Thank you Mr Barnier

Mr Barnier’s refusal to re open the Withdrawal Agreement makes it clear. We leave without signing it, and offer a free trade agreement on the way out.
We do not need months of more uncertainty trying to unpick a small amount of the unpalatable things about the draft Withdrawal Treaty. We voted to take back control of our money, our laws and our borders, and must do so by 31 October.
Given Mr Barnier’s statement together with what is being suggested in tonight’s BBC Panorama it would appear the WA plan all along was to keep things on ice for 5 Years, to give the UK time to change its mind and think like true Europeans.
Parliament is still fighting it people aided with the cooperation of the BBC.
This debacle will go down in history as the big betrayal against the people ever inflicted. A total surrender by Mrs May and her cabinet to a foreign power.
Then people in those bubbles wonder why ‘We don’t believe you’ runs true to everyone else
Chances of Boris fulfilling the commitment to leave? Not more than 40% I think.
But there will be a new face at the helm by then, and she has said she will allow ‘extra time’.
I think we should ignore what the clowns in Brussels say and just do nothing – that way we leave by default
It was always clear. So are moving onto the Oliver Cromwell method of delivering this body blow; the suspension of Parliament ? Well, you have to break a constitutional few eggs to make a populist omelette no doubt, but as the referendum promise was to “….negotiate the terms of a new deal before we start any legal process to leave” (Leave leaflet), we will detect life on Mars before we locate a mandate for this insanity.
(Mind you ,reinterpreting what was said yesterday to suit us today has advantages. My undertaking to go shopping has been retrospectively reconfigured as an agreement to go the pub and drink myself into a maudlin stupor. Anyone coming ?)
Newmania – why don’t you try telling us simply and concisely why it is that you are so in thrall to your EU. Why – honestly – do you believe it is the greatest and most glorious construct in the history of the world? (Because it seems you do.)
Why waste time telling us in any way you can think up that we’re all losers, and instead tell us in what ways the devices and stratagems of the EU are far and away better than anything we might attempt here on our own behalf? Then explain why it is best we stay beneath the boot of your EU masters.
Give us a clue.
first sensible suggestion you’ve made – going to the pub that is 🙂
Has anybody told Boris?
Good news indeed. The WA must be the worst deal ever. Any party accepting that deal is signing their own suicide note.
Leave under WTO, and then sort out a deal afterwards. Loss of our money and trade will hopefully make the EU behave a little more sensibly. Thank goodness May is no longer in control. She would have given them everything whether they asked for it, or not!
Just to satisfy my curiosity, why did the EU need, or want, a clause that says no EU official can be prosecuted for a crime, or taxed, in the UK? Isn’t that a licence to commit crime?
Disgraceful remainer rubbish, Shirley. No to the WTO. We are taking back control of our laws, that means NO EU NO WTO. English law only. Shirley, if you want us to swallow the UNDEMOCRATIC WTO, it us up to you, but dont pretend to have voted Leave in 2016, you are obviously a remainer troll. England first !
Seeing as the EU commission will not commence trade talks with us until we have exited, WTO rules is the only method currently available. The WA is/was an EU re-accession treaty, not an exit mechanism. If Parliament had ratified it, there would be no need for trade talks as we’d still be in the EU but on far, far worse conditions.
Sir John We now have more threats from MPs from your party about leaving without a deal. Leavers would like your take on this please.
NOT leaving without a deal equates to NOT leaving at all.
If the UK refuses to leave without a deal, the EU will not agree a deal because they don’t want us to leave.
Some MPs think we’re all stupid.
Out on 31st October 2019 , general election November 2019 while the iron is hot so that we can remove all the remoaners out of Westminster and install people who believe in Great Britain
Remove opponents, install believers.
The mantra of every dictatorship ever.
Wishful thinking, I’m afraid. They won’t vote for it as the Tories mostly Remainers, who won’t want to face the public, they are skint as their money is drying up fast and they have no candidates other than those already in position. Best Boris can hope for is to hang on until 2022 and try to rebuild if he gets Brexit done. If he doesn’t, as he says, the Tories will ‘kick the bucket’. This realization is the best we can hope for to make them support leaving in the end. No chance of any deal now from the EU after the Parliamentary shenanigans today.
The EU’s frantic attempts to bully the UK into a corner is an admission of weakness.
The EU is an accident waiting to happen. The UK’s decision to step back and embrace flexibility, freedom and democracy will serve as a beacon to other freedom hungry EU member states
Especially as, without the UK, the EU won’t have so much spare cash to bribe them with.
Not going very well so far, is it? Since the Brexit vote support for the EU has gone up across Europe – including in the UK. Awkward.
Now we just need Boris to pick a dream team cabinet and keep his promises. Hopefully you will be chancellor.
Sir John would make an excellent choice for Chancellor. 🙂
It will be interesting to see whim BJ surrounds himself with. I suspect his team will be closer to a waking nightmare. As for SJR, not being the kind to be bought off with the offer of a plum job, he will not be in the running. But I’m sure he will be a valuable servant to the BJ regime from the backbenches.
That’s just what I think too. What we have seen on this blog makes it clear that this is the job for Sir John. Boris take note.
His selection will be the acid test. If he doesn’t pack the Cabinet with Remainers and goes along with the likes of Rudd (I think he will) we will see what he is made of and if his promises are like Cameron’s.
Sorry should read ‘pack the Cabinet with Leavers’. They are doing my head in.
His supporters in the Commons from Bercow down will carry on his malfeasance.
My money is still on an election.
I get the impression that faced witb reality Brussels are beginning to panic.
Barnier is very good at issuing warnings . Doesn’t he realise this only hardens attitudes in this country.
The appointment of the ………….. German defence minister and Lagarde to the ECB is reason enough to leave.
The obvious solution. But is the Tory Party up for it?
It is only this failure that has held us back for 3 and a half years, cost our country a fortune, and damaged our standing in the world..
Looks very like you’re going to get control of your laws borders money etc by the !st November, can’t see it any other way- no need to state the obvious.
Good news! We have had control of our border, money and laws all along. We have just had an incompetent Tory government in place.
Leaving without signing the putrid Withdrawal Agreement makes it so much more simple to plan for the future, than the expensive complicated and extended arrangement that Mrs May wanted to put in place.
The WA has been rejected 3 times by Parliament, thus that should now be history.
We need to simply Leave on 31st October and be in control of our own destiny.
Just what has Mrs May’s 6 month extension bought us, absolutely nothing diddly squat, except more payments into the EU coffers.We should have gone on March 29th but she simply did not have the courage, glad she is going.
If Boris or Hunt do not deliver on 31st October, then the Tories are toast, Simples.
We probably did leave, which is why the government is desperate to prevent the English Democrats’ challenge coming to court. Although there has been a very effective news blackout on the case every single MP has been informed about it, such is the establishment’s fright. Yet the press remains silent and the public is blissfully unaware.
https://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-8415
Or better still, a lot sooner than 31st October…
Barnier believes that the political infighting in the UK means that he does not need to consider a more reasonable withdrawal agreement. The Remain MPs have much to answer for and I would hope that most of them will disappear after the next GE.
Yes. Barnier’s policy continues to be letting MPs fight amongst themselves and see what happens.
A General Election will probably be necessary to drain the swamp and clear out MPs who ignore the referendum. Not sure when that will happen or who will trigger it but if we are not out by the end of October there will be hell to pay.
“The Remain MPs have much to answer for and I would hope that most of them will disappear after the next GE.”
Oh they’ll disappear alright. Whether it be under a rock, or trying to run from the shame they brought upon themselves.
Also the people are ‘less than pleased’ with them, yes I can foresee their disappearance.
The BBC is in “Project Fear” overdrive mode today.
OK. 3 months to prepare having seemingly mostly wasted 3 years. One can only hope the new PM and Cabinet come in and target themselves and the civil service on being ready, and clear (without scaremongering) to businesses and individuals what they should do. Calm professional delivery. No time wasting in the HoC or HoL, no time wasting pretence towards negotiation. (Waters immediately and vigorously protected, not a Barclay fudge). The PM needs to see that ‘no deal’ isn’t a threat for negotiation purposes, it is nothing more nor less than delivering on a three year old democratic decision. Don’t have it as a threat ‘on the table’, just prepare competently – having wasted three years and been on and then off, things cannot be as ready as they should have been but it does mean there now has to be focus – no more childish games from MPs and activists.
Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall when Boris meets Barnier- Boris will say ‘the WA is defunct’, Barnier will reply ‘so what are we going to do now’- Boris will say- we have an embarrassment of choice- and Barnier will say ‘more tea’.
That’s a very common sense view. Leaving with no deal and asking for a trade deal.
Will Boris Johnson do that though? When one reads between the lines I’m still not 100% confident that Boris will do the job properly. Undoubtedly he’ll do a better job than Jeremy Hunt.
And it’s high time the remainers got on board with leaving and doing the best for the country.
Leaving is not doing the best for the country. It is doing the best for a small group of extremists in the Tory party who have co-opted to their cause the not very bright, xenophobes and lots of people who can not spell.
I don’t like it when Boris says ‘get it over the line’…. That is May language about her putrid WA….
Exactly but will the many dire, wet (and essentially traitors) in Parliament (in the Grieve, Clarke X 2, Morgan, Rudd, May, Hammond, Bercow mode) and even more dire ones in the Lords actually permit this outcome?
Excellent piece by Rod Liddle today in the Spectator on the dire Emily Maitlis interview with him plus an excllent debunking the new “ethnic pay gap” agenda following on from May’s absurd and hugely damaging “gender pay gap” agenda. It is very clear that the gender pay gap is just due to the different subjects people study, the differnet jobs the genders choose and the work life balances they make especially when they have children.
Women without children earn more than the average man already it seems.
Rudd’s self-abasement and her burning of bridges with her remainer friends would be very odd if she were not to be in King BJ’s court (she has unfinished business at the DWP…). But the erstwhile prophet and soon-to-be king must also surely have a priestly ministry. Rudd’s sins will be absolved, and she will be restored to Grace, no doubt with a zeal for Brexit worthy of St Paul himself. Have faith. BJ’s cabinet will demonstrate his might whoever is in it.
Ursula von der Leyen became President of the EU based on 52% of the votes .
The Peoples Vote campaign seem to be happy with that, no calls for a second vote or more crucially, a Peoples Vote.
Won’t matter to you Bob, she won’t be taking up the reins until 1st Nov and you’ll be gone by then
And only one candidate. Really democratic
M Barnier has also made clear there will no talks about trade until the UK fulfils its commitments to pay its bill, on citizens rights and on the Irish backstop. As ever your post is deceptively selective
No talks about trade means the EU shooting itself in the foot big time. The Tory Party is desperate for a “deal” before the cut off date and will do anything to give in to the EU. But if the EU pushes them into a corner and we do accidentally leave without a “deal” then their exporters are going to be in a right pickle. Everyone with half a brain here is well aware of that. Hence it is blindingly obvious that all the talk of refusing to to renegotiate the WA surrender is actually nothing more than a hard line negotiating tactic. If our parliament were not majority pro-EU and hence compliant they would never have tried it on in the first place and got down to begging us for concessions before it was too late.
We have paid 6 months more contributions than originally expected. They are attempting to fleece us due to an upcoming cash flow problem. I bet they now wish that they had given David Cameron more than ‘thin gruel’!
I understand that HMG have offered EU citizens the same rights under UK law as UK subjects, not an enhanced EU version. If they want EU jurisdiction, they are perfectly free to return to their original EU homes.
The Irish back stop was (allegedly) a ‘problem’ fabricated by Mrs May, in an attempt to stymie Brexit. Recent disclosures by EU officials about the UK’s Remain-minded negotiating stance makes that wholly believable.
I am unimpressed by Barnier. He has lost his key ally at the Commission with the departure of Selmayr, while it is already clear that Von der Leyen will struggle to achieve anything. Meanwhile Varadkar has blinked and is now busy pursuing soft border solutions he previously claimed were impossible.
It seems clear that the EU have no negotiating strategy for a no deal Brexit because they have never considered it as a serious option, assuming that the UK would never choose it for real. They will need some time to work it out, and fortunately there will be a fresh cast on both sides to do that. Barnier already lost his chance to succeed Juncker because the UK have not signed the WA. He can probably expect to be sacked as EU negotiator because he has failed to negotiate a deal, which requires that the UK accepts it.
We don’t need to wait until the end of October, we could (for example) leave 10 days earlier and create a joint Independence Day/Trafalgar Day Bank Holiday.
yes Frank, you can leave next week so long as you take Farage and Widdicombe with you
And still when you think they can’t plumb even further Grieve and his poisonous, destructive gang of Remain pygmies defy us all once again.
It really is time to go on the offensive with these thieves of democracy. No more polite discussions. No more compromise. Just pure, brutal attack
Barnier gets No Deal
Will all the advocates of re-opening negotiation of the WA finally accept it is dead? Barnier confirms yet again that the WA is all we are being offered. That of course will change once we finally throw the shackles off. Plus hopefully lots of Remainer MPs will resign and we can hold constituency elections.
Excluding Boris presumably? He is exceptional. The EU will bend to his will, the backstop will be gone, and the EU will be giving US £39bn.
Absolutely correct. Anything of virtue can be put into a treaty under the auspices of the Vienna Convention that provides a level of arbitration above national or EU jurisdiction. You do not open the coffin containing the dead body of the WA for further examination except under very exceptional circumstances.
I agree with your comments and also note that your description mirrors the publication sent by the government to every household indicating what would happen if we voted leave i.e leave all the EU institutions (no mention of a WA in the publication)
If not the Conservative party is dead. What part of the 9% of the vote does the dreadful Grieve/May/Hammond/ClarkX2/Liddington….. section of the Conservative party not get?
Brexit mean Brexit not May’s appalling non Brexit W/A nor anything remotely close to it. That is even worse than not leaving. We are either a mere undemocratic region of a country called the EU or we are out.
It is not that hard to grasp is it?
When Cameron just scraped his tiny Majority (the one that May totally incompetently threw away) he did so by promising a referendum so the UKIP vote returned to the party. With the Brexit party they have no chance at all unless they have actually left and then do some deal with the Brexit Party.
The country is crying out for a real Brexit and some sensible government for a change.
Thanks goodness however that May did throw her majority away – as otherwise we might now be stuck in her appalling £39 billion W/A.
Interesting. You – who voted for Brexit – think Mrs May’s deal is worse than not leaving.
And yet you still want to leave – even though we now know that Brexit will ultimately look very like Mrs May’s deal.
Sure they will tweak the odd word, maybe change the name – and they will probably put it in a new font to please the rabble. Comic Sans maybe. But the essential details of Mrs May’s Brexit deal will remain exactly the same, so long as your red lines remain the same.
This puts you in an awkward position of supporting something you know is worse than the status quo. Why are you prepared to deliberately harm your country?
The EU are saying they expected a crack team of negotiators to arrive with all the magic of Harry Potter. What they got was Dad’s Army with no plan of action or any idea of what they wanted. No great surprise. We are used to useless and devious politicians who treat the National Interest as a game. We deserve better and before anyone says we get the politicians we deserve, we don’t, we get what the parties foist upon us, mostly as a result of doing favours for the powerful and who will toes the party line.
Yet the politicians we do not deserve are too often nonetheless rewarded by the people by being unpunished, so we do end up deserving them.
In 1997 “Labour has no plans to introduce tuition fees for higher education”. The British public just rolled-over in the face of New Labour soon thereafter introducing same. 2001 saw a repeat with “We will not introduce top-up fees and have legislated against them” but 2003 saw such fees. And look where we (or more particularly students) are now, after Cameron, Clegg and Cable!
Part of the reason the Conservative Party needs to be retaken by its members. Central Office needs cutting down to size and put under control of the membership.
We will likely have much to thank in the end to the greed from the EU and the unwillingness to accept brexit from the EU establishment.
Their actions have averted compromises and accerlerated likely replacement FTA’s with the rest of the world.
We also have our host and the stalwart band of “spartans” to thank in opposing the withdrawal agreement, it is quite incredible that so many in the conservative party would bend their knee to such a loathsome agreement.
Strangely too the figure of Corbyn with his enate anti-EU traits has been good for politics, I wonder if Cameron would have been quite as gleeful in his support if he realised the consequences.
Looking forward here to a nice clean brexit and eventual US free trade.
Yes to Brexit.
No to U.S. free trade.
Neither Brussels nor Washington, D.C.
All well and good John, but I read on Guido “Bercow has selected Grieve’s beefed-up anti-prorogation amendment” with names on there from your side of the house!
They’re planning to nobble Boris, Hunt seems in on this because one of his key leading supporters is co-sponsoring. They’ll then do this ‘Boris can’t deliver on his promise’ propaganda that he can deliver at the moment, as you say, without this treachery.
Apparently, the four Conservative MEPs voted Yes to Ursula Von der Leyen who “has vowed to block attempts to scrap the controversial Irish backstop she is ready to do battle with Britain’s next prime minister and defend the backstop to prevent a hard border on Ireland. Both Tory leadership contenders on Monday pledged to scrap the controversial mechanism as part of their pitches to win the keys to Downing Street. Ms von der Leyen last night said: The withdrawal agreement concluded with the government of the UK provides certainty.”
So knowing this these Conservative MEPs still voted for her with British Labour and Lib Dem MPs very odd.
nuff said.
I would love to believe that you are correct but there is a majority of remainers in parliament who seem determined to stop us leaving. Personally I do not like the Liberals, as they are neither liberal or democratic, but their position has always been clear to everyone. The people I dislike are the MPs who stood on manifestos backing leave and then did their best to wreck it. I think they should be deselected and forced to seek election now that their views are known. The problem is that they exist and they are fundamentally opposed to leaving.
How does one get round this?
Has to be another election.
Difficult to actually know who is controlling the Brexit negotiations over there. Barnier has had some of his own announcements countered by Brussels because he appears to be a loose cannon. A very irate loose cannon now because he was refused the President’s job. He became a real loser.
We shall discover who actually pulls the strings in Brussels within the next few months for a ‘No Deal’ exit will cause a large loss of income for a lot of German and French businesses and they are the major EU players. Naturally with those cash losses, go job losses so there is more unemployment in the EU!
“He who pays the piper….”
Yeah, ta agen, so long, slán agat, shalom and thanks for all the fish
It’s not Barnier’s decision, he’s just the hired hand, let’s see if they shift position as the deadline approaches, I’d say there is some chance they will.
Project Fear is in overdrive today. How credible is the OBR now?
The BBC’s in full anti-no deal mode now. Their final push!!!
Mr Hammond says there’ll be a recession if there is a ”no deal” scenario.
Is that the recession we should have had when we voted ”leave”? Or is it a different sort?
Off topic …The Remainers keep telling us how precious the Northern Ireland settlement is , yet today, with Grieve’s amendment , they are going to use it as a plaything to obstruct Brexit.
Why do you say we offer a FTA on the way out?- we did not vote for a FTA nor do we want one. In any case it is absolutely clear FTA will not happen without the WA therefore its only a waste of time speculating like this
I FULLY agree. No FTA, no WTO, England first. Let the world come and ask our favour, like in the past when we had leaders who BELEIVED in our country, eg Drake, Wellington, Churchill. And now Boris!
There is no reason to offer a trade deal on the way out. Trade deals are vastly over-rated. Instead, drop all tariffs to zero, cut corporation tax to zero and reduce government size and regulation.
^^^^^Exactly.
The resulting high numbers of UK business failures and, consequently, the loss of tax revenue will mean swingeing cuts to services.
This will include the NHS, social care, old age perks and pensions. So if your user name is correct and you are indeed ‘AlmostDead’ your favoured no deal may just well finish you off. And odd position for you to take.
You are right. The way forward is radical reform. I would abolish Corporation Tax, which is a relatively modern tax in any case.
It would certainly solve the Irish backstop non-problem! Implement all of that and soon there would be no functioning Irish economy left. Making the whole of Northern Ireland a Freeport would be my way of proceeding in the region.
The problem is that the actions of May have made this more difficult than had we been starting from square 1 now. By caving in and never even thinking about what might be in the UK’s interests, May and her team have led the EU into a false sense that their agreement is the only game in town, and perversely May has made a walk-away Brexit more likely.
It is obvious to anyone with business acumen that the Withdrawal Agreement was a one-sided trap 585 pages of legalise and should be called the Withdrawal Non Agreements.
Apparently May was offered an FTA in early discussions but chose to remain.
So much for her “I love my country” legacy.
It was an offer by Donald Tusk for Great Britain only and did not include Northern Ireland. If she had accepted it, the DUP & ERG would have had her out of Number 10 within days.
The pragmatic way forward will be some checks in the Irish Sea, and I assume that the EU27 will patiently wait until a UK government will realise that, after which talks for a future relation can resume. Then also no Single Market nor Custom Union required.
With zero % tariffs on agricultural products in NI and full tariffs from ROW to the rest of the UK, as published by the government, there will be a need for checks between NI and British ports. Otherwise we would be eating cheap Argentine beef and other stuff. Meanwhile, Southern Irish beef and dairy will be losing their main market and British made cars will be cheaper than German, unless the unpopular German president of the EU gets her finger out and agrees to continue with zero tariffs. Tough on Dutch flowers and cheese too.
It is not for you, in your arrogant way, to meddle in the governance of another Sovereign State. You must respect the territorial integrity of others and it has been one of the main problems from the beginning that the EU does not respect other States. So no, we wont have checks in the Irish Sea, unless you mean checks between the Republic of Ireland and Continental Europe.
100% in agreement .
Hurray, I am glad they will not reopen the discussions regarding the WA. Let’s hope whoever gets into number 10 has the balls to just say up yours, we’re leaving.
Just seen Anna Eagle whinging about parliament being suspended so that we can leave without mps stopping us. She said it would be undemocratic to suspend parliament . You wouldn’t believe it if you hadn’t seen it for yourself, she is one of the very people who are trying to stop the democratic will of the people.
So I wonder how she felt about the prorogation of Parliament in 1997 by John Major. That was hardly about the hugely important well being of the country – merely the issue of some dodgy ‘cash for questions’ stuff, wasn’t it?
Happy days!
BBC R4 Toady suggest that a slowdown in London house prices could be due to Brexit uncertainty. No mention of the huge numbers of new buildings springing up in every available space, affordability or any other factor from a myriad of possibilities.
As always, they spin the story to suit their agenda, same goes for their AGW stories, for which they no-platform anyone who dissents.
Thank you for your clarity, Sir John. I truly hope that your faith and trust in Boris is rewarded. You will have the unending gratitude of many on the Brexit side if you can continue to hold his feet to the fire until the deed is done and a bright future follows.
Good afternoon
I have always found Mr.Barnier to be consistent and honest in what he says. No grand statements and empty promises, he just tells it like it is.
Pity he works for the EU.
JR
“We voted to take back control of our money, our laws and our borders”
We lost none of them.
reply Oh but we did!
Margaret Howard
If the EU hasn’t taken control of our laws, money and borders , if the EU hasn’t imposed regulations on us , if the EU hasn’t had a great impact on the country then what exactly is the point of the EU if it hasn’t done anything?
Oh, Ms Howard. Do widen your reading! It’d make your posts much more interesting, even if you remain a remainer.
(But do tell us why the EU has you in thrall. What makes such a dubious and unstable project with unelected leaders so attractive to you? Why on earth are you so upset that we don’t want to be a part of it when it’s obvious it’s heading for trouble?)
Staggering comment when thousands of EU directives are nodded through our supine parliament.
How can you write that Margaret?
Facts matter whatever opinion you hold.
Borders
Open Borders are one of the four freedoms of membership
Laws
The EU has supremacy over law making in the UK
Money
Our budget has to be accepted and approved by the EU
There are rules over what deficit we can have.
Which laws did we lose control of?
PS: who here has ever got into the UK without showing their passport? No, me neither.
Reply Most including tax, fish, environment, agriculture etc
Indeed JR – wake up Margaret. We have handed over nett equivalent 500 billion since we entered the EEC. We lost control of our money by sending it to the EU for such a useless deal. Our laws are heavily influenced by EU directives, and our immigration policy is subject to effective ECJ oversight. EU citizens have more rights for themselves and their spouses than GBR citizens!
zorro
Disagree, it is not a commission competence. Art 50 says the negotiations are with the EC. So the r27 must have said they will NOT negotiate contrary to their treaty obligations. This is the opinion of our, what we are told, are our friendly European neighbours. They dictated the crap Withdrawl Treaty, the UK rejected their capitulation agreement. Some home truths should be spoken and drop all this completely false bonhomie.
Furthermore I hear some commentators on sky news speculating that revocation could be a possibility but there’s no chance that this will be acceptable to the EU now- it will be no more so than there could be more kicking the can, so it’s not possible because the EU parliament has to wave goodbye to the Farage group of MEP’s, otherwise they know that disruption and distraction will be the order of the day and that would be just too much. So 31st Oct is final day
Sir John,
I think you may be early; Mr. Barnier now has no need to hang around in the EU bureaucracy, all the top jobs having been assigned, so he’s likely to move on and let somebody else pick up the pieces come October, who will have new instructions (from Berlin).
Mr Barnier’s tune will doubtless change in the not too distant future, hopefully before he has to wipe too much egg off his face after being forced by wiser heads in Europe to get real. It’s going to be enjoyable to watch the reality dawning on the unelected Brussels cabal and their various odious apparatchiks.
I get the impression Barnier is extremely miffed with Traitor May. He thought he had it ‘in the bag’ with her signing it off as well. But as she has proved, she is no negotiator, so couldn’t sell the stitch-up to the UK. And he lost his chance to become a President.
However, von der Leyen is contradicting him and says she will re-open it. How very magnanimous of her (thanks but no thanks) and in the process has no doubt miffed Barnier even more.
I believe the expression is ‘popcorn time’.
I just hope your faith in Johnson is justified.
Sir JR.
When a negotiation is still on-going as is the case with us leaving the EU, if you are not happy about the outcome you at least try and sit down with our allies and friends and try to come to another arrangement, before you just run off offering them something else, they might not even accept
This is a very immature way of realising an important part of our future
Reply The EU terminated the negotiation some time ago
Sir JR,
As long as there is time there are opportunities, even if we did not play our cards well
I see project fear and their lackey the BBC have been at it again with the outrageous statement “No-deal Brexit could cause £30bn economic hit, watchdog says”. This is the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) making seeping statements about public borrowing increasing. Further in the article it said “The watchdog said this scenario was based on assumptions that a no-deal Brexit would cause a UK recession.” Was that not said about us voting to leave?
Try sweeping statements
John Fitzgerald
” “The watchdog said this scenario was based on assumptions that a no-deal Brexit would cause a UK recession.” Was that not said about us voting to leave?”
Haven’t the markets spoken now that the £ has dropped like a stone against the $ and euro?
And we haven’t actually left yet.
Yes, it’s probably a different type of recession – you know, different from the one just after the referendum, that caused all those job losses, etc.
The thing is, they WANT a recession, if only to prove they were right all along. They’ve done their best to talk down our prospects, and will continue to do this. Patriotism is not their strong point, to put it mildly.
John Fitzgerald
We already more or less have a recession
Please can you explain how we do that (leave on October 31) in the wake of the passing of Dominic Grieve’s amendment.
Thank you in advance Sir.
I’m no expert Jack but it’s only a amendment and not law and won’t become law till it’s passed both Houses of Parliament and then given royal assent by the Queen ,and I don’t think there is enough time left in Parliament till October 31st to pass it hopefully
Unless the Northern Ireland Bill or which Grieve’s amendment is a part receives Royal Assent, it will make no difference. Parliament my pass motion after motion after motion, but they do not trump Law and the Law is we leave on the 31st October.
Sir John can you please explain to all who comment on this site how Boris will now manage get us out on the 31 st Oct after todays vote.
REPLY We will leave in EU and UK law as that is already legislated.
And yet today, reports in the Media say Parliament voted to frustrate ‘No deal. BREXIT’ in the event of a Johson.
Ice pillows for Kippers, I’ve heard it all. This is a UK regulation and confirms that the inmates have control of the asylum.
If it turns out to be a UK reg, then only shows our idiot civil servants gold plating regulations. We must now have the most stupid civil service in Europe.
Page 36 of the Conservatives manifesto said “no deal is better than a bad deal”
It is about time they followed their own promises as they were the basis on which people voted for them.
Their turnaround means they are handing millions if votes to the Brexit Party.
With The Parliamentary arithmetic against leaving with “No Deal”, do you think Mr Johnson’s mantra of leave “come what may” gives him the room to accept any deal as long as we have left and he can get it through Parliament? In other words, he’s giving himself room to accept a customs union if it means we leave the EU at the end of October.
Yes – Mr Johnson voted for Mrs May’s deal at the third time, so he must have thought it was worth having then. This ‘come what may’ sounds sinister in view of that. If it’s easier just to resurrect the deal as a mishmash to force it through so he can keep his word – then goodness only knows what it will do to the Tory party.
It’s the lipstick and pig analogy. I do hope he has more sense and regrets his decision to vote for it – or was it all part of his ‘long game’?
There is no evidence of a mandate for a no-deal brexit. Not in parliament, nor in the UK population.
Reply There is a very clear mandate to leave which means leaving without the Withdrawal Agreement which has been widely condemned by voters.
The Brexit Party stood on a ‘WTO exit’ basis, and won the European elections. That’s a pretty good mandate, as the majority of constituencies voted for them. If this was repeated in a GE, they would be the party in government.
Clear mandate to leave, there was a referendum. Two years passed since A50 and WA was inappropriate therefore leaving without WA is what happens. This is as easy as rocket science, frightening that people cannot understand it (there are obviously cynical, antidemocratic MPs but that’s politicians for you).
Facebook, Peter?
The Biased Broadcasting Corporation were at it again today. Continuing to relentlessly push project fear and the anti-Brexit narrative. Hopefully the new PM’s team will sort this appalling situation out without undue delay. The bias is so clearly blatant as to be laughable if it were not such a serious issue. Lord Hall and others under whose charge this is taking place really ought to have the decency to resign, though doubtless fat chance of that happening.
If Boris was to call an election in October (or Labour to win a no confidence vote) would that mean Parliament was not sitting on the 31st so there would be no opportunity to scupper a no deal, it would just quietly sail through as it is already existing legislation.
Also seems the Amendment is being over-hyped, it seems to commit to right to debate a published report, surely then just not publishing the report would mean Parliament is not recalled if it has shut down or what if a debate is scheduled for after the 31st
So there you have it 47 Conservatives MP’s by their actions this afternoon let it be known they will be trying to thwart the UK becoming and independent democratic country.
Their preference is for the UK to take its orders from our new President Ursula von der Leyen. What is meant so far by a deal or more correct another treaty. Is our laws must still come from the EU. Our Supreme Court is the ECJ. Our Chancellor will still keep submitting his budget proposals to her office for approval. Oh and that EU Army..
Yet these same MP’s talk about sovereignty and democracy, but take every move possible to ensure it never again it pass’s this way. What are they so afraid of – taking responsibility for the well being and asperation of the people that pay their wages, surely not.
If we stay in the EU we do not need Parliament, it will have no function, local councils do better job on local matters and they have a systems in place for taking orders from Political Masters.
I’m pleased that you get straight to the point on this one JR.
Yes indeed we must be out on 31st Oct. This really is the last chance saloon for the conservatives.
And I’d hope that when we do get out of the ungrateful EU, the likes of Bercow and his remain cronies will be booted out of Parliament.
I trust Boris to get us out by 31st, but I don’t trust Mr Hunt to do so. In my opinion the latter will sell us down the river.
To me, there is a touch of Blair-ism about Mr Hunt.
Off topic. Just seen on the BBC news that primary school children are having more mental problems. Is it surprising when many parents let them watch programmes like EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street? They are full of subjects such as sex, extra marital sex, lesbians, gays, transexuals, violence, drugs and murder. These programmes should not be shown at the time they do in the evenings. As far as I am concerned, they are so full of rubbish they have no place in television today but certainly are not suitable viewing for children
Masterly inaction by Boris with EU is all that’s needed and we shall be out on Halloween. Just spend the time wisely from PM appointment on WTO leave planning and FTA preparation. And if course avoiding a general election will be the tricky part…
Now is Prime Minister May’s chance to sack her Chancellor.
She would be doing her successor a favour, they wouldn’t have to do it
Hopefully looking forward to the restoration of the power sharing agreement in NI.
I found it chilling that the eu apparently suggested to David Lidington that Brexit should be parked for 5 years.
He said this knowing that millions of people had voted on this issue and had decided to leave.
How could we even contemplate being part of a body that holds such contempt for democracy and for People?