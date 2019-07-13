Gulf tensions

Mr Hunt tells us we need more warships. He needs to concentrate on our relationship with Iran. UK forces helped the Gibraltar authorities seize an Iranian tanker on the grounds that it was taking oil to Syria against EU sanctions. In response Iran threatened to take a UK tanker. Iran or associated groups had already made unprovoked attacks on other tankers in the area. This week we saw a possible threat to a UK tanker in the Straits of Hormuz, repelled by HMS Montrose.
The first thing we need is the evidence from the Iranian tanker to demonstrate the legitimacy of the seizure, with appropriate treatment of the Captain and crew members who have been detained. Presumably a case will be brought against them. The second thing we need is confirmation of the arrangements for future UK tanker security near to Iran. The US is indicating their forces might be part of a general response to any Iranian threats. The UK normally has four minesweepers and an amphibious landing ship based at Bahrain, and clearly the frigate HMS Montrose is also available. All these ships have weaponry that could warn off smaller Iranian naval vessels of the types being deployed. If the UK works with other allies led by the USA, then there is the Abraham Lincoln carrier group in the area as well.
As the USA and the UK says, defending the rights of all to passage in international shipping lanes is important to world trade and to peaceful co existence between countries. Oil sanctions have helped drive up the price of oil internationally, but not excessively. The rapid expansion of US oil and gas output continues to offset the losses of OPEC production through sanctions against Iran and through governmental incompetence in Venezuela. We need to hear more from Mr Hunt of how the UK is going to seek resolution of this conflict in the context of the Iranian nuclear agreement and the division between the EU and the USA on this matter.
The US strategy is to force policy change on Iran by sanctions. Iran responds with military provocation. The UK should do what it needs to do to defend our shipping, seeking to avoid being drawn into any wider military conflict.
What Cameron and Clegg did to the armed forces was nothing short of treason.
We have 19 warships and on average only 6 fit for deployment due to maintainance and training. We need double that number.
We can’t even make a squadron to protect the Carriers.
The whole point behind it was to use other nations ships to form a EU Carrier Battle Group.
Remember, these people thought on a European scale and not a national one.
Mark B
Indeed so what exactly are the EU doing to support this cause, if they are part of the sanction implementation group.
Seems like Spain always has enough warships to act with provocative manoeuvres in Gibraltar waters, so why cannot the EU use those to support international shipping, or would that be far too dangerous for their sailors.
Then of course we have the refugee Navy ferry service who cannot even stop unarmed people in rubber dinghies, let alone an armed force.
As usual when it comes the the crunch, call in the British and the Americans
International co-operation, do not make me laugh.
The news was eager to claim the U.K. Military acted upon EU sanctions. Who gave our military the order to act? Did our military actually take action, was it from our govt acting alone or the EU directly or indirectly telling our govt to act? Please let us know JR.
Will we be free from the EU in respect of intelligence, security and military when we leave? No questions to leaders around this despite Mayhab and Duncan doing their best to tie our country to the EU far after we leave!
A hullabaloo this week over Johnson, who is just an MP not member of cabinet, about unsubstantiated intemperate language made by Durroch this week while it was quietly announced that disgraceful minister Brokenshire at last sent a letter of apology to Sir Roger Scruton.
No investigation, no evidence and not even allowed to discuss the issue before Brokenshire sacked and replaced him! This is Mayhabs compassionate Tories is it? Tugendhat and Mercer mouthed off without knowing the full facts and jumped on the ill fated band wagon. Now Scruton has received an apology from the article why has Brokenshire not resigned or been sacked? His conduct disgraceful and not befitting a minister of state or any employer. Brokenshire did not stand up for his man he was the minister responsible the injudicial sacking. Why is he still in place? Why are the likes of Alan Duncan not shouting his mouth off how minister Brokenshire through him under a bus, because he literally did by sacking him without speaking to him! Same for Tugendhat and Mercer?
I did not hear Andrew Neil ask these questions last night or put Hunt on the spot for failing to stand up for Sir Roger as a member of the cabinet.
Interesting I hadn’t noticed that. Scruton was treated disgracefully. He should be reinstated
Who needs trade wars when we have sanction wars, courtesy of the global sanctioner-in-chief, Trump! Along with the US being the self appointed global chief of police. Have you ever wondered how much safer this planet would be if the Americans just went home?
In 2015, the United States still maintained nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad—from giant “Little Americas” to small radar facilities. Britain, France and Russia, by contrast, have about 30 foreign bases combined.
At that time US bases and troops in war zones, were costing $160 to $200 billion a year. The US will spend $719 billion on its military in fiscal 2019 (UK $48 billion equivalent). Three times more than China and more than China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and Germany combined. As a consequence, the US is forcing them to play catch-up in bigger and better wiz-bangs.
Trump is turning out to be more peaceful than any US president in my considerable lifetime.
America is not forcing any nation to do anything as regards catch-up. If they were inclined to destroy nations they could have done it by now.
The Sino-Russian bloc controls Eurasia and “he who controls Eurasia controls the world”;they do not need to spend at US levels just enough to keep the US and it’s lapdogs at bay,particularly as intra-Eurasia trade is developing faster than the transatlantic or transpacific varieties.
I wonder how much ”safer” it would be if America decided to pull up its drawbridge, as Acorn would like. I’m sure that North Korea would be pleased for a start. And there are probably other nascent dictatorships who’d be only too glad to be rid of the threat of the USA’s might as far as their own aspirations are concerned. (Can we think of any?)
(By the way, it’s ”whizz bang”.)
Anonymus
“America is not forcing any nation to do anything as regards catch-up. If they were inclined to destroy nations they could have done it by now.”
They are fracking now so don’t need to make war and destroy countries like Iraq.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
@Mark B
I agree. It looks like the EU plan was always for the UK to build and run two aircraft carriers and for these to be supported by EU vessels. Where would the UK get the warships from to form a carrier battle-group without decimating the rest of the fleet? The EU wants a Navy as well as an Army and an Air Force. One of the reasons why it was so horrified by the UK decision to leave as it could see its global ambitions holed below the waterline – but I suppose it will blunder on anyway under Mrs. von der Leyen.
@Lifelogic
I have to watch May, Hammond, Gauke, Rudd, Clark, Lidington, Hunt and others every time I switch my TV on. It’s no good anybody telling me to change channels or turn it off. It’s too late. My human rights have been violated and I have been offended. I want my £10,000 quid!
You mean they thought in terms of reducing UK to a mere component of EU defence and showed no understanding of geopolitics, strategy and defence of the UK. They do not even recognise the primary responsibiltu of government for national defence. All national capabilities are to be pooled and placed under the political control of the EU.
We don’t need a navy. We are an increasingly irrelevant little island off the coast of Europe. Like an oversized Malta.
Seriously, as a country we have barely half the population of the Philippines and Ethiopia. Less than a quarter of the population of Indonesia. A third of the population of Nigeria and Pakistan.
All of these countries are developing fast and within a handful of decades will be far more important global players than us. Let alone the real global powers – China, the US, Russia and the EU. Which is why Brexit is such a dumb idea – our best stage for having our rather petulant voice heard has now gone.
The UK is the world’s Preston North End.
When the football league first launched in the late 1800s – Preston were champions. Twice in a row. Last season they finished in the bottom half of the championship. Preston once were the very best – now they are far from it. Supporters still dream of glory. It ain’t ever going to come. Brexiteers are like deluded Preston North End supporters. Dreaming of beating the best in the world – unaware that your glory days have past and that you’re now a middle level irrelevance.
“We are an increasingly irrelevant little island off the coast of Europe. Like an oversized Malta.”
Started in 2016 no doubt.
*sarcasm*
Norway has an excellent navy. It has a population of 5m and isn’t in the EU.
I don’t understand why you live in the UK if that is how you feel about our nation Andy.
The contempt and hatred pours from you.
Find somewhere else to live that you prefer.
Edward
For goodness sake, Edward, address the argument and stop your silly little personal attacks.
It’s you Andy who is an irrelevance.
Andy
According to the UN the UK is the worlds second most powerful nation
We are the 5th largest in global trade
If you knew anything about the real world you would know that most of the worlds most successful countries are ALL small .
Being big is actually what makes you uncompetitive, undemocratic, poor economic performance and lacking in innovation and creativity
In fact thats a perfect description of the EU
I’m surprised you remain here in this little insignificant Country of OURS. Dover and Brussels are down South and to the East – have a better time in big EU Country – its full of zombies.
Andy – are you for real? Or are you actually that agent provocateur/euse that we sometimes suspect you are? It’s hard to imagine anyone can really be so blithely prepared to display their ignorance, bias and plain, unashamed bigotry.
Perhaps if the UK is such a poor place to live, you should consider moving well inside your much-admired EU. Don’t forget, ”freedom of movement” doesn’t ONLY mean you don’t have to have a green card or a visa if you want to go to Spain on holiday. It means that at the moment you can actually go and live there!
So why don’t you?
Andy:
Good news. Mrs May has reviewed your application to become the next Ambassador to Washington. You are clearly in tune with Foreign Office thinking on this matter. When can you start?
Calm down Ian – use your blood pressure monitor.
Good morning.
I think it is fair to say that this is a USA and EU matter as, UK Foreign policy is now a competence of the EU. So it is not the Foreign Secretaries job but the job of the EU’s High Representative.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_Representative_of_the_Union_for_Foreign_Affairs_and_Security_Policy
I don’t think the EU has any competence on military matters, no doubt they would love too though.
I think deployment of UK assets is down to the UK government.
The British are not surprised to learn Ministers have gone into Sleep.
I’d have put Hibernate myself.
Ian,
And what May, Robbins and others have tried to do to the UK is even greater treachery.
The following is an excellent 15 point summary by the facts4eu.com website of the 585 pages of May’s putrid WA and the 26 page PD. That site invites anyone wishing to use the summary to download it. I do hope, therefore, Sir John, that you will permit reproduction on your site.
It should be read by all MPs and those avid ‘Remainers’ who visit your site, just to highlight the treachery of those recommending the documents as the basis for future involvement with the EU. Please forgive the undue length of this submission – but easier to read and understand that the full, disgraceful, surrender treaty.
15 REASONS WHY MRS MAY’S
WITHDRAWAL AGREEMENT IS AN ABOMINATION
EVEN WITHOUT THE BACKSTOP
1. This ‘Agreement’ would have put the UK under the de facto jurisdiction of a group of 27 foreign powers, with no ability to veto laws or procedures affecting the UK and its citizens
2. The EU27 could have made decisions in Council behind closed doors, with no published minutes, which would have profoundly affected British businesses, citizens, and the economy
3. The EU27 could even have imposed new taxes on the UK, and Parliament could do nothing about it
4. The EU27 could have crippled the vitally-important UK financial sector, with new taxes and regulations
5. One part of the Agreement (the Northern Ireland Protocol) locked the UK into a permanent customs union with the EU, with no unilateral right of the UK to terminate
6. The Northern Ireland Protocol required the Province to obey existing and new Single Market rules, with no say over them, and it effectively split off Northern Ireland into being a colony of the EU and the Republic, thereby breaking the United Kingdom in two
7. The UK would have had no right to do international free trade deals – a key economic benefit of Brexit – because it must stick to protectionist EU tariffs. The British public could not have benefited from an independent trade policy resulting in cheaper imported goods, nor could our exporters have thrived
8. Any new EU free trade agreements with other countries would have required the UK to match the new lower tariffs, but the countries involved would not have been required to reciprocate in respect of the UK
9. The UK would have remained under the jurisdiction of the ECJ until at least the end of 2020 and the agreement makes provision to extend this until 2022
10. In some parts of the law, British courts would have had to obey the ECJ for over 100 years – the lifetimes of as yet unborn children
11. The UK would not be a truly sovereign nation in the lifetimes of all reading this
12. The Agreement would have meant the UK paying at least £39 billion, despite there being no legal obligation to pay anything like that amount, and with no new UK-EU trade deal guaranteed in return
13. The final amount taken from British taxpayers would be decided by the EU, and the UK would have had no say because the ECJ would rule on this
14. Other aspects of the Agreement and Political Declaration would have adversely affected the UK’s autonomy in fishing, defence, foreign policy, competition law, state aid and many other areas of life
15. The Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration together locked the UK into a continuing and subservient relationship with the EU, agreeing to match and “build upon” current arrangements, giving away money, sovereignty, laws, and even decisions on the very composition of the United Kingdom itself.
© Brexit Facts4EU.Org, 12 Jul 2019
It is indeed an abomination even without the backstop. That is why Hunt (continuation May) is the very last thing needed. Even Boris will need to be held to the fire or he will not deliver. Hopefully the Brexit Party, the ERG and May’s fifth place on 9% will concentrate his mind.
Yes. Maybe Sir J R can enlighten us in who in the ERG or similar is logging this line by line stuff to keep in front of Boris/his negotiator because similarly I don’t trust him, especially on the detail.
Nigl
Agreed
The withdrawal agreement is the inevitable consequences of what you voted for in 2016, within the constraints of the red lines set out by Theresa May in her Lancaster House speech.
Most of you have still not figured out yet that the withdrawal agreement as it is – or something very similar to it – is Brexit. It is the reality of what Brexit means. You all voted for it and yet you don’t like it. Ah well, never mind you are not allowed to reconsider anyway.
Reply Not so. Just leaving is Brexit, no new binding Treaties to recreate much of what we want to leave
WA was not what David Cameron told us Brexit was in his leaflet to every household. Nor what Nicola Sturgeon et al told us it was during the debates.
And yet Vote Leave – the winning campaign – promised a new treaty.
“We will negotiate a new UK-EU Treaty and end the legal supremacy of EU law and the European Court before the 2020 election.”
So were they lying?
How many times, Andy, have you repeated this same nonsense? 50? And how many times have you been corrected? 50. You must have been a very slow learner in your school
We actually voted to leave the EU. There were no binding conditions attached to the wording and the precise meaning of “Leave” was detailed by PM Cameron as well as the other Party Leaders.
‘Leave’ means ‘To depart PERMANENTLY’!
It’s the inevitable consequence of the Tory party producing one Prime Minister who said that if we voted to leave the EU he would stay on to guide us out, but promptly ratted on that promise, and then producing a replacement Prime Minister who told us that Brexit meant Brexit and she would make a success of it but later ratted on that. You may like to consider, Andy, that you would not be making this kind of comment if it were not for those leading a political party you detest.
Yes, the Treaty of Versailles to the power of ten. May and her cohorts in Cabinet and the civil service have indulged in treasonable behaviour. I would also question the motives of the media in not highlighting the reality of the WA. Nor can Parliament point to any comprehensive exposee of this dreadful document. I would be willing to bet that only a handful have actually read and understood it, despite being only too eager to mouth off on the subject to all and sundry at every opportunity. Thank God for the internet and political media within it that has exposed us to the truth. Our host apart on this subject, I question whether we actually need politicians acting on our behalf when they fail to do so in our interests or with integrity.
I still believe that many MPs did not read the WA for themselves, but merely relied on their civil servants to ‘interpret’ it for them. It would be easy enough for someone with their own agenda to obfuscate such a complex document, without actually lying.
And, where is the legal advice on the whole of the WA that we were promised?
I’ve voted for Boris on the basis that he is the best of the two candidates but any attempt to reopen this binding treaty and my trust in the Conservatives will be finished for good.
It is treason in my book, and May her co remainers try to push it as honouring the referendum and leaving the EU. I just hope the EU stands its ground and who ever takes over as PM is told that there is no renegotiation then there can be no fudging and muddying of the waters. We can then leave on WTO terms, preferably immediately as there is no point in waiting. Offer them a free trade deal, If they do not accept then it will be their loss.
Looking at the website ‘standup4brexit’ and the list of MPs there who have stood up to be counted – it is astounding how few of them voted AGAINST Mrs May’s surrender treaty all three times. Most voted for it at least once.
Why has it suddenly become anathema to them? What WAS so acceptable about it at the third time of presentation that they changed their minds? It makes their howls of protest now ring rather hollow.
(Our host excepted, of course.)
Breakdown of the withdrawal agreement etc has been available on Lawyers for Britain and Briefings for Brexit too, for months and months.
It is the most treasonous trap! Very clever really!
Ships may act as a deterrent.Any ship the Iranians can acquire would not be a match for one of our aircraft. They have the ability in firing deterrent warning shots.
We never have had enough ships. Only the other day I was drinking with Sir Francis Drake, he agrees with Mr Hunt but intends to vote for Boris as he has a greater historical perspective.
Mr Hunt does not have it in him to reach the ears of the many.
Prigger
“Mr Hunt does not have it in him to reach the ears of the many.”
Well he does, it’s just that no one wants to take any notice, because he’s a very rude individual who thinks a debate is settled by continually interrupting.
A loud, ill-mannered person. Not the man for the top job, or any ministerial role for that matter.
It is my opinion that he would be best employed as a fruit & veg salesman at one of the east end markets, or as a Heckler for the SNP if accent wasn’t an issue.
His personality has been a revelation, low profile gone and fantasy now personified. Like May at the Home Office, his time at the NHS was a failure. “Junior” doctors were treated abominably and no progress was made on the structural problems or even addressed. GPs and other consultants disappearing over the horizon into early retirement, a few I know did it with heavy hearts.
Sorry Prigger but I think you are badly mistaken .
Iran’s nuclear option is closing the Straits of Hormuz . Oil prices would rocket to somewhere between 200 and 1000USD/bbl . The worlds financial system would destruct due to triggering of derivative contracts .
The U.S.’s nuclear option was threatening to bar countries from the worlds preeminent accessing automated payment system . The threat backfired when other countries (Germany , China etc) decided they had to take action to develop an alternative non-US controlled payment system ,
– U.S. submarines are too large to operate in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Hormuz .
– The AEGIS defence system is ineffective against Russian built S-400 , S-500 missiles purchased by Iran .
– The Iranians can down/sink any Nato/EU surface vessel or conventional aircraft in the Gulf of Hormuz at will with S-400’s and S-500’s .
– Surface vessels and conventional aircraft have been rendered obsolete by Russian missile technology , even quite old S-400 missiles . Witness reluctance to purchase F35-B’s ; 20 years from conception to birth and warfare has moved on .
– Being unable to act as the worlds policeman has forced the U.S. to pursue economic warfare , cyber warfare and hybrid warfare (where everything becomes a weapon) .
– No country surrounding Iran will allow a concentration of U.S. military personnel and equipment on it’s soil .
We never have had enough ships. ……………..
During the cold war when I served we had over 300 ships and submarines. That’s what kept communism at bay together with a fully equipped army and airforce.
The Iranians have lined their gulf coast with anti-ship missile batteries apparently.They have also been trying to get Russia to sell them the S400 air defence system-to-date without success as Russia wants to maintain good relations with Israel;but the possibility is always there,particularly as Iran gets sucked into a deeper relationship with Russia,see also Turkey.
When Mike Pompeo flew to Sochi to meet separately with Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Putin a couple of months ago he was kept waiting for three hours after the Lavrov meeting as Mr Putin pointedly decided to watch the test firing of one of their new hypersonic anti-ship missiles nearby!
Can you enquire, Sir John, why this empty tanker turned off its AIS for 24 hours in this hotbed area of the Persian Gulf? see MoA website for full details. The word provocation comes to mind.
Reply I do not think this was a deliberate provocation by the UK tanker. It was just going about its business.
What is the lead time for more ships, given general government incompetence and total indecision? Ten years perhaps at best?
LL
Depends to what extent Blair destroyed UK ship building capacity.
Cameron terminated warship building in England to appease the Scots.
Lifelogic
10 years ?
It will take them that long to make a decision, let alone implement it.
Our latest Naval ships had to have the sides cut out of them to be re engined because they could not operate in warm waters, the carriers leak sea water from time time, and have no aircraft as yet, although they are promised for next year.
We sack our most experienced carrier captain because he drove the wrong car for a couple of journeys’ even though he paid for the fuel himself.
We have a total of 4 fishery protection vessels for thousands of miles of coastline.
Do we still have more admirals than ships JR ?
10,000 compensation for a civil servant for the upset of having to walk past pictures of the queen I read in the Mail today. What a wonderful cash cow for lawyers and others the human rights act can be. Alas not for other tax payers.
Also Killer deemed no risk one day before the stabbing by some ‘expert’ or other. Just how many very dangerous people with mental health issues are kept on the streets just to save a bit of money? How many innocent people are killed or injured by them each year. Or pushed in front of tube trains. Does it actually save any money in the end anyway given the damage they can do.
We have the usual ‘he was not taking his medication’ pathetic excuse. I suppose the civil servants just see it as a price worth paying so long as it is not their son, husband, wife or daughter.
Those who approve their release should stand as guarantor for their subsequent behaviour. That should sharpen their perception.
LL – it’s not really cheaper to keep mentally sick people ‘in the community’, it’s done because the psychiatric profession steadfastly believes it is better and refuse to consider the consequences of their decision.
Most of us (including those of us who have had to provide care in some way for such afflicted people) know it’s wickedly and sadly wrong.
Or the “asylum seeker” who got to Germany, sexually abused then raped a young girl, then fled back home ( the place he claimed he needed asylum from) and now been brought back to Germany to be jailed at great expense to the German taxpayer.
Yes, it’s amazing when it comes to taxing or reducing freedoms the precautionary principle comes into play, but not when there is a genuine possibility of harm to others.
Can we assume they will all want £10k now and is that per years or a one off lifetime offer?
10 years ago we had approximately 40 Type 22, 23 and 42 frigates, 2 aircraft carriers and various other support naval platforms.
But Cameron decided to sell them off cheap to make into tin cans because he wanted the UK to be subservient to the EU.
It time for the UK to rebuild its fleet USING BRITISH SHIPBUILDERS. Imagine all the employment along with the support manufacturing this would create.
However, I would not like to think our naval strength would be created solely for gunho ‘blairites’ declaring ‘war’ all over the place.
It should only be for defence of our Nation. We need it to turnaround illegals entering our waters and that includes the european fishing factories. Think Icelandic Cod War. Iceland is a small country, but they got the message across. It is time our politicians did what they are supposed to do. Defend our country.
Hunt. There’s nothing to say about the man. His opinion on UK warship numbers or our scrape with Iran is of supreme unimportance to me. He’s just another Remain robot doing the bidding of the EU.
The man is not the future, he’s the past and that’s where he needs to stay.
Indeed. He spent five years elegantly apologising for the endless deaths, incompetence, maltreatment, rationing, delay and ‘life shortening’ as they called it, that is the dire NHS. Yet he did nothing to change the system to one that could actually work. One that was not one of the worst in the world for a wealthy developed nation.
What is needed is more freedom and choice in the system. Let people spent their own money instead of taking it all off them and leaving them the dire state monopoly or nothing.
I see that the a French have finally stopped state funding for homeopathic treatments why on earth does the NHS not do so? Too many MP acting as consultants to this ‘industry’ perhaps? Or just not my money so what do I care mate?
I doubt that there are many people in our Government who actually use the NHS. I don’t know it for a fact, but I’d imagine there are perks involving private health insurance for many of those who inhabit the marble halls.
I can’t see Mr Hancock or his ilk waiting in some crowded doctor’s waiting room, or hanging on the telephone for hours, trying to get an appointment in the first place. Or putting their lives on hold while they await urgent surgery.
Perhaps it should be a requirement for anyone working in the Department of Health to use the National system.
Reply There are no private health perks for MPs or Ministers. If they want private health care they have to pay for it out of taxed income.
State employees don’t pay tax, they have deductions from their gross salary which isn’t the same thing. These State entities are not self-financing and therefore produce almost zero income. Therefore an income tax imposed on zero income is meaningless
Their taxes have already been paid from private sector taxation, sovereign debt issuances (private sector as the guarantor) and the printing press (currency dilution)
It’s double counting and that confuses even the most intelligent of State employees
The Exchequer could easily pay all state employees directly a net salary but State bureaucratic profiteering dictates the creation of complex layers to expand their operating budgets
It’s a con as the tax has already been paid as per income tax, CGT and VAT etc
The way to lighten the load on the NHS (and get more money, efficiency and facilities into health care) is to encourage more people to pay (or to take insurance). Start by abolishing Hammonds appalling 12% insurance tax and giving tax breaks and treatment vouchers (when the NHS fails to supply the service) that can be topped up to go privately.
Why should people going privately have pay four times over?
Now that Boris is likely to be leader TBP have gone into free fall in some polls. This will reverse if Hunt gets in.
B.T.W. , Hunt’s daddy was a British Navy admiral ….
Ah, but he prefers to say ‘Naval officer’ rather than Admiral. I think he might be ashamed to admit that he comes from a privileged background. This seems to be a disease that afflicts many of a libdem persuasion
yes and he clearly has the imperial reflex action of the old establishment-still thinking they can play the Great Game with Russia-if only vicariously through the US neo-cons.
Does that mean the taxpayer picked up the large bills for his school fees (Charter House and the others)?
Hunt has neither the intellect nor the vision to handle these delicate situations and would make a very weak PM. It appears that he likes being just ” a nice chap”!!!!
Nicely and accurately put. However that is an appearance. He’s not very nice at all. Successful personally only thanks to the hushed up closeness to his cousin, Virginia.
In the Andrew Neil interview with Hunt yesterday, it was staggering to hear from
him that in negotiating a new deal he would settle for the elimination of the Irish Backstop.
This is a man or should I say , in his words, an entrepreneur, who claims that he is an qualified and experienced negotiator.
That’s it, give the EU your bottom line so that you have zero chance of achieving anything else and in no way increase the probability of achieving that objective.
Boris was right to deflect questions which he believed weakened his bargaining power with EU in any way. Why would he not support the ambassador to US?
He would not say because he knew that to do so would create friction with US at a time when Trump is in a position to strengthen our hand in Europe. To have caved in to demands for supporting Kim without a proper investigation as to how the leak occurred would have been reckless.
BJ is correct in sending out a message to EU that No Deal will be the consequence of continued obduracy from the EU in failing to entertain the possibility of a new trading relationship without the abominable WA.
There is no bottom line. We leave irrespective of what the EU does or doesn’t do. The EU’s actions are of zero significance.
Forget this tosh about deal or no deal Brexit. That’s a meaningless pile of tosh
We leave and then enter into negotiations with the EU on a FTA. That’s it, in simple terms.
And then we de-regulate, slash corporate tax, kneecap the unions, reform the public sector and sign a FTA with the US
Let the EU do their best
Fingers crossed Italy defaults on its debts with the Bundesbank and puts the cat amongst the pigeons
In that interview Jeremy Hunt continued with his pretence that it would inevitably be a slow process for Parliament to pass the Act to approve a withdrawal deal and so more time might be needed, beyond October 31st, when in principle the necessary Act could be pushed through both Houses in a day or two, and if necessary the government could even use the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 to tide us over for a period:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/07/01/we-dont-believe-you-the-public-is-getting-ever-more-frustrated-with-the-mps-who-say-it-is-too-difficult-to-just-leave-the-eu/#comment-1033653
He would make a very good foreign secretary to Boris though!
He’s not coming across as ”a nice chap” at the moment. He should have stuck to his guns and not listened to his handlers about being aggressive. At least Mr Johnson appears to be his own man – let’s hope that’s to our advantage!
I don’t see why we should be doing the EU’s bidding, especially as we’ll be out in twelve weeks.
Also I don’t see what business the EU has to sanction Iran in the first place…..it’s the Middle East not Europe.
That said, recent comments from Iranian leadership suggest they want a scrap. Well in that case we should oblige.
Let the EU oblige. We could all do with a laugh.
We are not doing the EU’s bidding-much more likely the US’s bidding,Sources in the EU have questioned why we detained that tanker as neither Iran or Syria is in the EU and the EU doesn’t normally apply secondary sanctions.
I suggest you would not really want to have a scrap with Iran;the whole Middle East could go up in flames.
The Iranian Foreign Minister yesterday:
“….they(the British) should officially announce they are the servants of America and that they act on American instructions.America has returned this favour well by insulting their ambassador and Prime Minister.”
Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?
What a litany of half truths and distortions. The seizure of the tanker is an act of piracy and amounts to blockade of Syria and Iran which is an act of war and would be treated as such by Britain, America or almost any other country. Hunt is an idiot. No UK warship is capable of surviving for more than a few hours if a real shooting war started in the Gulf. Some minesweepers and an assault landing ship (for which there is no purpose at all) merely provide nice targets. Military provocations i.e. false flags are very much the province of the US and UK. So far there is zero evidence of Iran doing anything. If Britain were actually justified in seizing ships in international waters near Gibraltar on the pretence of sanctions why is it not reasonable for Iran to announce sanctions on us and seize British ships in the Strait of Hormuz? I’ll answer that myself- it’s because the British, American and other western governments think themselves superior to others and that laws should not be equally applied. If Washington and their poodle Hunt manage to start a war I suspect that things would spiral very, very quickly beyond their control and we’d all get a, well justified, lesson in reality with $1000 oil and financial collapse.
It remains unclear yet as to whether the Gibraltar authorities were correct in taking the action they did. The Gibraltar straits shipping lanes are in international waters under IMO regulation and as such, are a part of a UN charter. It is unclear if this vessel Grace 1 which was passing on the Moraccan coast side of the straits was therefore in breach of EU sanctions- Secondly we still don’t know for sure where this ship was bound?- US and UK news outlets says it was to Syria, but in that case I don’t know what sanctions it was in breach of as the shipment deal was between Iran and Syria, supposedly, and nothing to do with the EU. Seems to me it is a question of ‘might is right’ and we can now forget about Int Regs when it suits, especially when it suits a Government in deep trouble trying to curry favour with Washington. But now the question arises about what we are going to do with this ship, in itself it is nearly as big as the Rock? We have to mind it with gunboats, police, and Navy frogmen patrolling 24/7 to make sure fanatics do not get near enough to attach limpet mines. Just another example of how we don’t think things through properly. One thing we do know however is that the EU did not know in advance that this action was going to be taken in its name- it is clear it was done on a whim to please the Americans, and then see how they thanked us only a few days later, so I wonder where we are going with all of this.
Then there’s the Straits of Hormuz, another bottleneck, with shipping lanes and the Iranians starting to behave in a similar fashion as the western powers- ‘might is right’- and in the end the only ones rubbing their hands, Jarad Kushner, Bibi Netanyahu, and John Bolton- enough said
The bottom line now is that every British merchant ship and their British crews trading worldwide are in great danger. stupid stupid
“Mr Hunt tells us we need more warships” – I was impressed with how quickly Mr. Hunt came to that view, one that had hitherto eluded him through all those years he sat in cabinet approving winding down of the Royal Navy.
What he did not make clear, but perhaps we should just assume, is if he was keen on new ships being built in Spanish yards or at least not in the U.K..
and then of course there is the payment of £10k to a NI civil servant cos he did not like the photo of the Queen. Human Rights gone mad again.
Clearly the number of platforms, whether sea or air, gives more flexibility. From the outside it looks like the air focus on bleeding edge and the sea focus on leading edge has meant a large reduction in number of trailing edge platforms. Mr Hunt’s comments and future increased defence spending commitment need to be clarified in terms of strategy and future flexibility. One’s instinct agreed with him, but more detail is needed.
Is it true that the R. Fleet Auxiliary are going to have to strike to match pay increase with R. Navy?
Very disappointing, hectoring and uninformative interviews by Andrew Neil with Boris and Hunt. A big let down considering how effective Neil normally is. What’s the point of this constant relentless gotcha style of interviewing? We wanted a measured discussion about EU negotiation tactics, whether the £39bn is owed, how trade arrangements around the world might look, what tax policy might look like. Instead it was on and on about whether Boris is somehow responsible, rather than her Iranian kidnappers, for the poor innocent woman in gaol, and responsible for the resignation of the ambassador to the US rather than the ambassador himself due to the leak of his ill-advised messages. Same with Hunt – who’s interview was just boring.
No wonder politicians don’t go on these programmes. Where’s the new Brian Walden?!
I have some senior contacts in the oil industry. I asked one of them whether fracking was dangerous and caused earthquakes.
He looked at me as if I were mad.
“We do it every day.”
So will someone kindly tell me why we (like the USA) can’t join in the fracking bonanza please?
Yes, Mike, I would like to know that too. This country is heading for oblivion regarding energy.
Effective propaganda from the green blob which has now been accepted uncritically by the political left and unfortunately, by the virtue-signalling element of the right.
Much as I agree with your sentiment, it may also be said that the more slowly we use the frackable deposits the later they will eventually be exhausted, and they could be a worthwhile reserve for a possible time when overseas supplies are endangered or cut off.
It seems fracking is only permitted for geothermal resources. Exactly the same process. Natascha Engel is entirely right about the nonsense of regulation.
Manpower is still an issue, even with the present treduced-strength navy. This from the savetheroyalnavy web site:
‘With HMS Queen Elizabeth due to go on operational deployment in 2021, the demand for escorts has never been greater. The announcement that the practice of having two ships laid up as ‘harbour training ships’ for lack of crews can be ended is timely and welcome. Precisely when this will be achieved may be hard to pinpoint due to the complex cycle of refits. In the longer term, both the Type 31e and Type 26 frigates will need a smaller ships company than the Type 23s they replace, helping reduce manning pressures.
Many already lean-manned ships still deploy with some billets ‘gapped’ and there are also significant ‘pinch points’, ie. shortages of particular trades or skills that are a critical requirement for a ship or submarine to operate. Keeping hold of its trained and experienced people for longer remains the biggest challenge the RN must overcome before manning is no longer a concern. It is certainly good news that overall numbers are going in the right direction and there are signs of recovery but there is still a very long way to go before the RN can be content it has enough sailors.’
I think it far more likely the ships would be used to transport thousands weekly, from the North African coast straight to England, where they would be took to their brand new housing estates which will have been built – and paid for – by us, of course.
In other news I am delighted to hear that the police are going after the Kim Darroch leaker. A Tory Brexiteer – somewhere – is quaking in their boots. It is important because the resulting by election will eliminate the Conservative majority.
Vote Brexit, get Corbyn. Genuinely funny.
Reply MPs are not on the Ambassador’s circulation list unless they are selected senior Ministers.
The leak is the last thing we Brexiters wanted. Correction. The diplomat’s use of intemperate language is the last thing we Brexiters wanted.
A Remainer probably did this.
Scorched earth.
So what the police are looking for is not one amongst many hundreds of recipients in and beyond the FCO but, thanks to Andy’s forensic skill, a selected senior Minister who is, overtly or covertly, a Brexiteer and on the circulation list! Arrests must be imminent.
To find the guilty party, don’t waste your time looking at Brexiteers. All you need is someone who is anti Trump. Plenty of these in the Foreign Office!
I think it more likely it was a remainer trying to scupper the possibility of getting a trade deal with the US. Scorched earth policy springs to mind.
If it turns out to be a remainer senior minister, will you still think it is “genuinely funny” should Corbyn’s commies end up in No10 & 11?
Or someone prepared to be the remain camp’s sacrificial lamb so that a new remain creature could be put in place (by Mrs May) before the next PM comes into office.
(Andy becomes positively gleeful when he salivates about the UK suffering in some way. Pitiful.)
Why on Earth is the UK enforcing EU sanctions against Syria? We left the EU on 29th March, although obviously the Establishment and the compliant MSM are trying to overlook this fact.
Jeremy Hunt is a [“self censored” ].
Here I have no trouble with the royal navy either enforcing sanctions or especially defending shipping, such actions underline the need for a larger navy.
I hope though that naval officers are not held to account by human rights legislation or other such nonsense before or after acting, here I trust the navies own board of control to decide.
However, I do question what the government is thinking in instructing her majestys forces to enforce a blockade on Iranian allies and the contributing to efforts to offer a fincial alternative that allows sanctions to be avoided. Here the EU is even more compilicit since our other partners are Germany and France.
The fact they take no notice of Irans public announcements of death and destruction to another state is scandelous, but entirely keeping with the EU’s reputation.
A bit rich for the U.K. to complain about a tit-for-tat response when it impounds an Iranian vessel .
Our country is stooping lower than the U.S. vulture fund which got a Ghanian court to impound an Argentinian vessel in order to force Argentina to pay debt the vulture fund had purchased .
Really sick of Western bullying around the world . Target countries are likely to have long memories and exact revenge of future generations ….
Isn’t it time we stopped strangling fracking with preposterous legal tremor limits, so we become less reliant on Middle East supplies?
Greg Clark and Claire Perry have been allowed to obstruct this industry for far too long – we must hope a new prime minister removes them fast. Owen Paterson would be an ideal energy minister (to some an ideal prime minister but that seems not to be).
It is ironic that the record of the modern Conservative Party on defence is one of shameful ignorance and incompetence. It has been entirely subservient to the EU in its approach since Cameron became PM. Mrs May viewed UK’d capabilities as assets to be pooled and placed under the control of the EU. In exchange for what we never found out
“As the USA and the UK says, defending the rights of all to passage in international shipping lanes is important to world trade and to peaceful co existence between countries. “
Such as Iranian tankers entering the Mediterranean?
Can the Government tell us under what UN sanction the Iranian tanker was stopped?
Or was this just another case of white-man’s law against the natives?
I thought that went out of fashion 80 years ago.
Since when did Iran join the EU and become subejct to EU santions against Syria?
Without a UN ruling, the British forces would seem to have engaged in piracy, and the Iranians have legitimate concerns to stop such illegal actions against them.
( I am no defender of the Iran regime, but the rule of law applies to all)
Is it all right for Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats to approach British ships in international waters? For what purpose do you think they did this? Is it all right for Iranians to attach limpet mines to commercial tankers and blow holes in them and set them on fire? The sanctions are EU ones against supplying oil to Syria and the ship was stopped from delivering it as any would be. Iran does not need to be an EU member, it just needs to act as a normal government, not promote terrorist activities and not be the foul regime in place there.
The EU and others do not wish to see Iran as a nuclear weapon producing country. The EU does not want them as a supporter of terrorism. They all apply sanctions, one of which is to stop Iran from supplying oil to Syria. Hence the arrest of the tanker. All I ask is why is it the Brits who have to take action. Why not the Italians, Spanish, Portugese, or French.
Then there is the USA who think the treaty is inadequate re nuclear proliferation, not to mention Iran’s worldwide involvement with terrorism and their destabilisation of the Middle East. They are intent on really putting the screws on to make Iran think again. If Iran persists I can anticipate that the US will give them an even more forcefull demonstration of real power. At the moment it does not look good.
M>
If Iran persists in….what? It has complied with the Treaty until it was broken by the USA.
And I have yet to see credible evidence of terrorism.
The orthodox view that Iran has to produce it’s own nuclear weapons is a naïve fallacy/fantasy .
There are countries/parties out there which would sell Iran nukes for the right price .
Sanctions against Syria should be abandoned . Why not ? Because Trump says we must have them . An independent Foreign Policy to the USA seems to be not on our UK table .
Therefore Iran is now an enemy and the Gulf of Hormuz is a very expensive and dangerous cost .
Iran has always been a major power in that area formerly Persia and will always be so .
Iran will become a nuclear power sooner or later . New plans and new directions are much needed . I see no chance of that happening .
So…Iran complies with the Treaty it signed with regard to its nuclear industry. The USA unilaterally abnegates that Treaty and declares “sanctions ” against Iran. The UK then does the USA’s bidding by illegally seizing a ship on unproven grounds. In other words, the UK has subserviently committed an act of piracy at the behest of the USA. Utterly disgraceful and pathetic; how this benefits the UK is difficult to see.
The sanctions against Iran have merely served to help the current hardline Iranian government and undermine the moderates who were responsible for getting Iran to sign the Treaty in the first place.
Iran is unlike other Middle Eastern states in having a large educated, cultured middle class which opposes the current government and which seeks interaction with the West. To undermine the moderates they support is entirely counterproductive, especially when done at the behest of Saudi Arabia which seeks the destruction of Iran.
A further point to make is that Iranians of whatever religion, and it is a state with other religions than Islam, are intensely patriotic. When Iran is attacked they all support their country, no matter what colour the government. The Western backed Iraq attack on Iran proved that, much to Western surprise.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Newspapers are suggesting that Boris Johnson’s team has begun contacting disgruntled Labour MP’s, unhappy with Corbyn’s lurch to Remain, in order to gain their support for his Brexit deal. The number is said to be about 40 which, if I am not mistaken, is greater than the number of diehard Brexiteers.
This leads me to think that Mr. Johnson is going for the absolute minimum of changes to May’s Withdrawal Agreement in order to get it through Parliament on the back of Labour MP’s. Perhaps, even just tinkering with the backstop.
I hope that Mr. Johnson is not thinking in such terms as he will quickly lose the goodwill and support of voters who, I believe, are expecting a much cleaner Brexit.
You may detect from the tone of my post a certain amount of paranoia! However, the parliamentary antics of MP’s in the last 3 years have left me with no confidence in most MP’s at all. Mr. Johnson, himself, voted for the Withdrawal Agreement on the third meaningful vote.
In the absence of any detail on his actual Brexit ambitions and as a Johnson supporter, are you able to offer anything that would render my concerns groundless?
Rather more difficult is how much we need to invest in ships to protect our fishing rights within our own waters once we have finally left the EU. I think that it will involve a suitable ship building programme in Belfast (to prevent Northern Ireland being a complete basket case) to protect our fleet.
The tanker seized off Gibraltar is an unregistered ship, it has no owner or home port, its transponder, locator and ID were all switched off. Iran has not admitted to it being theirs.
Behaving as if it is their without actually admitting it is the important point to be aware of. Who owns it, who commands it and who owns the oil on board? Presently nobody does so the shop and cargo is legally confiscated.
It is also suspected of breaking embargos but since nobody is owning up there can be no prosecution.
Iran is affronted but fails to explain why, citing the unknown ship without claiming ownership and liability.
That the authorities need evidence to demonstrate the legitimacy
of the seizure would indeed be a principled approach. I take that to
mean that, if there is no such evidence, the authorities should
make their apologies rather than trying to find an alternative charge. Perhaps
you could ask Geoffrey Cox for his opinion on that.
I do not think Mr Hunt can tell us anything. He is Foreign Secretary in name only and must now be lacking the same sense of responsibility as were Mr Davis and Mr Raab when they were Brexit Secretaries.
When it is proven than Iran were behind they captured tanker in Gibraltar, what then? Should we expect their apology? What should we do?
The current fanatical regime in control of Iran do not accept rational argument when it goes against themselves and they will only react to a firm challenge.
When we are dealing with any non-westernised Nation we should remind ourselves that their ways are not our ways and our Centuries old Civil Service protocols are meaningless, dead to them.
Compliance is seen as a weakness as is any demonstration of compassion. Such regimes will only respect power and strength. Diplomacy does not feature in their rule book.
Short of direct confrontation, sanctions and embargoes are the only alternatives.
The whole Gibraltar thing stinks to high heaven