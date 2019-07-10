“Why do so few people buy electric cars?”

The government’s enthusiasm for electric cars is well known. The whole EU has embarked on a huge top down reform of the motor industry, seeking to transform it from a range of vehicles based on modern low emission diesels and petrol vehicles to one based on new electric cars. So far in most countries including the UK customers have not been impressed by the electric cars on offer, so their market share languishes around 3-4% of the total market, with under 1% of the total stock electric. Meanwhile threats of more bans and taxes to come have put many people off buying a new conventional car at all.
There seem to be several worries that people have about electric vehicles. The first is range. Present electric cars have varied ranges from say 70 miles to perhaps 200. A modern diesel or petrol car has a reliable range of more than 400 miles or up to four times as much as the electric substitute. People are particularly worried about range on an electric car given the issues over the time it takes to charge them and access to charging points.
A petrol or diesel car does not induce range anxiety because there are so many filling stations available. You pass them on most journeys. It takes less than five minutes to fill and pay and regain full range again. In contrast it may take hours to recharge a battery car, with fast partial charges taking maybe 30 minutes once you have access to a fast charge point. If you want to do a 400 mile journey in an electric car it will take considerably longer than in a petrol or diesel which can get there on a single tank of fuel, given the need to stop off more than once to recharge the battery.
People also worry about battery life. There are manufacturers that will guarantee a battery for 60,000 miles or even for 100,000 miles, but doubts linger about the possibility that a large and expensive battery will require replacing well before the engine and vehicle are in need of replacement or major overhaul. A battery deteriorates, making it more difficult to recharge and undermining its power delivery and therefore range of the vehicle before the owner gives in and buys a new one or before the manufacturer agrees the battery needs replacement.
Some worry about the green impact of these machines. How will the state require people to dispose of or recycle the metals used in the manufacture of the battery? How much energy is used in the manufacture of the vehicle and its battery?
Some think governments will turn to taxing the electric car once more are bought, as they will miss the large revenue streams that come from VED and fuel tax on conventional vehicles. People are naturally distrustful of governments offering low tax and subsidy just to get people started.
It is true the electric car will stop all exhaust particulate emissions, which is good news. Increasingly however particulates come from tyre wear and brake pad use, not from exhaust emission given the big work done to clean up the back of a diesel. Electric cars will still generate tyre and brake particles.
How long will it be before there are electric cars that a majority of the car buying public want to buy? What will they look like and how will their specification be different from today? How much will people be willing to pay for one, as some current models are dear?
Sir John,
You highlight all of the reasons it is too soon to buy an electric vehicle.
They will not be ‘green’ because electricity needs to be generated somewhere. There must be a mileage tax of some sort to replace fuel tax and a good ‘old-fashioned’ power cut will create absolute mayhem.
When the time is right everyone will want one – but Government efforts around the globe to kickstart electric vehicle purchases is premature.
Sir John,
My apologies. This is off topic but, I believe, important.
This article on briefingsforbrexit.com dated 9th July is a must read as, if the underlying assertions apply, exit from the EU at Halloween can be achieved with no discernible change to present trading and no issues for the Irish border.
The article is “Brexit, Tariffs, and GATT’s original intent: Why a forgotten MFN exemption merits a closer look” by Dr Thomas D Grant. I urge all to read it – particularly any Remainers who continue to predict disaster.
While interesting, its academic. The EU has already said that full MFN tariffs will be applied in the event of No Deal. Everything else is a distraction and wishful thinking. Better to understand this and prepare.
And the EU’s decision as to what they think is lawful takes supremacy?
I would have thought that the well considered decisions of the WTO decades ago would at least warrant consideration. Perhaps, except, in the minds of those who believe that the EU is infallible and supreme.
It is worth knowing that if the EU persist with that line then that will be their choice, not something imposed by the WTO. Just as the creation of a hard border on the island of Ireland would be the EU’s choice, not something imposed by the WTO:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/wto-says-its-rules-would-not-force-eu-or-uk-to-erect-hard-irish-border-1.3710136
“WTO says its rules would not force EU or UK to erect hard Irish border”
A smooth transition requires the agreement of both the UK and the EU. This would be straightforward if each shared the same objectives. But they don’t. The EU is a political project. Economic considerations are important, but they are subservient. As you say preparations for ‘turbulence’ or however one wants to characterise it are essential.
Then they will be in breach of the EEA Agreement.
Understood, I also understand that the eu exports more to the UK than the other way. If the eu want to give us a net tariff income do be it .. we will be prepared.
Someone should tell him that GATT does not exist anymore, it was replaced by the WTO which adopted some of its texts. GATT was ad hoc; provisional and was never ratified in any of its members’ parliaments. The WTO and its agreements are permanent having been ratified and the agreements themselves describe how the WTO.
It would be educational to have a read of “Jumping from league one to league three”: WTO insiders’ scathing assessments of a WTO Brexit
Plus: the director general contradicts claims that “Gatt 24” would kick in to help. (Prospect magazine website.)
In its latest Annual Report, Jaguar Land Rover states that it’s battery electric power unit costs 3x the cost of its conventional internal combustion engine. It also says its latest diesel engines not only reduce NOX to negligible levels but produce less CO2 than its petrol engines. So much so, in fact, that the switch in consumer demand from diesel to petrol is threatening it’s ability to meet future fleet emission averages! This is a quite stupid situation, one that only blinkered politicians could create.
Battery electric vehicles are not ready for prime time. Battery technology is not yet good enough. The charging network is inadequate. Politicians and the public have not yet confronted, or accepted the cost of the transition to their personal finances or prospective tax revenues.
Whether electric vehicles produce more/less CO2 than diesel vehicles is very marginal, even assuming 10 year battery life: https://www.thegwpf.com/electric-vehicles-emit-more-co2-than-diesel-ones-german-study-shows/
Stranded cars that have run out of fuel will become more frequent. But getting trapped overnight in a bad winter blizzard in an electric car with a fading battery will be the real ‘killer’.
Are they really good for the environment? I won’t buy one until the dreadful human and environmental issues with cobalt mining are resolved.
Don’t forget the lithium mining … causing environmental destruction in other countries is still destruction.
They are looking into lithium extraction in Cornwall, so it could be closer to home.
The shortage of cobalt will restrict manufacturing volumes anyway.
I have owned an electric car. They are without question a pointless waste of time and money.
Their resale values are appalling (50% and less) after 2 years.
The vehicle that I owned would take 60 minutes to charge up as opposed to two minutes with a petrol vehicle. The range was less than 250 miles per charge.
They are an inconvenience. They are expensive.
My advice is simple. Ignore the idiotic, coercive nonsense pumped out by politicians and civil servants on this issue and buy a second hand conventional vehicle. They are reliable, long range and excellent resale value
Don’t allow the State to dictate your choices in life
The state encouraged us all to buy diesels and now ratted on what they told us to do at our further cost in taxation! The state always forgets to say the energy used to build, supply and scrap against it alleged green credentials. Same with wind farms they are a waste of money. Paris agreement puts jobs abroad where they use coal powered energy plants! It is not in any way saving the planet. Trump is right, they do not like him because he thinks balance sheet they think ideological crap without costs or practical implications.
Hammond is out of control with taxes, Mayhab wants to waste it on a spending spree of virtue signalling crap!
Dominic, You will know the politicians pushing (!) battery electric cars are serious when they authorise the building of one new Hinckley Nuclear power station (9 years to build) every year for the next 20 years. Until that time these politicians are just demonstrating what fools they are. As JR said: “we don’t believe you” – because the facts show they are technically ignorant.
Because the longest electrical extension lead is only 25 metres long 😁,plus the electric cars are too flaming expensive and can you not see the troubles in summer stuck in traffic in high temperatures with your air-con on running down your battery or in winter stuck in traffic overnight in freezing temperatures with your heater in full blast , it would take a shed load of AA men with jump packs to get you mobile again
Off topic
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1151344/brexit-news-nigel-farage-brexit-party-jeremy-corbyn-second-referendum-remain
The Labour Party are history up north , campaign socialist the lot of them, the Brexit party will wipe them out come the next General Election
“The Labour Party are history up north , campaign socialist the lot of them, the Brexit party will wipe them out come the next General Election”
I hope you are right! Also that Boris delivers elsewhere!
“Range anxiety” for people on electric aircraft will be even more of an issue!
Not that serious electric battery aircraft are remotely realistic with current or even quite distant technology. This as batteries are far too expensive, far too heavy, depreciate rapidly and can catch fire so dangerous too. Manufacture of synthetic aviation fuel is probably the way it will have to go – eventually.
Not that this will stop politicians and the BBC going on about the expensive gimmick ones around!
I wonder what Boris has to say to the headline :”US demands Britain and France send more troops to Syria.”(to replace the troops Trump wants to withdraw).And will parliament have a say.
Germany has already said No.
Your point about using the battery to either heat or cool your car is extremely important. We can easily predict people dying in winter because of loosing power to heating when they’re stuck in traffic. A chap called Paul Virilio has something called the ‘museum of the accident’ … the example of someone dying of hypothermia twenty miles from their home due to their electric vehicle loosing power will soon be in Virilio’s museum.
Mick – I think you missed a point – “a shed load of AA men with jump packs to get you mobile again” – – what would you jump start? – In a conventional vehicle there are two power sources, working together, the engine and the battery. The battery starts the engine, which then can recharge the battery. With an all-electric vehicle there is only one – and therein lies the problem.
Bigneil, it was a figure of speech about a jump start you couldn’t jump start a flat battery that only drives a electrical motor , the flat battery would need a charge to regenerate it, and by the way I’ve been a Motor Vehicle Technician for nearly 50years so I know what makes a motor vehicle tick 😄
Ah, I’ve just got it, I think you mean ‘champagne’ not ‘campaign’.
Re your 2nd point, I do hope so, but I still fear that tribe voting will prevail, and that they will still vote Labour, the party that then kicks them in the teeth.
A switch to electric will also require more power stations to be built with consequent increases in emissions from them.
Battery technology is currently not fit for purpose for a worldwide switch to mass market electric vehicles given the finite amount of Lithium available to be mined and it’s increasing cost. Maybe Andy‘s little 16-year-old schoolgirl has some ideas to solve this issue – she’s the expert ?
My neighbour has an electric car and when he goes on holiday he carries a small Honda generator. Says it all really.
A small generator that will be very inefficient and rather dirty. Perhaps dangerous too with the fuel or leaks in crashes.
Ian, maybe your neighbour might be better off just fitting wheels and steering to the generator.
Ian Wragg said: “he carries a small … generator” to revive his electric car. Brilliant! A self made hybrid to confound the political groupies of the Green crap.
Ian Wragg
Just like the early days of the motor car when drivers needed a petrol can because there were so few garages. All will be resolved in no time now as then.
Prehaps someone will come up with a trailler with a generator mounted on it,
so you can recharge the car on the move 😉.
There is another worry: the EU has directed there must be artificial noise put into these vehicles. Rather than suggesting the 3% of people affected by blindness be fitted with wrist bands which vibrate on the approach of a vehicle, they want us all driven mad. If the Japanese were to be in charge of making this artificial noise, it might not be too bad, because they know and care about pitching electronic noise low, and musically, not to jangle the nerves. But our young men seem impervious to horrible electronic noise, and the louder it is the better. The Japanese, for example, don’t inflict ear splitting sirens on the public, so loud and nerve racking you can’t tell the direction they are coming from, preferring instead to use polite loud hailers as the police go by: “Excuse me, but please may we pass?”
One might think the EU had learned its lesson from mass interference across the Continent when it ordained we were all to go over to diesel, despite at that time the emissions being very obviously poisonous and unpleasant. But no such luck. The worry about the batteries is a real one, on several counts, and they haven’t shown any sign of resolving it.
Which is all a pity, as I used to think how nice it would be to have electric vehicles instead. We could at least have quieter tarmac on our roads.
Truth is, they’re not really all that quiet anyway. On urban streets, where cars are most likely to come into contact with pedestrians, internal combustion engines are so unstressed, and modern sound deadening is so good, that for the most part they’re barely audible either. Most of what you hear from a car in those circumstances is tyre noise and gearbox/differential whine. Both of which are produced in identical measure by electric vehicles (true, they don’t all have a traditional gearbox, but there are gears and bearings, and they whine).
Crossing the street the other day, I stopped just short enough to avoid a Renault Zöe. I heard it coming with no difficulty at all. Now, cyclists…
Good morning
An excellent article today that covers most of the main points. But for me the most telling line was this :
I have mentioned this before. I believe that it is the moto industry itself that is pushing this and lobbying the EU to force member countries to push electric transport.
Electric cars like the Renault Twizzy are good for short journeys with single or double occupants. But we need a mix. We are also talking about personal transport and not road haulage. I suspect that this is because the road haulage companies can successfully lobby the EU. After all, they do as much pollution and road damage as cars plus, fewer cars on the road means bigger profits for them.
Interesting research being done at Warwick university on the shortcomings of inductive charging leading to shortened battery life.
I buy mid mileage second hand cars and run them until they become not worthy because of the cost of replacement parts.
However my sport takes me at weekends to all ends of England and I regularly drive to France and occasionally further, Germany, Italy, Prague, krakow. (Note to Remainers, I voted to leave but do not hate Europe!) The range and charging time of electric cars would make these a nightmare.
As an aside I am also very cynical about the green claims. Where is all the electricity coming from?
Maybe one of your boffin contributors could comment on fuel cells and the use of hydrogen. I remember Jeremy Clarkson saying he thought they would be the ultimate solution.
After a no deal Brexit, remember you will need extra paperwork to drive in Europe.
You will need a green card from your insurance company.
You will need an international drivers licence.
You will be waiting longer at Dover.
I hope you don’t want to bring things like wine back.
Andy…..thanks for your concern. It can all be sorted in minutes, and for a few pounds sterling. Next?
It will save the environment.
I’ve just got back from rock climbing and paragliding near Morzine but felt guilt (I am a true environmentalist) at having gone abroad for purely recreational reasons.
The first time in five years. I usually only fly to visit a relative in Cyprus. We should not be doing cheap travel. I find no pleasure in venturing to other places only to find lots of other British people ‘adventuring.’
You want to save the environment ? Unlike electric cars Brexit will actually be good for this.
Your recreation is another person’s business so relax. Your travel to morzine was just as defensible eg as Emma Thompson’s flight to the extinction protest or to any gathering of business and political doomsayers at a climate hysteria conference.
Green card from an insurance company is a telephone call
Intl driving license no problem either
Is the EU planning a wine embargo now?
Probably when they think about it the eu will decide these kind of sanctions are a silly waste of time and effort and will allow things to continue as now
Andy, another stupid post from you. I will be quite happy to indulge in English wines or wines from around the world. Yes, there is another world out there apart from Europe. You are all so blinkered I’m surprised you can reach for the shower gel in the mornings.
interesting reasons for wanting to stay in the E U.
Andy, what you describe is such an appalling tale of tragedy! It’s quite obviously going to be the end of civilisation as we know it.
Or perhaps not.
Andy, You don’t need an international drivers licence in the USA, so it is perfectly possible to have the same arrangement with Germany, France, etc. The insurance angle is just common sense. The other two you’ve just made up.
Duty-free? Why not?
Green card not necessarily. In any event so what? I have needed them in the past and they are a minor administrative problem, equally international driving license. Have driven all over Europe including iron curtain countries, never needed one.
As for Dover, actually I use the train but no evidence that there will be delays.
I guess you are making this up due to a lack of experience.
Scraping the barrel Andy, we are still waiting for your pro EU benefit critique.
A significant administrative hurdle even while within the Evil Empire is obtaining and paying for display permits showing a vehicle is deemed insufficiently polluting to be allowed to traverse the increasing number of low-emission type zones. Heavy fines are suffered by those who overlook this.
Gosh! How terribly inconvenient, Andy! How will you cope?
Fortunately, there are a lot of people around who actually EXPECTED not so long ago to buy a green card, obtain an international drivers (sic) licence, wait a while at a port, expected to buy wine at their own local supermarket, etc – so you can ask THEM how they coped in the old days.
(By the way – have you noticed yet that Brexit isn’t only about your convenience and your bank balance? And that ”freedom of movement” isn’t anything to do with going to Europe on holiday?)
Better wine and cheese made in the UK.
Andy
Most of us don’t want to go to Europe anyway, so that kind of torpedoes your BS.
Well lots of solutions for the long term fuel cells, artificial manufacture hydro carbon fuels, better batteries (they need to be cheaper, last longer, charge faster, be lighter, hold more energy, use less energy in production ….) Hydrogen has rather expensive storage issues and wastes about 50% of the energy producing electricity than another 50% using the electricity turning the water into hydrogen.
I hear people (usually not scientists) endlessly talking of when we get Moore’s law for batteries (or for wind turbines and solar) as we had in semiconductors.
There is almost certainly going to be no Moore’s Law for batteries. Significant improvement in battery capacity are likely to be rather slow and gradual.
The overall efficiency of hydrogen FC systems is lower than a BEV approach and although it gives very quick “recharge” the hydrogen is a problem – a hydrogen recharge station exploded a couple of weeks ago in Norway.
Hydrogen needs special measures to store and transport it. One approach I’ve seen is to use Formic Acid which is liquid at room temperature so easy to store, transport and recharge. The power system then generates hydrogen internally for it’s fuel cell.
Not an area I have investigated. But heard a small report about prices verses the distance a vehicle could travel per charge. The price of vehicles at the moment usually have some form of subsidy, so a bit distorted. But small cars £25k ish 100miles, large cars £45-60k 250miles.
I will not be interested at those prices and range,
I’m sure Boris Johnson has the answer to all these questions, and will let you know just as soon as it is advantageous (to him) to do so. We know we can trust him because he’s a very clever man, smart enough to know not to give answers people don’t want to hear. We are in good hands. Keep the faith!
Actually, Simeon, I’m waiting for a response to all these questions (and the entirely reasonable points raised by Lifelogic and Shirley below) from those enthusiastic Greenies Sir Mark Rylance, Ms Thunberg and Ms Emma Thompson.
Doubtless they will be happy to give us the benefit of their great knowledge & understanding of science and engineering. Emma will need to fly First Class of course – so as to circa doubling her C02 output. You doubtless pick up a lot of engineering and science while reading English at Newnham College.
I think you misunderstood the point I was making. The questions are certainly worthwhile and demand answers – answers the climate alarmists are unlikely to satisfactorily provide. My point is that Johnson has expressed great sympathy for these alarmists, and as such, his answers are likely to be poor. But, because virtually nothing he says has any substance, everyone can pretend he’ll give the answers they want to hear. This is the basis on which he has built his rainbow coalition, from Baker to Hancock. How sustainable this coalition is will become abundantly clear just as soon as answers are demanded of Johnson.
Simeon, Your concept of Boris avoiding controversy or offence by not [giving] answers people don’t want to hear“, is truly hilarious. The whole point of Boris is that he is for ever embroiled in controversy and always giving answers (some) people don’t like.
You cover this issue very well indeed, especially for a history graduate.
The circa £15,000 car battery is the equivalent of a £100 plastic fuel tank. It stores perhaps just 20% of the fuel of a diesel one, takes many hours to fill, leaks charge even when just standing and wastes some when charging. With further losses in the transmission from the power station.
This very expensive battery also deteriorates each year so giving it a short useful life of perhaps just 4 years. Very large amount of energy are used in mining the materials & manufacturing the batteries in the first place. The depreciation (just on the battery) can be in the region of £4K PA. Which might well be rather more than the fuel you use in your old conventional car even when 80% of this is tax!
Then we have the problem of charging stations as most people in cities tend to live in flats or have no parking. Plus we have the problem of generating all this extra electricity if everyone switched to electric we would need massive new generating capacity. Plus the battery lose some charge even while standing still (so they have a small leak).
Of course government will have to tax them as soon as they are more common as they are losing out on all the tax from fuel.
Sensible people will keep running their old car until the technology actually works efficiently. Unless they are forced to switch!
Most fools on the BBC and in government and the electric car industry call them ‘zero emission’ which is clearly a blatant lie. They can actually cause far more C02 than keeping running your old car. Where is the advertising standards authority here?
Historians are good at assimilating a lot of information and making sense of it. You will find the two subjects employers most want are history and physics. You can fill in on the merits of physics.
History (or indeed Classics) certainly seems to be far better than PPE or Lawyers I tend to find. Given the huge advances in technology it is very important to understand the impacts of these advances and the likely future advances and be numerate about what works and what does not.
We must suffer under about 10 times the number of Lawyers & Bureaucrats we should really need if the laws and legal systems were remotely sensible. They are largely parasitic on productive workers and living standards.
I read Maths, then Physics and later some Electronics & Engineering.
Don’t forget that gas heating will no longer be permitted in new houses from 2025, creating yet more increased demand for electricity. You might be forgiven for thinking that our foreign state-owned power companies have identified a rather good business opportunity.
Has not May given a nuclear contract guaranteeing eyewatering rates for the generated electricity. Plus one other thing that is forgotten, the electric cables in our streets were not designed to deliver these levels of power.
For instance, a typical house boiler is 24kW. This is the MAX power 100A company fuse that supply most houses. Plus the mains cable in the street was never designed to supply every house at maximum usage.
Another idiotic announcement from government. Gas boiler heaters are far more efficient than burning gas (to generate electricity) and then heating the house electrically. This as 50% of the energy is is wasted as hear at the power station – rather than getting nearly all of it into the house. We seem to be governed by fools, crooks, vested interests, pressure groups, lobbyist and unscientific idiots!
You can of course make electric heating more efficient using heat pumps, air or ground source. But these are expensive to fit and maintain, tend to heat slowly so often need to be left on and have other issues. They need larger and more expensive rather tepid radiators too.
Yes, Barbara, I can’t wait to see the extortionate rates for electricity once they have the monopoly. It’s a joke. How will the poor be able to heat and cook in their homes? Also, I can’t wait to see what happens when we get a storm and various places in the UK are without electricity. This sometimes happens for days. No recharging the car, no cooking, no lights and no heating. What a wonderful life we live in!! How will people get to work, school, appointments etc. It just hasn’t been thought through but then what do we expect from politicians? They look good virtue signalling so that’s the most important thing.
Barbara Castle, Gas fired power station thermal efficiency: about 60%. Modern condensing gas boiler thermal efficiency: over 80%. And the political dupes of the CAGW hoaxers think it makes sense to go for electric home heating?
The Climate Change Committee report goes for heat pumps and 75000 or 15000 extra tall offshore turbines to power them, except in the middle of winter, when gas with carbon capture will do the job.
Have they factored in police time taken up with road rage incidents over charging points ?
Typically disparaging comment from someone who, having a hard science background can unfortunately be associated in some cases with Autism spectrum disorder.
JR has an exceptional inductive capacity which in my experience is mostly what is required to understand problems and then solve them.
“Where is the advertising standards authority here?”
The ASA are a waste of time. I (and others) have filed complaints about the “Zero Emissions” claim, and they basically said it was O.K. because people would understand this meant “At the point of use”…
You just make stuff up – For a Nissan 40kWh it is more like circa £6K with an 8 year warranty for a capacity of 80%+. That was a year ago so maybe less now.
Where does your petrol, diesel and oil come from? Is it a sustainable supply at a cost everyone can afford? .. how long will that be the case.
The only way that electric cars can be practical is to have a battery exchange at the equivalent of a filling station. This, of course, assumes each car has an identical battery, and that exchanges would be of similar value. This would be ripe for fraud, ie. exchange a dud battery for a good one.
Batteries are expensive, contain dubious materials, and are a very inefficient use of power. How many additional power stations would we need if all vehicles were electric powered? Has anyone done the calculations?
Interesting point Shirley.
I foresee many new employment opportunities for fork lift truck drivers!
I heard or read somewhere that the production of an electric car battery, has the same carbon footprint as ten years of use of a diesel car. Personally, I think, when you take on board all that Sir John has said in this blog, electric cars are a con!
Lets try again.
A solution from Renault – do a Google search for “Renault Quickdrop”
This doesn’t get around the problem of battery technology being “not there yet”…or sourcing of the raw materials currently needed from third world countries.
Shirley
I don’t think electric car batteries are like the ones in traditional cars. From what I gather, they take up a large proportion of the base of the car. So, though your idea sounds good, in practise, would not be practical.
Yes they have, I think it was circa 50% more than current generating capacity. Plus huge and expensive increases to the transmission infrastuctures plus masses of more parking and charge points all over the place.
Shirley
You write an excellent post, however –
“The only way that electric cars can be practical is to have a battery exchange at the equivalent of a filling station.”
That still doesn’t make them practical. Particularly as there will almost certainly be a vendors cartel, the price of charging / cell exchange will rapidly become an absolute rip off.
The only way I see electric cars being of any practicality is if they’re gas turbine hybrids. The advantage there would be no range limitation on cell charge, and gas turbines can be run on bio fuel or hydrogen.
Of course that would mean giving us something that works, now we can’t be having that, can we.
I liked viewing Boris last night on TV. Like Trump I just love listening to him. Don’t care about listening to anyone else. They are not useful.
” What do you most like about the other candidate?” they asked him
“His ability to change his mind”
A good one!
Or claim to have changed his mind.
Why on earth is the silly Jeremy Hunt defending Sir Kim Darroch the man is clearly lacking in judgement and his position is totally untenable. Had he any judgement he would already have resigned.
Comparisons to Trump are of very limited value. Trump has demonstrated that he is willing not only to articulate ‘controversial’ policies, but also implement them. Johnson equivocates and evades, whilst Trump speaks simply and directly. He is very obviously not part of the political establishment, whereas Johnson very obviously is (more than half of Conservative MPs voted for him!). Trump infiltrated and took over an, in many ways, moribund Republican Party. Johnson is seeking to bring the same old Conservative party back from the dead – though he believes there is still life in this particular headless chicken. And Trump has much better hair.
Those electric cars will go a long way in China, Latin America, Africa, Russia, the Middle East . But still will not have got to the next recharging station nor got to the next town
Sales to sunny countries should have a solar panel built into the roof, instead of sliding glass like we used to have. Permanent recharging, although slow..ish.
Why do so few people buy electric cars?
The people have more sense than money. Unlike governments who have more (of the people’s) money than sense.
The petrol/diesel cars they are already driving are rather superior and more practical that the new electric ones being pushed at them. Plus the new electric ones cost perhaps ten times more than what they will get for the old one and they depreciate (especially the batteries) rather rapidly. Far better to sit on the fence until the technology actually works and is cost effective – the public have sensibly concluded. The wisdom of crowds perhaps or the very common stupidity of group think politicians, governments and bureaucrats.
Please tell that to Acorn !!!
He thinks civil servants in ivory towers know best.
Of course they know what is best for us. The UK has spent a fortune educating them to do exactly that for the socio-economic benefit of all of us. Including, in Huxley’s Brave New World terms; the Delta and Epsilon social classes, that you will be intimately familiar with.
LL
“Why do so few people buy electric cars?”
…….cos they’re sh*t.
Pretty much every new car will be electric within a decade – and that is because manufacturers will no longer make petrol cars. So consumers will not have a choice anyway.
The biggest issue putting people off is price. Electric cars tend to be more expensive – and most people do mot want to pay more than they have to. An important lesson for your Brexit by the way – because consumers (voters) will be extremely angry when they suddenly discover many things are costing them more.
Then there is the entirely predictable failure of the Tory government to invest in the infrastructure. Yes, we need a charging network. And no, we don’t have a very good one in swathes of the country, but this is because government has failed to make it happen.
The U.K. should look to Norway for inspiration. Nearly half of cars sold in Norway in the last year were electric – up from a quarter the year before. Norway gives tax incentives to buy electric – and drivers get extra benefits. We could do the same here too. Imagine – free parking for electric cars, no tolls, no road tax, allowances to drive in bus lanes. Stuff like that would make a huge difference.
@Andy Norway’s population is about half that of London.
Africa could be more of a challenge for EVs.
Wouldn’t fancy getting stuck out in the wilderness with a flat battery.
With a Diesel, one could carry a couple of Jerry Cans.
@Andy Norway’s population is about half the size of London’s.
Africa could be more of a challenge for EVs.
Wouldn’t fancy getting stuck out in the wilderness with a flat battery.
With a Diesel, one could carry a couple of Jerry Cans.
Norway has CO2 free hydro and there is a point in using them. We don’t.
One-way electric cars do work happens in Indianapolis in the US. For many years now most downtown streets have electric car ranks in the way London has its bike racks (Boris now ..)
A simply phone app is all it takes to make those quick short trips. The nice touch is to pick up a car in a residential street head off to the airport and virtually leave it at the entrance for the next person to take is back to town. Very convenient, very effective and very well used.
I wonder what they do about accident body damage or misuse and how they pinpoint the renter responsible?
Electric cars are not yet fit for purpose for me to purchase one, for all of the reasons you give.
Too expensive to purchase in the first place, with very rapid devaluation.
Battery technology (storage/charging/longevity/availability) not yet fit for such a purpose.
Things change quickly,100 year old business have disappeared on line in a decade .The idea of exploding fossil fuels sounds increasingly old tech but I am not convinced electric cars have cracked it yet.
The problem is the size of the batteries. The solution to cables across the pavement , range and the rest is an interchangeable battery of standard size you switch en route or at home ( International problem / international solution …..)
At the current power weight ration this is not workable and until it is I fear electric cars will be a fashion statement. That said the pressure on petrol to get leaner is good and diesel is finished.
“That said the pressure on petrol to get leaner is good and diesel is finished.”
Yay. Just at the time that mass immigration policies have forced us all to live farther from our work places and our parents to retire in dunroamin’ bungalows in remote seaside towns.
Newmania
“The idea of exploding fossil fuels”
……Hmmm.
I wonder how many politicians own electric car as their sole method of personal transport, and do not own or rely upon another conventional vehicle or chauffeur ?
Not many I would guess !
As we will now be going back to the awful old fashioned British Car industry for British people ( TR7…ugh) they will all have to go back to buying a “British Car”.
The fact that your MP will have a rusting heap of Soviet Union style junk on the drive is one of the few bright spots in the whole disaster.
Come on, Newmania. Cheer up. All together now….
”When you walk through a storm, keep your head…… ” etc
You’ll soon feel better.
Err..Rolls Bentley Aston Martin Jaguar Range Rover Land Rover McLaren Toyota Nissan Morgan Mini
To nane just a few..
Jeremy Hunt is clearly ghastly.
But did anyone else notice the incompetent and morally bankrupt guffawing blonde oaf actually bothering to answer a question last night?
No, me neither.
HS2 – no answer. Heathrow – no answer. Sir Kim Darroch – no answer. Brexit – no answer. Morality – no answer. Gay marriage in Northern Ireland (well done MPs!) – no answer.
Why will Boris not answer? Is he unable – or is he so scared that Conservatives will not like his answers that he daren’t say. I reckon Brexiteers are going to be extremely disappointed. How long until you are all describing BoJo as a traitorous Remoaner? I reckon October.
Hey. None of us want Boris but you denied us Thatcherism as the Americans were denied Reaganism and so this is what happens.
The Tory party dies or you put up a Blonde stand-up comic.
Remain or Brino will deliver communist Labour with it. Does anyone ever factor that economic impact ?
Andy…..you miss the point of what is going on. The Tories are electing a new leader. The previous was a disaster and failed at every level. The electorate needs to find a leader to ensure we leave the EU on 31st October, or earlier. Anything else is likely to ensure a resounding defeat in the next GE, which could be very soon. Boris will not be drawn on how he will do it, maybe by prorogue? Hunt is ‘good’ at undermining intent but has a wishy washy set of views, blows with the wind. He says he can negotiate, we only saw destructive division, culminating in dictatorship at the NHS. A risk having him in the cabinet.
Andy thanks to hear of your latest anxieties and concerns for the country’s future.
It must have been excruciating painful for you to experience especially if you did not know it was a media rigged event for the cameras and ratings.
Thank you for your usual constructive criticism and giving us an insight into your crystal ball sees.
Andy, How long? That depends on his actions. Because we judge people on their actions. That may be a novel concept to you. However, I would have thought that it was extremely silly – even in your universe – to still view Boris as a sound Leave politician if he actually gave us Remain. But then Remains believe 6 impossible things before breakfast anyway, so maybe in your – and Theresa May’s – universe, describing Remain as Leave is normal. Oh, wait . . . . . .
That is the most incoherent comment I have read all day! ” … extremely silly – even in your universe – to still view Boris as a sound Leave politician …” WTF!!!???
Er… Electric cars? That’s today’s topic.
Andy
Welcome back. I presume that your mother is now satisfied with the state of your bedroom after you were told to clean it yesterday.
We all missed your unique wisdom and insight from your teenage perspective.
Andy has already told us he is not talking to his mother-and doesn’t care that she might no longer be able to get her medicines “because of Brexit” because she voted for Brexit!
And if you’re wrong, Andy? Can we expect you to appear here on 1 November, contrite, but whimpering inconsolably?
Hell no. I am enjoying the implosion of the Tory party. You are leading the country to civil war and I am will be fighting on the good side.
Crackpot
“HS2 – no answer. Heathrow – no answer. Sir Kim Darroch – no answer. Brexit – no answer. Morality – no answer. Gay marriage in Northern Ireland (well done MPs!) – no answer”
He did answer every one of those.
“How long will it be before there are electric cars that a majority of the car buying public want to buy?” – well after 2040, so suggests BP in its 2019 Energy Outlook as it says by then only 15 per cent. of motor cars will be electric-powered.
The continuing geopolitical interest in fossil-fuel bearing regions confirms that.The scramble for the Arctic.The regime change attempts in Venezuela and Iran who just happen to have huge reserves,etc!
Particulates amuses me. My diesel Audi unless it gets a good run its particulate filter clogs up. So, on this long run where are the particulates going?
With electric cars, they start form a base of being very, very heavy. This weight impacts on tyre wear and requires heavier duty breaking. Both emitting more dust and particulates than a standard car, so in turn add significantly to poor air quality.
Which-ever way you shake it battery power cars are about feeding political egos, being seen to do something, feed industrial and environment lobby groups. Absolutely nothing about solving a BIG problem.
The World is lacking proper Political leadership and direction. We live in a society of me-to social media sound bites that have nothing to do with anything.
The particles of soot are being caught, and then burned off, by putting extra diesel into the exhaust to raise the temperature of the filter.
“My diesel Audi unless it gets a good run its particulate filter clogs up. So, on this long run where are the particulates going?”
Put this into any internet search engine that isn’t Goolag: “How does a DPF work?” Then light the touch paper, stand back and see what happens.
“It’s amazin’!” — Brian Cox
They get incinerated.
And as matter can’t be created or destroyed in this universe – what is the end result of incinerating?
CO2, Nox? Unlikely to be H2O or just Oxygen…
Passive regeneration occurs when the car is running at speed on long motorway journeys which allows the exhaust temperature to increase to a higher level and cleanly burn off the excess soot in the filter.
Active regeneration means extra fuel is injected automatically, as part of the vehicle’s ECU, when a filter reaches a predetermined limit (normally about 45%) to raise the temperature of the exhaust and burn off the stored soot.
The E U forcing us to make and buy electric cars. Yet another reason to leave this ridiculous, bureaucratic, organization.
cynic
The EU forcing us to make and buy electric cars? Really? How are they doing that?
MH
They’re able to do it because they have their traitors in our establishment.
Electric vehicle sales are growing rapidly in some countries. EG 50% of new car sales in Norway last year and 1 million + sold in China.
No one is forced to buy an electric car and it just gives consumers more choice, something I thought Conservatives and other free marketeers were in favour of.
Don’t force us out of petrol cars when you are closing down power stations and the practical alternatives are unavailable.
Steady, yes, fine if you can afford one. Not much choice if you can’t. As usual the wealthy take advantage of the subsidies and the free charging points around various towns while the poor make do and worry about how they are going to comply with this garbage.
“No one is forced to buy an electric car”
Just give them time!
Steadyeddie, “No one is forced to buy …”?? Well what do you call the arbitrary cut off date of 2040 other than “forced”? Battery electric cars are not a “free market” precisely because they’re being artificially imposed for political reasons. If they were sensible (like LED lights) they wouldn’t need that favouritism from politicians. The imposition is also dishonest – the cost is high and the environmental benefit is dubious to say the least, but mentioning that is verboten by the green establishment.
Apparently, in Norway, 25% VAT will be slapped on EVs from next year. So they are buying before the deadline, hence the huge increase in EV sales there.
steady…..considering China pop @ around 1.4bn, electric car sales of 1m is not so big. The numbers of wealthy people who can buy a car just for show, not for realistic use is way above how Western societies value material items.
Changing my Civic this autumn. Going for a sports model. At 74 may be my last new vehicle purchase so I intend to enjoy
Electric cars suffer from all the problems you mention and more but how exactly do they stop particulate emissions? The electricity has to be generated by fossil fuel power stations (because in reality wind farms are just a way to transfer money to cronies not generate power) then transmitted along long power lines. All you’re doing is moving the emissions not stopping them. The whole premise is a fraud. The ridiculous call to lower CO2 (which gives life to everything) by driving expensive, polluting, inefficient battery cars is simply another way to milk the climate change fraud and make it more difficult for people to travel around.
Build cars that last a million miles if you want to be eco friendly but of course that would decimate manufacturers profits so less payoffs to politicians.
Sir John,
Electric motors in cars is possibly the future, but not battery powered. Hydrogen power through the use of fuel cells will provide both the range and refuelling times required for modern travel. The government should invest in providing hydrogen at fuel stations. Solar powered hydrogen fuel pumps can create their own hydrogen from water, and, of course, a by-product of nuclear power is also hydrogen production.
The other effect of providing hydrogen refuelling at fuel stations is that almost all modern petrol fuelled internal combustion engined vehicles can be converted to run on hydrogen thus removing some 50% of the current car pollution problem
The military and the emergency services will presumably be exempt from
ongoing plans for the electrification of vehicles? Also, will the UK be able to
meet the energy demands in line with current policy on the forms of supply that
must, and must not, be used? Quite an achievement for a Parliament that has
yet to calm its nerves on the subject of delivering Brexit.
Kevin
“The military and the emergency services will presumably be exempt from
ongoing plans for the electrification of vehicles?”
Oh yeah they’re exempt, as are HGV’s. Battery power is only for us, and those stupid enough to buy battery cars will bugger everything up for the rest of us.
The idea, of course, is not to deliver us personal transport at all. Electric will never be affordable or practical.
They want us going to bicycles, rice and beans as in many other communist nation… because Acorn’s civil servants know what’s best for us.
People are not buying electric cars because they don’t meet their needs and no one trusts the Governemnt not to massively tax them once the subsidies have tricked them in.
What on earth is the point of an electric car?
Not saving the planet (if you believe that scam anyway). The power still comes from a power station, just because you cannot see the exhaust doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
It’s a subsidised form of a second car, for rich families that already have at least one real car, which works in the winter, with full demist. And can be refueled/recharged without an overnight stay.
In other words, buying an electric car is tax avoidance. Should make the Guardianistas scream.
Tim the Coder
“What on earth is the point of an electric car?”
1) Obscene profit for manufacturers.
2) Spoil your fun.
3) Stop you from going too far.
4) Limit your freedoms.
5) Rip you off if you want to go anywhere.
6) Predetermine when your purchase becomes worthless, i.e. no one can repair a clapped out battery.
7) Make you have a car that completely lacks heart and soul.
8) Remotely immobilise your vehicle when you don’t comply, or haven’t paid your extortion fees. – fits in well with the concept of road privatisation.
Plus many more reasons why these things represent a nasty glimpse into the pre planned orwellian future.
If they were genuine about climate matters, they’d have gone for hydrogen, whether piston engine ‘as is’, or gas turbine – electric hybrid.
All it takes is enough judas lambs buying the things, and we’re all stuffed.
My contribution to the environment is to leave the car on the drive and cycle to work. I know for a fact that the queues of traffic going past our house every day have similarly short journeys to make. One person per car, and most aren’t tradesmen needing to carry their tools and materials.
The problem to be dealt with isn’t electric technology but people’s laziness.
I recently read a report from the Engineering Dept at Oxford University that switching off the engine at traffic lights may increase emissions as the Catalytic Converter becomes inefficient as it cools, and that the restarting of the engine causes pollutants to be released until it’s back up to temperature again. Drivers negotiating the centre of Twyford (Berks) may like to consider this as the Council have put up signs telling them to switch off while waiting for the lights to change.
I suspect the problems of range and re-charging time will take care of themselves once we have self-driving cars which we could summon on our telephones.
I think the govt would be best advised to leapfrog straight to self-drive cars rather spending too much taxpayer money on subsidising the human-driven electric vehicle which may be redundant within a few years
It is NOT true that the electric car will mean less Co2 is created……
The components going into batteries, the production itself and other aspects of batteries already null out any good effects of electric cars… but the government is so convinced they have to change the world to electric by 2050, they ignore everything else, especially the facts.
My council recently sent out a survey on this same subject, as clearly all councils will be forced to waste £millions while trying to solve an unsolvable alleged problem.
May will not just be remembered for Brexit and surrender to the EU, but for all the inane UN treaties signed, as well as this effort to make motoring mobility an impossible dream … or should that be NIGHTMARE
Or claiming to have changed his mind in the Theresa May mode!
Why on earth is the silly Jeremy Hunt defending Sir Kim Darroch the man is clearly lacking in judgement and his position is totally untenable. Had he any judgement he would already have resigned.
Lifelogic
Darroch has resigned.
So there you have it……Hunt, defender of idiots. Just what we need.
Another idiotic announcement from government. Gas boiler heaters are far more efficient than burning gas (to generate electricity) and then heating the house electrically. This as 50% of the energy is is wasted as hear at the power station – rather than getting nearly all of it into the house. We seem to be governed by fools, crooks, vested interests, pressure groups, lobbyist and unscientific idiots!
Conversations about vehicles and emissions tend to miss out lean burn. The quick fix catalytic converter set us back 20 years as the manufacturers had to transfer lean burn RnD into compensating the downsides of fitting CATs and meeting tighter regs. So here we are https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/industry/mazda-claims-30-economy-boost-breakthrough-skyactiv-x-tech. Other car makers onboard also. Lean burn petrol could be a serious stop gap until electric has really been sorted in 30 years time.
Oh, and don’t expect some magical improvement in batteries. They are already around 2/3 as good as physics permits. Marginal gains at best.
So, a whole new type of physics to make a useful battery, and a new source of power stations to charge them.
And no one buys these unicorns? Why ever not?
Any Governement that actually tries to ban hydrocarbon fuel cars will not last the week. And millions of people will become part-time self-employed tradesmen, requiring a ‘van’ for business purposes. Sort of 2 cabin ute style.
Some reports in the USA suggest that sales have plateau with only the rich, eco and famous buying them.
In the UK you have to be rich, own a house with garage or off road parking….most people live in a terraced property or flats and therefore can’t recharge at home
But my main concern is social engineering and that government is once again dictating how we should live.
The BEIS select committee reports declare that air pollution and carbon emission are down…..so why are we giving the car manufactures tax incentives and making policy due to pressure from eco lobbyists
If electric cars are so good people will buy them, let market forces apply
Batteries are the problem. When technology has advanced so that, for example, a car can be run by a solar panel on the roof – then electric vehicles will be a little more interesting.
Norway does have benefit of lots of hydro power generated electricity.
And exports lots of hydrocarbons!
I was in Norway recently, and was driven in an electric car.
The owner told me she had a petrol car for when she needed to visit her cabin in the mountains, as the electric was not feasible for that!
Green!
Current sales have been bought by the Government. Those of us buying cars are in fact paying also for people’s car purchases. If the market dictated the sales of electric cars then they would have to compete with conventionally fuel cars. As the cost fuel rose the differential would drop and cause electric car sales to rise. But we are no where near running out of fossil fuel. You are so right that tyre and brake particles are the main contributors to pollution. I recently spoke with a representative of Honda who said that Honda are not yet convinced that the internal combustion cars has had its day. Electric cars are currently are a political decision.
I think you have summarized the issues well Sir J.
If you had completed the circle by analyzing the issue of where all this electricity is to come from then it would have been perfect…
In the past new technologies have been taken up by people when there was a tangible advantage in doing so. As others here have already pointed out, this electric car push by the EU will be a tangible disadvantage.
By the way, I look forward to reading from the electric car proponents exactly how an electric car will fare in sparsely populated regions of the world where a couple of hundred miles may already separate petrol filling stations.
JR
I am sure similar articles were written about the advent of the motor car.
I calculate it will take a wind farm the size of pre-1973 Yorkshire to power the cars. You can probably double this area to power all the commercial vehicles as well. Much of the north sea will be full of wind turbines.
Every suburban street will need a charging point for every property and probably more besides.
Where is the huge-scale preparation needed for all this happening? I would say put the Climate Extinction crew in charge of it, they can hardly be more incompetent than the current lot, and it would be a good lesson for them.
Nowhere to plug it in! I do not have a fast recharge outlet at my home, neither do households whose cars are in allocated parking spaces remote from any power supply. We all envisage extension leads across pavements and down roads to a car, again only domestic grade power. Buying an electric car without having first upgraded this infrastrucure is putting the cart before the horse.
Nice idea but where do we plug them all in?
I would have thought the simple answer was price. Most electric cars are bought new and the second hand market for them is limited and expensive. The cheapest second-hand electric car I could find was a small two-door at £7000.
Meanwhile someone looking for a starter car can find a standard petrol car at under £1000 second-hand, or spend a bit more and get a good family car with decent mileage from a reliable dealer for well under £5000.
The idea of the subsidy is so those that can afford a new car get funded by those that can’t. Second hand values are when the bottom falls out so there is no trickle down
BMW Mini electric just been reported to be coming onto the market with a price tag.of £24.4k after subsidies. Why the subsidies? Take away the
subsidies and even less vehicles would have been sold. Who is really paying for these subsidies? Who is benifitting from them? One thing is for certain it will not be the British tax payer. Why o why does anything to do with renewable, climate change and saving the environment have to be subsidised? It either works and stands on it own merit or it doesn’t, if that is the case don’t manufacture or market it.
The national grid has nowhere near the capacity to cope if all car drivers wanted to charge their car every night. Not just a little bit short, but factors of thousands short.
I wish politicians had a basic grasp of science.
About 50% short
Iain I don’t think this is correct. There is a lot of underused capacity at night. That is not to say there is no concern about capacity, as I said you need a wind farm the size of Yorkshire, but not by a factor of thousands.
Whilst waiting for my diesel car to emerge from the workshop after its service, I wandered around the showroom and found the latest all-electric Jaguar. It costs £61k (less the gov green refund of £3.5k) and boasts a range of 290 miles under ideal conditions. I looked inside and noted that the battery was fully charged and available range was but 201 miles. And that’s in the showroom! OK, it would suit someone with a notional commute distance of 50-60 miles each way each day but the practical for a trip, say, from Oxford to Inverness in a single day in Winter with lights and heating going on….
Saying that electric cars produce less CO2 is an invalid argument. You simply move the pollution up the line to the power generating points.
It’s as invalid as companies claiming they only use green energy. It’s just not true. They might do a bilateral deal with the generator, but the electric still gets fed into the national grid and divided up indiscriminately from the overall power generated.
And don’t start me on offsetting emissions by trading them with less polluting countries. That has no effect whatsoever on the global total.
It’s all a massive green con trick…
Most of the push towards electric cars comes from individuals, organizations, and public bodies who mostly live and work in London. These people have no need of cars because they have the tube, a good bus service, and taxis. They don’t know how the rest of us live and get around. Electric cars are hopeless! The only remotely possible alternative to petrol and diesel, is hydrogen.
I have been told that the cost of replacing a top end battery is £25,000 (yes, twenty-five thousand pounds). Batteries have a warranty of between 5 and 7 years. That really needs upping to 10 years for buyers to take the risk.
A friend of mine, a pensioner, recently bought an electric car and is very pleased with it. He lives in Ashtead, a London satellite town, and his journeys are rarely more than 50 miles. I suppose that he will be a typical electric car buyer in future.
I still think that the market will be dominated by diesel/electric hybrids. These will use the electric mode in cities and towns and the diesel mode for long, inter-urban journeys. They can be rolled out gradually so charging points can be installed incrementally. There is no need for scrappage schemes; why waste taxpayers’ money.
Indeed and some understanding of business, economics, logic, human nature, the real world might help too.
Two places I know pretty well, Reading 162,700 inhabitants within the council limits, 66 plug-points when all considered. A smallish village 30 km north of Montpellier, 4,800 inhabitants in the last census in 2015 (maybe 5,000 now), 6 plug-points.
Draw your own conclusions.
@Andy Norway’s population is about half the size of London’s.
Africa could be more of a challenge for EVs.
Wouldn’t fancy getting stuck out in the wilderness with a flat battery.
With a Diesel, one could carry a couple of Jerry Cans.
When I changed last year went for diesel again, had a Highbred on loan for two weeks a couple of years ago only got 46 to the gallon. I will look again in two years.