The Conservative leadership election

I will be voting for Boris when my ballot paper arrives. He has given a clearer pledge to get us out of the EU by 31 October than Jeremy Hunt. This is vital for the future of our democracy and for the recovery of the Conservative party.
He has pledged tax cuts for individuals earners and home buyers and more spending on local schools and the police. In contrast Jeremy has promised a further expensive large cut in Corporation tax for large companies, where we are more competitive . It is our tax rates for individuals and taxes on enterprise and property ownership that are holding us back and harming the revenues.
If I needed any more reasons to choose Boris rather than Jeremy, the issue of fox hunting would supply it. Jeremy Hunt announced he would want a further Commons vote on fox hunting and implied he supported fox hunting. I have no wish to see this divisive issue re opened in Parliament. It is very unlikely Parliament would vote a different way to last time, but it would stir up strong emotions on both sides. Mr Hunt then appeared to back down rapidly under fire, saying he did not intend to introduce such a motion were he to become Prime Minister and was merely reasserting the position from Mrs May’s failed Manifesto of 2017. This made his position worse.
I look forward to our early exit from the EU without signing the completely unacceptable Withdrawal Treaty. I want a Brexit bonus budget to spend the money we save. We should stop all contributions to the EU from 1 November onwards.
I too would vote for Boris over Mr Hunt for the main reason that Mr Johnson is a Brexiteer and not a remainer in Mrs Mays cloths like Mr Hunt is, yes Mr Hunt might be coming over as a nice sincere guy but I don’t trust him or the people around him to deliver us Brexit on October 31st 2019, so vote Boris
Mick, I looked up what Jeremy Hunt has said about Brexit over the last couple of years, and he is all over the place. Boris Johnson has been consistent at least since I saw him at a VoteLeave rally in early 2016.
The notion that the UK cannot prosper unless we are run by the EU is one of the most ludicrous propositions made by Remain. And MPs must accept that the country voted to leave the EU treaties, under the conditions set by MPs themselves.
Theresa May’s legacy is encapsulated in the EU’s view that “We finally turned [the UK] into a colony and that was our plan from the first moment.” Neither the country nor the Conservative party can afford a male version of Mrs May.
Sir John,
I do so hope that Boris is able to secure the role of PM with your vote and hopefully enough others to give him a landslide. He then must ensure he delivers a clean Brexit by Halloween at the latest.
Perhaps, as soon as he is in situ, it would be a good time to remind Varadkar and his EU friends just how accommodating Britain was in 1922 when southern Ireland became independent and in 1937 when it became a sovereign, independent, democratic state. No trade or other restrictions imposed upon them. No fee to continue to trade with the UK. Unchanged treatment of their nationals within the UK. No supremacy of British law.
P.S. I have been finding it rather difficult to keep up to date with the English Democrats’ Brexit court case.
For anyone having similar difficulty, may I suggest a visit to:
stynesrobert.simplesite.com/442061665
This site seems to give all the news – and some in-depth and revealing background to it. In simple terms, on 28th June, a single Justice of the High Court (with proven ‘Remainer’ views) handed down a ‘No Case to Answer’ ruling, which is now being appealed. If we get out cleanly on the due date, perhaps it is not so relevant.
Why would anyone appoint a judge without explaining to them the wisdom, or otherwise, of them posting such views on social media?
How could someone who has posted as he has done not recuse themselves, given such an obvious conflict of interest. etc ed I wonder?
Good morning
But Alexander has also stated that he intends to renegotiate the WA and try to either remove or, time limit the so called backstop. May I remind him should never as here, the WHOLE of the WA is an affront to the referendum and to all that those who took part voted for. The WA is a treaty purely designed to convert UK membership of the EU to that of a colony ! Never in my life have I been so disgusted with those on the continent and the EU.
After all we and others have done to liberate them from evil they show us no respect.
” . . . should never as here . . .”
Should say:
. . . should he ever read here . . .
WA will not be reneogtiated
Billy Elliot, I hope you are right. As the EU said, the dWA makes the UK a “colony” of the EU. So the dWA must be scrapped in its entirety. We don’t need one. All we need are the same type of low-key agreements we make with most other nations already on issues as diverse as double taxation and driving licences, but which don’t turn us into colonies of those other states.
Mark B,
Agree entirely.
But, for the European Union, geography is key. Any distant country may well be able to enter into an FTA, but those contiguous, or virtually so other than a bit of water, are regarded as prey for the EU amoeba to subsume so that it may thrive and grow. Gratitude for past favours / sacrifices is not their consideration.
Boris must totally bin everything which bears the taint of May and her coterie of traitors.
The UK a colony? Never.
Re: Widdecombe declared: “It is right because there is a pattern consistent throughout history of oppressed people turning on their oppressors.
“Slaves against their owners, the peasantry against their feudal masters.
Colonies against their empires, and that is why Britain is leaving, and it doesn’t matter what language you use, we are going and we are glad to be going.”
We have been a colony for 46 years. Our ‘Monarch’ is a Suzerain, our ‘Parliament’ allowed itself to take orders,our courts imposed foreign mad laws and we are still citizens of a foreign power.
The RAF was in the air with the Luftwaffe bombing our anti-Fascist wartime allies, the Serbs.
These have been the darkest days in our history. God speed November 2019!
Perhaps I am at fault, but I find it hard to take seriously any comments where the author uses an alternative name for a politician, for example, saying Gideon instead of George Osborne or, as you have done here, using Alexander instead of Boris. What is the point of doing so? Would you write a film review about Maurice instead of Michael Caine ?
If I had a vote in this contest that would be my choice too. Hunt, it seems to me, is the establishment candidate. That is the last person we need at this juncture.
I am in two minds. What do you say to the arguments 1) that Mr hunt is more respected in foreign capitals esp. The EU, so has a higher chance of getting a deal; and 2) that Boris is unpopular in Scotland so his election will fuel separatism and set back the Conservative revival there?
Mr Hunt seems to poll better as PM with the public – who do you think gives us the best chance of beating Corbyn?
You seem to be more interested in hearing Labour and Jeremy Cornyn MP than saving your country from tyranny. Clearly a party before country person.
Boris (by miles) has the better chance of beating Corbyn. Most people do not even know who Hunt is. He was dire at the NHS for 5+ year other than endlessly saying sorry for it he did nothing to make the system work. He is just “Theresa the nightmare continues” candidate.
25% of people with sepsis not picked up and given antibiotics within the target of one hour it seems at the NHS. How many of them die due to this negligence? Mind you one is lucky to be looked are by anyone medical within about 3 hours in my experience. And that will probably be a newly qualified doctor fresh out of University.
Because more than half “the public” don’t vote conservative and want the least effective Tory leader possible?
Richard1 said: “Mr Hunt is more respected in foreign capitals esp. the EU …”. How do you know he is more “respected”? And respected for what? Is it because the EU has said so? In which case you have your answer – they want the easiest opponent.
”… a higher chance of getting a deal…”
Well – Mrs May could easily have ”got us a deal”. But what a deal! I’m sure Mr Hunt could indeed do just as ”well” if he wanted – and I’m sure, from all he’s said, that he WILL want a deal just like Mrs May’s.
Anyway – it’s not all about the Conservative party, is it? Isn’t there something about our country regaining its freedom from the EU?
I’d rather our leader were healthily feared than ”respected” – feared because of a vowed intention of taking us out of their undemocratic ‘organisation’.
Hunt. Theresa in trousers.
Bin there, done that and failed. Move along please.
Even with his silly pro-hunting gaff he was copying her gaff!
…and a copied gaff is much worse than an original gaff. Proves inability to learn.
True.
Hunt was totall idiotic to reopen the issue of fox hunting. Just as Theresa May was on this issue and indeed almost every other issue. Personally I would not have banned fox hunting though I have never participated. But there is nothing to gain from reopening the issue politically.
Of these two Boris is far, far preferable. He actually believes in a real Brexit, far lower taxes, far less red tape and less nanny state. He does some to have swallowed some of the green crap though he should follow Trump who is right on this issue. Of course to cut taxes you have to cut government but there is masses of waste that could be cut without any deterioration in service. About 50% of it I estimate.
Let us hope the many Libdim’s pretending to be Conservative MPs do not frustrate his leadership as I suspect they will. The main reason to vote for Boris is he is the only one who gives the country a slim chance of avoiding Corbyn. Though Corbyn and Mc Donnall are clearly doing their bext to ensure they do not win too. Poll puts Labour support at historic low amid Brexit flip-flopping and anti-Semitism row just one in five would support him at a general election it seems. The people are not as daft as he thinks they are or indeed as ‘Magic Money Tree’ Corbyn is.
He does ‘seem’
Remember he eventually caved in and voted for the WA. The question is “is caving in his MO?”, in which case, we will just repeat the past six months.
It would be good to know why, exactly, he did vote at the third time for Mrs May’s WA. Surely he knows people are suspicious of that?
Perhaps that was a ploy – part of his ‘long game’. Or is that too fanciful?
What is ‘crap’ about being ‘green’?
One assumes you prefer the days when people burned coal to heat their homes, the buildings were black and the smog was yellow. Damn that pesky, green crap Clean Air Act 1956.
Mind you we’ve replaced the sulphur with other black crap – give every child an asthma puffer. Oh, wait, we already have.
I wonder how Germany is coping with the stuff belched out by using all that coal they’re so hooked on.
Are German kids suffering too?
Mike Wilson, You ask what is “crap” about “green”? The answer is that every “green” initiative I have ever heard of is either: plain propaganda, not based on science, impractical, counterproductive, illusory, or dangerous. Sometimes a combination of those. That’s because most green activists are neither scientists nor engineers.
Wood chips across the Atlantic. EU ripping up 1.7m acres of rainforest for “bio” fuel. “Zero” “carbon”. Battery and hydrogen powered cars. Battery cars without building power stations. Intermittents. Intermittents without the costs of backups included. Consequent high cost of electricity. Consequent loss of industry. Consequent loss of jobs. Consequent impoverishment. Plastic recycling – that ends up in the seas. CFLs. “Smart” meters. Lost opportunities (& L/O costs) for reliable nuclear and gas powered generation plants. Dead fish dumping in the North Sea. Higher taxes. Delays to shale gas fracking. CAGW believed as a political ideology or even a religion. Arrogance that the “science is settled”. Lack of understanding about clouds/cosmic rays, so just ignored. Crap computer modelling. No usable CCS.
Do you need any more?
We demand a clear pledge. A ‘clearer pledge’ is completely non-committal and affords leeway for adjustment. We’re exhausted by such games.
Why can’t politicians competing for high office be crystal clear about their policy positions rather than indulging in semantic gymnastics? It fails to deceive and invites suspicion
His tax cuts plan targets middle earners. That ‘ain’t clever’. It’s downright bad politics.
Stop spending taxpayers money on an unreformed public sector.
Reform Labour’s client state.
Cut the basic rate of income tax by a decent margin.
Privatise the BBC and purge all pro-Labour bodies like the Elec-Comm, CPS etc etc
If BJ does become PM and fails to take the UK out of the EU by the due date then he’ll be crucified and the Tories will wither.
He cannot fail in this most important of tasks
Dont complain when Boris rats on you. He is a proven liar
Any blame for this will probably rest with the many Traitor MPs within the Conservative Party and Bercow.
No. You don’t blame them for May’s clusterflick, so you can’t if BJ messes up. It’s down to him.
Yes you can blame May’s clusterflick on her, as she was one of the remainers that have got us in this position.
May was clearly not even trying to deliver.
Sir Joe Soap, No. If Remain MPs stop a Leave PM from implementing Leave, then those Remain MPs would be culpable. Theresa May’s dWA (and yes it was hers, even if the likes of Olly Robbins wrote, edited or managed it) was not written by Remain MPs.
Can you ask Boris please if and when he makes his journey to the Palace and thence Downing Street to do so using for transport the red bus with the £350 million (*) a week message along its side?
(*) As reconfirmed as correct, this time by the High Court.
Formula57, Indeed. Remains seem incapable of understanding the meaning of “gross” and “net”, even though those terms apply on their pay slips. Are they thick? Or just uneducated? Or maybe even flat-earthers?
Emma Barnett, on Newsnight last night, had the most absurd interview with Ann Widdecombe on EU oppression and Slavery. Ann dealt with it perfectly making the inverview look like the total dope she was. It even out did Cathy Newman’s pathetic interview of Jordan Peterson for gross stupidity.
The BBC seems to be very pleased that Newsnight now has an “all women team of presenters”. But could they not have found some women who could think logically and impress? Onces who were not lefty art graduated with all the usual BBC think misguided beliefs & lunacies? Perhaps even one who was numerate, cernte or even right of centre, understood economics, science, climate alarmist, loogic and reason? Just one would be nice.
Or perhaps they put these people on as they actually want us to think women are a bit lacking in the logic and reason department. I can find them some bright ones if they want.
That Emma Barnett interview is simply astonishing.
Despite my natural respect for the rule of law etc, I feel very tempted to just cancel my license fee direct debit.
I wonder why Hunt, when grilled on R4 about whether he was cruel ddin’t respond somewhere along the lines of “You’re being paid twice as much to ask questions as I am as Foreign Secretary to deal with substantive issues you can’t even begin to comprehend – why don’t you ask some questions the answers to which would be useful to your audience for your money?”
Oliver, Cancel your TV tax direct debit, and stop watching the BBC. Two bonuses for the price of one!!
I saw a bit of that Newsnight interview yesterday. I was channel hopping from the equally dire Question Time. I don’t usually bother with either show. Emma Barnett wants to make a name for herself in the same way as James O’Brien who has now been reduced to radio chat show host.
Eventually I settled on ITV which had a travelogue on India with Trevor McDonald.
Newsnight starts after I have gone to bed. Does watching it help for insomnia?
Would I be right in thinking that it is now a BBC navel-gazing programme, where they invite on their left-liberal luvvies to support their pro-remain editorial bias?
Sounds about right, but lets see what really happens should Boris become PM. There is so much dishonesty and double standard behaviour in UK politics. Not to overlook a PC inability to come to terms with situations as they are, that make me cynical of politicians promises. You will be judged on what does and does not happen.
Plus about 25% of the Conservative Party will be actively working against Boris.
So 75% will actively work for and I suspect the inverse for Hunt. 75% of the Conservative Party have not been active for 23 years, so Boris will bring a revolution in that respect … if he delivers.
I hope Boris Johnson’s promise to leave the EU by 31st October can be relied on should he become Prime Minister. I have reservations about both candidates.
I take more comfort from the presence of Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party as a reminder that further delay will have disastrous consequences for the Conservative and Labour parties.
Indeed Fararge and the Brexit party will (hopefully) help the many fake ‘Conservative’ MPs to concentrate. Unless they want less than 9% next time.
We need a Donald Trump. Someone who will put the UK first instead of appeasing everyone at the expense of the British.
Boris is the best of the two, but I am so accustomed to politicians lying to the electorate for 40+ years about the EU, and finding ways to sideline democracy, that I find it difficult to trust anyone. I guess I’ll have to wait and see if the winner follows through on their promises, but I’m not hopeful.
Roll on the next GE, so we can kick out the non-democrats and get a Parliament that truly represents the people.
“a Parliament that truly represents the people” – well that would be a first!
Most represent their personal interests, the party interests, the interest of the pressure groups who pay their “consultancy fees” (especially greencrap ones) …..
Conservatives always promise lower taxes, a bonfire or red tape and better services at elections and almost always deliver far higher taxes, endless new red tape and poor and declining public services.
Cameron/Osborne and May/Hammond delivered this in spades. Then they complain about poor productivity!
Shirley.
A thought. We do have a Trump type, with similar style and beliefs.
Sir John Redwood.
Reply There are some obvious differences you ignore
I would like to hear both candidates list everything they find unacceptable with May’s Withdrawal Agreement – apart from the backstop.
Each of them to take as much time as they need.
Me too. Almost all of it is dire. Then they could explain why they voted for it three times for Hunt and once Boris!
Hammond, Grieve, Clarke X 2, Sam Gyimah, Gauke and the rest are clearly planning to undermine Boris at every turn and to destroy the Conservative party. I assume the appalling May will joint in given her speech yesterday. Then we have B***** to Brexit Bercow to suffer too.
It seems Bercow’s vote is worth more than 17.2 million of other people’s – such is democracy.
Hammond is on the ‘Political Thinking’ programme podcast it seems.
Good reasons all, but too late as I have already voted for Boris. After a careful read of the competing manifestos sent with the voting forms it was clear to me that Boris was the only one who was clearly committed to escaping from the EU while Hunt was planning on bringing back a new and improved May/Barnier deal.
Johnson’s tax cuts plan is targeting those people who probably voted Remain. I understand why he would do that. It is the idea that Leave is of benefit to them and at the same time proving that they made the wrong choice by voting Remain
But I would argue He should be targeting those real, sincere people who voted Leave who I would argue are those on voters lower earnings and less prone to signalling their piety and plastic virtue by voting Remain
What type of message does that emit to the public when BJ’s tax cuts plan is benefiting Remain voters?
I suppose it matters not in the greater scheme of things. If he fails to deliver Leave then he’s a dead man walking anyway
On most issues, especially Brexit, Boris would be my candidate, but raising the fox hunting issue should be one of great interest to all.
If for no other reason, and I can literally think of no others – Blair’s labour party should have been thanked for showing us how effectively media indoctrination works.
The concern for foxes reached fever pitch, and was one of the waves that brought blair into power – a caring decent bloke who had only the best interests of the country at heart..! (Huh)
The indoctrination was so powerful that the lies told about fox hunting still reverberate, still raise extraordinary passions – Now that is the power the media have over us all, and it never stopped at fox hunting…!
More ill thought out guff on electric cars just now on radio four.
“Young people are tending not to use cars but use taxis and hire cars instead.” This is often true but actually taxis and hire cars are in fact cars perhaps the BBC has not noticed this!
Taxis are also very inefficient cars – this as they (currently) need a driver with all their costs and Co2 outputs on top, plus they travel empty for much of the time. Often they travel to pick you up, travel to the destination, travel back to next job, then travel to pick you up again, travel to drop you off and back to next job. Often well over four times the distance covered had you just taken your own car there and back again.
So why are the inefficient taxis allowed in special lanes but not private cars?
Also electric car are not zero emmision at all. Emmisions are just largely moved to the power station and can be larger than a conventional car all considered.
Even Sir John Alexander Armitt a past President of the Institution of Civil Engineers and Deputy Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission seems to think election cars are zero emmision on radio 4 this AM.
What planet are these people on? Electric cars just shift emmsions to the power station and the battery/car manufacturing facilities. They can often be worse than conventional cars on balance. Needless to say the BBC interview did not say anything (or even notice?).
I used to be in favour of Hunt winning out, so as to leave fewer people believing the Conservative party might actually deliver Brexit. But I hadn’t anticipated Johnson (and his proxies) being utterly incapable of providing reassurances (disingenuous as though inevitably would be) on there being a plan to leave – nevermind all the other nonsense spouted on a host of other matters.
Now, I don’t think it matters much at all who wins. The Conservative party ought to be toast come the GE, given Johnson’s exposure to, and collapse under, mild scrutiny. Leavers will have no one else to blame but themselves if they vote Conservative rather than Brexit Party, and the result is a Labour/LibDem/SNP/Green coalition. Vote Conservative, remain in the EU with a left wing government – whether it’s PM Johnson, Hunt, Corbyn or anyone else. I don’t know why it is that you seem not to understand this Sir John.
My ballot paper arrived yesterday and was returned the same day. Boris received my vote as I do not wish to see another Remainer trying to deliver Brexit.
When Boris fails with Brexit as advertised too you will probably end up calling him a Remainer too. The problem is not the person it is the policy.
Brexit is the issue. When you all figure that out – and I appreciate that most of you are either too obtuse or stupid to ever get there – then it all becomes much easier to resolve.
Ditto. We could have the count when all the ballots are returned – Monday?
May was not trying to deliver!
Boris will be forced to choose between the WA with a fee changes and colonial status and WTO after an election with the Brexit Party wiping out the LibDem Tories. He will choose party loyalty and hope that by the time of the election in 3 years time, the dimwitted leavers will have forgotten that they have not really left. They will remember and the Conservative Party will be finished.
Have you noticed the two candidates are mentioning less often “WTO rules”; “Gatt 24” and “MFN”.
As I have explained before on this site, the decision by Canada not to roll-over CETA if the UK leaves the EU without a deal; is no surprise. Canada, like all the other countries that currently have big trade deals with the EU 28, is awaiting the outcome of what a future deal between the UK and the EU 27 looks like, before making a final decision.
So competence is not a requirement in your new leader? Just Brexit. Bit pathetic really.
Can I, for a moment, just comment on the behaviour of the Brexit Party MEPs this week.
What an embarrassment. A national humiliation by a bunch of uncouth thugs.
It is perfectly possible to be anti-EU and respectful. Plenty of MEPs are.
But Farage, Widdecombe and their vile bunch of louts are just rude.
Little Englanders on tour. No different from football hooligans.
They are an embarrassment to your cause.
Andy,
I do not think ‘sampling’ Beethoven to create an unnecessary European Anthem is in anyway respectful to nation states. It is clear symbolism that one either agrees with or not. If the UK eventually leaves the EU and the EU completes its federalisation, then it is of course (more likely) appropriate to respect an EU nation’s anthem. I think it is disrespectful to be played at the moment.
I listened to Ms Widdecombe’s speech, in this case her argument and examples were coherent. I also agree with the SNP’s support for the Catalan MEPs and Catalonia. The UK Govt supported a Scotland independence referendum, fought it and won it. The Spanish Govt did not support a referendum, lost it, and have then acted in a way to cause fear to drive opinion away from independence – continuation of Catalonia as a colony of Spain. It will be very sad if the UK sacrifices Gibraltar to Spain as it sacrificed HK. Island and Kowloon to China.
Indeed Hunt’s view on fox hunting was just an attempt to garner some votes from the shires, his instant u turn did him no favours. His whole campaign has been a cynical attempt to deny views, strongly held only only months ago, in order to get elected.
We saw what happened with May as a Remainer, Hunt is merely a retread and we do not want a repeat of her absurd performance.
As for Boris, he voted for the WDA, either he believed in it or again a cynical act, this time hoping that May would go enabling him to take over. Rory Stewart said that he has been promising ‘soft’ and ‘hard’ brexits to different MPs to get their votes, did nothing to oppose the Chequers agreement but flounced out later, so I do not trust him either.
My money is on some cosmetic changes to the Backstop and the WDA spun like Cameron’s nonsense but in the main, us continuing to be trapped I hope I am wrong.
For Hunt to bring up the question of fox hunting when all the mistakes and errors of judgement of Mrs May’s time at the Home Office and in No 10 are coming to the surface shows that he is no more than a replica of Theresa the Appeaser. He wants to be liked and that is a useless trait in any leader.
Boris has the vision and the brains coupled with the undoubted ability to ‘pick people’ and get this country back on track. He will get us free of the EU and then his team will concentrate on the many areas of government that have been neglected and ignored for the last three years
Having also voted for Boris immediately, I expect I will not be alone in thinking that he will need a first class Chancellor to tackle the nation’s crucial needs in the build up to October 31st and beyond. This surely cannot be one of the chameleon Brexiteers Javid, Truss or Hancock, despite media speculation of one kind or another in favour of each of them – especially not Hancock whose track record as Osborne’s right hand man and distributor of largesse to Kids’ Company should rule him out at once. No, what we need is a financial expert of many years’ standing who has shown his ability to communicate and explain what will work and what will not; who will face down the Treasury civil servants; and who has been a lifelong conviction Brexiteer. Now, who might have these attributes?
Hunt shows poor judgment and awareness just like May. He is also clearly in the pocket of big business givng them tax cuts and trying to stop Brexit. The very last thing we need is more big business influence in this country, it is pernicious and anti democratic. Not only should he not be leader he should not be an MP.
My vote is already in the post. Boris all the way. Hunt is a remainer and more of Mrs May.
I think footwear should decide it. As far as I know no media have collected examples of the candidates choice of footwear. It was telling to see Mrs May choosing glamorous shoes. What do the guys wear? Patent, trainers, classic brogue, lace-up – brown, black, grey even red?
Hunt on hunting reminds me of May on Grammar Schools, which for her own whim brought back into the spotlight, completely unnecessary, muddies the water and distracts from doing the business.
Hunt as PM – ” you cannot be serious”.
The Brexit Party is showing encouraging signs of being well-
organised and motivated, including their preparations for an election that
may come at any moment, their handling of their concerns over the
most recent by-election, and Ann Widdecombe’s passionate, un-
yielding speech in Strasbourg. The Tory election is, so far, a sideshow.
Reply No, not a sideshow. We are choosing the next PM who could delver a clean Brexit and needs to to restore some trust in Parliament
The first problem for Boris will be dealing with the refuseniks in his own party(Gauke, Hammond, Grieve et al), who are publicly saying leaving on Oct 31 is impossible, or that any attempt to prorogue, would be unconstitutional and unthinkable. Somehow or other, these old guard, undemocratic, technocrats, who despise and disparage David Goodhart’s Somewheres, need to be uprooted from the party. They have not got the message of emerging, responsible populism, in these latter days. Their time has gone; now it’s our time.
Politicians and the chatteratti are talking in circles about the sugar tax, its effect on the poor in society and our chancellors logic that if there is a problem tax your way out of it. Wrong, the sugar enters the food chain at the manufacturers. They have always controlled it. Have we not sufficient nutricionists able to come to a concensus on desirable sugar levels. Havi g decided levels, dictate to industry how much or little they can add. Make it legally binding and over time the sugar junkies will loose their taste for it or reduce their lifespan by adding it by hand. Goverment should control what they can, tax as little as possible, but retain individuals freedom of choice however ill advised.