on the other hand what you want is what has been voted for in the UK- friendly relations, cooperation on all sorts of areas and free trade then it’s not a good idea and will lead to discontent.
In other words “future German or Dutch export successes will to some degree also depend on more wealth in other parts of the EU…”
In other words a form of indirect vendor financing-you have to give them handouts or extend-and-pretend loans so that they can buy your stuff.
So your quite happy to pay for the profligate behaviour of the Southern Europeans.
Giving them money to buy your product s.
The Tier2 payments to Germany will never be paid off.
PvL, Voting Remain was a vote to make us all poorer in the UK. You can see that from the impoverishment of southern EU which – oddly? – you fail to admit.
If I understand correctly, we had a veto against bailing out EZ economies, and the EU changed the rules to overcome our veto, by replacing EZ bail outs with ‘loans’, against which we had no veto.
These ‘loans’, are underwritten by the members of the EU, in other words we act as guarantors to the loans we are making. Novel, eh? It’s usually the borrower not the lender that produces a guarantor. In the event of default, those making the loans ‘repay’ them themselves. This is typical EU manipulation and they will make 100% certain that the UK is liable in the event of the EZ needing more money.
“…Mr Draghi, the outgoing President…” – his departure is a major blow to the Euro and the whole Evil Empire.
When history is written, Mr. Draghi will be seen to have done more than anyone to support the Euro and with great dexterity, not least in flexibly interpreting the mandate and powers of the ECB to overcome the maladroit actions of many member states. He will be missed.
Dressing up centralised borrowing and redistribution as a way to help inflate indebted countries disguises the real intent here. It is so much more than that – It is in line with giving more power to Brussels, and would move the EU a big leap forward (or should that be backwards) towards the old USSR style of government.
It would take more power away from national governments, and effectively reduce their capabilities.
I don’t believe Draghi was being particularly innovative here with this idea – He was just doing what all EU elites try to do, and that is to move national governments out of the equation and centralise decision making
While places like Greece and Italy enjoyed being able to borrow money cheaply it was unfortunate that they spent it on importing German cars rather than on infrastructure which would pay a dividend. For them now to leave the Euro would leave them with huge debts to be repaid with devalued Drachma. While the Germans have posted huge trade surpluses with undervalued currency their real gains have been political but that can only be consolidated with a transfer union. Perhaps it is understandable they resist that idea and want to continue to have their cake and eat it.
After years of corruption and decline the Greek economy is reporting growth. Who would have thought it? Gain after pain!
David in Kent, Target2 is the proto transfer union.
Certainly yet another good reason for the UK to leave as soon as possible.
Another two big questions.
Could a worse mess have been made of Europe?
Could the European people have been worse treated?
“ As flies to wanton boys etc “ except of course in our case its all about the money!
Everhopeful
“Could a worse mess have been made of Europe”
Really? Could you explain to us then how, after the devastation of WW2, 28 countries have managed to turn the EU into the world’s wealthiest, largest trading bloc? And why be begged to join it 50 or so years ago after our own efforts to create trading blocs like EFTA or the commonwealth failed so miserably in comparison?
And why countries are queuing up to join it?
Could a worse mess have been made of Europe?
Let’s dissect your claim.
Every EU country is, per capita, in the richest third of countries in the world. Even the poorest EU country – Bulgaria – is richer than two thirds of countries.
The EU as a whole has an economy of comparable size to the US. Some economists say the US is slightly bigger, some say it is slightly poorer.
Life expectancy in the EU is higher than the US – and is rising. Life expectancy in the US has fallen in recent years.
Infant mortality is lower in the EU than in the US.
Society in Europe is more equal than in America – workers and consumers enjoy more rights.
And, thanks largely to the EU, western Europe has been at peace for nearly 75 years. And the peace dividend has spread democracy and prosperity.
Of course, we can always do better but your whole premise is basically flawed.
There will only be “closer union” in the EU in that greater law making power will accrue to the Commission.
Germany will never agree to any form of fiscal union or transfer mechanism.
MickC, I echo your hope. Because hope is all it is. The German people won’t be told. It will happen.
nm
Successive UK Parliaments have acted like the gullible fools in Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes. Their pride and vanity committed the UK to paying obscene amounts of money for a version of the magic clothes, i.e. an illusion which can only be seen by the “wise” people, aka the elite establisment.
The pattern the political weavers are following is the Lisbon Treaty, and slowly, but surely the illusion of a garment is being created, however, just like the fairytale the fine clothes don’t really exist, whilst Parliament has refused to admit its stupidity.
Finally, the UK “child” has blurted out that all is not as it seems, but the procession continues regardless.
This post seems to give credence to the idea that we are dependent
on philosopher-kings who manage our economy, however imperfectly. No
mention is made of the national character of the peoples of Europe – of their
moral strength. Perhaps we have ridden the economic storm because, for ten
years, the people have endured high-level policy, rather than benefited from it.
The idea of spending billions on infrastructure sounds laudable, after all if a new airport is built it must add to the GDP of the area the logic goes.
However, in the real world two airports at least in Spain and Greece used billions of EU development money and then cost the local government more than they produced in revenue, ie a loss for many years.
At a EU level this cargo cult approach to building prosperity sucks the economic life out of prosperous regions to artificially inflate the prosperity of poorer regions. Instead we should have a demonstrated need and at least a proportion of private money to at least tell us the market thinks the investment is a good idea. Our HS2 investment has dubious benefits for the cost, personally I could support it if it were faster like a hyperloop, but not if the entire effort takes 30 mins off journey times.
I do wonder where the EU bond buying ends, they appear to have overtaken Japan in some respects, I keep away from both currencies for similar reasons.
The point at which the Eurozone becomes a transfer union, is the point of no return where it effectively becomes a country in its own right.
Many in the richer countries (especially Germany) are watching this like a hawk and, for this reason, the stealth approach which has worked hitherto may not work here.
No, this issue will come to a head at some point and thus I feel that a “back-door” approach will not work. The decision will need to be made in the open.
My guess is that the question will never be asked for fear of bringing the whole house of cards crashing down. There are plenty doing well out of taxpayer money and they may wish to continue treading water as long as they can.
The EuroZone is already a ‘transfer union’ it is just most of ’em haven’t noticed. That is what Target 2 is doing.
You have to hand it to the Continential Europeans: they certainly know how to create a mess and seem to be able to do so consistently. They are not so hot at sorting the mess out and the Euro is no different to the usual form.
Tabulazero – some free Education for you to chew over and some gratitude would not go amiss:
Who pays for this?
Answer : We along with other non Franco-German countries stupid enough to let them carry on regardless.
We have been subsidising Post-WWII Europe via payments to USA Marshall Plan and even without consulting the British people Douglas Hurd quietly wrote off Germany’s war debt extensive damage estimated at £3,600 Billion today.
Even Alistair Darling had to help bailout the failing Euro secretly when he was the UK chancellor in addition to Tony Blair’s give aways.
We do not want to be forced to bail you and Europe out ever again.
EU Press Release from January 2019 – “The Commission now calls on EU Member States, the European Parliament and all stakeholders to engage constructively in a debate on QMV in EU tax policy, and to define a timely and pragmatic approach for its implementation.”
So, countries will lose their veto on tax policy. How long before Brussels demands all tax revenue is collected and distributed by them? Once they control the money, national parliaments become redundant.
This goes straight to the heart of what the Eu (or in this case the Eurozone) is. One of the reason we in the UK dislike the Eu so much is we think of it as an economic block that has political aspirations (and interference). Many of the EU’s appointed political representatives and officials think of the EU as a fledgling country which is being achieved through economic integration.
The Eu (through the Eurozone) has full control of monetary policy. This proposal is the start of taking full control of fiscal policy. That makes the EU a good old fashioned European Empire and all European Empires dissolve into armed conflict!
We should all be afraid of this naked ambition because
Signor Dradghi must recognise that if ever there was a time for all European nation states to float their own currencies it is now. In months all the pressures would balance out. For how long can this logic be resisted ?
Someone called Hammond is all over the MSM with the headline that a clean-break Brexit will cost £90billion.
Then it is rephrased in the main content to say ‘could’ but no mention of what could cause that to happen and over what period of time. In other words Hammond hasn’t a clue!
In all probability, just like the Hammond guess, the UK economy will take off. Although not so much of a guess, as it was said voting leave would hurt the UK, when in reality the UK is growing faster than the EU because we voted leave
The real damage to the UK economy is we still haven’t left and its holding things back. Get it done!
”If the EU had a balance sheet………..”
Hold that thought……..