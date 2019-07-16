The world’s oil balance

The USA has increased her output of oil and gas substantially under President Trump, and seems set to expand it further. As a result OPEC wields less power than it used to. The Cartel has had to limit output to try to keep prices up in the face of large increases in US supply. US output has risen from under 9 million barrels a day under Obama to over 12 million under Mr Trump. Oil using industries have been getting a boost from more and cheaper feedstock and energy.
Meanwhile Germany and the continental Europeans are busy making themselves ever more dependent on Russian gas, much to the consternation of the USA pledged to protect them through NATO. At a time when western countries say they are concerned about Russia’s backing for Iran, her provocative cyber challenges and her special disruptive missions it is an odd idea to make the continent more dependent on Russian goodwill and supplies.
The present tensions in the Gulf over Iran threaten the supplies moving through the Straits which are largely bound for Asia and are not needed in the USA. This leads the US President to seek allies and help when dealing with rights of passage through the Gulf, pointing out that other countries need that open waterway more than the USA herself.
I was interested to see Mr Hunt offering to release the Iranian oil tanker from Gibraltar in return for promises from Iran that the cargo will not be delivered to Syria as that would break EU sanctions. Iran has in response declined any such assurances and demands the release of the tanker without any conditions. It is difficult to see how Gibraltar could ensure the oil did not end up in Syria if they let the tanker go.So far the Captain and senior crew of the tanker have not been charged with any offences. Meanwhile the UK is sending a destroyer to the region a little ahead of schedule to strengthen the UK’s naval presence there. Mr Hunt says he wants to reduce tension with Iran, who dislike the western naval build up.
What is the UK’s national interest in all this? How should the UK make itself secure over energy?
11 Comments
We need more urgently than ever to get on with shale gas fracking. It is clear the environmental scares promulgated by the likes of greenpeace are lies and disinformation. CO2 will be reduced as gas has lower carbon emissions than coal or oil, and cheap energy security assured. We do not want to be dependent on Russian gas like Germany and renewables have no hope of providing sufficient energy. Likewise a new generation of small nuclear power stations.
What an excellent debate organised yesterday by The Sun and Talk Radio between Boris and Hunt. Low budget, modestly but authoritatively chaired by the Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn. I really suggest BBC producers and presenters watch it and learn! No need for one of the BBC’s ‘stars’ prancing around at the front in look-at-me mode, trying to land a gotcha blow on Boris. Good questions from a mixed Audience, including Labour voters, but no spitting Corbynistas or Islamic radicals. A good, sensible & good-humoured discussion in which we found out what the candidates actually thought. Because it wasn’t all about the presenter / broadcaster trying to make a point. A real eye-opener.
If we can get high quality low budget political discussion like this provided by the market why do we need to pay a poll tax for the tendentious big budget BBC?!
Indeed and why indeed do we have to pay a TV tax so the BBC can push moronic pro EU/lefty/alarmist drivel & propaganda endlessly at us?
Good morning
We really need to show some joined up thinking. We first need to find ways to reduce our energy consumption without damaging the economy. We also need to diversify both energy types and where we purchase our energy from. The UK has large deposits of energy reserves both in shale gas and coal, and the use of small modular nuclear reactors must be considered.
We also need to address the other end and that is consumption. Again this comes down to population and, as always if you import more people they will consume more.
The two primary UK interests are freedom of navigation in international waters and pursuit of the potential of UK fracking.
Energy security alongside food security should be top priorities but have not been, energy being hampered by Miliband’s Climate Change Act.
I do not have answers to your questions but wonder why enforcing Evil Empire sanctions is more important (for one tanker of Syria-bound oil) than relations with Iran.
Obama’s failure to topple Assad in Syria has left Merkel and the EU with no choice but to up their dependency on Russian gas. It also elevates the UK’s dependency on such supplies though at least the UK does self-supply around 45% of our gas need with 9% coming from LNG
We must start looking westwards to US LNG. Ireland intends to build a LNG import facility to import US LNG. The UK should be looking to do the same as at present a hefty remainder of our gas comes from various European suppliers including Russia
Energy supplies can be a very effective political tool. At least with US LNG supplies the supply will be effected by private companies driven by commercial considerations rather than political opportunism
How should the UK make itself secure over energy?
We should get fracking and increase storage facilities for gas and oil. We should not be wasting money on very expensive intermittent wind and solar (other than in the rather few special cases where they can be cost effective without subsidies or energy market distortions). Importing bio-fuel to burn at Drax is total insanity (in engineering and even C02 terms). Done so politicians can make bogus claims about how much electricity comes from “low carbon sources” this is just a pathetic lie.
So we are to get Alan Turing on the £50 note. Good to see a Mathematician/Engineer on one I suppose, not of course that that is the real reason his has been chosen. Meanwhile how is the 50p Brexit coin getting on? This appalling government’s priorities are very clear indeed, just from these money choices.
Rod Liddle, on Newnight last night, was promoting his new book:- The Great Betrayal. Emily Maitlis demonstrated all the usual moronic BBC biases with her “your a racist” line of attack (with selective totally out of context quotes from his writing). She even needed some “people’s vote” (not penguins this time) chap on too to assist her attempted hatched job. Yet Emily is far from the worst of the newsnight pro EU, PC, climate alarmist lefty dopes on Newsnight. Indeed she is probably one of the better dire, lefty, unscientific, logic lacking, EUphile, PC dopes they have as Newsnight presenters.
A Cambridge linguist it seems.
Sensible nuclear too, so not Hinkley C design. Another huge mistake by the appalling Theresa.
Boris just destroyed the Conservative Party by not committing to reduce immigration. There will be no bounce back for the party. I was predicting the Brexit Party would wither but it appears that will not happen.
Populist voters always say immigration wasn’t an issue but on the comments sections that I study and track it is the number one issue. Let me quote two facts. Two years before Brexit over 50% of jobs went to immigrants. Two years after Brexit 90% of jobs went to Brits. It’s a staggering statistic from the Telegraph.
Every British parent wants the best for their children and the young want the best for themselves and that fact shows it’s impossible to become a majority party anymore without heavy reductions in immigration.
That one sentence was a critical mistake.
I will summarise what Boris just said was “**** the voters, prioritise taxation.”
It’s not a message that has a hope to win an election.
How bizarre that the obvious answer is unthinkable.
Reopen the coal mines! 300 years of energy security.
Which other country would not use the incredible resource the UK has under its soil?
I very much doubt if coal is as damaging as every other form of pollution encouraged by the government.
Never mind 5G, car fumes, intensive farming, fracking quakes, continued ripping up of the countryside, the noise pollution that is positively encouraged…nope …coal is the villain.
So let us all freeze to death in our totalitarian nightmare.