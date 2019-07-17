Independence and military co-operation

The main continental EU countries are out to strengthen their military collaboration. Over the years they have worked away at joint exercises, common weapons procurement, common standards, exchange of personnel, unified commands and shared missions. There are now military interventions undertaken by EU directed troops or naval vessels. The UK has been particularly concerned about being pulled into a European army, owing to the legal constraints that operate on a member state once it has accepted the competence of the EU in any given area. Some think the UK has already consented to more collaboration than is desirable and is now entrapped. Others accept that as we leave the EU we cannot be forced to co-operate or to participate against our will.
The UK has been keener on joint working through NATO, including our US allies. NATO too has a long tradition of common action, shared defence procurement programmes, common standards and procedures, exchanges of personnel and unified commands for given tasks, exercises and missions. It is clear under the NATO charter that whilst we and the other members sign a mutual pledge to defend each other, a NATO member is free to determine their own commitment to any resulting NATO action. NATO is a coalition of the willing, that makes up missions from members in the light of the needs based on consent.
Under President Trump the USA would like the continental countries to make a bigger contribution to NATO defence. The USA points out that European members of NATO rely on US engagement and the common security guarantee for their ultimate protection. Surely, the US asks, the Europeans could at least meet the minimum funding requirement for NATO membership so they are making a bit better contribution to the collective defence?
The UK does meet the minimum requirement, and does possess military capability to join NATO engagements around the world, contributing naval vessels, aircraft and mobile soldiers. UK forces have worked hard to ensure they can co-operate with US forces, as well as undertaking training and exercises with European forces.
Setting our armed services in the context of collaboration and assistance with others does bring a downside. It might mean that we lack particular capabilities where we rely on others, which would limit our own ability to undertake a mission for ourselves. The UK needs to ensure it has sufficient capability to go to the assistance of our own territories or allies, and to defend ourselves at home, whoever the aggressor and whatever our principal allies might think.
27 Comments
The creation of a EU unified defence force is, much like the EURO, a political statement rather various a serious attempt at building creditable military.
What is so attractive to both politicians, defence companies and senior members of the armed services is the budgets. For the latter they will be larger, but for the former they will be smaller, as countries like the UK contribute more, both in money and personel.
What concerns me is the lack of proper democratic control. Not that I think it will ever be a proper military.
"What concerns me is the lack of proper democratic control" – exactly but that is the EU all over. It is anti-democratic
Then again there is not even a sensible EU Demos for a democracy to be based on. So many different countries with very different interests, languages, histories, traditions, religions, stages of development, policits and the rest.
Should we demand another “confirmatory” vote perhaps as it was only 52% to 48%.
Also a secret vote it seems so the MEPs can lie about whom they supported! Who did the Conservave MEPs vote for? Just four of them now as they only got 9% of the vote – thanks to May and Hammond.
But only 52% means that she didn’t win and there has to be a second vote.
Defence is a key duty of the government, along with the justice system. There are many who would argue that they do neither well and should concentrate on carrying out their primary functions. Radical constraint of their superfluous and relatively trivial activities would also save taxpayers vast amounts of money.
It is indeed a an EU military industrial complex. Very cosy. However, its purpose, according to Juncker, is force projection in support of EU expansion. Arming the EU is an act of collective insanity.
Cooperation (such as NATO) is good for everyone. Having our military under direct rule from the EU is extremely bad and should be avoided at all costs. The EU is not an equal partnership, and never will be. I can imagine the UK receiving a hefty fine if it ever refuses to follow orders that would cause great expense or hardship to the UK.
For the very reason that governments have known where we were going with the EU, they have cut our military forces to the bone. Perhaps they were directed to do so.
Having a proper military capability is one thing that makes a nation – without such a force we are defenceless and open to all sorts of problems. The rest of the world has shown how much we need to have a real fighting force, and this is one thing that should be reestablished – More important even than the NHS.
OT: Sir John, could we have a precis of what so called vision, Leyen laid out at Strasbourg. It would be helpful to know what the projected EU is going to be.
I think it is more likely the EU army will be deployed within the EU itself to put down civil unrest as happened when they crushed Greece with austerity measures.
got it in one!
Britain’s defence spending has fallen below two per cent (actual 1.8%). The MoD is using pension contributions to mask its true figure, an MPs report has said. Although the government says it spends 2.1 percent of GDP on Defence, the new figures suggest Britain first dipped below two per cent in 2014/15 and has not recovered since.
The MPs claim that the MoD only met the two per cent benchmark by adjusting what was counted as being part of defence expenditure, such as £1 billion in war pensions and MoD civilian pensions, in 2016. (Source: Telegraph)
Alliances have large dowsides as you mention. Principly our cow towing to Washington has led the UK into being involved in several illegal and immoral wars. Our current push to start a war with Iran is merely the most recent. Britain should cease provoking and participating in wars that do us absolutely no good and should not support any country that does. I know that’s a forlorn hope given the money made by arms companies and the liberal distribution of benefits to politicians but the hypocritical moralising of ministers is just too much to take.
The West is experiencing a collective blonde momen , and neither the Trump or Boris version are edifying. That said, Donaldism makes much more sense .
It is temporary and it is far less of a break than may appear. Any US president would now be backing off NATO, European Commitments ( including the UK) and turning its attention to the East. Unfortunately,just as the US turns away form us, we have chosen to isolate ourselves form the other great pillar of our global standing; the EU
Given this reduced status, why waste billions posturing. We are now an isolated small country with no special reason to pay for global policing, let us at least save the money.
As for the EU army .. I`ll leave that to the tin foil hate brigade.
One of the very few balanced and objective views on defence I have seen. One other merit of NATO should be mentioned. It’s entire strategy rests on combining the capabilities each member needs for its own defence. So it goes not detract from national defence capability.
Secondly I would like to reinforce that NATO never under any circumstances infringes on national sovereignty. Political control of forces remains at all times with the member state. The EU is the opposite and one of the most appalling requirements in Mrs May’s WA is to submit UK forces to political control of the EU. it is quite scandalous but has received little attention in the media. I hope Boris gets a grip on this.
Do we still have any armed forces?
I thought there were barely enough to fill Wembley Stadium ( assuming that has not been torn up for housing).
Anyway rumour has it that we are being invaded piecemeal along the Kent coast…and no defence being offered. So where’s the army?
I seriously wonder if the pc EU could actually fight a war ( not to mention the spurious idea that it was formed to prevent war) and the UK has run down its army etc shamefully.
A war now would make the Crimea look efficient.
I do not forget or forgive those parcels of necessities sent out to the poor soldiers during the Gulf War.
Shame on the establishment.
The EU namely France and Germany want to undermine NATO. They want unified procurement rules to benefit them at our expense.
We provide the manpower and intelligence whilst they bolster their defence industry.
Again from EP:
”…..British contractors for supplying armaments to our armed forces must in future share the work with what are called ‘European firms’, meaning factories situated on the mainland of the European continent…… What would have been the fate of Britain in 1940 if production of the Hurricane and the Spitfire had been dependent upon the output of factories in France?”
Yet another new tax I read in the Telegraph – this on top of Hammond's highest taxes for 50 years
Designed, one assumes, to encourage more fly tipping everywhere thus probably costing the public far more than it raises.
Also in the Telegraph today from Rees-Mogg – It’s a myth that no-deal will make us poorer –
Indeed it is a myth and one that the BBC and the remoaners repeat almost every single day.
Well, firstly it should not make us poorer anyway and secondly voters do very often choose to make the country poorer every time they vote Socialist, Labour, SNP, for lefty incompetent, tax to death Conservative MPs (in the May and Hammond mode), Libdims or Plaid. Why should having nimble and democratic, UK based real democracy makes us poorer?
What will certainly make us far poorer is a Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP government.
“What does the public actually get by way of service for all this endless tax? ”
Three weekly bin collections, slop buckets for food waste with resulting rats, six week waiting times in the NHS, train services that result in people losing jobs because they can't get to work, a new parade of red tape for businesses so bureaucrats can look busy…
But it has paid for repeated trips to Brussels by May and her hand-picked civil servants, so it is obviously good value. Pardon my cynicism.
The Europeans realize they cannot depend anymore on a increasingly dysfunctional US- hence Turkey is even going its own way, and in future the US will be tolerated in the NATO sense but the Europeans realize that they have to look out for themselves vis-a vis the Russians, the Turks and threats nearer to home so how the UK is going to fit into all of this I have no idea
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Well, it would be nice to know authoritatively from someone where the UK does stand. Are we being pulled into a European army, ever so subtly and underhandedly by our devious and untrustworthy politicians (in the same way as they tried to conceal from the public the true nature of the European project) or will the UK be free to do as it pleases when we leave?
On the one hand senior UK political figures dismiss the notion of a Euro-army (whilst behind our backs they sign up to joint collaboration) and on the other we read articles from ex-generals warning about the dangers of the UK being sucked into combined European forces.
I know who I believe and it isn’t our politicians. They have form or if you like a well-founded reputation for ‘shiftiness’.
I suspect the EU ‘army’ will not be one in the ‘traditional sense, in that it is not so much designed to protect Europe, as to protect the EU.
I am reminded of when they had to downgrade Lisbon to a treaty, but managed to slip in that insidious wee additional footnote to a footnote this army (the one Clegg denied was going to happen) stating it would ‘use whatever force necessary to quell civil unrest’.
Every political theorist I have ever heard of says that defence and law and order are the primary aim of government. Without law and order (Syria?) and without a strong foreign policy, backed by force (EU) people do not listen.
Our stupid aircraft carrier, our pathetic Police Force, out tiny army, are a national disgrace.
Speak softly and carry a big stick (Theodore Roosevelt).
So, after October 31st, I look forward to all this being put into practice – within NATO.
This is one of the many reasons that the vote to “Remain” is meaningless.
The old saying is “A week is a long time in politics”. Politicians seem to think that three years is merely a blink of an eye.
V good points
The UK must maintain the capacity for autonomous action. I suspect that one of the EU’s plans is to create such interdependence that no single member has ‘all the bits’ needed to act, and so action will be made impossible other than as part of ‘the union’. The UK needs to be able to arm, supply, re-supply, & support forces on land, sea & in the air. Having the same 7.62 or 5.56 ammunition as NATO allies makes sense, being unable to get an essential spare part for a plane without French or German approval does not.
The EU does not need an army. No one is likely to invade it, and, if they tried, NATO would defend it. So why do Eurocrats want an army?
A) it is part of their vision of the United States if Europe into which members are subsumed
B) more money and power for Eurocrats (‘the primary pout pose if the RU is the employment of its staff’)
C) to be able to use force, and not just the ECJ, to give effect to directives that individual nations dislike. The recent elevation of a Spanish ‘hammer of Catalonia’ politician, and the silence about Macron’s brutality towards yellow vest protesters, show that any EU force will not be used to support people being attacked by member state governments. If it is deployed at all, it will be to crush popular uprisings, and/or to force governments to tow an EU line