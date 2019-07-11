Clamping down on animal cruelty

I participated in the debate on the Animal Cruelty (Sentencing) Bill yesterday.
Several constituents contacted me to support it. I intended to, as I have long thought we need to do more to protect animals in our care and to punish those who think cruel abuse of animals is acceptable. We were told some harrowing stories of what cruel people have done to dogs in their care, deliberately injuring them for the warped amusement of the owner.
The Bill reinforces the Animal Welfare Act of 2006 giving the courts the right to impose a prison sentence of up to one year for a summary conviction and up to five years for a conviction on indictment. The aim is to provide a stronger deterrent to those thinking of being cruel to animals, and a more appropriate punishment to those who do serious and sustained harm to an animal.
35 Comments
The law isn’t strong enough even after such changes.
I have a dog. It is part of our family, akin to another child. I would lay down my life for my dog as I would my children and my wife. That may sound extreme but for those that don’t understand the beauty of a pet will never appreciate the importance of them to their owners
Thanks for your efforts on this most important and under-reported issue
Often misunderstood when dogs are stolen and recorded and treated simply as property. This crime is on the increase.
Sorry but in case you haven’t noticed…..dogs are property. Sorry if this is a shock
Let’s start with government approved cruelty, ie. non-stun slaughter. Millions of animals are killed this way in the UK (over 1m each day), and the numbers are increasing, not decreasing.
The Halal stun is not a full stun and is proven to merely paralyse the animal without rendering it unconscious, similar to being tasered.
Until the government legislates against this (as other EU countries have done, so it IS possible under EU law), then it’s just lip service, isn’t it!
Shirley no chance of HM Gov doing that I am afraid.
“The Government encourages the highest standards of welfare at slaughter but respects the rights of Jewish and Muslim people to eat meat prepared according to their religion.” is their official response to one of the many petitions lodged to support your proposal.
So why not restrict the sale of such meat to those who follow those religions? It’s becoming the dominant method of producing meat, for all citizens. Why do the government not respect the right of others to eat meat prepared in a humane way and allow us to comply with the law of the land?
Labelling would be a good start, but there have been many petitions requesting this, all rejected by the Commons.
It’s disgusting. Standards drop where political correctness rules.(words left out ed) I am not convinced that normal slaughter is always done without animals suffering. When we leave the EU we should allow the small local abattoirs to operate, possibly with a mobile unit on a trailer. And what about the cattle that are transported in trucks from Eire to Spain in all weather via the UK.
Roger Scruton talked on the wireless once about the EU having outlawed our little local abattoirs (by insisting on a highly paid vet at each) and thus greatly increased the suffering and risk of infection. Of course in Spain it only takes a year to train a vet so it is much cheaper.
To paraphrase our great leader ( who hasn’t gone yet ) Theresa May.
Many British animals benefit greatly from sharia law.
Hear hear Shirley. It is disgusting.
Indeed the UK government would not dare to address or attack irrational belief systems and religious beliefs. Such beliefs are far safer than rational ones.
They are even keen to create new religions like the climate alarmist religion. The NHS is the envy of the world religion. There are votes to be won n these areas.
Hunt even went on about the five years in charge of the appalling NHS. Is he proud of his gross failure to do anything to sold out the appalling NHS and the endless deaths thus caused over this period still continuing? He must be mad to even mention it.
Excellent piece by A Heath today.
Wanted: an economic revolution to halt Britain’s slide towards recession
In his first 100 days, Boris should launch his very own Big Bang by slashing taxes to boost growth.
He should indeed he has to be bold but will the essentially socialist and remain Conservative Party MPs actually let him?
And we also have the right to not eat that same meat, but are forced to because no-one will label the wretched stuff correctly. I am now being pushed towards vegetarianism in some food outlets because I can’t be sure how the animal has been killed, etc. The only safe stuff is pork and fish, it seems. The whole of the British population is being forced down down the Muslim/Jewish food route. (words left out ed) Religious food needs should never ever override animal welfare.
I do not agree with halal slaughter so I check the provenance of my meat carefully. I believe all halal meat should be very clearly labelled so the public can make an informed choice.
If in doubt I buy organic as, as I understand it, they do not give organic status to animals killed via the halal method?
Sorry Sally but halal and kosher meat can be classed as organic if it meets all other conditions
https www (dot) foodnavigator(dot) com (slash) Article (slash) 2018 (slash) 09 (slash) 26 (slash) Halal-and-kosher-meat-can-be-labelled-organic-ECJ
I’m sure that if mobile slaughterhouses were widely this would allow for the production of non-halal more easily. There would be a huge market for meat products labelled as such.
Sally
Having been involved in the meat trade, I can tell you that slaughter must be carried out at an approved Slaughterhouse. Farmers are not allowed to slaughter. This is what went wrong.
Your best bet where labelling is concerned is to check the packaging for ‘Kosha’ status…..if it is, then it’s been slaughtered (that way ed).
As far as I’m aware packaging doesn’t necessarily have to say ‘Halal’ but if it says Kosha you should take that as definite.
The halal symbol is tiny and almost invisible as well as in arabic. You will almost certainly miss it.
Absolutely
The activities in slaughter houses should not be overlooked while doing more.
Yes I would go along with all you say. It is the same mindset that is cruel to children and vulnerable adults. The perpetrators have no place in a civilised society and my legal sanctions against such law breakers would be much harsher than proposed.
I have often wondered if those accused or convicted of animal cruelty have the propensity to be cruel to any helpless being. It’d be interesting to know how many have ‘previous’ for assault.
If the governments of the day feel they must respect slaughter of animals to respect “the rights of the Jewish and Muslim people”, this possibly, can only be made acceptable to the rest of the country, as long as it contains one proviso. It must be labelled as such. The rest of the people of this country must also be given the same right to decide if they want to eat this meat, or not.
Why must schools and other public institutes feel obliged to conform to the suit the sensibilities of a minority and not give the majority the same rights?
Why do the governments of the day keep pandering to minorities and increasingly refuse to respect the rights of the majority?
This is yet another facet of why trust in the ‘establishment’ political parties is diminishing.
Good point about school meals.
Children should protest about being only supplied meat from animals that haven’t been killed humanely
This is an area society should police, not government. Competition should dictate farming welfare if the food is tastier when treated better then good treatment will prevail. Treatment of pets can be policed by neighbourhoods.
My taxes should be used more productively
I heartily agree with the protection of defenceless, trusting animals in domestic care. However, I hope that the law is framed in such a way as to allow for medical experimentation on laboratory animals and scrupulously avoids criminalising necessary scientific procedure. It is regrettable, of course, that any creature should be subjected to suffering but in causes such as the cure of cancer or dementia or any of these scourges, it would seem to be required for the foreseeable future.
Percy
“I hope that the law is framed in such a way as to allow for medical experimentation on laboratory animals”
There is no need for these experiments. The reason why it still goes on is largely because research companies won’t exchange data with each other, share value is more important than humanity, you see. (and not forgetting the big fat final salary pensions of the researchers)
Some facts and figures on animal testing:
https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&ved=2ahUKEwibvK-t6KzjAhVnQkEAHQCDCakQFjAAegQIARAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crueltyfreeinternational.org%2Fwhy-we-do-it%2Ffacts-and-figures-animal-testing&usg=AOvVaw0Tf6bVvgGascbaiiEBOUyx
Extract:
UK animal experiments
According to the latest Government figures (for 2017), a total of 3.79 million experiments were completed in Great Britain during 2017.
Of these, 1.90 million (50%) related to the creation or breeding of genetically altered animals who were not used in further experiments.
The remaining 1.86 million (50%) were other experiments on animals, which included 600,000 animals (32%) that were subjected to experiments that even the researchers considered had caused them moderate or severe suffering.
…..
Only 13% of experiments were ones that were required by regulators
The topic of cruelty reminds me that this past weekend saw the execution
of Thomas More, in 1535. One of the worst “stitch-ups” in legal history, it was
made possible by the passing of a rule that was itself a stitch-up, so the court
might be able to “prove” that Thomas “broke the law”. A manifest injustice,
yet, “This is England!”, goes the saying in Robert Bolt’s play. It surely is.
I simply do not understand why anyone thinks that cruelty to animals is acceptable.Anyone who condones these activities are not fit to be human animals themselves.
So will ritual slaughter be banned?
And fireworks?
And laboratory experiments?
No? I thought not.
And in fact without real police and a proper animal welfare force nothing will continue to be done about cutting off fighting dogs’ears etc.
I doubt if it would be “sensitive” to police that.
I hesitate before raising the EU, but it was the EU that banned slaughter of individual animals on small farms. It used to be possible for an animal to be humanely killed by a bolt gun shot to the brain in a field in the farm it knew without the trauma of transport and stench of death in a slaughter house.
Ignoramus
Extremely good point.
And many local ( less distance, less stress) slaughterhouses were shut down.
As always EU handing over profit, via expensive regulations, to big business.
Animal welfare last thing on their minds.
Still I think they now want us to eat worms or something cos farm animals produce too much methane ( utter rot).
So there soon will be no animals anyway.
JR
May I suggest if you find our response to animal cruelty too frank, then perhaps you shouldn’t have opened such a discussion.
Deleting our responses on this particular subject won’t do you any favours. Most decent people find animal cruelty abhorrent.
Reply Yes, many of us find animal cruelty abhorrent. The piece is about legislation we approved this week to strengthen penalties for people who wound and kill dogs and cats in cruel ways. It is not about approved means of legally killing farm animals for meat. The legislation will not apply to that.
This is simply not an important topic for a conservative government to be engaged in. I don’t want to see more rules and regulations strangling my country. This is so low down the list of things I want the government to engaging in. I rather, we look to lower corporate income tax to zero than this. What a waste of time.
Reply It is important. We did not add any regulations, but beefed up penalties for cruelty that is already illegal
Andy, Newmania, Margaret Howard
Any thoughts on this? You know the EU approved transport of live animals for slaughter, Fois Gras, the “sports” of cow stabbing and Spanish pony wrestling etc and the effective banning of small humane abattoirs .
I guess using your logic you are supporters of all these practices