Trade deals are being arranged for our exit, and drugs companies still will be supplying us from the EU

I recently asked Parliamentary Questions regarding the trade deals that will be novated to the UK once we leave the EU. I also enquired about whether any companies based in the EU have indicated a wish to cancel contracts to supply the NHS with medicines in the event of us leaving on WTO terms. I am pleased to see that trade agreements have been signed with 32 countries.
It is also unsurprising to see that no companies within the EU have indicated they no longer wish to supply medicines to the UK in such an event.
Department for International Trade provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (270691):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for International Trade, what estimate he has made of the number of EU free trade agreements which will have novated to the UK when the UK leaves the EU. (270691)
Tabled on: 28 June 2019
Answer:
George Hollingbery:
In the event of the UK leaving the EU with a negotiated agreement, the UK and EU have currently agreed that existing international agreements would apply as they do today for the duration of the implementation period.
Nevertheless, we have been working with our trading partners to have bilateral agreements ready in place for when we need them, whether that is after an Implementation Period or for a potential No Deal.
We are making progress and have signed or agreed in principle agreements with 32 countries. Total trade in 2018 between the UK and these countries accounted for 63% of the UK’s trade with all the countries with which the UK is seeking continuity in the event of a potential No Deal.1 That has moved from 28% since March. A regularly updated list of agreements signed is available on GOV.UK. https://www.gov.uk/guidance/signed-uk-trade-agreements-transitioned-from-the-eu
1 The figures quoted above are based on total goods and services trade (imports and exports) with the UK, according to the most recent data (ONS, 2018).[1] They cover 65 countries that are party to 35 agreements. These are the countries covered by existing EU agreements in force in 2018. As above, this excludes Turkey, Andorra, San Marino which are part of customs unions with the EU and Japan, as the Economic Partnership Agreement only came into force on 1st February 2019
The answer was submitted on 04 Jul 2019 at 10:30.
The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (270230):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, whether any companies based in the EU have indicated a wish to cancel contracts to supply the NHS with drugs in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal. (270230)
Tabled on: 27 June 2019
Answer:
Stephen Hammond:
The Department has been in contact with NHS England’s Commercial Medicines Unit (CMU), who puts in place competitively tendered arrangements (Framework Agreements) through which National Health Service hospital trusts can purchase certain medicines.
Neither the Department nor CMU are aware of any contract cancellations related to a ‘no deal’ European Union exit.
The answer was submitted on 05 Jul 2019 at 10:00.
Good morning
Well done, Sir John. Pitty the likes of Auntie will not pick up on this.
Even so I still believe that there will be some initial disruption which, the usual suspects, will pick up on and over play. But long term I am confident that we will grow as a nation and that those, especially those here, will come to see that we were right all along.
Just why would any company want to stop trading with us.
If the EU tried to ban them it would be an act of war.
Ian, what mr Redwood is doing is the classic magician’s art of of deflection. He’s telling you that traders will carry on importing goods to the UK. Of course they will. No one doubts it. What Mr Redwood is hiding is the real issue – which is that our exporters will no longer be able to sell frictionlessly into the EU single market because the UK is no longer in the EU. It will mean costly checks, tariffs and huge damage to our economy, as we lose the 40plus years of EU free trade and instead become just another third country. That is what is being concealed from you. Wise up!
Ian….maybe so, but I hope the concern encourages British based pharma to work towards replacing EU sales to the NHS.
So the phrase ‘no deal’ is a lie. More Project Fear.
PS looking forward to Andy explaining the wondrous future benefits of the EU so we can balance them against what he says we will lose. Don’t forget Andy to include a transfer Union to move money from strong economies to bail out the weak and of course their own tax raising powers.
Always said “No Deal” was the wrong terminology to use for us leaving without a so called withdrawal agreement.
Looks like you have proven that case JR.
I don’t think that Andy has heard that the Brexit Bus prosecution against Boris Johnson has already been to court and thrown out.
Andy just wants arbitrary imprisonment for people who disagree with him.
Ode to Joy. If the EU is not a country why does it need a national anthem ? And if it IS a country (especially one in denial of itself) it will need an army and a police and a secret service all capable of doing as Andy wishes.
These are the true instincts behind the EU.
But that can’t all be true John? Labour halfwits are regularly on TV telling us we will have no medicine, planes won’t fly, lorries will be backed up in Kent, war will break out in Ireland, there will be plagues of locusts etc.
Surely they know best?
Not just the Labour halfwits but the many Conservative MP traitors, all Libdims, SNP, Philip Hammond and the Plaid Cymru plus the weight of the BBC in full pro EU propaganda mode.
Jumping of a cliff edge, an economic disaster, an gross act of self harm ….
Bill Cash’s comments on Sir Kim Darroch were not at all “deeply unworthy” as Alan Duncan suggested they were spot on.
Kim judgement is clearly faulty and his position is totally untenable. Surely even Sir Kim can see this now. He should act in the interests of the UK so must resign this position immediately.
Its not labour remoaners who are promoting project fear, it’s the likes of Hammond, Clarke, Grieve, most civil serpents and of course May, although no one listens to her any more. Labour are tearing themselves apart all by themselves … who on earth in their hierarchy thinks that taking a strong must remain stance is likely to bring any support from outside islington is beyond me .. and beyond traditional labour supporters. The eu is not in any way trying to look after the many, but clearly only the few … starting with germany and france and of course the more than equal fat cats in positions of power.
Remainers are blessed with powers of prophecy. We simply don’t understand.
Thanks for this reassuring update. No doubt the usual suspect contributors to your diary will relate a totally different interpretation of events, just to keep us amused with their mental dexterity. I blame NASA for improving communications from the dark side of the moon.
What a mysterious post. Of course no company has cancelled a contract. The issue is whether the products will comply with applicable technical standards. It seems you do not understand the difference between contract law and public regulation.
It is always wise to expect the unexpected. The EU will try to find a way to damage the UK, as they have been since ‘negotiations’ started.
I suspect the diplomatic row with the USA is the machinations of the Remain contingent, who is trying to destroy our relationship with the USA. Trump is too wise to fall for that one, and he (and we) will be glad when inept May is finally gone.
Give May two choices and she will always choose the wrong one (for the UK) in her efforts to appease the EU.
So, to sum up your findings, we are leaving the EU and losing all the advantages of its external trade deals, but we might be able to cobble together the continuation of some of them, probably on adjusted (worse) terms. So Brexit gives us precisely zero improvement, it delivers only loss of the deals we haven’t managed to roll over (Japan, Canada, Korea, the EU itself, etc). Taking back control? Bunkum, self-harm more like
Pro-EU propaganda, lies and untruths are now so vehement, prevalent and forthright that they’ve lost their impact. Such a strategy failed to secure a victory for Remain in 2016 and they’ll fail to prevent our leaving.
‘Propaganda is a monologue that is not looking for an answer, but an echo’. W H Auden. That echo is growing ever fainter
I don’t get it. You want us to leave the ghastly EU. Yet here you are celebrating our government running round the world trying to encourage countries to give us the exact same deal they already have with the EU. What’s the point of leaving the EU then?
Excellent specifics that should cut off some of the distortions we get from remoaners..
If we were to publicise these facts, say on the front page on The Times, then all hell would break loose as remainers would go into overdrive to cover them up, negate them or invent ever more treacherous distortions.
Question:
How do ‘mutual recognition agreements’ differ from trade agreements?
One or two who have posted here in this issue over the last couple of years have been very adamant no trade deals would be novated and that no countries had shown any interest in doing so. ‘Helena’ if I remember rightly. Could they kindly post a short acknowledgement and apology?
Perhaps the BBC can explain why their programme last night stated almost the exact opposite to this. Or, more importantly Sir John, why parliament has been prepared to sit back and watch them put out their biased drivel and continue to ‘tax’ us for the privilege.
28% of trade covered by agreements signed or agreed in principle in March, 63% covered now.
Why am I not surprised that this hasn’t been reported the MSM?
Well done, all those civil servants who continue to work for a true Brexit!
If you use the ONS interactive trade graphic at https://www.ons.gov.uk/businessindustryandtrade/internationaltrade/articles/whodoestheuktradewith/2017-02-21 , you can work out how much these deals are worth in reality. Don’t get too excited, they are nowhere near the UK population’s imported protein requirement so far.
Sir John.
Thank you for your post and the excellent attention to the detail. Very reassuring to all of those with on going medical conditions. I hope you are given the opportunity to discuss today’s post with mjor media outlets. I will not be holding my breath.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Well, it appears that the Remainer’s much-vaunted cliff edge is but a gentle slope to pastures green and new!
I’m looking forward to the renewal of many things here in the United Kingdom following the replacement of May’s Managerial ‘Miserablism’ (a brilliant word to describe her government’s tenure in office) with Boris’s ‘Booming’ Britain.
Whilst we may encounter difficulties along the way, problems that are inherent in any venture that is worthwhile, I am now confident they will be overcome.
Congratulations on the no-small part you have played in delivering Brexit. Obviously, there is more to be done but I am sure you will continue to provide staunch support to a new administration as it finally implements the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.
This is the sort of information I would have hoped to have
obtained from the televised leadership debate. It was not clear to
me that any candidate had a grasp of the detail that needs to be
managed in order to accomplish the desired goal. That leads
you to doubt that the goal is in fact desired.
Bravo – I will direct the quakers to your Q&A. The rest know the answers and remain intent on spreading lies and inciting panic. They are still losers.
The lies of europhiles are why we endured ( still enduring) 40 odd years of servitude.
All those “ Silly Billies” claiming that it was a sovereignty-draining exercise when really it was all about innocent, fluffy pink bunny old trade!
There should have been firm rebuttal then and hopefully there is a bit now… be it ever so polite and measured.
The lefty Remainers lies will continue to get more outlandish because they are facing the failure of their Project ( and all that comes with it).
They will do anything to try to save it.
The grown ups need to treat them very firmly.
After the last two years I would not believe you if you said it was Tuesday without independent corroboration, and I see ample scope for misrepresentation here, nonetheless , on the face of it, this is better news.
So why did you want us to leave in March when the UK was far from completing the process?
