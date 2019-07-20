Wokingham Arts Society Summer Exhibition

By johnredwood | Published: July 20, 2019

Last night  I opened the Wokingham Arts Society Summer Exhibition at St. Paul’s parish room.

The Exhibition is full of joyful oil and water colour painting, with some great ceramics and wood carvings. There is a lot of local talent that has captured the wonders of nature and  the beauty of many places. Wokingham’s pubs jostle alongside castles, seaside scenes, birds and animals and holiday destinations in the paintings on display.

I talked about the contribution art can make to our lives and thanked all involved in setting up such a good exhibition which we can share. Paintings are for sale if you want to go along and visit.

