Congratulations to Bohunt School of Wokingham on its first OFSTED report since its opening in 2016. It received an overall ‘good’ rating with ‘outstanding’ ratings for leadership, management, personal development and welfare. The report particularly mentioned the pupils’ close engagement with learning, great pride in their school and excellent behaviour in and out of lessons. It also praised ‘the highly aspirational culture’ and high morale of both students and staff.

I first visited Bohunt when it opened and again in 2018. I am delighted to see it go from strength to strength.

Well done to Bohunt’s headteacher, staff, students and governors for this excellent achievement.