New direction in the EU?

The possible new leaders of the EU have not received great reviews from the press and public commenting so far. The EU Heads of government took a long time to make up their minds who to recommend to the Parliament. Their decision dumped the spitzenkandidat system they were meant to be following. Instead of recommending Manfred Weber, the leader of the EPP grouping in the Parliament to be EU Commission President, they recommended Von Leyen, the Defence Minister of Germany, who was not in the frame for such a post prior to the election.
The lack of direct democratic accountability of the Commission President is a worry for some supporters of the EU. That is why they invented the spitzenkandidat system. Under this approach the leaders of the main party groupings contesting the European elections appear on public platforms and debate the future of the EU so the public can see what they would do if they won the European election and if their candidate became Commission President . Whilst it is not as good as making the post directly elected, it could provide more accountability than the behind closed door recommendation made after the election.
Von der Leyen is an unknown politicians when it comes to the EU agenda. We are told she is an EU enthusiast who will presumably wish to support more steps to European integration. She is also a German conservative, who may not want to commit more German tax revenue to grants and transfers around the Euro currency union. She may find herself in disagreement with Christine Lagarde, the French former Republican, who is proposed to be the next President of the European Central Bank. Lagarde is also likely to be keen on more European integration, and may advocate a bigger EU budget with Germany making a bigger contribution to that budget.
Charles Michel, the former Belgian PM, becomes President of the Council. Known for seeking to reconcile opposites and to weld a coalition out of very different forces, he will need dark arts to construct alliances and coalitions for policies that can command majority support in the Council of Ministers and the Parliament.
7 Comments
Ursula Von Der Leyden is also a strong supporter of an EU Army and a United States of Europe. She is on record as saying that ‘A European Army is being formed’. Were all the Remainers who claimed an EU Army would never happen liars or naive?
Good morning.
It does not matter who or how they are ‘selected’, we (the people) still cannot elect or unelect them.
All those that have been mentioned here have, to put it mildly, interesting histories. Histories that, if they were running for the position of Conservative Leader would have the Liberal Chatterati having a collective fit of the vapours.
All candidates for the top jobs go to Euro Federalists, not people who want to offer an alternative directions. So it is always going to be more, EVER CLOSER UNION. It’s just at what pace of such UNION happens.
I wish, hopefully soon, that such shenanigans will be well beyond us and we can look upon these things in a ‘real detached’ way of such a curious spectacle.
A very interesting article today by Tom Colsy about Christine Largarde on BexitCentral.com.
A failing institution deserves leaders like those now likely to be confirmed. We must be well clear of it all before everything hits the fan.
Presumably Macron has installed Lagarde to get at Germany’s money and Merkel has put in Vin der Leyen to stop it with Michel as the ref.
With a potentially disruptive Parliament, interesting times. I think this works to our advantage because the sooner they can get rid of our Brexit MEPs, the better/easier life becomes.
It looks to me like, the smaller countries objected to the first favourites. But the big power countries are going to have a representative no matter what. Do the lesser countries think, while I am sucking on the EU Euro teat, I will just go along with it.
Saw almost the last ‘This week’, with Andrew Neil interviewing a prominent European Journalist. Her arrogance seemed to reflect the arrogance of the EU.
All these potential EU leaders require democratic approval from the European Parliament, the directly elected voice of the people. It is an admirable process. What a contrast with the undemocratic farce currently taking place in this country
No one seems bothered by Ms LeGarde’s conviction for negligence 3 years ago. I’d have thought that ought to disqualify her but such considerations apparently apply only to us ordinary mortals and not to important EU officials.