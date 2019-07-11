What do we need from a new Ambassador to the USA?

The outgoing Ambassador was right to resign. His position was undermined by the leaker, who needs to be identified. He could no longer perform his role, as the President took his criticisms personally. The next Ambassador must be capable of good analysis in private communications, expressed in moderate and professional language, and be a great advocate of the United Kingdom. He or she will need to rebuild trust and regular exchanges with the Administration after this most unfortunate rupture. We need someone who likes the USA and respects the democratic decision of US voters.
The new appointee should be expected to regain access to senior officials and the President and to reassure them that the UK respects the Administration in office and wishes to work with them, whilst of course reserving the right of a trusted friend and ally to give unpopular advice in private and to disagree in public about policy where our interests as countries diverge. The first report back home should explain the successes and aims of the White House as they set them out, and to remind us that we can learn from their economic progress. The US is growing considerably faster than the UK or the EU. It is enjoying considerable success in creating many new jobs and getting real wages up. The President’s tax cuts have made people better off, promoted more investment in the USA and helped establish more and better paid employment. The President, unlike his predecessors has kept them and us out of difficult Middle Eastern wars. More background to US achievement would be helpful and provide essential political context to the long run up to the next Presidential election, which Mr Trump is in a good position currently to win.
Of course the Ambassador should also inform London of the Democrat critique of the Presidency to provide balance. Instead of siding with the Opposition the analysis should evaluate chances or probabilities of the Democrats finding a candidate for the Presidency who might be able to win, and in the meantime assessing what the Democrats in the House of Representatives can achieve on issues where the Congress has a say.
The diplomatic memo should not be cheer leading for the President’s critics, giving a false sense of their chances of gaining control. Nor should it be propaganda for Mr Trump, whose policies should be reported and scrutinised professionally. The new UK representative needs to be proud of the UK and our decision to leave the EU, and alert to the many opportunities Brexit offers for the US relationship, not just in our minds but in the mind of the President.
You set tough criteria in your opening paragraph such that filling the vacancy will not be so easy. An opportunity to appoint from outside of the Diplomatic Service though perhaps?
(Clearly, we do not wish for some Common Purpose quisling appointed by T. May. That must be prevented.)
I’m pretty sure that the whole FO is comprised of Common Purpose Maylings. A whole new attitude must be cultivated separately from the FO which will otherwise contaminate it.
I voted for us to stop being vassals of the E.U.
I certainly did not vote for us to become vassals of the U.S and start kowtowing to the yanks as our future P.M appears to be doing.
What an odd comment. History shows that being a close ally of the US has reaped considerable benefits for the UK. Getting closer to the US in a post EU future doesn’t mean we have the US make our laws, take our money, have access to our fishing grounds or have to accept unlimited US immigration
I hope the next Ambassador will be the choice of the next Prime Minister, not the Present incumbent.
I also hope the next Ambassador really does believe in Brexit and the possible trade opportunities it offers with the USA, and will work towards a sensible agreement, whilst standing up for and putting the case in the Uk’s interest.
May should not be appointing the next ambassador. It was foolish to leave a failed Prime Minister in post for so long after the resignation was agreed.
Now we have the ridiculous situation where we have a diplomat who can no longer perform the role for which he was appointed. The ambassador and the leaker are the cause of the problem. However, opportunists, aided by the media, want to switch the story so that it is all the fault of Boris Johnson. It is a daft and transparent ‘my country right or wrong’ campaign.
The next appointment needs to be a skilful and careful diplomat who does not upset the host country while promoting the interests of Britain,
The ambassador is not the problem. His job is to tell it as he sees it.
The leaker – a Brexiteer – is the problem. I hope he or she is quaking.
Reply No reason to suppose it is a Brexiteer. Brexiteers want us to have good relations with the USA,not to disrupt them
No reason at all to assume it was a Brexiteer. If it was it one they were totally misguided. Without the leak he could just have retired later in the year and US relations would be better.
So as to be replaced by someone more suitable & chosen after Boris becomes PM.
We certainly do not want EU Appeaser May having anything to do with the next choice.
Reply to Reply: You don’t speak for all of us. I didn’t vote to leave the EU, just to bend over and take it from the US.
Agree. Still beyond me that it’s thrown at the door of Boris, why not Jeremy? Boris and Brexit getting blamed for any negative just now, ridiculous. And also the sitting PM should be removed urgently as there is no knowing what harm she is hatching to stop Brexit and stop Boris from succession.
It makes sense that the embassy be left in the care of the Deputy Head of Mission as Charge for several months to allow tempers to cool and to permit selection from a wider pool of candidates. As a former Foreign Secretary, Boris will know many of them personally. As he has stated, there are people to be found in the FCO who do believe in the Brexit project.
The new ambassador should also respect the democratic decision of UK voters to leave the UK. This is not always obvious in the behaviour of some senior officials in the civil service many of whom are reportedly strong europhiled, including the one who has just resigned.
Perhaps – to help you identify Europhiles – we should all wear armbands with the EU flag on them.
No need for an armband Andy, you writings are quite sufficient to identify your thinking.
Arrant nonsense. Our outgoing ambassador did all these things, but was undermined by partial and selectively edited leaking of his frank advice. We need to focus on who has leaked in order to weaken our country. We know the “journalist” involved, Ms Oakeshott, is very close to people like (named Brexiteers ed) and other extremist Brexiters (she is in effect their mouthpiece), so let’s get investigating.
Reply I doubt these Brexiteers are on the circulation list for these secret documents!
Farage was a banker and a family man. He’s not an extremist. Such language is typical of the pathetic mindset of what we are now confronted with
Anti-Semitism is extremist not a desire for a sovereign, independent United Kingdom. Comprende?
Exactly.
Indeed they are not. So we are looking for someone who is on the circulation list, but has close political ties with Farage and Banks. That means some, but not all, of the current Cabinet
Reply No, we are looking for who actually leaked the memo who might have done so for opposite reasons to the ones you think likely.
John
Agree with your reply, we are probably looking for someone who wants to disrupt any possible trade talks between us and the USA, thus making moving Brexit forward to a brighter future a more difficult and lengthy process.
Just like may Past and present Mp’s, Past Cabinet Ministers, Past Prime Ministers and present Party leaders who having been briefing against our UK interests to Mr Barnier direct so he can make it more difficult for us to get a sensible agreement, with him knowing that that policy will be supported by some in our own Parliament.
Utterly shameful behaviour.
Can you please get off you knees? Doing a deal only with the US has no bearing on whether that future is brighter than today. That future depends on a number of actions, one of which is getting a deal with the EU as well, whether you like it or not.
Reply to reply: Indeed. Scorched earth.
Agree your reply. Involving the Brexit Party is a bridge too far.
Oakshot has issued a solicitors letter threatening to sue the Guardian for errant nonsense like you imply RD, suggest you are mindful of what you write.
Brexit party already successful in suing SNP MP for smears as well.
The ambassador’s words are there for all to see. He suggested that Trump had stopped the military for hitting Iran in retaliation for downing an unmanned drone because of electoral reasons. Trump had said that killing people was not proportionate and wisely chose to use cyber attacks or non-lethal retaliation. Trump should ask for an apology or sue him personally, and the UK taxpayer should not pay.
On the radio this morning there was the usual gurgling from the swamp. Some ex-civil servant in a cushy quango was so horrified about the treatment of her Trump bashing hero and suggested that he should be enobled. Sir I-Hate-Trump and Brexit Duncan of the We Hate Trump and Brexit Foreign Office was bashing Boris for not wanting to screw up the relations between our biggest ally. And the bitter old bat in no 10 was showing her true colours. Can’t some MPs get together and tell her she won’t be be put in the House of Quislings if she doesn’t keep sabotaging the incoming leader?
I also think that the leak, one of a number over the years, is an indication that our own civil service administration is not fit for purpose. It does show the signs of being an inept, incompetent and dysfunctional organisation to allow this to happen. Maybe the heads that tumble should be higher in the civil service tree.
Speaking of ”arrant nonsense” – how on earth can this debacle possibly be in the interests of Brexiteers? Such muddled thinking is typical of remains, I would say.
‘Let’s find anything, no matter what, that we can wrap around a brick and use it to throw at Brexit.’
To suggest that (non government Brexiteers ed) are culpable is outrageous.
Farage had moved on, proving that he has no interest in power, only justice and an independent, sovereign Britain. To call him ‘extremist’, ‘far right’ etc shows the desperation of remoaners who have no logical argument to put forward.
All we hear is Project Fear and disparaging assertions. Their only attempt at an argument is to claim rather feebly that there will be economic damage, without ever saying exactly how that will come about.
You won’t change anyone’s mind with that, you will only rabble-rouse those who already agree with you, those with the same visceral attachment to the EU.
I doubt the leaker was a pro-leaver.
It appears nothing was done about similar leaks in November 2016 when the euphilics probably believed they could defuse brexit so the key thing here is timing.
Consider the outcome, the current ambassador has broken the relationship with Washington perhaps stoking some anti-UK moves ahead of any serious discussions over trade. Boris is immediately blamed for the ambassador having to resign yet helpfully this will happen while Hunt is FO and May is still PM which wouldn’t have been the case if Darroch had retired as planned at the end of this year.
Except, Boris kept schtum and did not leap to the defence of a pro-EU diplomat which might have muddy things with the US if/when he takes over as PM.
I wonder who May had lined up – Mark Sedwill?
“We need someone who likes the USA and respects the democratic decision of US voters” indeed and one who respects the democratic decision of UK voters to leave the EU too.
What on earth is Alan Duncan one about with his absurd attacks on Boris for “throwing him under a bus” and failing to support him. The ambassador’s position was totally untenable. If anything he was rather too slow to resign, but sensibly did the right and honourable thing in the end.
To blame Boris for it is absurd. Having a strongly pro EU ambassador and (thus someone who was anti-any US trade deal) when government policy was supposedly to leave the EU was a big mistake. He was always the wrong man for the job.
Well, I am a civil servant, and I respect the democratic decision of UK voters to leave the EU, but my problem – and the problem of all civil servants – is that I have no clue what that “democratic decision” was. Leave, and retain frictionless trade in a free trade area stretching from Iceland to Russia, as M Gove promised: yes, we can do that, it means joining EFTA. Leave, and keep the exact same benefits, as D Davis: yes, we can do that, it means signing up to full regulatory alignment with the EU. Leave, and keep the Irish border invisible: yes, we can do that, in fact we did that, but J Redwood and his pals voted it down in Parliament. We could leave and trade with the world on WTO terms if you really want – but that is not what was said in 2016 by Brexiters, and it is not what Parliament wants either. And Brexit is all about restoring power to Parliament, right?
Reply Leave means leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement which locks us back in. I said throughout the referendum campaign leaving with no deal was fine, and leaving with a Free Trade Deal would be better. I also pointed out only if we threatened to leave with no deal was an FTA more likely.
Penpusher, the only official options offered to those that voted in the Referendum were detailed in the leaflet sent to every household in the UK.
The only choice on the ballot parer was Leave or Remain, the people of the UK as a whole voted to Leave, not the method by which we leave…just Leave.
Clearly the Civil Service failed to advise the Government of the day of the issues that would need to be considered with this very simple Leave/Remain choice.
The obvious bias of your post is there for all to see, Penpusher.
The proposals that keep us in the suffocating embrace of the EU are all met with your response, “yes, we can do that”. Suggest that we should actually LEAVE under the only neutral terms available to us, WTO, and your tone changes to, “we could do that if you really want”. We do, so kindly deliver it.
If any comment highlights the dysfunctionality of the civil service this comment does that. … “but my problem – and the problem of all civil servants – is that I have no clue what that “democratic decision” was”. Unbelievable cant. The democratic decision was to leave the eu. Simple, but bureaucrats don’t like simple .. “simple” doesn’t keep them attending meetings and making reports.
Well I voted for us to become an independent sovereign nation once more. It was never about trade.
And Remainers inbetween all their fear mongering ever stopped to tell us what EVER CLOSER UNION ever meant ? No ! But perhaps you could?
Penpusher
Unless you are a Civil Servant with some direct input into the negotiations do you simply not do as you are instructed to do, and work towards that end ?
If you have not been given clear instructions, then that is a problem further up the line, and it goes up the line until it eventually gets to the person who should be issuing the instructions.
What on earth has been going on, has everyone just been wasting their time at taxpayer expense with their own agenda’s ?
Penpusher,
Your role as a civil servant is to carry out the governments instructions, not to speculate upon what was or was not said in 2016. In fact your contribution here gives the strong impression that you are far from impartial but clearly well versed in the arguments and language of Remainers.
To reply – exactly right.
The Ambassador’s language merely exhibits what the FO accepts by way of discourse. That acceptance illustrates the institutional bias in the establishment, and the destain that is, apparently, commonplace.
Penpusher, I would take issue with you that “Brexit is all about restoring power to Parliament, right?”
No, the Referendum was about restoring power to the people. In essence it asked who we wanted as arbiters of our existence, a foreign overlord or ourselves. Both Parliament and the Civil Service have ignored the distaste the voting majority has for Federalisation (and the Liberal Elite), and what it will entail.
If we felt that the benefits of the Common Market outweighed our freedom we would have put our tick in the ‘remain’ box. We didn’t, we voted, and have/will pay, to make our own cock-ups. A withdrawal agreement, leaving us outside the tentacular reach of the EJC, in control of migrants and our wallets – would be a bonus.
Yes I found Alan Duncan’s reaction both appalling and oportunist. There are some very nasty individuals in politics we would be well rid off at the next GE.
I doubt that there is a more pompous and intellectually challenged M.P. currently than Alan Duncan. UGH!!
Private schools, head boy followed by St Johns Oxford – Politics and Economics it seems.
Indeed. Alan Duncan’s was the shrill response of the elite establishment who knows their time is up. Certainly I hope it is for him. The report was written in intemperate language and one sided showing us that the establishment on the other side of the pond have a similar sneering attitude to ours.
The question is. Is there anyone from the pool of potential ambassadors that isn’t rabid pro EU? Their track record suggests not.
I see that the potential U.K./US trade deal has been held back over the last years by staff shortages and communication problems in Whitehall. Now where’s that tumbril?
I’m afraid that Sir Alan Duncan has, through his intemperate and inaccurate outbursts, shown that he is not fit for ministerial office.
Alan Duncan never misses an opportunity to attack Boris Johnson. The arch Remainer is his fiercest critic and the media are more than happy to give airtime to this puffed up little man.
Duncan will soon be returned to the back benches and like many others he is making as much trouble as possible before that happens.
Likewise Hammond was on Peston last night. He wisely refrained from attacking Johnson over the ambassador issue. However, he spoke on the John Major legal threat and repeated his threat to thwart leaving on WTO terms.
Were there resignations in the USA or Germany when previous unflattering leaks were revealed?
I do not recall any. President Trump should have put on his big boy pants and realised that an ambassador is likely to report on the good and the bad.
No doubt Mrs May will continue with her slash and burn policy by appointing Sedwill or Robbins.
Darroch was an EU diplomat purporting to be a British diplomat. The virus that is the EU has infected deep into the bowels of the British State. Blair and Labour understood Gramsci. The Tory establishment aided and abetted the process.
It’s going to take huge reformation, political will and the election of BP MPs to purge the British State and our public institutions of the Europhile, liberal left.
Tory Eurosceptic MPs like Sir John may have understood and watched as this infection took place but without political power they were helpless to intervene
The BP must replace Labour as the official opposition. The Tories must work with them. A centre-right alliance can destroy the Left and prevent this nation from harm.
Hopefully once Boris is elected he will scrap Committee on Climate Change and fire Lord Debden. What absurd suggestions, endless drivel and alarmist propaganda they come out with. Baroness Brown on radio 4 yesterday (she apparently has a Nat Sci degree from Cambridge) and so should know far better. Perhaps she just did all the zoology options or has forgotten it all? Get Peter Lilley in to bring some sense into energy policy.
Anyone who supports scrapping gas boilers, goes on about hydrogen trains or importing wood to burn in power stations and count it as low carbon is clearly rather deluded.
Cut out all people with the many direct conflicts of interests in this area too.
LL
“Anyone who supports scrapping gas boilers, goes on about hydrogen trains or importing wood to burn in power stations and count it as low carbon is clearly rather deluded.”
Yes I know it does sound stupid doesn’t it ?
Fine, in that case I should build my own Boiler and steam turbine generator, and fuel it with wood. I will then be off grid, and with a low carbon footprint I should be entitled to some kind of financial incentive.
The thing is, LL, they’re so far up themselves as to actually believe the crap they come out with.
1) Electric cars that are, well…..next to useless and always will be.
2) Banning Gas Central heating…..electric heating is viable then ?….I don’t think so.
LL
I am afraid that under Boris none of what you hope for will happen .
His whole family and partner are all for the climate crisis viewpoint .
He himself is inclined that way .
I reconciled this negative with his positive view on Brexit and decided that Brexit is the current priority .
So he got my vote .
Once achieved it will then be a helluva fight to sink the climateers and their ridiculous claims .
So if Boris does as you suggest that will be a huge bonus to me !
The sequence of events has been:-
1. The UK’s ambassador sends highly tendentious reports on the US administration to the govt expressed in the immoderate language of a tabloid journalist, not the Latin epigrams in which I thought the FO’s mandarins communicated;
2. The FO then circulates these clearly by an insecure means, despite their capability to blow up the UK-US relationship at an important time, to dozens, perhaps hundreds of people;
3. Some despicable individual (if it isn’t actually a hostile power) leaks these docs
4. Boris Johnson, though he is not even a minister in the govt, is universally held responsible, with BBC journalists sagely wagging their heads at his supposed lapse.
Of course the ambassador had to resign irrespective of the pronouncements of any politician. Had the ambassador eg to an important EU ally sent a similarly derisive report on the personality of the leader of his host govt, of course he’d have had to go and rightly so. He’d have been unable to carry out his function of representing us to that govt.
I hope mr farage isn’t appointed, though these are extraordinary times, and the new PM is going to have to make inspired and perhaps risky appointments to have any chance of success. I hope we can find a professional and experienced diplomat from the FCO who meets the criteria you outline.
I mean of course in the case of such a missive from an EU ambassador had it been leaked.
Why not appoint Kellyanne Conway, an American, and special advisor to the President, she is an outsider, and is bound to give favourable reports to both Trump and to London. end of story
There is already a US ambassador to the Court of St James.
An Ambassador appointed by a Tory government needs to be aware that Democrats have effectively declared war on Trump, not because he’s a bad president, but because he won – the Democrats have as much integrity as the libdems and labour have, and unless the new Ambassador understands this he will get sucked into the various intrigues democrats are acting out to spite Trump.
Of course the new Ambassador has to have contacts with all parties concerned, but he should not represent the misplaced hatred from either the democrats or the May government.
The Remainers are desperate to destroy the U.K./USA relationship and with it the trade deal. They know that once We are free of the EU, and fly their lies will be exposed for everybody on earth to see.
Boris needs to get us out well before 31st October and quash this ridiculous ongoing Remainer activity – remove all hope of Remain ASAP. Then if Alan Duncan etc cant see their way to standing for the Tory Party they can be replaced by Brexiteer candidates – the Brexit Party has demonstrated the quality available – and a Tory landslide is in the offing!
It’s a shame Richard Tice isn’t a Conservative he is a very impressive chap.
Any Diplomat should be able to use diplomatic language in a measured and temperate way to describe any situation – so that his/her bosses can grasp the implications and understand inferences. If he/she can’t do this without indulging in slights and sneers and what can be seen as abuse by the host country, then they’re not worth the huge salary and perks they receive.
Shoot the ‘messenger’ by all means – they’re culpable. But this has shown up Mr Darroch to be insensitive and arrogant, and not the sort of person we need to represent our country, especially at this critical time.
LJ, almost hilarious how he has been praised for his many years of public service as though he had suffered a low salary with poor working conditions and was doing us a favour by taking the job on when, in fact, the opposite is true.
Thousands of people in the private sector would give their proverbials for such jobs where dismissal is almost unheard of and the benefits are far beyond what most workers could aspire to.
Good morning
The new Ambassodor will probably be chosen by the current PM, so expect him or her to continue in the same vein.
To blame the person who leaked the private information is just a deflection tactic. The reason he had to go was the reports were subjective, partisan and misleading.
Mark B
“To blame the person who leaked the private information is just a deflection tactic.”
Never the less the leaker’s identity should be disclosed, as we have a right to know if the incident was in any way motivated by EU/ Remain sympathies.
I think there needs to be a public inquiry…….or a good old fashioned witch hunt.
If Mrs May loves our Country she will put a pro-American in this role, I’d put someone like Tim Montgomery or ask Daniel Hannan who he’d choose. We need to up our game in global worldwide exports and this entails improving our relations with the current President and his team in the Whitehouse.
Why not just appoint an American? Give up any pretence that the UK is an independent state.
Well why wait ’til now to give up any pretence that the UK is an independent state ? Now that Trump is PotUS.
Europhiles could have called that one any time in the last twenty years.
If the new ambassador is chosen by the current PM then I would expect him/her to be sacked by the new PM.
I suggest that the alleged chaos of Trump administration is merely a reflection of the UK administration.
There is clearly a policy of distributing sensitive information without any control as to who is receiving it, which is simply lazy and inept management. Sensitive information should always be cascaded on a “need to know” basis to senior staff, with carefully filtered information for others, if needed.
This is the fundamental reason for so many embarrassing leaks, and there’s an urgent need to get a grip on the situation to protect staff and fulfil the duty of care towards them. The blame, as always, lies SOLELY with the quality of the management.
Good question, JR
I think what we DON’T need as Ambassador to the US is someone stupid enough to make record of his personal opinion in such a way that it can fall into the wrong hands.
Whoever the next one is, he needs to be a lot more savvy.
On US related leaks: We also hear that there has been little progress, if anything the opposite, on US-UK trade deal due to insufficient resources being put into this (perhaps here the UK is the inept, dysfunctional.and incompetent partner).
How is progress on US-UK trade deal?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
In another of his rather tiresome Brexit interventions, John Major says that he will personally take Boris Johnson to court if he prorogues Parliament to allow a No-Deal Brexit to go though unchallenged.
Very timely and most helpfully, Nikki Da Costa (former Director of Legislative Affairs to the Prime Minister) on Twitter tweets, ‘I feel the need to point out that the last tactical prorogation of Parliament for political means and to avoid the Commons looking at something in more depth was by John Major to avoid the publication of a Cash for Access report when the House was sitting, leading to a long gap until the General Election.’
If true, this reeks of hypocrisy from the former Prime Minister and one is tempted to say it is not the first time he has been caught with his trousers down! Nudge nudge, wink wink, know what I mean!
Sir JR,
Thank you for this commentary which seems both good and well balanced.
I am not sure I agree with your assessment of the economic policies of the Trump administration which has led and is leading to a major federal deficit at 5.5% of GDP and the tax revenue is not following growth in the US economy leading to growing deficits which need to be financed by future generatios
The Ambassador showed modest intelligence if he thought that his undiplomatic language was acceptable or would remain private. If he wished to rant he should have done it on a secure telephone line.
I bet that the leaker is never identified.
“Economic progress?”
The USA is currently experiencing yield curve inversion, the one event which has predicted the last 7 recessions in the USA, and at a time when the Federal deficit is widening and the US national debt is growing as a result of Trump’s policies. Trump’s tax cuts have resulted in significant declines in revenue (so much for Laffer Curve economics) and have been funded by increased government borrowing. The single biggest increase in US government spending has been on servicing debt.
It is too early to say. The US yield curve is flat. Short term bonds are at 2% (in line with policy rates), 30-year at 2.5%. Here we have 0.5-1.5%. Germany has -0.75%-0.3%. So a similar picture everywhere. You’re right the US budget deficit has widened but the Trump administration was always clear this would happen short term due to front-loading of some measures such as expensing of capital expenditures to encourage investment in US business (which seems to be working).
Dear Mr. Redwood,
As you suggest, Mr. Darroch’s use of intemperate, immoderate and unprofessional language was unwise to say the least.
As he neared the end of his career, perhaps he thought as a final hurrah, his description of Mr. Trump would impress his political masters. It would be the ‘talk of the town’ amongst the civil service glitterati at his retirement function. How our administrative elite would laugh as they recounted his tales of Trump’s ineptness and incompetence!
Perhaps an ‘outsider’ should be the next US Ambassador. It might help demonstrate that the world is changing.
That doesn’t alter the fact that what is written confidentially inside the Foreign Office stays inside the Foreign Office and it is no-one’s business, politician or civil servant, to pass it on to the press.
Ambassadors compose their final dispatch for delivery when they return to London, not in dribs and drabs during their posting.
Someone once explained to me the nature of a diplomat.
A man walks into the wrong hotel room and glimpses a lady in the shower.
A gentleman would say “sorry madam” and then turn around and walk out.
A diplomat would say “sorry sir” and then turn around and walk out.
We need a diplomat.
In short, the new Ambassador needs to be a ‘proper’ diplomat with no bias towards America and its elected President and work for UK interests but with the USA to secure a better relationship and improve democracy for both countries.
The outgoing Ambassador is one of a breed of elitist civil servants who have taken control of our Country because of our poor political leadership so that they can force through their own Establishment agenda. If we are to regain democracy here, they must be stopped.
I hope our next appointment will be able to serve the country without taking political sides, we have many excellent previous ambassadors, the current US one though was a disgrace.
I read on a different matter that there was an Iranian attempt to seize a British tanker in the gulf, this is not unexpected since Iran publically stated its intentions.
Here I fear Britain has for too long been seen as a easy target that will only talk and accept any humiliation, that they publically threatened us makes me believe this to be true. Here I would like the Royal Navy to be given carte blanche authority to use all means necessary to secure shipping, Iran needs to be warned of this but I fear they will not believe us until we have acted.
Let this be their mistake to make.
Inept and dysfunctional, not exactly diplomatic wording. Could apply to the UK Government maybe? You can see why Trump got a bit annoyed. Black kettles and Pots and all that. Another example of the Political elite looking down their nose at someone not in the Club.
