Those who relaunch Project Fear aim to damage our country

Only if the EU believes we are leaving on October 31 without signing the Withdrawal Agreement do we have a reasonable chance of leaving tariff free.
The new PM needs to tell the EU we are leaving, but we would be happy to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement after departure allowing the EU continued access to us tariff free and for us to them. All they need to do is agree talks.
The peddlers of false Project Fear forecasts clearly want to stop us getting such an agreement.
Sir John,
Your statement here is so bloomin’ obvious, it is rather surprising that the likes of Hammond and his thirty odd cronies who want to block ‘no deal’ cannot grasp it.
On the other hand, they grasp it very well indeed, but wish to thwart the democratic decision to follow their own personal agendas. Sounds like treason..
Agreed, it does indeed sound like treason.
I would really like them to explain why they think they have the right to overrule a democratic vote over over 17 million? Without the usual ‘we know best’ garbage. Because if they repeat that lame excuse, they also need to explain how thousands of entrepreneurial people have set up and run successful businesses, if the populace is so thick?
The most hysterical (in both senses) performance was by John Major last night on the Sackur programme. Even Sackur reacted against it.
This morning we have the carefully leaked and published emails from Darroch, not telling us anything we didn’t already know about Darroch – that he would be much happier as a BBC (person ed) than as one of Her Majesty’s most senior diplomatists.
Yes. It’s appalling that our own Chancellor should be attempting to undermine the well being of our country in this way.
The EU has made it clear a thousand times that it will commence talks with the UK only once the UK has fulfilled its already agreed commitments on the Irish backstop, citizens rights and liability for existing debts. So why are you peddling this nonsense?
No they have not!
In the words of the EU’s negotiating brief “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”. May failed to persuade the HoC to endorse the WA she negotiated. It has failed. The default position is “third country” status. Those who believe they can resurrect to WA are living in cloud cuckoo land. Johnson’s stated position (kick the can down the road and the Tory party kicks the bucket) is unquestionably correct. It also respects the referendum result which is the fundamental issue at stake – not the future of the Tory party.
It is all designed to make your weekend less comfortable. Additionally we find it entertaining that such odd thinking still thrives. It is like a target that flips up for five seconds. Is it a baddy, do we kill it.
Facts4eu covers the article by Global Britain showing that the UK has a lot more to lose than £39bn if we ‘leave’ on the May/Robbins WA colonial treaty terms.
Why are you so keen to let the Eu set the negotiating terms?
Err no.
What the EU has done is contravene its own laws and have failed to behave fairly. The recent EU ‘fly-on-the-wall’ documentary, which I understand was only released on BBC 4, but widely reported elsewhere proves this.
https://brexitcentral.com/bbc4s-brexit-documentary-should-be-compulsory-viewing-before-voting-in-the-european-election/
In that case, don’t talk to the EU, talk to the member countries instead, whose economies will be damaged by loss of preferential access to the UK marketplace.
Let the member countries talk to the EU.
Money talks.
Because the day when Mr Redwood assertion that the UK holds all the cards is close to being tested and we will all know that he has been wrong all along.
Reply If we just leave, the EU will want all sorts of things and will make offers.
The EU will want the UK to sign the withdrawal agreement it spent 3 years negotiating, that is for sure
OMG, you STILL think this is about tariffs! You are about 60 years out of date. Obstacles to international trade are 99% non tariff barriers, but you don’t even understand that!
ReplyTry reading the WTO excellent Facilitation of trade agreement which the EU accepts
Two remainer agents up already. They must be getting worried.
I read it. It contains no binding obligations to remove non tariff barriers. Did you read it but not understand it?
Actually this is all about sovereignty and a free trade agreement does not just address tariffs.
Remainer = comment/insult.
Also ill-informed.
The Trade Facilitation Agreement will have no impact on any kind of Brexit. It was requested by and specifically written for developing and lesser developed countries, to upgrade their customs procedures into the 21st Century, so they can play with the big boys.
Reply Not true. it us a comprehensive document applying to all members
Good morning – again.
I am sorry Sir John Redwood MP, sir but you post today does have a touch of, ‘deja vous’ about it. Three wasted years worth.
I do not want to hear words, I want to see ACTION !!! Just start preparing for WTO exit. No need to pontificate.
Allegedly 30 MPs rallying around ‘spreadsheet’ Phil and ‘Let em out’ Gauke to prevent No Deal. Did not the Brexit Party’s European election success fought on a single issue, tell them anything. Presumably too arrogant to care.
Andrea Leadsom has said that although the WDA is dead, Boris will keep parts of it. Were there any ‘good bits’. This worries me. Please enlighten us.
Dear Nigl–I have no time for Hammond or Gauke but the (non) agreement is nearly 600 pages long and heinous though it is I suspect there are a page or two we could accept
Leslie. I am sure you are correct but I do not trust anyone so need assurances that leave really means leave not a little ‘dab of whitewash’ here and there.
The bit about citizens rights to stay in the EU and UK with recognition of professional qualifications seemed to be sensible, minus the excess rights for EU citizens in the UK. Otherwise it’s colonialism.
The bit about citizens’ rights creates two tiers of citizens, them and us, with them having more rights, and all overseen by the ECJ for a very long time, perhaps a hundred years, and including people not yet born. There was no need for any of this, other than to establish yet more EU control. All Brexiteers wanted to welcome EU people already here straight away after the referendum and we should revert to that position and talk directly to the countries about our people.
Hammond and company are a disgrace and I hope they get their collars felt when this is all over.
It’s a good job we have Nigel in the background to assist with proceedings.
This has been clear from the start that those invoking ‘project fear’ have done so to deliberately harm us or to put us on the back feet ..
Given that, shouldn’t the public have recourse to some kind of justice against them – After all, they are doing so much more damage to the country than people who are being prosecuted for exposing the truth about pedophiles and so on…
Honesty and justice have been taking a back seat lately, and it is time to restore them.
You needn’t worry. There will ultimately be prosecutions over Brexit.
But it will be Brexiteers held to account – for lying, cheating and treating their country with criminal gross negligence.
It will be immensely satisfying when the cell doors slam shut.
My sentiments exactly. What little democracy we had left is being eroded under our very eyes. Lies, dishonesty, spin, and actual fraudulent claims, are the lynch pin of many in Parliament today.
We need to be able to recall MP’s, whatever the reason. If they have enough support they will be re-elected. If not, then we be rid of another undemocratic self serving politician.
Exactly.
I see that Fiona Bruce is now defending the massive pro Brexit Bias of panelists on Question Time by including those who now ‘claim’ to have changed their mind to become pro Brexit. But to reflect the public views fairly there should be about 52% who supported Brexit at the referendum plus those who now think the referendum should be respected. So perhaps about 75% pro Brexit supporters in total. Doubtless the BBC will stick to one about 20% pro Brexit and 80% remain on the programme and indeed on Any Questions too plus about 100% of BBC presenters.
Do they not have any duty to be impartial?
BBC bias on Climate Alarmism and lefty magic money tree, big state economics is even more extreme and idiotic than it is over the EU.
Your post today John is so bloody obvious I wonder why you have bothered to mention it, then I look at many of our Mp’s in Parliament and their statements over the last 3 years, and perhaps I understand. !
Absolutely correct. No deal may be less desirable than a FTA under negotiation and an interim agreed recourse to Art 24 of GATT to retain stability, but it must remain the sanction of last resort.
Those who oppose no deal are really intent on blocking our departure from the EU. They are inheritantly dishonest and in denial of the referendum result, their own party manifesto, and their own weasel words.
It also answers the EU’s criticism that they never understood what the UK wanted. It puts the ball firmly in the EU’s court.
Agreed.
Hopefully Boris and his cabinet will start making the case for WTO etc.
One thing he may need to do quickly is to replace CCHQ team with someone who changes the rules on de-selection to get those darned remoaners such as Grieve and co out before they can plot a coup. Or remove the whip from them.
A coup attempt may even happen on 24/25th this month before the recess to circumvent proroguing Parliament (whereby they use a VoNC and the ensuing 14 days to install an ‘interim’ PM and try to push through all kinds of nonsense).
There really does need to be a way to pull an MP when they go rogue – needing to be sentenced to 12 months should not be the only reason. And sliding off to another party or to become an independent should not provide cover either – change of party should automatically trigger a by-election.
The EU knows full well that you are leaving without a deal 31st Oct. Tusk & Co have already given an extension and there can be no more. In fact when they look at the Widdecombe and Farage performance they are not going to detain UK one bit longer than necessary. As someone else said there’s only six more EU parliamentary working days days left before Oct 31st, that’s if if they discount/suspend the last three session days. The EU knows some leavers would be happy to negotiate a FTA without agreeing the WA but that is not going to happen- it’s all pie in the sky stuff
Brexiteers – we are waiting for your decision.
You can have your tariff free trade deal with the EU.
You just need to decide where you will put the Irish border.
That is literally all you have to do.
Instead you pretend it is a choice you do not have to make.
Alas.
Your decision is simple. Break up the UK by putting the border down the Irish Sea – or break up the UK by putting it at the Irish border.
Let us know.
Incidentally I don’t claim to be a unionist so I don’t care very much.
This issue is wholly contrived as is now becoming clear. No-one has suggested any impediments to people moving across the Irish border freely, as now. The minimal amount of (typically very small) trade can easily be handled without a border. It will be up to the EU to decide whether to force Eire to put one up. I can’t see that, they have enough other problems without gratuitously creating another.
Now when this issue is shown to be ‘bollocks’ – to use a LibDem word – that really would be a case for prison for those who have been promulgating this falsehood don’t you think?
We, don’t have to do anything Andy.
We, will not build a new border.
Neither will the Republic of Ireland, they have said so many times.
Presumably the EU will send in it’s new army and try to start building a wall.
Like Stalin did in Berlin.
Given how the EU are intent on using financial services and energy threats to turn the screw on the Swiss, how will the UK protect its own energy supplies in the event of a trade dispute?
If Hunt does secure the leadership this nation will die
This “reasonable chance” would depend on the Brexiteers interpretation od a GATT article 24. However GATT XXIV cannot be invoked unilaterally.
The thought here seems to be that the UK holds the stronger cards in the negotations with the EU27: “the EU has more to lose because they sell us more then we sell them”.
This reasoning looks at absolute figures. But the % of EU exports to the UK affected by no-deal tariffs and non-tariff barriers is much smaller that vice versa.
The Brexiteer-UK still thinks it holds the stronger cards?
Of course it requires agreement of both sides, no-one has ever argued otherwise. The question for the EU will be, at a time when the EU faces huge economic and structural problems, and when the EU countries, like the UK, are rightly concerned about protectionism and trade warfare, does the EU wish to become the first developed trading bloc deliberately to put up tariffs and barriers to trade against a friendly nation, when there is no need to do so?
I can’t see it. But one things for certain, if they do it will really vindicate the UK decision to leave.
We shall soon see whether the thirty something Brexit wreckers are such fanatical EUrophiles as to be prepared to bring down the Government and the Conservative party.
Should that happen it is highly likely that the Brexit Party will then take over and the result will be the same and we will leave under WTO rules. They seem to have little political savvy.
You expect to sign an FTA with the EU by October 31st after pissing off everyone in Europe by rejecting the withdrawal agreement ?
That is a laughable bad plan.
Reply No, I do not expect to sign an FTA. Try reading what I write before commenting
Yes but how do you expect the EU not to follow WTO rules from November 1st and apply WTO tariffs ? GATT 24 ?
I thought it very curious timing for there to have been a leaked report from our Washington Ambassador critical of President Trump. Are there forces at work trying to scupper our US trade deal by offending the Americans? Another salvo in their attempt to stop Brexit and any possibility of success for us outside the EU? They are getting more desperate by the day.
In my view, this isn’t about Project Fear, but a bunch of legal eagles hooked on power and desperate to win their case in the HOC “court”. They are blinded by hubris and cannot grasp the fact that understanding the law doesn’t translate into an ability to manage the resources of UK plc.
On another point, I await with interest a robust defence from these rabid Remainers over reports of the EU’s despotic treatment of Ireland and Switzerland. Clearly, the EU can now see challenges on many fronts and it’s power dissipating, and is responding as any wounded and cornered animal would.