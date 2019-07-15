Well done England

What an amazing game of cricket! It was a roller coaster ride for players and fans, with great drama down to the last ball of the final super over. England showed great resource and determination against a brilliant New Zealand team who were so close to victory themselves.
Congratulations to an England team who have provided so much good entertainment over the last four years making their way to become world champions.
4 Comments
Indeed but no use of the word travesty when Jason Roy was plainly out first ball or one of New Zealand’s key batsman was sawn off by the same umpire or England getting four from a fielding deflection off Ben Stokes body.
A metaphor for how Politicians only look at things with ‘one eye’
Reply The deflection was from the bat and the batsman could mot see the ball being thrown at him, so the four was correct within the laws of cricket. NZ could have appealed the first ball possible out.
Yesterday provided an overabundance of choice in top level sporting events. Apart from the cricket with its amazing climax, Wimbledon offered a similarly gripping men’s final which lasted its maximum length under the rules until the final tie break. Silverstone offered spectacular contests and overtaking in the British Grand Prix. And we had the latest stage of the Tour de France on which ITV4 offer informed commentary on the several races within the race and the organisers provide great aerial footage of the French countryside. I must confess I was. a channel hopper but managed to catch the end of all four.
A shame that Moggy had to make it a Brexit thing in a way; but he did. Nearly half the England squad were born to migrants. Neither can you say .. we only dislike Europeans, we are dead keen on Barbadian bowlers ..(or indeed footballers ) …really ? Have a look at the comments made on any pro Brexit web site and wake up.
The referendum did everything it could to inflame and profit by generalised anti-immigrant feeling . Where is the flood of Syrians about to crash on our shores by the way ?
This was a sweet and beautiful victory for young international diverse talented England, the opposite of Brexit and everything , that despite the misery of our position today ; gives me hope.