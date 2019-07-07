Boris calls for 20,000 more police

More police form part of the proposal for a reflationary budget. They are a direct answer to the requests of Chief Constables and Police Commissioners. I have reported here under local issues this viewpoint.
I welcome a balanced package of tax cuts and public service improvements given the state of the economy and history of public service funding since the banking crash and great recession of the last Labour government.
It is important that the new Home Secretary and Police Commissioners use the extra personnel wisely to tackle areas of crime where more people could make a difference. The public want fast response policing where officers can arrive promptly at a crime scene or location of possible crimes and disorder, and take prompt action to prevent or to pursue offenders. Intelligence led policing is likely to be the most effective, with any traditional beat policing being an exercise in engagement with the local community to learn about the problems and to pick up leads about possible offenders.
Drug rings and County lines need targetting more. Anti social behaviour and internet fraud are also big issues. I would welcome comments on how extra officers could best be deployed.
26 Comments
I’d suggest prioritising actual crimes- like stabbing, burglary etc – over ‘crimes’ against PC norms like ‘hate speech’ on social media. This would be a big vote winner. Clearly the police need much more support to re-adopt traditional methods such as stop & search.
I agree – a more traditional presence and focus is needed. That said, the growth of the web has introduced new crimes but as you say the focus there should also be on real crimes rather than wrong-think.
In big red bus terms, is that 20,000 net or gross?
In big red bus terms: –
For Leavers – it is a big number;
For Remoaners – it is a lie.
From little acorns big myths grow?
Good morning.
We can all say more, more, more. But how are they going to be used ? Spying on people in Bookface or Twatter just in case they say something ‘offensive’ to some snowflake !
We need policies, direction and leadership. I see little in the way of any of that.
Police are being drowned in a sea of laws and regulations coming out of government, all of which require training courses. Any extra police officers must be deployed to the front line not siphoned off into specialist departments or wasted in Political correctness training courses.
Drugs rings should be tackled by going after the top echelons. Very little will be achieved by picking up child drugs mules, apart from in a child welfare sense.
At the top of the police force we want thief takers, not the PC social scientists that Bramshill has been churning out since the advent of Roy Jenkins.
Recruit from the population that has already experienced working life for at least five years. Straight from school is not a solution. We then want them interactive with the general public, not closed off in vehicles. We do not want a police force that fulfills an ethnic or gender balance, we want the best available irrespectve of ethnicity or gender.
I have no idea how large a police intelligence collating organisation we have nationally, but it is very important that this is given a high priority on the basis of know your enemy. While it is good that those on the ground have local experience, many police functions need to be national and international.
One of the greatest barriers to successful policing is the all pervading political correctness, an umbrella
under which crime thrives. You our politicians are where the guilt lies, you have been dining out on it with the collusion of the media for far too long. We need politics and media to tell it as it is.
Another barrier is the EU and it’s freedom of movement. Boris’s intent to give long term illegals permanence, estimated at 2 million, may please some but not if it includes any with a criminal record. I would deport those of overseas origin at the end of their sentence with no appeal, along with their families. A deterrent in itself to criminality. Who needs a multicultural society with an active criminal element.
Absolutely spot on. We are sick of being made to feel wrong by the authorities, bombarded 24-7 by racial and gender propaganda through TV screens now on all channels and BBC who are without question off the scale as they now filter every broadcasting decision through the prism of diversity, race, gender and sexuality. It’s out of control. It’s becoming immersive. It’s pure, unadulterated PROPAGANDA
Agricola, what a well thought out, sensible and practical post. I think most decent people feel this way. There needs to be much more respect for the police doing their job. When I see the verbal and physical abuse they receive on a daily basis I wonder why anyone would want the job. Police handling of suspects can often look violent but how do you deal with some drug or alcohol fuelled yob when they are resisting arrest? The sentences handed down to what are often persistent offenders are risible. Hard labour and perhaps a stint in the armed forces wouldn’t go amiss. We are too soft. Any immigrant who is having to be watched for terrorism should be deported along with the family. We are having to keep too many in prison and then look after them when they come out and still keep a watchful eye on them. Get tough!
Of course it should be noted that, if it happens, the 20.000 Police will only replace the 20.000 that were cut. This was very short sighted in the first place.
The Government should stop sending Police off to chase ‘inappropriate touching ‘ and the like, that go back 30/40 years, and stop using the Police as an arm of the Social Services. We need them to take the gloves off, and get tough!!
If you want to find where the police waste taxpayer’s money, read the police college guide on hate crime. Then look at the ludicrously high salaries and pensions of chief officers. Anyone would think we were employing geniuses.
The main problem with the police is the mad priorities they seem to have been given. What is needed is some sensible management ensuring they actually do what the public want for a change. They seem to have virtually give up completely on very many areas. On shop lifting they even advertised the fact which hardly helps deter crime.
Cresida Dick said she want the London Police force to reflect the ‘diversity of Londoners’ and to recruit the best of the best. Clearly she has not realised that the first requirement totally conflicts with the second.
Perhaps she need to think occasionally.
Perhaps if we had a punishment that really fitted the crime system, then the Police would not need to waste so much time arresting the same re-offending people over and over again.
Time to build some more prisons me thinks ?
If you call the police when someone is having a loud party they tell you – not us guv, call the Environment Agency. Of course they work 10-3 same as other public employees so it’s no good at midnight.
When you do call them they send you to the local council, who send you to some specialist body they’ve set up that will only deal with the issue if you’ve tried to reason with the drug-crazed revellers. Which is not possible.
The police need reform, not just money and more plods. Same as the NHS – May giving them more cash without anything said about what it was for is a feeble attempt at pretending to govern a country.
What we have seen announced so far as ‘policy’ is just a bunch of random spending pledges – no attempt at a vision. The useless interviewers never ask ‘How is this part of an overall vision for society?’. Or even part of an overall vision for health provision or law and order.
At some point the right has to start making the case for private sector involvement in health – the policy is to provide the best possible care, probably free at the point of use (except to discourage abuse, such as a £5 for a Dr visit) and only for British citizens. The rest – such as how that happens – is how the policy is delivered.
It is shocking that so few politicians understand the difference between policy and these random soundbite announcements to which they attach that tag – fuelled by a media who probably can’t spell policy these days, since editors became bloggers on editors’ salaries.
It’s not about numbers, it’s about destroying a politics that has infected our entire public sector and one that prevents the authorities from targeting REAL CRIME.
The politics of identity, feminism, progressive tosh, the fascism of hate-crime narrative is all designed to politicise the State sector and turn the police into political agents of the State whose job it now is to monitor we say, what we do and and how we think. And your party and that filth in opposition is responsible
You can’t look at people these days without being prosecuted.
This is 1984 Tory style desperate to embrace Labour’s liberal left political agenda and appear woke
The party in Parliament is pathetic
I don’t believe Tory MPs realise just how pathetic they look to the outside world. Trying to embrace an agenda that is pure Guardian newspaper. Have you any idea how weak that looks?
You either crush liberal left politics throughout the UK and give us back our freedom of expression or we’ll simply vote BP who are now the true party of freedom
White misandry is now official Tory party and State policy
Yes no doubt more police will be needed for the times ahead.
Boris Johnson’s spending and tax plans are not balanced.
He is promising to cut taxes. He is also promising vast spending increases.
He is clearly lying about one of them.
But then we all know from past experience that you cannot trust a word he says.
Extraordinary that a party should I pick its biggest charlatan as leader.
Reply We need tax cuts and spending increases and can afford them if just leave
Police should tackle all traditional crime, and forget the nonsense of going after ‘thought criminals’ which is helping to destroy society’s trust in them. They should not ignore petty stuff to concentrate on the bigger problems. Crime is deterred and prevented by the fear of being caught far more than a prison sentence, but these are far too lenient anyway, even if they are applied. Tolerating narcotic drugs is a grave dereliction by the police and courts and the murders in London in particular are a direct result of police neglect and the wrong priorities.
So they should apply the ‘broken window’ method. If a petty criminal is caught quickly and punished properly and promptly that person is less likely to try again and then move onward to bigger things.
No it’s far easier for them to sit in their office trawling Twitter and Facebook and prosecuting anyone that says something not politcially correct. Saves all that walking about and getting cold and wet.
The police have, to a large extent, lost the trust of the law abiding and the publicity attached to some aspects of their policing draws contempt. The emphasis on policing social media for ‘hate’ and championing the 21st Century victimhood status of taking offence, makes criminals of ordinary people expressing their right to free speech. Comedians say grossly offensive things and some are let off and all is forgotten in a trice whilst others face protracted court proceedings and fines for things that in previous times would have been let lie and quickly forgotten. There seems to have been a directive from on high that the nature of our society is to be changed and not for the better, by pandering to the terminally offended or, perhaps even worse, to those who might possibly be offended unless we nip everybody’s freedoms in the bud, just in case. The police need to stop making a big show of their LGBGTXYZ and PC credentials and concentrate on enforcing the equality laws already on the statute book. words left out ed parades does nothing to instil respect in the mind of the public and even less, I suspect, in criminals. The police seem to have suffered from an agenda which is far removed from policing and maintaining order in society. Why, for instance, were the Extinction Rebellion protesters allowed to disrupt the streets of the capital for days on end? We have laws and the police should be there to enforce them, not to virtue signal how hip and ‘out there’ they are with the in-crowd. They need to do their job and do it well and leave the virtue signalling to those who are better able to carry it off, like politicians.
Police should patrol both streets and roads.
They should always side with the victim of crime not the criminal.
They should stop trying to be social workers.
They should no longer be sent on socialist courses ( Common Purpose?) where they are told that they should act out of their grade and that there is no such thing of failure.
(Oh and that anyone who appears remotely middle class is the problem in any situation.)
Police should respond to every crime.
Hate laws should be abolished.
They should be apolitical which they are not.
No doubt though if we actually get more police it will just be more of the same!
*as failure….not of
I blame the stress of reCAPTCHA😂
Police numbers is not necessarily the problem, it’s how existing numbers are deployed that is important……and police are doing too much stuff that is not really policing.
Then you have the fact that 33% of constables are female. Whilst I do not disparage women officers, there are two points to acknowledge; 1) some situations really do require male strength and aggression, 2) women officers get pregnant and can’t do frontline work, the have long maternity leave, but are still on strength, and when they come back, the often don’t want to do shift work any more……..hence numbers deployed to do non-essential non-frontline work.
Indeed I saw some figures for doctors showing that female doctors who cost about 400K to train work on average about half the number of hours as doctors over a life time. With career breaks, preferring part time work and similar. So they cost twice as much to train per useful hour worked.
You need twice the number to get the same output.
It is reported that Khan has recruited 400 people purely to monitor ‘hate speech’. Is this true? I would much prefer policing to concentrate on ALL violent crime. Sticks and stones, etc!
Probably knowing what the hopeless Khan is like. Listen to his pathetic performance at the question sessions he does.