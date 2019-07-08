10 big wins from just leaving the EU on 31 October

We can
Spend all the money we save on our priorities
Cut tariffs on imports especially where we cannot grow or make them for ourselves
Remove VAT from items as we wish – as with green items like insulation and boiler controls and feminine hygiene products
Rebuild our fishing grounds and land more of our own fish for home consumption
Work with our farmers to cut food miles and enjoy more home grown produce
Regain our seat and vote in international bodies
Sign Free trade deals that suit us with other countries – all the time we were member s they never managed an FTA with the USA and many Commonwealth countries
Decide our own laws
Cut the costs of government by getting rid of a whole unnecessary EU level
Avoid all the financial and foreign policy risks of the Euro and common EU foreign policy
The campaign to leave continues 3-years after Brexit won the referendum vote. Pathetic.
Agreed. It is pathetic. It does make one feel negative.
It has given us insight into what will continue when power returns to Westminster. The elite swamp will continue much the same. The same macro will continue. The same tax structures will continue, with just minor tweaks to thresholds or products (the appearance of change). Unless there is an end to FPTP, an English Parliament (in the middle of England), more devolution (including immigration decisions), a substantial shifting of the four centres (political, financial, cultural, transport) from London (hS2 needs faster delivery, Heathrow 3 stopped, all senior civil servants moved etc.). May’s WA was BRINO, leaving on Oct 31st will be change in name only.
All true. If it were not then parliament would be looking to repeal all the harmful and restrictive Euro regulations that have been foisted on us. Instead it’s business as usual. VAT (an EEC tax) will continue. Even Mr Redwood merely regards the money not sent to Brussels as government property instead of taxpayers money. Maggie said “There is no public money, there is only taxpayers money” and I would add that the establishment intend to keep stealing it no matter what.
Indeed. While I would like to hope we will be out by the end of October, I fear that may not be the case.
I suspect a General Election and wholesale swamp draining may be a necessary preliminary.
Peter, A general election would not drain the swamp. People vote in general elections on general issues. That is the beauty of a referendum: it provides clarity on one subject.
How does Johnson intend to stop local and central government from using immigration as part of a political and electoral strategy when we do leave the EU?
Will he introduce new legislation to halt mass importation of peoples and dismantle the political project whose aim is the fundamental restructuring of the British population that benefits Labour once every 5 years?
Or is he going to be another weak Tory PM who hides away from issues that the left and Labour have worked to demonise?
We know the Tories are super-hyper-off the scale sensitive regarding immigration (another left wing victory against the Tory party) but one of the main reasons many in the north voted for Brexit is a desire to see a halt to the destructive consequences of large scale immigration on their communities.
The next Tory PM can easily bat away any criticism on this issue. He simply explains that Labour deliberately used immigration for political and electoral profit. Labour are not humanitarian. They are not naturally concerned about the welfare of peoples coming to the UK. They concern themselves only with turning immigrants into Labour voting machines buying their electoral loyalty using taxpayers money
It is time to bring this debate back into the public arena and to confront those who seek to crush debate on this most fundamental of issues
Boris is very suspect on immigration, he wants to give an amnesty to illegals , and I doubt very much that he wants to restrict the numbers. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the numbers go north of 500k a year if and when Boris becomes PM.
The British establishment put out very contradictory messages, on the one hand we are told to live like monks because of global warming , the next they are adding to our population by a million every few years , which will require more houses, more roads more everything, which is not good for sustainability.
Essentially I see us trapped between the Left’s internationalism, and the Right’s globalism , who both want mass immigration, both don’t have much regard for our nation, which goes against the majority view of the public , but no one is there to make our case, thus the vote for Brexit.
Agree totally.
I wonder if May or Cameron have taken any asylums seekers yet into their respective constituencies.
MB, Or if May or Cameron have taken any asylums seekers yet into their own homes.
Number eleven, have MPs that will be accountable to us , and they won’t be able to pass the buck by saying “it’s not my fault gov “ but I’m only carrying out what Brussels tells me , perhaps that’s what all these pro Eu loving mps are scared of having to think for themselves
The most important one is ‘decide our own laws’.
Yes, being in control of our own destiny is an invaluable plus from our departure. Belonging to the EU I liken to being on a bus where neither the driver nor the passengers know the destination. Plus of course no one is likely to ask them where they wish to go.
And if they want to go else where, the unelected drivers won’t let them
agricola
“Belonging to the EU I liken to being on a bus where neither the driver nor the passengers know the destination”
You wait and see what happens when Boris is in charge of the clattering train.
It’ll make membership of the EU seem like gliding along in a gondola rather than a speed boat.
Additional spending there may be , but it will be financed by additional borrowing , yet another on our children, the fiscal environment will be considerably worse.
We will in fact immediately face high costs as EU sourced goods and produce cost more and we cannot vary this inside the WTO
It will take decades to replace the trade deals we immediately lose and if anyone thinks going to the US as a pathetic mendicant is likely to go well they need to stay retired and let those of us who deal with real life get on with it
These are all lies , even the fishing industry is going to suffer as it will not be able to sell its fish and ( as we know) there’re already plans of the rest of us to bail out this tiny ancient irrelevant industry
I only wish that being poorer was the only cost
Your glass will remain half empty in life.
In the EU there is no glass – ask the Greeks, Portuguese, Italians, French …
Europeans are our friends. It’s the EU institutions and their whole undemocratic structure and subterfuge that we object to.
“We will in fact immediately face high costs as EU sourced goods and produce cost more and we cannot vary this inside the WTO”
What on earth are you on about ? Why will EU-sourced produce cost more ? As John says, we will cut tariffs on food we don’t produce ourselves so it will cost less. EU tariffs would apply to our EXPORTS to the EU, not IMPORTS. Tariffs on imports are entirely under our control. I mean, it is incredible I have to explain this to you.
You compete idiot we cannot do that without cutting tarrifs with everyone else thats the way MFN status works.
So the tariffs apply per product not per country.
We can protect what we produce and encourage what we do not.
Not many oranges or much coffee grown in this country for starting potential items as no tariff products…
Newmania, You complete idiot that’s what he means. The EU will have to compete with world suppliers on an equal footing.
No he is not. And regarding tariffs we all know that we would impose tariffs at the same rates on all nations. You are saying that EU sourced goods will be hit hard by high costs, but only if we impose CET level tariffs on them. We are not going to do that if it hurts us are we?
Zorro
Newmania,
Do I detect that you are a ‘glass half empty’ person?
Yes, I agree – what you said above is all lies.
Additional spending? – in case you’ve forgotten, the EU won’t be getting any more bungs! Oh sorry, in your world there is no fiscal downside or ongoing future costs to being in the EU….
Why will we put tariffs on goods we need from the EU? Same need for goods from the EU as the rest of the world – same tariffs or not. If the EU puts up their tariff wall against us, they will suffer. They export more to us than they import from us. You do understand that?
Zorro
In fact we will continue to pay the amounts outstanding not notwithstanding more lies about hiding and avoiding our debts
Newmania, You complete idiot after we leave there are no debts – you know (well obviously you don’t) no membership = no membership fees.
As of now, we cannot owe more than we would have had to pay(net) if we had remained in the EU – up to the end of the current MFF, Dec 2020. So debt cannot be greater than 1.5 x c£10bn (net) = c£15bn. Less what the EU owes us. So nothing like your imaginary £39bn.
The EU will treat us as a 3rd country in the event of a no deal as they outlined in their December communication. So the EU WILL apply all 3rd country controls, including tariffs, custom controls, etc to the UK in the event of a no deal. They have been extremely clear about this. For you to think that this is a choice by the EU is ridiculous.
Their choice then – we can find other growing markets for our exports. But they sell more to us so we get more tariff income if needs be to offset costs. The EU is blowing smoke….
Zorro
But haven’t EU countries had to borrow vast amounts? Dare one mention the state of the economy in Italy, France, Greece, Spain? Or Germany’s illicit (by EU rules) surplus? You object to bail-outs for the UK fishing industry – what about the unreformed bail-outs for French farmers? Why couldn’t UK frozen fish be exported to Africa – Norway does it!
So tomorrow Newmania please critique your sunlit uplands of the future of the EU and staying in. Ever increasing contributions, mandatory joining of the Euro, unlimited migration, greater integration, more bureaucracy. That sort of thing.
Nig1, Neither Newmania, nor any of the other fans of the UK remaining a colony of the EU, are capable of telling us what’s so wonderful about being ruled by the EU.
NickC
” capable of telling us what’s so wonderful about being ruled by the EU.”
It turned us from being the sick man of Europe 50 years ago into the world’s 5th biggest economy (since Brexit alas already dropped into 7th place).
==
Nigl
You forgot the EU army.
Why will EU goods immediately cost more?
The existing EU trade deals will be novated to the UK. Deals representing 60% of GDP covered already have been.
Need some positive arguments for EU membership from you not endless repetition of such falsehoods.
“Some” not “ALL” existing EU trade deals will be novated to the UK. Canada and Japan have not agreed to this. Try to be accurate when making claims.
Deals with both are highly likely. In the case of Japan joining TPP will bea solution.
Remain needs some positive arguments. All this project fear stuff just doesn’t work. Too much bollocks in it as a libdem might say.
The latest official EU Commission Single Market report of 2019
8% of UK GDP relates to UK goods exported to the Single Market
5.6% of UK GDP relates to UK services exported to the Single Market
There fore 90% of UK trade is elsewhere. 90% is held back because of EU regulation etc.
Never forget Mrs May’s WA was never about trade it was about EU costs and control of our econamy
First, just because the EU take decades to agree trade deals, no other ‘country’ does. That’s one of the huge disadvantages specific to the EU.
Second, the higher costs will go both ways if the EU refuse to agree a FTA. We will be able to adjust our tariffs to suit the UK, not 27 other countries, and we can (if we wish) have zero tariffs on goods not produced in the UK. In additions, the import tariffs will go to the UK, instead of the EU, to be used in the UK to help whomever it wishes. It’s a win-win for the UK.
Third, why did the EU bother to take our fishing if it is so uneconomical? The EU want fish, so they will have to buy it instead of taking it for free. If not bought from us, then from others. They obviously need our fishing grounds. Well, so do we!
Fourth, we can decide where our money goes instead of the EU dictating where it is spent. For example, we could improve our own roads instead of our money being used to build unused motorways/airports in other countries.
Excellent summary of the situation – thanks Shirley
Remember that implementing a zero tariffs schedule can impact the attractiveness of an FTA with the UK. Look no further than the UK failing to novate CETA . Canada calculated that it could get what it wanted from the UK without an FTA.
AlmostDead,
In March, when (democratic) UK was meant to be leaving the NoDeal tariff schedule was described as temporary – perhaps if had been called ‘transitional’ people would have been happier.
Almostdead, So you think that the EU does not need our fish? What are they going to do – steal even more fish from the Africans than they do now?
Massive tariffs on BMW.
Heck we can even fine VW 10% of Turnover for their emissions fraud and keep the money.
You know, fines are the new taxes
We are already poorer for being in the eu. We were the third largest economy in the world in 1975 when we were joined to the cabal, we are now 6th largest .. thanks for nothing eu.
We will not have to borrow to redirect the 20 billion a year we hand over to the eurocracy plus the 80% of tariffs on imports that they grab. Plus in the real world we will generate more GDP as we can trade with the world on our terms. Decades to make deals ? Why should it when there are only 2 party’s involved and both already trade on satisfactory terms.
Your view of fishing being irrelevant is typical remoan contempt for small businesses, especially ones that are the heart and soul of coastal and rural communities. We are fundamentally a fishing and farming nation, we should be proud of that and we should ensure these communities have the best chance of thriving . We can, outside the sclerotic, protectionist, self serving eurocracy.
We all act for what we think is best for our children. I have broken myself financially raising my own and am still supporting them educationally into their mid twenties.
Do stop claiming this most sacred of moral high grounds for yourself.
When, if ever, will you understand that WTO sets, by agreement, maximum tariffs?
I suggest you listen to Peter Shore and Barbara Castle on Youtube at the Oxford Union in 1975. Apart from Shore’s concerns about currency movements, the arguments haven’t really changed.
Plus get rid of all the foolish and restrictive red tape paricularly in employment rights. We can accept only quality and wanted immigration on a non racist (EU good all else bad basis). We can replace VAT with a more sensible simpler tax.
paricularly in employment rights
The ones the Leave campaign promised to enhance if anything you mean , those ones?
Perhaps if some of you worked you might feel a little differently ?
A lot of so called employment rights can be thanked on American style no-win-no-fee, not the EU, which has brought us none other than… *modern slavery*. Taa daaaa !
Newmania, I do find it rather ominous that you believe you know the personal circumstances of ALL the posters here.
I’m quite happy to state that I am now retired, and the only pension I receive is the basic State one (fixed at the rate it stood at when I left the UK, as I’m an ex-pat). I do have however very vivid memories of running a small business during the ERM debacle, for instance.
What make you think I do not work, I work about 80 hours a week. Made rather worse by insane tax laws, endless red tape and other government lunacies.
On your allotment ?
I often work 60 hr weeks, Lifelogic.
The
Excessive employment rights hurt employees as well as businesses. They mean that good employees have to carry other employees and makes businesses less competitive and less able to pay higher wages. The main thing employees need is lots of alternative jobs. It kills this too. A lose lose for all but a few poor employees who work the system and for largely parasitic lawyers, hr experts and tribunal employees.
Employment
Which employment rights do you want to scrap? Tell us specifically so we can judge your plan.
Incidentally – as a retired person I note you are happy to scrap other people’s rights, which of your rights should we target?
The UK already has better employee rights than the eu requires … and it always has had. Why should that change ? Surely our government will ensure that to be the case … and if they don’t WE CAN CHANGE THEM … very unlike the eurocracy, they tend to offer the top jobs to their preferred puppets, usually second rate failed politicians and even some criminals we now find.
Andy, As a Remainer I note you are happy to scrap other people’s rights; which of your rights should we target?
I don’t want to scrap your rights. I want to scrap your handouts.
Money is not a good enough reason to give up ones sovereignty and powers of self government. Even if the EU powers were altruistic (which they are not), it still wouldn’t be a good enough reason.
I do believe we will be happier and better off financially after a short period of uncertainty. The uncertainty would continue for ever and ever if we were to Remain in the EU. Countries can cooperate and run joint projects without the need of a greedy power hungry supranational government that splashes our cash on ‘buying’ power and loyalty for themselves.
It’s not going very well so far, is it?
Andy
Absolutely agree, its been and utter shambles, but what did you expect with a Remainer in charge of negotiations for the last 3 years.
That is probably because we haven’t left.
Careful there, you are in danger of pointing out the reason it is not going very well, is because the EU contravened its own laws, preferring to have the UK as a vassal state, rather than a friendly independent country to trade with.
https://brexitcentral.com/the-bbcs-latest-brexit-documentary-shows-the-contempt-in-which-the-eu-negotiators-hold-us/
We have not started yet – this is still a Remainer S***show! So not very good no –
Yes Andy you are correct it is not going very well so far, now why is that? Its all down to the remainer HOC & HOL who do not want to do what the population has told them what we want. Once we are out on WTO then those two problems can be sorted.
Indeed, the traitors who are still trying to undermine Boris in the negotiations even now are to blame. May undermined herself anyway and will doubtless join them.
May has full confidence in the ambassador to the USA why? As he thinks, totally wrongheadedly, just like she and most top civil servants do one assumes. He needs to go and now.
Because of people who are cut from the same cloth as you, Andy.
Have we left then?
So true. If we make a mistake, we can correct it.
If we want to support our agriculture we can do. If we want to support our fishing we can do. If We want to support British Steel we can do – so these guys get to keep their jobs.
The uncertainty is all in the minds of the of the ‘project fear’ proponents.
Give people control and asperation and they rise to the occasion
Supporting industries that are not competitive is ridiculous. These industries must sink or swim. If they die so be it. The government should not be involved in picking winners or losers.
Possible reasons for the ‘want’
(1) Option value (2) (Network) Spillovers (3) Unfair/fair competition (4) Compliance costs.
Almostdead, That depends whether you are talking about competing businesses within one nation, or the nation’s sole business in that sector being the victim of German or Chinese mercantilism, for example.
There is no genuine, fair, open market across frontiers. So no reason not to support a national champion that has hit hard times. I do not subscribe to your view that we will be looked after by Jonny Foreigner if we scrap our vital businesses.
Ian!
A partial steel aside – maintained BISF houses still going after 70 years.
It is not that choice we will be far better off leaving as well as gaining our freedom. After some minor adjustments – though avoiding Corbyn, Mc Donnall/SNP will be rather important!
Gee thanks for old fingers crossed analysis and I shall assume that you ,mean other people`s money.
Yet another advantage is that we are free to choose our own methods of power generation while at the same time applying science and engineering to erradicate it’s emmission downsides.
Most important we can control who we share this still green and pleasant land with. Welcoming those who wish to contribute positively, but removing those of proven criminal intent. Just as important we can retain and develope those characteristics that have always made the UK a place we appreciate and recognise. Those would be migrants who enter Europe, travel it’s length, acquire an inflatable only fit to be a yacht tender, and then set forth across the busiest shipping lane in the World to reach England are giving us the greatest vote of confidence any nation could wish for. Ask yourselves why when they have the choice of Italy, France, and Spain while in transit. Places we enjoy by the million as holiday destinations. They must see something in England, other than financial hand outs, that they do not see elsewhere. Something the settled population has lost sight of.
We will need a government ready to take a lead in grasping and exploiting the myriad opportunities though.
Prison for those who let no deal happen.
Prison for those promulgating project fear if it all turns out fine?
No. You don’t get your choice on who goes to prison. There are many politicians who would be in prison by now had it been put to the court of public opinion but it wasn’t, rightly.
Funnily you can commit the worst crimes against humanity but stand against the EU and you go to prison. Says it all.
If you commit the worst crimes against humanity you should be tried and jailed if convicted.
The reason why Brexiteers will end up in prison is simple. This is not about a policy disagreement. This is about a concerted campaign by leading Brexiteers in government and Parliament to reject facts, to ignore evidence, to dismiss experts, to slander civil servants and anyone who dare question their project. Their behaviour is criminal and grossly negligent towards our country and our future.
I don’t care if the inquiry starts in 2024, 2034 or 2044. But it’ll come in the end and some of today’s MPs will end up in prison.
Andy,
You keep repeating the nonsense about sending Brexiters to prison. Just a quick question: Which offenses do you believe have been committed and what statute will you rely on to get your wish?
Do you intend to introduce retrospective legislation to facilitate your fantasy?
You do know that retrospective legislation goes against international law?
Thanks in anticipation of your reply.
Andy, No, it is traitors who go to prison – those who sell out (or in your case give away for free) their own nation to a foreign power.
What a tiresome little Englander rant from someone who has clearly never read any Adam Smith.
If for argument’s sake one allows that you have a valid point to make about our host’s economic credentials, had it not occurred that perhaps he has read it but (from your point of view) misinterpreted it? One can read a thing and not understand it. Perhaps this is so in your case. Perhaps not. But from your comment, who could tell? The one thing of substance you say is that our host is a little Englander. This is nonsense, though it would be fascinating to watch you attempt to justify the comment. My guess is that you are what might be called a little European. Perhaps you could show why I’ve guessed wrong.
At least we are not subservient little europeans. We look to the World.
“We have our own dream and our own task. We are with Europe, but not of it. We are linked but not combined. We are interested and associated but not absorbed. If Britain must choose between Europe and the open sea, she must always choose the open sea.”
Churchill 11 May 1953
Gordon Pugh, What a tiresome little Remainer rant from someone who has clearly never read any Adam Smith. Or indeed anything other than Remain rags.
I see that the office of tax simplification has mad some trivial suggestion on inheritance tax. This organisation was set up nine years ago since when the tax code is about twice as complex and twice as stupid and misguided.
The simplification required is to abolish it but have capital gains tax on death. Though the CGT rate should have inflation adjustment and be at a sensible rate of about 20%.
This way the whole parasitic industry of IHT avoidance can be killed and these people can get productive jobs instead. More money will be taken in other taxes and investment will be chosen more sensibly rather than for tax reasons.
Hammond’s idiotic pension pot and other tax laws are causing doctors and other to retire or not to bother to work this increasing waiting times at the NHS even further. They are also constipating the SE housing market with absurd rates of up to 15% stamp duty. He is killing the important housing letting industry (and thus job mobility) too. By taxing profit that have not been made and daft OTT bank regulations. This appalling tax to death economic illiterate EU loving dope must go now and all this damage must be undone. He has not even given us the promised £1 million each IHT threshold yet just some silly complicate fudge instead. The USA has about £8 million per person and sensible countries have no IHT.
He is destroying confidence with his project fear and with his highest taxes for 50 years and total lack of of can do vision. Also with his expensive, idiotic and unreliable energy and greencrap agenda. Plus the endless government waste on things like HS2.
We need a low (and simple) tax Conservative at heart and actually in action. Osborne and Hammond have been tax, borrow, increase complexity and endless waste disasters.
Why is the foolish US ambassador still in his post? He exhibits so much that is wrong with most top civil servants.
He did not even do PPE so has little excuse – just surrounded by group state sector/civil service/big government knows best think I suppose.
Even if we don’t reduce tariffs, we still keep the customs receipts ourselves, not send 80% of them to Brussels.
The problem with politicians is that they think tariffs are free. They don’t pay them.
They however cost us 8.8 bn a year.
So when you hear 38 bn, remember the costs we pay, the 80 bn a year for Mays deal, are excluded.
This site needs an approval-disapproval system that allows its users to ‘tick-up’ or ‘tick-down’ each contribution according to merit. Similar to Guido or CW
I for one appreciate John’s efforts with regards to keeping this website operating. It allows us all a valuable conduit and forum to express our deepest frustrations, views and concerns
Thanks
A tick for that!
It’s a system that is open to mis-use, however.
I do agree with the up/down ticks. It would save us trying to find a way of putting down the naysayers (you know who you are) and it’d be better for the blood pressure!
Dominic
Big down tick for that idea.
This comments section is the nearest we are likely to get to free speech.
The “tick” system gags people and also encourages trolls.
Everhopeful, You are right. JR’s blog is free of the tyranny of artificially manipulated up – or down – ticks.
Dominic,
Really disagree with the up/down, I much prefer the free form as I tend to read wider views that way.
Things I’d like are (i) time published as well as time submitted and (ii) email notification if someone has commented on your comment – one can feel rude. That said it is Sir John’s site and not our message board.
WE could revolutionize out outdated tax system and make it fit for purpose..
WE wouldn’t be stuck with inane restrictions and petty regulations that drain our strength and sanity…
WE would be free to kick out terrorists … and clean up the justice system..
But best of all; WE would be free to make our own mistakes and our own future…
We can do all the things you want in the EU.
The only difference outside is that we are poorer and less relevant.
That’s not correct Andy
Tax, if we wanted to abolish VAT for example, and replace it with a more simple sales tax we could not do that under EU treaty law.
Regulations, we cannot abolish things like VATMOSS, GDPR, REACH or any other EU derived rules, regulations or directives.
Deporting criminals has been greatly hampered by the right to family life, which is due to our membership of the EU.
Andy – it’s not all about your bank balance.
Haven’t you grasped that yet?
Andy, Wrong. Still not read Declaration 17? Bryan Harris is correct, we can do none of the things he lists whilst we remain under EU control.
Hammond and Osborne have given us very high and totally insane taxes. Doctors and many other refusing to do overtime as it is simply not worth their while! Landlords (thus tenants) tax on profit they have not even made, 15% stamp duty to move home, IHT above just £325K it is insane.
The 95% of businesses that neither import nor export to the EU can stop reading EU regulations. Or paying for advice on how to comply. And stop lying awake at night worrying whether they have complied or not with a regulation they have never heard of.
Instead they can plan expansion: take on more staff and address the fastest growing regions – all outside the giant squid of the EU.
Indeed. I used to do a lot of work with SMEs and one in particular kept all the paper, advice, change in regs, tax rates, requests for information, questionnaires that came from Government etc for six months and it was a truly nonsensical amount of paper and he had to manage a business.
And to do that they will need to pay for advice to comply with regulations in all of those fast growing regions, and they will have to worry about whether they have complied with things they have never heard of.
Andy, The vast majority of businesses and the vast majority of UK GDP is domestic (c69% UK GDP), so worrying about being caught out by silly EU regulations (knitted wool sheep ornaments anyone?) won’t be an issue at all. UK regulations will be less subject to corporatist lobbying, less dirigiste, more sensible, and more understandable – being written in English as a first language.
120-240 bn a year cost of EU regulations.
For that 95% we can make serious cost savings
Good morning
Without wishing to sound critical of our kind host, this is mostly just a wish list. To me Leaving the EU is a political decision. A decision to be an independent sovereign nation once more. With that we can do much more, not just for ourselves but, for others too.
We have lived under the yoke of the EU for so long at least one generation does not know what it means and the benefits of being a sovereign power. To them I say this, you have no more to fear of living in a non-EU member state than you have being an independent person.
I am an independent person and I live in the UK, currently an EU member state.
After Brexit all that happens is that I have fewer rights and I get poorer.
Why am I supposed to think this is a good thing?
Andy
Shut up and get down to your local job centre. Paid employment will do you the world of good.
By gum Andy, you are a wee busy bee when promoting the EU. Comment at 08.09, 08.11 and now this.
In the EU you have no rights other than those conferred on you by the EU overlords. That’s it full stop!
Under what is termed Common Law, the only rights taken away from you are those that you Government has taken from you. Even then you can change the Government change the Law, amend the law even.
One is a dictatorship run by an Elite, the other is a Democracy run by its People.
Did you get to choose your EU President (ruler)? can you remove them if they are rubbish?
Andy, When we leave the EU the rights stolen off you by the EU will be restored. And whoever heard of a colony prospering, especially given the contempt our current EU masters have for us? So we will become better off out. Why don’t you think this is a good thing?
Because you would be upholding democracy?
Thing is, I think many people would rather not have the responsibility of personal independence. National independence is, for many, an abstraction they think nothing of.
But it’s a case of Stockholm syndrome, isn’t it, Mark B? There’s not much that these fearful ones will listen to in the way of common sense.
We could be starting to reap these benefits if we had come out on 29th March.
Listening to John Major on Steven Sakur’s ”Hard Talk” on the World service this morning he explained exactly how he and MP Remainers got us into this mess. A flat refusal to accept the result of the referendum and stating it was parliament’s job to keep us in the EU as they all know better than we do.
A fantastically conceited old fool with a completely defeatist attitude with regard to the future of this country
Don’t expect too much entepreneurial, positive can do from a bank clerk. Were they of that ilk they would own the bank or be making their fortune elsewhere.
I remember a HardTalk interview with Sergey Lavrov a year or so ago;amongst a number of classic Lavrov interjections to Sackur’s blather was :”you want hardtalk,we want hard evidence.”
George Brooks, I do appreciate your description of John Major as a “fantastically conceited old fool with a completely defeatist attitude”. There’s quite a few of them in the establishment, including our erstwhile ambassador in Washington, Sir Kim Darroch – who Theresa May apparently has “full faith” in. One fantastically conceited old fool supported by another. Typical.
Looking at the latest estimations/predictions of costs, anyone signing Mrs May and the EU’s WA would commit the UK to some £394 billion.
That’s the equivalent to each individual taxpayer in the UK paying an additional £9,850 tax – for no return!
“Sign Free trade deals that suit us with other countries – all the time we were member s they never managed an FTA with the USA and many Commonwealth countries”
It is funny you forgot to mention that Canada has already said no to rolling the EU-Canada trade deal with the UK post-Brexit.
And how much difference do you think that would make, in practice?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comprehensive_Economic_and_Trade_Agreement#Research_commissioned_by_negotiating_parties
“The EU-Canada Trade Sustainability Impact Assessment (SIA), a three-part study commissioned by the European Commission to independent experts and completed in September 2011, provides a comprehensive prediction on the impacts of CETA. It predicts a number of macro-economic and sector-specific impacts, suggesting the EU may see increases in real GDP of 0.02–0.03% in the long-term from CETA, whereas Canada may see increases of 0.18–0.36% … “
The word from number crunchers is there will be an EU – US trade deal wrapped up by 31st October as the big finish for the Juncker commission. Malmstrom is pushing the U.S. on eliminating vehicle / industrial tariffs in a bid to enact the July 2018 political accord that paused the tit-for-tat tariff war with the EU started by Trump. It is claimed the deal will boost US – EU 27 trade by 10 – 13%. Trump needs big trade deal wins for his re-election. He can only get them with the EU and/or China.
David Gauke will resign.
And all UK politicians will be accountable …like they used to be.
Even the local councillors will once again have to RESPOND to communications.
At the moment they cower behind an EU firewall asserting that “ nothing can be done.”
Well a clear chain of command into the heart of government will hopefully see to that!
I look forward to once again having contact with my MP because my vote counts ( which increasingly under the EU it does not!).
On second thoughts maybe that optimism is misplaced.
Incredibly we took part in the EU elections …and the good result for nationalists turns out to mean nothing ( neatly side stepped by another rule change re recent election).
We are still silently embroiled in the EU defence union.
So sadly October 31st will probably just be about pumpkins and witches.
Lots of tricks,no treats!
And the BiG one: Sack our own Lawmakers!
All very good Sir John, but how do we get there? This Parliament doesn’t want it. It won’t vote for it. In fact, it will vote against it. So will Johnson (or Hunt) cobble together something that meets the approval of Parliament (but which would presumably lead you and others to collapse the government), or will he seek a Parliament that will vote for Brexit by calling a GE? If there is another way, I’d love to hear it.
Leaving on October 31st is the default position in existing law, so the question is how to defeat the despicable backsliding MPs who are intent on changing that law.
And not only defeat them, but crush and humiliate them as they richly deserve.
The Government shouldn’t try to do anything which could result in Remainers having a vote and wrecking Brexit. They’ve already voted. The die is cast, the law says we leave 31st. October unless we ask for an extention which Boris won’t and pipsqueak Varadkar says we won’t be granted anyway. As it stands, Parliament will have to revoke Article 50 to cancel Brexit and any politician doing that will be toast as will their party. So, don’t worry, sit back, enjoy the sun and let the Remoaners froth. Its fun watching their posts get more and more shrill.
It’s going a darn site better than many EU countries, including Germany, the country which benefits the most from the EU and the Euro.
It hasn’t gone very well for the EU, has it?
Well not long to go now- we’ll see if any of these 10 big wins win through, and if they do, don’t forget that we read it here first
I sincerely hope that leaving would mean we deport people like the Romanian criminal, who we have been told, has to stay, because of EU law. A burden and a danger to us – but we HAVE to let him stay. Free victims to rob, while we pay for his life of unemployment and crime, with a free NHS to make sure he’s ok if a house owner takes revenge on him ( though the police would no doubt arrest the house owner for his stance ). Brian Rix wouldn’t even star in this farce – -he would be too embarrassed.
Good to see young people – 18-30 – are reportedly much responsible for the shift to a right of centre govt in Greece. Syriza’s failure is another example of the perils of politicians saying one thing and doing another. Mr Tsipras wanted resistance to EU economic govt + socialism, but being in the euro system couldn’t deliver it. Of course in the cas eof the socialism that’s just as well. But it’s not democracy.
Sir John.
For all your fellow politicians who if Grieve is to be believed will try to stop a no deal exit, a quote that has more than an element of truth:
“We do not believe any group of men adequate enough to operate without scrutiny or without criticism. We know the only way to avoid error is to detect it, that the only way to detect it is to be free to inquire. We know that in secrecy error undetected will flourish and subvert”. J Robert Oppenheimer
Is this the reason why every time when asked nobody ever comes out with a plausible answer to ” Why should we stay in with all that the EU are planning for its federal future”
What’s not to like.
Free of EU chains. Sovereignty restored.
Keep £39B.
And not on the hook for Euro bailout – though how come that has been so ?
A pity our parliament has so little talent and is so full of egos and miserable defeatists like Grieve and the Labour party.
Cut the costs of government by getting rid of a whole unnecessary EU level
Not just at the EU level, across the whole spectrum of parliament, civil and public services.
The comments here make for a good barometer as to how things are going towards a successful Brexit. The more optimistic things looks, the more frothings and foamings there are from the likes of Andy, Newmania, etc.
We know we’re heading in the right direction if they’re slightly hysterical.
Well said, LJ. The only word I would disagree with is ‘slightly’. It’s become noticeable that Andy and Margaret H and their followers are now terrified that a new PM will, hopefully, get us cleanly out of the EU in just over three months. In the last few weeks they have been reacting in a completely irrational and increasingly hysterical way
Negated by the 80 bn a year cost of May’s deal.
Plus 100 bn one off payments
11. Any political party calling for us to re-join will be dead meat.
And all of these will come about because we voted to take back the control of OUR Country. Only the British should ever govern the British.
The same for any FREE people. Government by the people for the people. Not Government by the needs of a Political Elite
Ref our ambassador in Washington’s comments. It is important to the government in the UK that he tells it as he sees it. It must be remembered what that US, bootlegging ambassador Joe Kennedy had to say about the UK at the outset of WW2. He was totally wrong too.
Two points, it was very wrong, if not criminal, to leak the contents of our man’s communications. The comments came from a career member of the “Swamp”. He would have a very different concept of how PMs and Presidents should behave than the way in which an out and out, can do, business man might behave when faced with a political “Swamp” in Washington. It reflects the limited career experience of our civil service. They do not know how to handle alien martians. Maybe their career path should include five years in industry with one of our own Alan Sugars.
Sir JR,
I just have one simple question :
How much is this going to cost us in lost income, leaving the EU?
Will we save more or loose more?
Reply should be a net gain
Why? Don’t you value democracy or sovereignty.
Are you one of those who knows the price of everything, but the value of nothing? Why did British Colonies want independence? Why do many in Scotland want independence. It isn’t for the money, that’s for sure!
We don’t really get a net gain from the EU now, so why do you think we will in the future?
Agreed as stated more net gain, a lot more than is lost daily now
When considering the wisdom of John Major remember – Douglas Hurd as foreign secretary wrote off the WWII reparations Germany owed us and as PM John Major approved this. Then he had the bright idea of joining the disastrous ERM, when this caused our currency to crash he asked Germany for financial help and they just waved two fingers at us.
You missed out “decide who should come into our country to live and work “
Mr Cameron would be a good replacement for Darroch. It would be a thank you to him for giving us the referendum, it would be a compliment to Trump so send him our ex PM and his pretty wife, and it would help to heal the Conservative Party.
Just watched a Sky programme which included.a piece on how they build apartments in Sweden. Everything apart from final erection is completed in a factory. Then just one day to erect four apartments. Each cost about £75,000 done this way.
Clear of Brexit, this is the way house provision should go. Will we get a government with sufficient wisdom and drive to solve our housing crisis this way. The Honda factory will be empty shortly and I am sure there are plenty of empty ship building sheds in the North East. Who will be the minister with wit and wisdom to kick it off. Incidentally the Swedes build five bedroom des reses in exactly the same way, and in a technical environmental sense they are streets ahead of our bricks and mortar hod carriers.
My solution would be to encourage a Swedish home manufacturer to set up here on a ten year tax free contract. There is no shortage of land in the hands of government and the church. Put a rocket up the building industry.
Exactly JR, the problem however is that only ever those who don’t believe in Brexit stand a chance of leading your party and the country – and anyone who actually believes Boris will deliver Brexit on 31 Oct come what may is going to be very disappointed.