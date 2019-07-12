Wokingham works on 11 green areas

I am strongly in favour of keeping as many green areas of woodland, meadow and nature reserve as possible in our hard pressed area.

Wokingham Borough points out the following eleven areas as part of their green plans:

Keep Hatch woods, Binfield Road

Kentwood Meadows Warren House Road

Old Forest Road Meadows

Eldridge Park, Bell Foundry Lane

Keep Hatch Meadows Binfield Road

Buckhurst Meadows William Heelas Way

Langley Mead, Hyde End Road Shinfield

Mays Farm Meadows Hyde End Lane Shinfield

Five Acres Field Shinfield

Clare’s Green field Ryeish Lane

Hazebrook Meadows Arborfield