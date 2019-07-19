The irony of the Remain Parliament.

Yesterday the Opposition parties and 17 Remain Conservatives voted for amendments to legislation to try to ensure Parliament has to meet in September and October to give them more time to try to delay or cancel Brexit. They call this taking back control and advocating Parliamentary democracy! It is of course the opposite. Labour and Conservative MPs were elected in 2017 on a manifesto for each party that promised to implement Brexit. Parliament voted by a large majority to send the Article 50 Notification of our exit, which means in European law we will leave on 31 October. I remember explaining to the Commons then that was the decision point, the moment Parliament legislated to leave. Now they wish to tear up their promises and refuse to take back control of our laws, our money and our borders despite the referendum.
I do not think even this discredited Parliament full of Labour MPs and a few Conservatives who have ratted on their promise to implement the decision of the people will find a way and a majority to revoke our exit letter. Short of doing that we will leave on 31 October, as promised by the likely next Prime Minister. We are due to leave according to European law. The UK Parliament cannot overturn European law, and only the PM can ask for a delay and seek agreement to changes to EU law to delay our official exit date.
The people made clear in the European election what they thought of the decision of the two major parties to delay our exit. They rejected both. They made it even clearer what they thought of Mrs May’s Withdrawal Treaty, which got less than 9% support from the electorate in that election. The Conservative government must press on with preparations for our departure in October. Only such an exit can save this Parliament from driving itself even further from the electors it is meant to serve, and only such an exit can provide a platform for the two main parties to start to rebuild the trust of voters which has been undermined by the delay to Brexit.
The desperate idea this morning that a Remain majority should ask the Queen to override the PM taking us out is absurd.
Meanwhile Project Fear is in an extreme stage. Yesterday the OBR gave us a very pessimistic “scenario” – not a forecast – for a so called No Deal exit. If we just leave and have a Brexit bonus budget as outlined here we will grow faster next year as a result. All the time we stay in the EU as today with a combined monetary and fiscal squeeze we will grow slowly at best against a difficult world background for trade and manufacturing activity. The right fiscal boost, facilitated by saving our budget contributions to the EU, coupled with a more positive money policy could deliver considerably better growth than in the Euro area for us next year. The UK economy has proved very resilient considering the anti growth and anti enterprise policies being pursued.
77 Comments
Sir John,
Thankyou so much for your candid views which I am sure are greatly appreciated by all visiting your site.
No doubt the few remainers who write here will be rubbing their hands at continuing treachery by ‘their’ type of MP. I am sure a clean Brexit will now happen by Halloween and it will then be good, not only, to demonstrate to those doom and gloom, EU loving, fearmongers that Britain is capable of great success in it own right on the world stage, but also to demonstrate that treason does not pay.
Those responsible for selling the country out must face justice.
Why are you sure a clean Brexit will now happen by Halloween? I hope it is, but it is very far from certain that Boris will deliver. Or indeed be allowed to deliver a clean Brexit given the dire, remainer make up of most MPs and Lords.
Some dreadful Brexit deal fudge, probably based on May’s appalling W/A looks more likely to me.
LL,
I admit I am a ‘glass half full’ person. I think Boris knows he will go down in history in much the same vein as May if he muffs this one. He is an incredibly intelligent guy and I am sure sees no merit in being regarded as the equal worst PM in British history, on top of which he would also be the shortest-lived PM.
I sincerely believe that, despite the attempts of traitors, the tide has turned and the will of the majority will prevail. Failure will result in anarchy. Boris will not wish to trigger that.
We’ll know when he appoints his Ministers. A balanced Cabinet means he’s fudging. A strong Leave Cabinet means he’s for real.
Most of all, it’s the Chancellor who counts. Putting our host in No 11 would tell the EU that Boris means business, and they’d better believe him.
Well put. I think some sort of fudge is inevitable.
Plus, one assumes Theresa May will stuff yet more socialist, green crap remainders (like herself) into the Lords with the honours she bestows as she leaves office. Doubtless all will be fairly dire or appallingly dire given what May stands for.
Proposals that all police officers will soon have to be graduates it seems. What on earth is the point of this? Well over half the degree people do are fairly or totally worthless and lumber them with circa £50k of pointless debt. Can the police service not train then properly on the job. I though that apprenticeships were rather in vogue currently and rightly so.
And the supine, charmless, not my fault Teresa May does nothing. Good bloody riddance.
Ps presumably these are the same people who parrot when it suits them that the royal family should not get involved in politics.
Good belated riddance indeed. The 200 Conservative MPs who voted confidence in this appalling woman last year should hang their heads in shame for making us all suffer her and Hammond further.
Good morning
There is a lot of irony in that statement. Here we have a Remain parliament elected on promises to Leave the EU but, legislating to, ‘Take control’, so that we Remain in the EU and slowly lose control. They also think that their actions somehow will succeed but fail to see the Elephant in the room of legislation that the above makes so perfectly clear. Thanks to EU law being above UK law as our kind host explains, we will Leave the EU according to the EU Treaties they passed without reading or being able to change.
Madness !
But, can the EU extend Article 50 unilaterally?
It seems like that is what happened in March and because of the wording of the Withdrawal Act, Mrs May just went along with it.
Ok, she did request an extension, but what happens if they [the EU] just do it?
Implement Brexit? Well, go right ahead, Mr Redwood: show us the plan to fulfil the promises made in 2016. Get us a deal with the EU which (a) takes the Uk out of the EU, (b) keeps frictionless trade (the “exact same benefits”) with the Eu, (c) kicks off great trade deals with the rest of the world, and (d) releases billions for the NHS, and I am sure Parliament will vote it through. Until then we all know that the problem is not Parliament’s failure to implement Brexit, but rather the Brexiters’ failure to produce a remotely workable plan for the Brexit they promised
Yawn … how many more times … we can’t negotiate trade deals with the EU or anyone else until we leave ….
Unless the EU becomes certain that the UK infighting has finished and we are leaving on our own terms not theirs.
At that point I have no doubt that rules can be changed.
Totally agree, but a lot of ‘innocent’ Remainers believe that the EU has offered a deal on trade and cooperation. When there is and never was such a thing coming from anywhere other than in their minds.
The Remainers still don’t “get it”. It’s not about trade, it’s about sovereignty. We don’t need a plan to Leave the EU.
Thank you to our host. Completely agree. Mr Hammond does not vote on the very day the new Commission head (elect) says that she will push ahead with QMV for taxation.
In reply to Tony in Cumbria, why do we want ‘the exact same benefits’ of our trade arrangements with the EU? Because our current trade arrangements with the EU result in us having a lovely, frictionless trade deficit, costing us jobs, jobs, jobs. Last year a trade deficit of over £105 billion.
A Brexit plan. Oh yes, what a good idea. Would that be the Brexit plan that the responsible David Cameron formed in the event of a vote to leave? No sign of that it seems.
It’s not the failure of Brexiteers not in government to come up with a plan, but the government’s to implement the referendum decision, presuming nothing about what the EU will grant.
The WA is not a plan by the way, it’s just kicking the can down the road for a couple of years, and paying the EU uncapped amounts for the privilege.
Sir John,
I wholeheartedly agree with this post. I would also like to add that I saw a post from a constitutional law professor & his Phd student that said that the Grieve amendment had absolutely zero effect in law and does not stop the PM from requesting the Queen to proroguing Parliament. Once Parliament has been suspended from sitting, requirements in legislation requiring reports to the house are also suspended.
/ikh
Good. But alas the legal profession and I suspect the vast majority of judges are very pro EU. The judges may well see it differently, if they can find a way they will I suspect. The dire, tedious and failure PM John Major (who last buried the Conservatives for many terms) has already said he will challenge it in the courts.
Boris has promised you nothing! and he will sell you out, like he sells everyone out. The ERG should have backed Raab or McVey. When Boris betrays you, you will have no one to blame but yourselves
You could well be right I hope not. But Raab and McVey had very little chance of winning even with ERG support.
The good thing is now the rats have shown their faces we can despatch them at the shortly to come General Election.
Let’s see how well they do in civvy street.
Where is a list of these dire 17 plus all the abstainers?
If you Google ‘digiminster’, then plug in yesterday’s date, it will bring up the votes.
Guido Fawkes has them all listed, included abstainer-by-mistake J. Hunt.
More likely in the House of Lords.
UKIP would abolish the HoL because it has become a cronies retirement home.
‘such an exit can provide a platform for the two main parties to start to rebuild the trust of voters which has been undermined by the delay to Brexit’
How odd and indeed how unnerving that a Tory MP should show concern for the political fortunes of an anti-Semitic, Marxist political party led by the most appalling bunch of dangerous reprobates. Its activist wing is off the scale in terms of the threats they pose and their philosophy is one full of hate for the west, its values and its people
The Labour party is a danger to us all, a real danger
I don’t believe Mr Redwood understands the nature of what Labour’s become. These people are not playing at being socialists or Marxists. They are the real deal. They will destroy the UK, if given the chance
To prevent a disaster it’s either Tory or the BP.
Very strange
Reply Dont be so silly. I oppose Labour and do not want them in government. I was making an independent forecast, not wishing them to do better
Thanks for the clarification but the reason we’re at this point of Parliamentary obfuscation is the grip of the ‘two party’ system that uses its duopolistic powers to circumvent popular democracy.
I for one don’t want to see both of the main parties rebuilding their trust with the electorate. I’d prefer to see the destruction of the Labour party by the BP before they do any more damage
Thanks
Two parties only have duopolistic powers because the electorate sees voting as a win / lose activity rather than an opportunity to express an opinion.
Change voters’ perception and the game changes
No one sensible wants Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP. Though May/Hammond seemed very determined to do her best to help him.
One now suspect May/Hammond were trotskyite plants to enable certain destruction of the UK’s political system
It is clear, reinforced by Robinson’s interviews with key players in the Brexit “negotiation/surrender”, that at the heart of the issue is the political system under which we will be governed. It has nothing to do with the economics of the case. That will be collateral damage. The EU negotiators said as much. The issue is vassal state Vs independent state. My vote was and is for independence. It appears that a majority of MPs voted for a vassal state. If/when the GE comes the electorate will declare it’s choice. I think it will choose independence.
And you side up to these eu loving mps instead of sending them to Coventry what is needed by you or someone else is to let the voter know what these I’ll go against my manifesto pledge of leaving the Eu and there interest is staying in the Eu is, I’m not quite sure if I’ve read it right no doubt some one will put me right but it as to be the ruling Monarch our Queen to summoning of parliament when prorogued and not mps
The behavior of the remoaner MP’s has brought parliament into disrepute. I have a number of friends who voted remain but even they regard the likes of Dominic Grieve and Anna Soubry as traitors. I fear that two outcomes from Brexit will have very long lasting and damaging effects on the UK. One is the erosion of trust in parliament where some MP’s cannot be relied on to keep their promises or their manifesto commitments. The other is the erosion if trust in supposedly impartial sources of information such as The Treasury, the OBR and the media especially the BBC. There are some MP’s who still have honour, our host among them, but they are few and far between.
Strange I know a number of Leavers who are appalled both by the suggestion that they voted for no deal and also that they voted to prorogue Parliament.
How is shutting Parliament up when an (unelected) Prime Minister does not get his way anything other than dictatorship?
I’ll wait while you read your 1930s German history.
You don’t know any Leavers Andy. Also Boris doesn’t need to prorogue Parliament (and hasn’t proposed doing so) all he needs to do is ignore Parliament when they ask him to seek an extension, because that request will be purely advisory and as you have told us at length anything that is purely advisory can be entirely ignored.
Surprised to see you posting today, not in London with your Extinction Rebellion middle-class chums for a jolly day out now the school holidays are here ?
Your response is impertinent, particularly as I said nothing about proroguing parliament. The constant mantra about “no deal” merely demonstrates ignorance of the huge number of arrangements in place to smooth the process of our departure. Look up the interview on “Today” between John Humphries and the head of the Port of Calais, for example.
Spot on as usual Andy, we are still waiting for your critique of the benefits of staying in against the cost of leaving.
As you mention 1930s Germany maybe you could add where you see our resentment coming from equivalent to that of the Germans following the treaty of Versailles which led to the rise of the Nazi party that presumably you are alluding to?
Andy, as you know UK PMs are never directly elected. Perhaps a change to a more presidential system might be considered in any future constitutional reform,.but that is probably to far in any distant future to be relevant now.
The Toady program today was like a string of press releases with “Mr Javid is expected to say…” type announcements, mainly those that comply with the BBC’s agenda. Is this what you get for £4 billion a year?
If we ever get done with EU membership, the BBC Licence should be next on the list for the chop.
Conservative Manifesto 2017
“Theresa May’s Conservatives will deliver the best possible deal with Britain as we leave the European Union delivered by a smooth and orderly Brexit.”
It’s on page 32.
It seems to me that those Conservatives who voted to stop no deal are very much standing up for what was promised in their manifesto. Where does the manifesto say ‘just leave’ Mr Redwood?
Reply The WA was not leaving but staying in. The Manifesto said No deal us better than a bad deal
So the Conservative party manifesto was self-contradicting? It could be interpreted in different ways? It could be used to justify a whole host of different policies? It was both a promise to leave and remain, and therefore no kind of promise at all? Really, I am surprised. I would never have guessed that incoherence, stupidity and dishonesty would be combined in a document produced by the Conservative party.
You are being dishonest, Mr Redwood. The WA was leaving. Simple as that – had it passed, we would have left the EU on the 29 March. But you voted it down, not because it did not deliver Brexit (it did) but rather because it did not deliver the Brexit you wanted. But the ballot paper in 2016 did not offer as a choice “leave on the terms favoured by J Redwood”, it merely referred to “leave” – and the WA delivered leave. What is happening here is that you and your ERG cronies are trying to hi-jack Brexit, and force through the most damaging version of it, ie no-deal – one that was never offered even as an option in 2016
The WA is a re-accession treaty. The type of document that a new EU member state would be required to sign. Leave, but rejoin on more onerous terms. Perfectly acceptable, but only to someone who despises their own nation.
The WA was leaving in name only. £39 billion hand cuffs with no escape. It was May’s way to pretend to the electorate she had delivered Brexit. It was an attempted fraud. It was worse than remain, we would have had no say and it had no clear escape route ever.
What on earth made the idiot May and all those daft or traitor MPs who voted for it think it was a good deal?
The WA is not leaving. It leaves control of our laws, our money, and our borders in the hands of the EU.
The WA agreement takes us out of the EU. It takes us out of the single market. It takes us out of the customs union – which most Brexiteers had not heard of until after the referendum. It ends regular payments to the EU. It takes us out of the ECJ. It gives us full control over fishing.
I agree it is a rubbish deal compared to what we have now. But it is simply fraudulent to claim it is not leaving. It is leaving and it turns out that leaving is rubbish. Just like we told you it would be.
You make all the right points.
As you say:- the UK economy has proved very resilient considering the anti growth and anti enterprise policies being pursued. These anti-business policies are absurdly high taxes, endless tax complexity, tight money, over regulated and uncompetitive banking, endless red tape, an idiot tax system that deters some from working at all with rates often at 100%, a bloated and overpaid state sector, the expensive intermittent energy policies, the making tax digial lunacy ….
Policies pursued by the appalling, economic illiterate and abstainer (yesterday) Hammond with his absurd tax rates and complexity. Wages are still below the level of 2008 in real terms however. Hunt even want another tax on top of the enfored work place pension of a similar scheme to force people to provide for their long term care. (Long term care that statistically most will never even need).
When I say the word “Irony” my mind though about Theresa May’s absurd and dire speech on Wednesday on the state of UK politics. What did she expect after her great betrayal, dishonesty, contempt for the electorate, her gross incompetence and lack of vision? Not even threatening or preparing for a no deal Brexit. Thank goodness she has finally nearly gone. Even worse than John Major doubtless she will never say sorry either.
It seems Theresa May is set to give £2bn pay rise to public sector workers in one of her final acts in Number 10. A rise the public sector pay is generally (in effect) a pay reduction for the 80% who do not work for the state and have to carry these people with their taxes. This 80% are remunerated (when pensions are included) at only about 66% of the rate of state sector workers who are getting the rise. And who pay in real terms has not increased for 11 years.
We already have the highest taxation for 50+ years and generally appalling and declining public service, police who have virtually given up and new higher state charges/licences/application frees/death certificates/refuse/probate/passports/birth certificates/tv licences….. indeed for almost everything the state forces on us.
Why on earth has the dire Theresa not sacked the appalling Philip Hammond, Greg Clark, Rory Stewart & David Gauke?
The private sector’s been under attack now since 1991 but since she came to power three years ago her attacks on private sector workers and the companies that employ them as accelerated
An appalling PM. An empty vessel without core or principle.
Indeed she is. She got almost every single thing totally wrong.
An excellent piece by Bjørn Lomborg in the Telegraph today. Good to see voters rejecting the expensive, job destroying, green crap policies in Australia and elsewhere. Boris should ditch it all too.
When I “saw” the word Irony.
It would seem the majority of our Mp’s still do not get it do they.
Frustrate the people, and the people will not vote for them again, its very simple.
EU law can be changed by EU members, and we will have no say, so I should not put too much strength in that argument JR. It was the EU which gave us a deadline of 31st October, not us requesting such !
I simply cannot understand why People stand for Parliament, I assume to make a difference, and then reject the system of self determination, self rule, that would allow them to make a difference.
May both requested the extension and accepted its terms.
@AJ
It’s almost as if they have a hidden agenda.
I find it interesting that as these fanatics have lost all sense of propriety and basic common sense with their every increasing bizarre fanaticism and are completely blind to the way the rest of the real world sees them.
What do they really hope to achieve by stopping us leaving the EU on 31 October, or keeping the country in this corrupt political institute? Do they really think if and once they achieved this aim, that’s it and everything will just settle down?
The people would meekly accept it? They would be welcomed on World forums as fine upstanding people for upholding their definition of ‘democracy’? That other countries around the World would respect and trust them?
Do they think at all?
I see the EU is determined to crush the independence of Poland and Hungary’s judiciary as both nations fight to prevent further dilution of their nation’s legal system from coming under EU control
Frans Timmermans is in essence making a direct threat to another sovereign nation state
This is one of the main reasons we need to exit the EU and their appalling interference in another nation’s affairs
The Panorama program interviewed the main EU rottweilers, including Timmermans. Nice to see they all lost out in the next EU session.
You didn’t mention the Tory MPs who abstained which included cabinet ministers: poor little Rory Stewart, Hammond etc. Since when could cabinet ministers ignore a three-line whip without being sacked ? Of course these clowns will flounce out the moment Boris is appointed, so they can say they resigned rather than having being fired.
Yes we have a very malignant and arrogant cabal within Parliament who are trying to undermine the expressed wish of the electorate. Between now and October end they must be stopped. Longer term when the numbers allow it or at a GE they must be exorcised from the party. That the BBC give this preaching, self richeous minority, so much oxygen in air time condems them to radical surgery in the form of privatisation, once the dust has settled on Brexit. They think they are untouchable but they are not.
The kipper pillow mentality within health and safety, that sees it’s prime goal as infiltration into every corner of UK existence must also be dealt with. They and their thinking are a drag on a sovereign UK. They have built an empire of negativity from life on oil rigs to kipper distribution that has outgrown it’s original purpose and must be culled. We need productive jobs, not jobsworths.
Indeed as you say “it’s prime goal as infiltration into every corner of UK existence” that is alas what the state does. It grows like a malignant tumour to suffocate and kill the economy. They are in the business of taxation, regulation, licensing, fining and controlling so more and more rules suite them fine.
We will I hope soon be rid or the EU section of all this but the UK government is as bad or even worse and must be culled. Much of the legal profession too is essentially totally parasitic on the productive. That system needs addressing too to cull the parasitic activities.
May’s direction has been to make things even worse here all over the place. Gender pay reporting, proposals to prevent landlords getting tenants out at the end of their contracts, perhaps even racial pay gap reporting, building on workers EU workers rights, endless increases in tax complexity, making tax digital, bank lending red tape, mad employment laws … the state sector parasitic tumour continues to grow and grow and grow some more. Then people like Philip Hammond complain about low productivity rates – look in the mirror you daft, tax and regulate to death plonker.
Oh for a real Conservative party whose MP’s have not sold their souls to the devil, because JR, the policies you propose are really just those of logic and a ‘real’ honest political party.
Will we ever learn why so many – and I don’t mean the brainwashed – have been so willing to surrender us all to the demanding clutches of the EU…. To know the truth behind their reasoning – the whole definitive truth – would really help us to fight their traitorous activities.
Sir John,
The law, as it is, points to us leaving on October 31st. This was also the case previously, when Parliament legislated to leave on March 29th. The date was changed before. Obviously it could change again. You express a steadfast conviction that we will leave on October 31st. At least by implication in your post you acknowledge that this may not come to pass. So the question is, how does BJ ensure that the date is not changed by this Parliament?
March 29th was determined by Article 50. The October 31st extension was set by the EU commission. All of the proposed extension dates requested by May were rejected. The PM has little or no control over it. If they decline a further extension, other than to pass the WA or hold a second vote, then we are finally free. TBH, I think that the EU are more resigned to and prepared for our exit than our MPs!
Slightly off topic but the four freedoms are supported by our remain Parliament.
The education select committee has determined that school funding has not kept pace with RISING NUMBERS and rising costs.
If the people being imported to drive our rising GDP are all genuinely contributing then there would be more money to educate the children they are bringing with them. That there is not enough money begs a question doesn’t it.
The vast proportion of the rising costs are NI payments and pension payments for teachers’ protected pensions. So any extra money will not go to the children it will go to the early retirement of public sector workers.
Narrow Shoulders
Nothing changes it is has it has always been. No matter how much money they throw at these departments it is how and where it will be spent. Waste has never been eradicated from the public and civil services.
Press chatter this morning that the four ministers who abstained yesterday will resign the moment Mr Johnson is confirmed as your party leader.
Why has Mrs May not reinforced cabinet collective responsibility and headed the coming demonstration of petulance off by sacking them for abstaining?
I strongly suspect May has given her tacit approval to these antics, as it adds to her poisoned chalice she wants to hand over.
There are a lot of old people living in one bedroomed flats on the fifth and sixth floor whose circumstances will not change one bit whether we remain or leave- they have nothing to lose. There are others, better off, who can see great difficulties ahead for themselves, their business and families should we leave without a deal, think Dover/Calais choked off, and then of course we have the scattering of the deluded politico types who are comfortable anyway and don’t mind where they lead us? Must say it frightened the life out of me last evening when I watched BBC Panorama, to think that we sent the likes of DD over to Brussels to negotiate on our behalf- again Mrs May’s doing- and now Boris thinks it is his turn to impress and will go over with ERG and 350 stamped on his forehead and think if he waves a kipper about tucks his shirt tail in it will make the difference, schmuck.
Federalism doesn’t work, and neither does a currency without a country. The tensions within Europe are huge, and many financial institutions are forecasting the collapse of the Euro by 2022, and some within this year. The reason – Italy. The German Bundesbank has a debt ten times German GDP, the ECB is completely maxed out and has no funds, so who bales? EU members! Our share will be £220 to £430 BILLION.This situation is far more disastrous than Brexit., but this, and mush else is what we are not told.
The late Nancy Reagan started a campaign that Boris would do well to remember when he meets the EU Council in October, when they will doubtless offer him a further negotiating standstill with lots of conditions perhaps including a referendum attached.
Just say no.
Sir John.
Why on earth has the party not laid down new instructions to all the members especially the constituency chairpersons that enough is enough. These people are neither use or ornament to the future of this party. They have to be thrown out, what they are doing flies in the face of our democratic process.
“Labour and Conservative MPs were elected in 2017 on a manifesto for each party that promised to implement Brexit.”
Many said they would respect the result to avoid losing their seats. It’s clear that the majority, including Mrs May and many senior Conservatives, had no intention of delivering a meaningful Brexit.
The actions of those Conservatives voting against the Government yesterday, and of those abstaining, shows that Boris will not be able to avoid a General Election before Brexit is delivered.
If Parliament prevents Boris from delivering a clean, managed Brexit, I would like to think that Boris, possibly with a Brexit Party alliance, would win a majority of seats by campaigning for a clean, managed Brexit. This assumes that the Conservative rebels who blocked the deal are deselected.
It strikes me that Parliament’s intention is to prorogue the people. We are to be ignored and sidelined. As for the Liberal ‘Democrats’, polite words fail me. They are completely open and proud of wanting to ignore the outcome of a democratic election. And nobody ever seems to challenge them.
Referendum, not election. Although, come to think of it, 80% voted in the 2017 election for parties that promised to leave.
Along with many others I just hope that our new PM has the wherewithall to appoint you as his future next door neighbour. It has come down now to people with experience, proven track records and related qualifications to the position offered. That could be the first real move to bring real credibility to the PM and his cabinet. We have suffered far too long from having square pegs in round holes.
These Remaining so-called Conservative MPs seem to be completely oblivious to the damage they have done and are doing to both our negotiating position and the countries economy.
Ever since July 2016 they and people like them have tried to wreck Brexit and at each stage their methods and attempts have become more extreme. In amongst them you get people like ‘Tory in Cumbria’ who re-write and expand the question that was put on the referendum ballot paper.
We knew what were voting for and we knew that it was not going to be easy, but unfortunately we believed the manifestos put up by both Labour and Conservatives in 2017 upon which, as you have stated Sir John, they have ratted. They were voted in to implement Brexit not destroy it and the country with it.