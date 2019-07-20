Mrs May damages the Union

It is entirely in keeping with Mrs May’s calamitous handling of government that her parting gift as PM should include Northern Ireland legislation which stokes up controversy between Leave and Remain and is disliked by the DUP, the representatives of the majority in Northern Ireland.
She claimed to be a committed supporter of the Union yet her words and actions gave heart to those who oppose the Union. In Scotland she seemed to encourage the SNP, out to use Brexit to weaken the Union. She rarely made the case that Brexit is a UK matter based on a UK wide referendum. She took SNP objections to Brexit more seriously than the many Scottish voices who support Brexit.
In Northern Ireland Mrs May accepted the Republic view that the border is a problem against the view of her own allies, the DUP. She almost lost her government by agreeing to the Irish backstop in the Withdrawal Treaty without their consent.
So here is the irony. Mrs May claimed to be the champion of the Union yet she sided with the Union’s strongest critics, Sinn Fein and the SNP, on the EU question. Mrs May put her loyalty to the EU above her alleged love of the Union, just as she put her enthusiasm for the EU above her democratic promise to get us out
141 Comments
And there’s the legacy that she, and, sadly, us, must live with.
It is the blatant deceit that I find most hurtful. She has been a traitor to the end and is now trying to queer Boris’s pitch.
We,read how Hammond text minister and colleagues against the whipped vote and Mayhab, again, let him do it. Everything I ever over the last three years Mayhab slapped down Boris or any leaver for stating govts policy to leave. When Hammond spoke against govt policy she let him do so. This was not a coincidence or too weak etc. This was. Part of her devious treacherous plan. The worst and most dishonest PM is her legacy, bearing in mind her competitors Blaire with his Iraq disaster, Brown sneaking off to sign Lisbon not going the promised referendum,with his boom and bust and selling gold at an all time low, Cameron copying Blaire with his Libya disaster where civil war continues today because of him and Sarkosi acting on behalf of the EU and US to oust Gadaffi. Some competition but Mayhab wins the competition to defy the will of the people against the biggest democratic vote in history, hundreds murdered because of her preventing stop and search, insecure borders leading to two atrocities and deporting people of colour who were legally entitled to be here while vans ordered by her were driven around London to order immigrants to go home!
Good riddance to her.
Indeed stiff competition from John Major ERM disaster and not even a sorry from the pathetic Man. But I agree May is the worst of them. Just listen to her bitter and pathetic speech on Wednesday. What a bitter & deluded fool she is.
I agree, Hope. May has been a disaster, and she has committed the cardinal sin of betraying our country, its sovereignty, its people, and those heroes who fought for our freedom in WWI and WWII. In so doing, she has apparently made a concerted effort to destroy our democracy. Her deceit has been unparalleled and she has set a new low for the standards of behaviour in politics. What a terrible legacy.
I see your comment today, Sir John, has received glowing praise (commenter in the D Telegraph Letters section).
Slightly O/T:
is it true that Boris is thinking of having Nicky Morgan in his Cabinet. The Cabinet will be the indicator of what he is going to do about Brexit, and if Morgan is on board we have been warned. There will not be a future for the Cons if Boris does not deliver Brexit truly and honestly.
I do not read her like that. I see her as a decent member of the local Conservative Association – the kind who provide sandwiches at meetings. Happily married. The life and soul of the local party. Convinced churchgoer. Knows everybody.
How she ever got to be so high in politics is beyond me.
Your first para is clearly a contradiction in terms. For May to betray
the aspirations of those very same Conservative Associations to leave
the EU, as well as a majority in the wider U.K. can hardly define Mrs
May as “nice” in any sense.
I read her personality differently.
in other words – how on earth was she catapulted to become a minister, although media always portrayed her as a listener not a do’er. Thought to be a safe pair of hands, we now know she was the ‘remainer establishment’s choice’ – totally at the whim of the EU’s wishes.
You can fool all the people all of the time, until she was given keys to No 10. It all came crashing down. Totally, unbelievably deceitful and traitorous.
In many countries there would have been riots in the streets.
The Brits just take it on the chin, ripe for exploitation. Well, we have been for decades.
200 MPs kept her as PM too long creating further damage, there are only about 25 true Leave CP MPs and they should have left the party if their commitment was absolute. The CP is finished, how anyone could imagine the “entrepeneur” as PM is scary and Boris is Boris, a loose cannon. Whilst these dopey hustings were taking place the oil tanker game was underway.
‘How so high’ Because she just does what she is told.
However as you say when she makes her own decisions they are poor and harm the reputation of small c conservative supporters, not in our name Theresa May ‘go home’ vans and not protecting our poor communities by stopping searches in areas where people carry 🔪 was a mistake.
This ‘go home’, ‘send her home’ were are hearing in the USA is distasteful. We should be asking people to assimilate in Britain if you want to make your home here, don’t expect to change it to suit yourself with your own laws that allow you to marry two people, or marry and divorce at will with the man having more rights. If you want to live in Britain and be British then live within our laws and follow and support our equality rights.
Too right! And it’s because of weakling liberal do-gooders like Theresa May that they keep getting away with it!
Indeed, the only positive I can find is opt out organ donation, and even that is not in force yet. An appalling pro EU, tax and regulate to death socialist who has (together with the appalling Hammond) betrayed the nation and nearly destroyed the Conservative Party.
James Brokenshire proposing yet more red tape on housing developments in relation to ‘poor doors’. Why on earth should people buying flats subsidises other buyers at all? They pay quite enough tax already with taxes at the highest level for 50 years and absurd stamp duty rates on top too. Hopefully Boris will fire this silly, virtue signalling, red tape spewing, government knows best, socialist, plonker.
She still retains Hammond, Gauke, Rudd and co in her cabinet. She would rather destroy the UK than leave her precious EU, and damaging the UK is the one thing she appears to be very competent at. She is supposed to work on behalf of the UK, not against it! It’s time that the laws for dealing with traitorous politicians were beefed up!
I believe that a qualification for joining the EU, is that the prospective member state must repeal any capital punishment for treachery that might still exist.
The Irish had a referendum on it prior to joining.
So that is that sorted then.
You want the death penalty back? Who do you want the state to kill?
Murderers.
We were promised that life would mean life but this pledge has been broken. So “We don’t believe you” applies.
Shirley,
We must remember, Its not only Mrs May and her Remainer cabinet. As soon as the Chequers Deal was exposed the PCP should have understood that Mrs May planned to keep the UK semi-detached to the EU, and this should have resulted in her removal, but the PCP kept her in office. It is the many Remainers in the PCP that are the real culprit. Local Conservative associations must be allowed to de-select representatives.
Agreed. The Chequers debacle opened my eyes to the duplicity of May. I agree with your suggestion that local associations MUST be allowed to deselect their representatives, and allowed to choose their own candidates.
MP’s who defect to another party must also be automatically subject to by-elections. If they are good and effective representatives of their constituents they should have nothing to fear from a by-election!
@ Shirley
100% agree with every word, hopefully the electorate will have the courage to remove these perfidious MP’s at the next GE.
Sorry Gary in your dreams it just will not happen. Another GE and we will get the same old same old candidates.
It is not just May but about half of the Conservative MPs are the same Libdim traitors as she is. The 200 who absurdly voted to retain her in office last year for example.
May last speech showed clearly what a pathetic, contemptible and deluded traitor and idiot she is.
Good morning.
Please don’t tell me that now she is leaving Number 10 that you have only just found this out ? Most of us knew all this before she became PM.
Yes, she often spoke of how important Scotland, Wales and Ulster were to the ‘Union’ yet, she, like so many in the HoC, failed to mention the only country in the ‘Union’ that does not have its own government and is responsible for putting her and her party were it is – in government. Now that’s IRONY !
Mark B,
Yes huge reform is needed, at the very least
1) An English parliament situated in central England, and
2) Two vote mixed member proportional representation (at least for legislatures, the executive-legislature relationship needs a quick review),
3) All senior civil servants to be moved out of London (and some moved out altogether)
Exactly. We have Gove’s appalling knifing of Boris to thank (for having to suffer the dire wrong on everything Theresa May) plus Leadsom’s rather pathetic backing out when attacked by May’s henchmen, thus depriving the party members of a say.
If there is one thing the voters in my old Ward did not understand; even more than Brexit; the customs union; the single market and; least of all, the WTO; it was the Union.
The so called union is anything but. Time to do away with it. Resurrect the Laws in Wales Acts 1535 and 1542 which formed the Kingdom of England. Forget you ever heard of Great Britain in any of its combining forms from that date. Let Scotland and a united Ireland go there own way; in or out of the EU, their choice. 😉
True, but the irony of it all.
Germany reunifies because the BBC et al say “the *Nazis* did it”
GB disintegrates because the BBC et al say “the *English* did it.”
Germany absolved, the English kicked and smeared at every turn. Hollywood, universities, politics.
No nation could survive this. EU or no. Either way it breaks up.
Strong words John but very true.
I hope there’s a public enquiry into the handling of Brexit with some people losing tbeir pensions etc.
Traitor isn’t a strong enough word for these idiots.
When will we find out who wrote the Withdrawal Agreement.
Reply It reads like an EU draft but clearly the UK consented to it
Was it not Sabine Weyand?
Reply to reply.
With the greatest respect, the UK didn’t consent. Only May and her civil servant cohorts consented.
J Bush. Well said.
The British people, both Brexit and Remain voters, have played no part in this treachery. It is a purely political construct
And Parliament didn’t “consent” either.
Our host and Mrs May have been colleagues a very long time. He is not a severe or vindictive man. I fear it must be deeply painful to him to write as he now does about her.
As to a public enquiry, so important is Brexit, and so calamitous and suspicious the May government’s handling of it, that surely nothing less than a full Royal Commission will suffice, with immediate police seizure of computers, phones and records.
We don’t want a Royal Commission: too toothless and slow. And we certainly do not want to be Chilcoted.
We need an UnBrexit Activities Committee supported by a special criminal court to try for treason those found to have a case to answer.
Gosh – it’s like a bad form of McCarthyism. Witch hunt in the extreme.
I would no doubt fall foul of your UnBrexit Activities Committee – because I dare to ask questions which none of you can answer.
What do you think your special criminal court should do with me? Incidentally – you probably don’t need the court. Just the hard labour camp.
For once I agree with you Andy.
Brexiters should not be stooping as low as you Remainers in demanding to see people imprisoned. These are your ways not ours.
And as to answering questions – that is what this blog is all about and I see you get trounced here frequently.
It is a silly post you are right. But how is it different from many of your’s – don’t you recognise the similarities?
Yes – it does seem that a precedent should be set for formal enquiries. After all, as Cameron told us, this is a ”once in a generation” situation.
Sadly, the old caveat, “I acted in good faith” would apply, so why waste more of our money? It worked for Blair.
No chance of that. The best we will get is the 30 year rule, which when due, will be extended (in the national interest) to indefinitely or the paper will be lost.
Eeyore, re your first para, I agree. Sir John’s statement above is hugely significant. Nothing has demonstrated more clearly than Brexit who the “few good men” are, and Sir John is one.
The chicanery and deceit employed in the whole Brexit debacle with May will have a lasting and decisive effect on the politics of this country. Good will come of this is provided the good people stay united and firm in the face of the relentless and fierce attacks of the Left engineered to divide and destroy us.
The Left includes those “Tory” Remainers who seem to be acting as globalist puppets, with the view of imposing One World Government on us, which necessarily entails destruction of sovereignties, and the imposition of a regime apparently based on Marxist principles. See UN Agenda 21 and 2030 for starters. The OWG aka New World Order zealots are deadly serious and it explains why we are facing such ferocious opposition to leaving the EU.
We sorely need President Trump, and if Boris is wise enough to forge a strong relationship with P Trump and to heed his advice then the UK will have a great future.
I fully agree. Sadly if there was one, the establishment parties would ensure a whitewash conclusion, as they are all (with a few exceptions) also equally culpable.
An honest enquiry will have to wait until a new party is in government, with all the current ‘painters’ removed from the decision making process.
One thing I would like to see happen is that all those who are, directly or indirectly, in receipt of EU funding/foreign ‘donations’ are not allowed to vote on any matters concerning any aspect of the EU.
And finally, political correctness banned and all common purpose graduates banned from holding any public office.
Or in a nutshell, drain the swamp.
Again , I agree. Purging the British State of pro-EU and pro-Labour employees is essential to the efficient and normal functioning of our constitution, our political nation and our civil nation
Common Purpose is real and it is a cancer in our nation. It has infected the BBC, civil service, police, education, CPS, the list is endless and the entire edifice created by Labour since 1997 needs total and absolute demolition.
Identity and PC politics must be flushed away. It is corroding our freedoms and being deliberately used to silence debate even debate by politicians. See BJ and his comments regarding the niqab
I want to hear them squealing for the damage they have inflicted
Dominic
“….deliberately used to silence debate even debate by politicians.”
Exactly.
The strange thing is, most of us are unafraid to confront political correctness wherever we see it, but politicians seem terrified of it.
Dominic
Yes Common Purpose has infiltrated every institution.
Things like “Leading beyond authority” and the belief that there is no such thing as failure must have done untold harm.
I have read that many politicians have attended courses ..no doubt at public expense. Loads of dosh to be made?
The denial of failure is what leads to people, who in saner times would have been dismissed having fouled up …being promoted!
I always ask local councillors whether they are Common Purpose and they invariably say… “ What’s that?” very innocently.
There are supposed to be records of who has been CPed but I have never found a really comprehensive one.
At the start of her term as PM I gave Mrs May the benefit of my doubts about her. At its end my conclusions are that she has been as dishonest and duplicitous as she has been incompetent. I believe that the UK government, under Cameron,, had no plan to leave the EU because he did not expect to lose the vote. May had no plan because she had no intention to do so. In this she was aided and abetted by the majority of MPs, the civil service, the BBC and much of the media. Her imminent departure does not mean such forces will give up. They will redouble their efforts to frustrate her successor in his aim to leave. It will be a fight to the finish. Along the way he would be well advised to contrive three line whips to get rebel MPs in line or to fire them from the party so that actual supporters can be selected for the next GE. The chances that this will come sooner than later must be very high.
I think many of us felt the same way about her – ready to give her a chance, and taking her at her word, believing she was honest and had the welfare of our country at heart.
She must have known about this goodwill, yet she blatantly and arrogantly rejected it. I wonder how she feels now that she is held in such contempt – or perhaps no-one ever tells her and she is too conceited (or too closely in thrall to her EU masters) to take any notice of the little people now her ‘job’ is nearly done.
No.
I knew it was over as soon as she was appointed. A disastrous, left wing home secretary, doing the exact opposite on knife crime that was needed, and lo.
A Remainer.
What could possibly go right ?
Boris needs to do and hopefully will do a bumper amount of firing, starting with virtually the entire current cabinet, and the removal of huge numbers of senior civil servants. As for Mrs May, if she seeks to stay on as an MP it would be thoroughly justified if her local party members voted to deselect her
She was like this when HS. So I struggle why people are so surprised.
You have to face facts John that Mrs May was a walking disaster, not just for the Conservative Party, but for the Country.
She went to war with the police when Home secretary, failed to do anything constructive about immigration, Lied to her own Brexit department and was negotiating with the EU behind closed doors, failed to sack a Chancellor who had his own agenda, wrecked the diesel and car industry with stupid emissions legislation, in effect lost the conservative majority at the last election with a dementia tax social care type policy, which excluded anyone from any help if you owned your own home, has proved absolutely useless at negotiation with the EU by not putting forward any demands at all it would seem from recent interviews.
Put forward a disaster of an agreement for the UK three times which was rightly rejected (but still cannot see what’s wrong with it), clearly is completely unaware of human nature and personal reaction to circumstances, and lied or completely misunderstood her own speech content.
In the end she went on the largest spending splurge of all, with her stupid climate change legislation that will kill off much of our businesses with increased costs.
Her legacy such as it is, will be of complete failure and certainly the worst Prime minister in my lifetime.
Like her I could go on and on, but what is the point.
Going to zero CO2 in 30 years using wind and solar is likely to kill off the poorer population as well as industry. The CCC says that the taxpayers and consumers should pay for the thousands of turbines and hydrogen reformers, reorganised industrial hubs, gas and electricity grids, electrolysis, making the housing stock into eco homes and finding the lithium and cobalt to make 35 million electric vehicles with charging points.
Yes she was an unmitigated disaster in the Home Office and as PM. It is to the shame and cost of the Conservative party that she was allowed into office in any capacity. Not only was she incompetent, but since Chequers, maliciously incompetent. She has encouraged some 30 acolytes led by Hammond to act as a Trojan Horse in the midst of the next government and cause maximum difficulty while they sort out the mess she has left in her trail.
The question still in my mind is whether she’s malicious or just plain stupid. Why even belong to the Conservative party if you act against its interests maliciously?
She is a woman scorned by way of explanation of why she has acted the way she has. The fact that she was incompetent was coincidental. Many of us wonder why the parliamentary conservative party contains so many Blairites and Lib/Dems. It was possible that they were collected on the journey of apology from being the fantasy nasty party, identified by May. She succeeded in making the party feel guilty while she got on with undermining it. Individuals are nasty not whole parties, witness the current Labour party.
Sir Joe – I suppose it will be interesting to see what course her ‘career’ takes now. There seems to be no reason for her working to destroy the reputation of her Party so conclusively, unless she really is a double agent. If so, that ‘career’ would have begun long ago, and would explain her duplicity and malice.
Perhaps she is just plain stupid, then, but as she passed the eleven plus she didn’t start out that way.
Soft lad.
Sir JR
Mrs May has been back stabbed by her Conservative Party colleagues and the Party members as we know cares less about the Union according to opinion pools than Brexit.
So making these accusations at this late stage is just out of order and distasteful party politics
She was stabbed in the front.
The accusations (all proven) appropriately arise now surely for the reason stated in the opening paragraph, being “her parting gift as PM should include Northern Ireland legislation which stokes up controversy between Leave and Remain and is disliked by the DUP…”
Even in the final few days in office T. May vividly demonstrates her failure and unsuitability. It is a duty rather than being unsuitable to point this out.
When someone continually claims to be in favour of something or a believer in something yet every time proves by their actions that they are not you are forced to the conclusion that they are a pathological liar. May is completely unsuitable for every government role as she is not only a liar but an authoritarian that is bereft of principle. In reality she should not have been in charge of No 10 but etc ed
I am so very disappointed by Mrs May. She said much of what I wanted to hear in the early days. If she’d kept to her “promises” (no deal is better than a bad deal and those infamous red lines which were soon painted over) she might still be PM and we’d be out of the EU already. I just hope that Boris does as he says. At the moment I believe him but only time will tell. If nothing else he is cheerful and optimistic and that at least is welcome and a change.
One could pontificate that she followed her EU masters at every turn. Not a mind of her own?
Scotland voted Remain. Northern Irealnd voted Remain. It is the arch Brexiters, forcing a no deal Brexit on voters who clearly oppose it, who are harming our precious Union.
Reply A clear majority want Brexit.
INDEED…!
So just what does this make her? Certainly not a PM of quality or patriotism – She is a true child of the EU with all the inherent inadaquecies we expect of the EU…
We did very well as a United kingdom – at least most of us spoke the same language and had similar goals
Not only did a clear majority in the UK vote for Brexit. If a no deal becomes the default position it will be because, when the UK leaves on WTO terms and offers the EU a FTA plus stability of ongoing trade under Art 24 of GATT, the reaction of the EU is rejection. The EU will have brought it upon themselves. It is not the UK’s choice. The UK will leave on 31st Oct, the EU will have to decide whether to accept our offer or not.
In a democracy, it is a feature of the system that the majority “force” something on the minority. If you prefer the reverse, you’d best prepare for Mr McDonnell to rule.
Tory in Cumbria. Put simply, democracy requires the losers to concede. No what ifs, no buts.
“Scotland voted Remain. Northern Irealnd voted Remain. ”
And Scotland voted to remain a part of the UK and NI have always wanted to stay in the UK and the UK VOTED LEAVE. Which part of that is not clear?
If the Scots and NI don’t like it, I for one would not be upset to see them go their separate ways. Unlike the devolved nations, Brexit was the one and only time England has been consulted on it’s future and the answer was very clear. Instead of our pathetic Unionist MPs being afraid of upsetting the pampered Scots and elsewhere, who are going nowhere thanks to the largesse of the English taxpayer, they should be more worried about the English saying they have had enough of this so called union which seems to benefit everyone except the English.
If the Scots were serious about independence they should have let the English join the vote on it. They’d probably have been independent by now.
TIC
It really is no good setting out those geographical distinctions after a referendum in which is was agreed by all participants that we were voting as Great Britain (after an independence referendum too.)
Remain have done nothing but stoke up national and generational divisions since they lost. I blame you for all of it and I blame you for all the ensuing troubles.
Appro pro of events in the Gulf, where is EU foreign policy, military policy, or for that matter the presence of the Italian,French, Spanish, Portugese,Dutch, or German navies. Makes you realise what a hollow vessel the EU is and why we are best out of it. Ironically the much maligned Trump is the first to step up in support of the UK. Bare in mind it was our action at Gibraltar in support of an EU sanction that kicked off this sequence of events. The EU are a fart in a bottle when action is required.
Agricola
The Spanish Navy would much rather play loud music to the Gibraltarians as provocation, than ever think of putting themselves in harms way.
So sad that a few speed boats with machine guns mounted on them can outwit the worlds most expensive war ships, which cost hundreds of £millions each.
Just like our protection vessels cannot stop rubber dinghies from crossing the channel, when who knows who’s on board ????
Meanwhile Navy’s of many Countries still ferry people across the Mediterranean under the guise of, safety for refugees.
Really does make you wonder about the priorities of todays Politicians/Governments..
And there has been a news blackout on all that. Helping with any rise in popularity of the EU in the polls, no doubt.
It also makes one seriously question the number of platforms/ships the navy have available for protecting UK interests. It makes one wonder whether rules of engagement are clear. All countries around the world now know UK is soft touch target, words only; it will take some correcting.
But it certainly makes clear that a close relationship with US is where to be.
‘Soft’ could be widely used – Soft on knives, soft on crime, soft on borders, soft on classroom.behaviour, soft on degree grades, soft on climate (so-called) protestors.
Of course Trump supports us; he is determined to provoke conflict with Iran. The first action of Johnson must be to sack Hunt and then try to defuse a situation which is totally unnecessary and deeply damaging of our national interest as well as being a most unwelcome diversion when we are trying to extricate ourselves from the EU.
Mrs May isn’t the sole cause of no Brexit, after all the years of watching and listening to the debates and committees on the matter I’ve come to the conclusion that your all a bunch of kids squabbling in the school yard, the sooner we have a General Election so we the people can drain the swamp of Westminster and put mps in place who will carry out our will to leave the dreaded Eu , End of
INDEED…!
So just what does this make her? Certainly not a PM of quality or patriotism – She is a true child of the EU with all the inherent inadaquecies we expect of the EU…
Michael Gove has a lot to answer for stabbing Boris last time round and all your MPs who voted for her purely to stop Boris. She was and is a humourless, visionless mendacious machine politician.
You now need a tough party chairman or woman to deselect the quislings and get new real,Tory candidates to refresh the party ready for the inevitable general election.
Ps And I see an extra two billion plus has been paid to the EU this year as we continue to get penalised by their success ratchet.
Maybe I cannot set out any thing positive about the EU Andy and his pals can confirm they are happy with that and deny the increasing amounts we are handing over would be better spent in the U.K.
“You now need a tough party chairman or woman to deselect the quislings and get new real, Tory candidates to refresh the party ready for the inevitable general election.”
This is the root of the problem with the Tory party. For years, candidate selection has favoured the Europhiles. It’s not a coincidence that parliament is so heavily remain. Look at the trouble constituencies are having in de-selecting their remainer MPs. They are protected by your party chairman. Look how difficult it was for Jacob Rees-Mogg to get his selection approved.
There’s no point in us having a General Election if our choice of MPs are as dire as the current bunch. This is why The Brexit Party will be successful as they are recruiting real people who care about the country rather than themselves.
Sir John, it is now obvious that Mrs May was utterly the wrong person to be PM. She has been, as you say above, calamitous. I suspect that, as with the current President of the EU Commission, she was at least partly chosen was because she is a woman. Certainly in the past she has stressed this herself.
I could give a list of outstanding women who have led our very successful country. Shall I start with Queen Victoria? Or Queen Elizabeth (I or indeed II?) Golda Meir, Mrs Nehru, Angela Merkel…
Mrs May does not come near them.
So can we please start choosing people regardless of their sex? This also goes for things like the Metropolitan Police, the CPS, the Fire Service, MPs on short lists…
Oh Mike, Mrs May was not chosen, she was the only candidate left standing after the other candidates – let’s be polite – ‘dropped out’.
I agree with the rest of your post – selection in any field should be based on merit and nothing else.
I believe you mean ALL public servants should be chosen on merit, Mike.
In the real world, no privately run organisation would employ someone for a post based solely on meeting sexual equality criteria. Indeed, senior posts require relevant qualifications, experience and a proven track record so they’re assured of a level of success.
On the other hand, Parliament, an extraordinarily large and complex organisation, thinks it’s a totally irrelevant requirement for managing the resouces of UK plc; I presume an ability to deliver empty rhetoric, bluff and bluster are the only skills required, but even this raises questions about the suitability of May.
Is it any wonder our parliamentarians create such havoc in their wake?
Scotland is full of Remainers. I say we’re better off without them. Let them rush back to their precious E.U.
Leaver
I wonder how much we should charge them to leave, given they are responsible for some of the National debt etc, etc.
Alan Jutson
Also since we outnumber them 10:1, anything in Scotland that was built with taxpayer’s money is nine tenths paid for by us.
Perhaps we ought to take our 9/10ths share back ?
When firm promises are made with regard to actual dates how can one avoid being discovered in a lie when deadlines aren’t met?
Very odd and very psychologically damaging to voters considering that the false promises came from a woman who apparently cared so much about “hurt feelings”. Not to mention her claim of wanting to heal the divided country!!!
Apparent appeasement of every faction did not work for Mrs M…she possibly misjudged the situation and imagined that Brussels would lend her far more support in tricking us into remaining than it was prepared to.
With regard to parting gift(s) it is hard to avoid the thought that we are being “screwed over”..again. Scorched earth.
Everhopeful.
I think more a case that the quisling thought the country was dumb enough to accept the EU’s surrender document, and with the intent that when the scam was eventually realised she’d be well away on a cushy number at Brussels.
She tried it on with us, it didn’t work. Serves her right.
She’s going down as the best example of infamous British PM’s.
Steve
Agree wholeheartedly!
I wonder what she sees what she looks in the mirror in the morning?
I don’t think I could live with myself knowing that I had spent my entire career as PM and indeed before that constructing a tissue of lies while deliberately forming a constitutional web of imprisonment that has led to this point
All of her actions have been deliberate and planned. Wilful destruction of our nation and our personal freedoms. Gleeful in parts. Mendacious throughout as per the Panorama programme. Contemptuous of democracy and the British people
Unfortunately, I can’t say what I really want to say as I don’t have the necessary vocabulary but I shall leave it to those whose grasp of our great language exceeds my own to compose a suitably damning obituary of a PM that is without question, with the damning exception of the odious Blair, the most nefarious, iniquitous and contemptible leader this great nation’s ever known
The next PM must be everything May wasn’t or else he’ll catapulted into oblivion
The mirror shows the face of a person under siege somehow. Not able to construct a consistent line for herself, she follows whichever one leans on her the hardest.
Dominic
“I wonder what she sees when she looks in the mirror in the morning?”
Dominic, did you have to ? I’ve just eaten my sausage sandwiches. Thanks a lot mate.
Wicked is the word you’re looking for.
There will never be any redemption for T. May, will there? No politician in a democracy in living memory has been shown to be so rotten.
‘never been shown to be so rotten’; true and she has very stiff competition in Bliar and Brown, but still wins by a head.
Pete S, that is my view too. I had thought originally that no one could beat Blair, Mandelson and Campbell, but now another can claim that title.
Formula57
I guess so, and I don’t think it will just be Theresa May. In fact I anticipate quite a few of these traitors having to do a runner.
I think their days in office are numbered. People simply won’t vote for a party which has them. Conservatives should take note.
The DUP do not represent the majority in Northern Ireland. At the last Stormont assembly elections less than 30% voted for them.
They are, just, the biggest party in NI politics but it is wrong to pretend they represent anything other than a minority view.
The DUP also demand to be treated like the rest of Britain. So in updating Northern Ireland’s antiquated laws we are simply helping them.
If the DUP do not like it – tough. They secured less than 1% of the total vote at the last general election. Far less the Greens and Lib Dems. We do not care what the dinosaurs think.
Are you suggesting minority views should just be completely ignored Andy?
Also if the greens had got 12 seats maybe the Conservatives would have approached them to form the government however that is not how things worked out. It is a good thing the DUP were there because Mays WA concerns them and their supporters the most, maybe these people did stop a catastrophe after all.
Andy
Done a U-turn have we ? One minute you say the minority should overrule the majority, now you say the minority shouldn’t be considered.
Typical of a Liberal hypocrite….will bat either way depending on what suits HIM.
As for Scotland – Scotland loathes Brexit. It is very much a minority view there with very little support.
Scots (and Londoner) could have probably been brought on board with an EEA Norway type
Brexit. The type Farage, Paterson, Hannan and others spoke about before the referendum
– before they knew what it was.
But that no deal mess now be espoused by the clueless Brexiteers will inevitably lead not only to Scottish independence but also, very like, civil unrest in the rest of the country.
I am not sure the angry Brexit backing pensioners on their mobility scooters will have much chance.
If the Scots leave the United Kingdom at some point after Brexit, they will not be independent, they will become a subsidised pawn of the New Holy Roman Empire.
Assuming of course that, without the increasing £billions currently paid by the UK to Brussels, the EU will in fact be able to subsidise Edinburgh.
Why single out Brexit for under the SNP Scotland loathes everything, whinging having become its national pastime?
You really should refrain from commenting on something that you clearly have no clue about.
That’s the spirit – if I can’t get my way through democracy and win the argument through logic and rational argument, then threaten violence (and imprisonment I think you favour?) for those I don’t agree with. We see the same with the ridiculous hippies of extinction rebellion, now rightly identified as a threat to liberal democracy. They are also quite unable to win by reference to facts and rational argument, and thereby secure what they want at the ballot box. The millions who voted Remain but accept democracy reject your absurd threats and bleatings.
Well said, Richard1.
Indeed.
When did civil disruption become more powerful than the ballot box ?
When it suits the establishment. That’s when.
Andy
“Scotland loathes Brexit”
Wrong. The SNP loathes brexit.
Mrs May excels in duplicity and mendacity.
And treachery!
Then again she did condemn those that say things often and long enough, resulting in they believe in what they are saying. I wonder who she was talking about?
Irony!
Then there is the imposition of an abortion law on Northern Ireland by the MPs
of Great Britain. The Remain Parliament, which rejects the democratic
mandate to take back control of UK laws from Brussels, just made an imperialist
move on the province. Why the rush? Are devolved Scottish matters now in
your sights? How about legislating for Canada and Australia?
Mrs May has decided to “…not go gentle into that good night” as her disastrous premiership comes to and end. God knows what she will be like on the backbenches.
May is doing everything she can to leave a political wasteland for her successor. She wiped out the Conservative majority, she has injected poison and rancour in the EU negotiations. She has conceded the Socialist agenda on climate change. There are many slow burning fuses on policies that can blow up in her successor’s face. In the last few days she allowed the NI Bill to be hijacked by Remainers, and she has left Hammond , Gauke, Clark and co in place to resign en-mass to damage Boris, when they should have been sacked for ignoring a three line whip.
When May took office we heard Feminists say that it was left to a woman to clear up the mess made by men, well I don’t think that is an argument we will be employed again anytime soon after May’s disastrous tenure in office.
The best way to protect our union is to get Brexit over the line. Once we are out it will be very difficult to sell the option of re-joining to the people of Scotland. They would need to commit to Schengen, the Euro, giving up their fish and passing more and more control to Brussels. Whilst they have a chance of overturning the referendum result, they will keep on fighting. There’s a reason why small countries like Norway, Switzerland and Iceland choose not to join the EU and that’s because the cons outweigh the pros. It will be exactly the same for Scotland.
Everything goes back to the quality of the management, and in years to come May will be used as a fine example of how not to manage an organisation.
When the pressures of the role took hold, May gave power to those keen to “help” without being aware there was a strong possibility they were working to their own agenda. She not only delegated tasks, but by favouring “experts” whose experience was just as narrow as her own, she also abdicated responsibility.
It’s a common scenario that’s always destined to take scalps. The leader doesn’t have the strength, confidence or knowledge to listen to the team they’ve recruited, which devalues their role and diminishes loyalty, so they walk away. The dynamics of a balanced team soon becomes a coterie of self-interested 2nd-raters drunk on power, aggrandisement and notoriety.
Their selfish endeavours mean their sole focus is on acquiring and keeping power, usually by trading favours, when it should always be focussed on working in harmony with the overall purpose and objectives of the organisation, i.e. the anchor binding a disparate group of people together. When the anchor comes adrift (a la Bercow’s appalling rulings) and the power-hungry can no longer offer enough sweeteners, it’s the leader who will be sacrificed as a final chest-thumping show of strength.
It’s exactly the same situation being played out by the power-brokers in the Labour Party, and indeed, the EU. They simply haven’t reached the stage of toppling their leaders yet. I look forward to both.
How does the Conservative Party plan to discipline its pro-EU MP’s and prevent them from bringing their own Government down?
Probably only by holding a GE and deselection.
The leave vote in the referendum had a bigger majority than the Commissions new President, Ursula von der Leyen, Andy and Newmania should note.
The BBC in their 10 things that stopped Brekit omitted the only one that counted in the end. Gina Miller removed the prerogative from the PM and gave it to Parliament. MP’s for reasons best known to themselves found the Withdrawal Agreement unacceptable. End of WA.
Barnier and his team having written the 585 page Withdrawal Agreement are sticking with it. The WA was not a negotiated settlement of our future relationship with the Union. That was yet to come.
Lord Kerr’s interpretation : “We needed a time limit in order to reassure the departing state that it could really depart — it would get out, it couldn’t be enmeshed forever in endless negotiation, it could escape.”
The default position was and still is that the Treaties cease to apply to the UK after two years (29th March 2019) or the extension to this period (the time window/lock) made and ending on 12th April 2019.
This was Lord Kerr’s ‘get out of Jail Card’.
The current extension is achieving nothing? Parliament won’t accept the WA as it stands and Barnier wont amend it. What else could Barclay say other than it is stasis (dead.)
A clear and impartial investigation is needed to determine whether May is merely an incompetent scapegoat, or whether deeper powers are at play. One is reminded of the journalist Milne’s observation when writing a decade on from the miners’ strike,
“Britain’s secret state remains a dangerous political and bureaucratic cesspit, uniquely undisturbed by any meaningful form of political accountability”.
Is it not possible for BoJo to drop the current Northern Ireland governance bill as soon as he takes office? Could we do better?
The superior smile on her face when she chastises a senior Brexiteer in the Commons says it all…. She thinks she is clever….. Well, words fail me!
Equalled by that horrible “aren’t I clever and right” smile (or leer might describe it better) on the face of Philip Hammond ….
I have searched the Conservative Constitution and Rule book, but, I can’t find anything that would enable the new PM to throw out of Parliament all the Members that are going to rebel against the new Cabinet.
Withdrawing the whip might suffice but the sight of the malodorous anti Brexiteers infesting the back benchers looking for any chance to upset the apple cart is deeply upsetting.
Absolutely right Sir John. I am convinced that Mrs May is a vindictive person and this would fit well with the fact that the DUP were implacable opponents of her WA.
It is a travesty that May has been allowed to remain in office to damage the union, the country and the Conservative Party. Now I cannot bring myself to vote for the Conservative candidate in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election purely because he supported Mrs May and her W/A.
To be honest, May was very strong on the union. It’s the only reason the Conservatives were able to get a minority government in place. If she had,’t been seen to be strong on the union then those Scottish Conservatives wouldn’t have happened and we would probably be in a bigger mess than we seem to be just now.
I also know for a fact that she got detailed analysis from people who actually know about Scotland and who live here and fight the conservative and unionist fight.
I’m a bit uncomfortable listening to people like John speaking about things in this way. And when you consider that a large portion of conservative members seem willing to break up our fantastic country over brexit then we are on a rocky path indeed.
There were over a million folk up here (me included) who voted to leave the EU. As I understood it, I was voting as an individual Uk citizen. Not a constituent. The votes should have been collected and carted off to the NEC and counted there rather than allowing regional nationalists the chance to whine.
May had her faults, but she was most certainly a unionist and she wasn’t arrogant enough to think she understood the lie of the political land in Scotland better than the people up here either. Something for Boris to mull over I would hope.
Northern Irish farmers can’t be too pleased to have zero % tariffs on beef and dairy from the rest of the world and the EU when the Southern Irish have tariff protection and so does the rest of the UK. Vardakar has given up on saying that the previous plans to use cameras at the border is impossible and now there is no need for a hard border. Who thought this one up?
Everyone supposes SNP supporters are pro-EU, because the leadership is. What they fail to notice is that a large proportion of SNP supporters want Scottish independence and then keep it, not to then surrender it prostrating themselves at the feet of Brussels.
The media and politics have lost a trick here. When it comes to solving the NI border question, they should ask Nicola Sturgeon her solution for the Scottish border when the UK leaves the EU, Scotland leaves the UK and then applies for EU membership. Does she advocate rebuilding Hadrian’s Wall a few miles north?
I have said here several times over the years that when a PM is in full pomp MP’s suck up for all they are worth hoping for preference – they call it loyalty. When a PM goes down they suddenly find out what we, the paying public knew all along. The cock crows three times.
Reply I have consistently opposed the Withdrawal Agreement and explained why it would prove to be a disaster
Over one million people in Scotland voted to leave the EU in 2016, which I would contend considerably helped the UK leave vote over the line. The last 3 years has highlighted the many, many failings of the EU, and from my conversations with some who voted for independence in 2014, they will not do so again if going back into the EU is on offer. I well understand why England is keen to see Scotland cut loose as all you see is the constant carping of the SNP in Westminster. I certainly agree that Treason May is a pathological liar.
You need not contend. Scottish and Northern Irish Leave votes were an essential constituent in delivering the UK Leave win.
The UK Leave majority was 1,269,501. The Scottish Leave votes were 1,018,322 and those in Northern Ireland were 349,442. Deduct these votes from the UK Leave majority and you have 98,263 in favour of Remain.
Leave votes from all four constituent Nations produced the UK Leave win.
I’d thought for a long time she was delusional, and here tears in departing confirm just that.
To change society you have to first smash it to pieces. Then it will accept totalitarianism of any shade.
That is the Corbyn mantra clearly supported by May and Hammond.
As Hammond has stated through out the MSM yesterday to save the country he must bring down the Government. May in her speeches this week intimated she was of a the same mind.
May and Hammond have shown their hands as Trotsky supporters and are pushing for a Corbyn Government at any cost. There is no other way they can bring about the EUSSR.
It has been said in speeches by their leaders in the EU that Democracy has no place in government or society.
Just reflect on how the rule of law, free speech, and other modes of control freakery have entered into our life during her reign.
Parliament against the People
And such as knife criminals, who choose that life despite living free in the jobs capital of Europe are the victims. Victims of “burning injustices” according to her.
She has stirred up all sorts of racial and gender hatred. Hatred by them towards the majority.
Wicked, wicked woman.
When will she be gone ? Too late. She’s already lit the fuses.
John, totally off topic but could you please explain why despite the oil tanker captured by the Iranians being Swedish owned and there not being any British crew or anyone British onboard, why it was flying with a British flag. I am confused.
Why is our Government and not the Swedish Government getting embroiled in this?
May, and her soggy centrist so called Conservatives, were responsible for the admittance of terrorists to England, and the subsequent Manchester bombing. London people virtue signalling, and then sending their immigrants to the north of England.
I’m with Trump on this.
I knew what she was like after hearing her ridiculous “nasty party” speech, so why was she ever voted in as PM.
May and her like minded colleagues are an utter disgrace., and should all be sacked at the next general election.
May is not simply a soggy centrist but is of the Left. Many of her policies seem to have been guided by cultural Marxism. I believe she has been a real danger to democracy in our country, and has been responsible for attempting to mould our country into a powerless and pliable unit, suitable for absorption into, and domination by, a European superstate
Mrs May has been dreadful – but, things have moved on. There is more understanding of the issues, and her actions have exposed and dragged into the light bigger questions of consitution, union and democracy (and the BBC). So, we must thank her for some benefits. Hopefully , a Boris Government will now publicise the positive side of Brexit.
In addition, the EU has also moved on. The ‘People’s Vote’ campaigners have to remember that in 2016 the vote was between
1)Leave 2) Remain in the EU
However, with the declaration of the new German EU Presidents for a more federal EU, and army etc, any further vote would be between
1) Leave the EU to become an Independent, Sovereign, Democracy
2) Submit Great Britain to become part of a non-democratic country called the European Union.
Remain is no longer an option on the table, thanks to Mrs May’s stalling !!
Dear Sir John, though you don’t feature in the article, below in the comments the people are once again calling for you to become the next Chancellor:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/07/19/david-davis-tipped-shock-cabinet-comeback-boris-johnson/
The language from Boris isn’t good.
“You can’t go into a negotiation without saying No Deal is a possibility.” A paper tiger.
What would be far more convincing is “We’re leaving next month. We’ll deal later.”
May Mk II
Further to my post above…
Am I the only one who thinks that NI legislation was entirely unnecessary, especially at this stage of her tenure?
Therefore, looked at in the light of Remoana May… the intent seems to me to be nothing more than to present the Grieve cabal with an opportunity for amendments to something, anything related to NI.
Hammond has been exposed as an arch remainer, I suspect it won’t be long before we see what we’ve really had as PM for 3 years. It will not be a good advertisement for the Conservative party.
JR
” She rarely made the case that Brexit is a UK matter based on a UK wide referendum”
So you think it right to cite the 52/48 Brexit vote as a democratic duty to leave the EU but accuse Mrs May of disloyalty for trying to uphold the democratic right of Scotland who voted remain by a huge margin of 62/38.
In other words the good old English ‘give and take’ is still in place: you give we take. It won’t wash this time.