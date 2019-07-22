Chiming our independence

At 11 pm on 31 October the UK becomes an independent nation again, promised by our likely next Prime Minister. Many of us will wish to celebrate this much heralded and delayed event.
You would expect national media to show the countdown to the moment through the movement of the hands on the clock on the Elizabeth Tower at Westminster, known as Big Ben. It is perhaps symbolic that this Parliament which has done so much to try to stop us becoming independent again, and so much to thwart the results of the referendum, should have decided the clock is unavailable on the stated date. We need to find a good alternative to look at.
There are many great public clocks around the UK. Should we turn to Big Brum on the Council House in Birmingham? Or to Manchester Town Hall clock, or Leeds Town Hall, or the Liver building? I invite your thoughts.
It is time for us to be confident as a nation, proud of our democratic traditions and keen to be an outward looking global influence for the good. We will regain our votes and voices on international bodies and be better able to shape our future as we wish.
Sir John,
Indeed the Brexit moment needs symbolic recognition. A clock is one thing, but what about that commemorative Brexit coin?
I think it only fair that the significant involvement by our former PM in the whole Brexit issue shouId now be suitably recognised. I propose, therefore, that the design incorporates the head of Theresa May so that future generations may reflect on all that she did.
I feel, however, that her head should be on both sides of the coin thereby accurately portraying her two-faced approach.
The 50p Brexit coin such enthusiasm from the establishment! If you look at it is seem to be more of a celebration of out period of membership than celebration of our independence.
Who decided it should be on the 50p – Hammond/Carney perhaps? Was it selected because it is perhaps the least used coin?
Absurd discussion just now on Today Programme about Hammond period as Chancellor. Two BBC think people saying he was OK but perhaps a little lacking in inspiration. No he was absolutely appalling. He has given us absurdly high, complex and idiotic taxes, wastes money all over the place, causes doctor to cancel operations due to insane pension taxation, rob landlords (and thus tenants) with taxes on profits they have not made (hardly sustainable for long) robs home movers, promises to undermine Boris and destroy the Conservatives before he is even in office …. thank goodness this dreadful man is going together with the dire Theresa May, Gauke, Hunt (hopefully) and most of the rest of them.
I can think of a far more appropriate place to put her head, Brexit and all considering! And certainly not on a commemorative coin…..
zorro
A truly appalling idea. The last thing I want is to be exposed to her face each and every time I buy a carton a milk.
Very good !
“I feel, however, that her head should be on both sides of the coin thereby accurately portraying her two-faced approach.”
An amusing idea however the less I see of that perfidious woman the better.
Preferably on a platter
Would you also want one penny notes with the EU flag printed on soft paper?
The same face on each side with “No deal is better than a bad deal” around the circumference on one side and “A bad deal is better than no deal” on the other.
The second face with Pinnochio sized nose.
Yes a gold coin with a raised map clocked at at £99-99p but only showing the UK, and four fifths of the coin missing. The missing gold, a symbol of how the EU has ripped us off.
No need for bells chiming. Just make sure we leave. Then we can party.
Dear Sir John–I loved Martin Howe’s idea in the Sunday Telegraph that the Royal Assent could be withheld under Government advice. Sounded brilliant. Do you agree it would work?
Good morning
We were promised over one hundred times over the despatch box that we will be Leaving the EU. We have one extension after another and, quite frankly, when it comes to it we simply cannot believe you. We cannot believe that the HoC will keep its promises. Promises made in the referendum, pre and post, and promises made in a General Election Manifesto.
So let’s just Leave and then talk about all the benefits. I am a Leave means Leave sceptic, and with good reason.
I am concerned about one thing. If Remainer MP’s force a new GE would it prevent the UK leaving? It is already in EU and UK law that we leave on 31st Oct. That would still stand, wouldn’t it? I hope so.
I don’t fear a GE. It would give us the opportunity to clear out many undemocratic MP’s, but I do fear it will delay Brexit.
From what I’ve been reading since yesterday I wouldn’t be so confident in declaring the UK’s recapturing of its sovereignty from the clutches of the constitutionally and morally bankrupt EU.
I for one will wait for undeniable, incontrovertible and indubitable evidence that we have the left the EU. What form that evidence will take is still undecided.
How will we know we have regained full sovereign and independent status and have reverted to pre 1 Jan 1973?
I still fear Johnson will betray Brexit on the altar of political convenience
Such nonsense. We are an independent nation now. All that happens on 1 November is that we lose our voice in the most powerful trading bloc on the planet. We will be no more and no less independent, but we will be a lot less powerful.
If everyone could wait five days we would have many more figures we could put on the bonfire along with Guido Fawkes. Perhaps we should await the success of Brexit before celebrating anything. We first have to prevent Hammond and a few others from stealing the bat and ball. Our politics breeds some very bad losers.
Sir John looks ahead, as always. I asked a year ago what celebrations HMG had planned for March 29, which was then to be Independence Day. It turned out there were none – an eloquent silence indeed.
Our new PM should form a committee immediately to consider celebrations for October 31. Time is very short, and the message to Brussels (not to mention Westminster and Whitehall) must be unmistakeable.
You can just imagine the way the BBC would celebrate our departure:
A montage of disasters, burning buildings, plague, marchers and rioters, as well as all businesses going bust…
In this digital age, we can still use Big Ben as a symbol, as well as everything else that represents freedom, justice, and real hope for the future – things that inspire, to the tune of Elgar’s Jerusalem … That would do it for me.
I would like to think all the bells up and down the whole country ring out like they did at the last time we won the right to freedom from oppression.
Making it a National holiday would also be a good idea.
Perhaps street celebrations. However, that also runs the risk of sore losers and the Soro funded mobs trying to spoil that.
So for the purpose of your invitation, perhaps just consider the top 2 suggestions.
I’m sure if you ask Mayor Khan nicely, he’d be willing to organise a firework display on the Thames – or perhaps some of those Extinction Warriors would sail their boats down The Mall to Buckingham Palace?
If you are right, John, and it actually happens, I’ll raise of glass of very expensive whisky to celebrate!
Rather than a pathetic fifty pence coin we should have an Independence Day bank holiday celebration on 24th June. The day we should have left the EU had Cameron prepared for Brexit and served notice the day after the referendum as he promised to do. It is almost the longest day of the year and perfect for a day off. We can easily afford one if we get rid of all the EU’s red tape and go for cheap energy we can probably afford ten+.
We should also switch GCSE, A level, university and similar exams to have them taken in March. May and June are far too nice to be stuck indoors revising. Revise on the dark days of January and February instead.
This Parliament would never celebrate leaving the EU. It will continue to whinge and whine, spreading project fear.
If despite this, we do eventually escape. In a couple of years when the country is seen to be thriving, Parliament will be telling us all, how they always supported regaining our independence and sovereignty.
Out of a population of 65m fewer than 17m – barely 1 in 4 will be celebrating the moment of Brexit. And many of them are so elderly they’ll struggle to stay up til 11pm anyway.
Perhaps they could do a special version of Countdown or the Archers – or show back to back episodes of Dad’s Army so you can all celebrate?
For the rest of us it is merely a minute closer for us undoing your doomed project.
“It is time for us to be confident as a nation…” – it certainly is and an important task for the new government will be instilling that confidence through promoting our liberation from the Evil Empire as a moment of renewal.
Not hitherto having a post-Brexit Ministry to identify and prepare to exploit the myriad opportunities that will arise was another signal failure of the appalling May administration. There is much to do immediately, alas including confronting quisling antics and overcoming the morosity of the Remoaner class.
Better wait until New Years eve and then have the countdown- that’s if Boris manages to get us the No Deal departure together with a FTA with no strings attached as promised by IDS.
Perhaps we should get the government to distribute Union Jack underpants to everyone. Brexiteers can then show how tough and patriotic they are by actually wearing them.
Brexit is pants – so it would be totally in keeping with the rest of your project.
Boris is not going to deliver.
Remainers should realise that they get Remain and Marxist government. Nothing else.
The clock in Waterloo station would do nicely. Perhaps after the long awaited moment the BBC might play the Kinks ‘Waterloo Sunset’? Somehow I don’t think they will want to celebrate.
Quite frankly, there isn’t an alternative to Big Ben, and I should like to remind your colleagues that it’s an icon that belongs to the people, not Parliament. Its instantly recognisable faces look out to the four corners of our great nation, and the sound of its wonderful chimes at such an important moment in our history would be symbolic of a battle hard fought and won. Our petulant Parliament would do well to reconsider. What on earth is the matter with them?
If Johnson chooses a Remain Tory politician for a Cabinet position I’ll never vote Tory again.
Johnson’s got one chance to get it right. If he panders to Remain pressure he’s finished and so are the Tories
He needs to be brutal and uncompromising. Nothing else will suffice
I would not expect a media countdown. That would send the message that Brexit on 31 October is inevitable.
Instead we will get a continuing and familiar message that Brexit is fraught with difficulty and the EU will not budge.
Since the “democratic”system we suffer here has been proved to be a total fraud and, as you say, politicians have attempted to thwart the people’s vote we should not see any clock that is connected in any way to government. Use this one http://daystobrexit.co.uk/
Let every Parish Church ring out its bells at the appropriate moment?
Doubt if that would be allowed any more than Big Ben…
Or would a celebration in Charing Cross be more appropriate? Set up a clock..nothing more sinister this time.
I wish there was a symbol/illustration that would completely sum up the treachery of the ruling class through the ages.
Let’s think….something like…. a wolf in sheep’s clothing…..?
Erect a new clock at the centre point of the UK. And start it when we’re independent again. There’ll be plenty of time to discuss where that point is, and to erect the clock given the time our elected representatives are taking to honour the result of the referendum.
To whom would the electorate write to request Big Ben be available?
If we all put the word out, that Big Ben is not available- perhaps if enough people requested it….?
John
Given the incompetent negotiations conducted by the present government over the past three years or so I would suggest that a bedside alarm clock would be most appropriate and sufficient.
At least we only have to wait until 31 October to see if Mr Johnson is to deliver a non WA based Brexit or not. I have my doubts and would be delighted to be proved wrong.
I bought a half-dozen rockets to fire off on Independence Day last spring; they are still sitting in my basement but will be sent skyward at the end of October, always assuming we do finally escape.
Not London, not Birmingham, not Leeds, not Manchester, not Liverpool. Proudly open minded cities that voted Remain. You need somewhere that captures the essence of backward looking Leavers. A decrepit mouldy village somewhere in wet and windy Norfolk full of pensioners where they’ve never met a foreigner perhaps
Birmingham is a big and significant place, which is generally overlooked. It is the second city and effectively the capital of the Midlands, which with the North has been downgraded with our loss of manufacturing, which has to be reversed. There is a groundswell against London and the barmy armies it attracts. It is so ironic that Corbyn and McDonell are MPs there.
Instead of rebuilding the palace of Westminster I would build a new seat of government in Birmingham.
I have no connections at all with Birmingham and have been there once.
Let all the country’s church bells peal for an hour at 0800 on 1st November.
You are ever the optimist John ! We may have to remove Hammond’s government of national unity (sic) first.
Symptomatic of the waning relevance of London to the nation …
I believe our coming (I hope) independence should be recognised in some way. A bank holiday to be known as Independence Day perhaps or a coin but some sort of celebration and commemoration seems appropriate. Remoaners can protest by going to work on that day each year, if they wish. It would be an opportunity to celebrate our liberation and might, in time, become a unifying influence. It probably won’t happen but one can dream. One could always just celebrate it, whether it’s official or not! Would it be 31st October, assuming that’s when we eventually escape, or 23rd June?
This is similar to a post you wrote in the run-up to March 29th. The
only thing that matters is to implement the democratic vote. I would not
make any plans to celebrate on a particular day. I would be surprised if that
many people expect Mr. Johnson to deliver at all, let alone by Halloween. If
you really want Brexit, Boris, “no deal” should be your exclusive focus.
If we do actually get our independence…(and will we?)…something drastic must be done about the treacherous media.
It really is unthinkable that a load of hack journos have been allowed to create such total, biased chaos around a democratic decision.
They have to be controlled or sacked en masse.
In view of us Brexiteers’ claims that we are looking to the future, the clock should be digital and atomic – such as those developed at the National Physical Laboratory. I’m sure they’d be able to rig up an appropriate digital countdown driven by their internationally acclaimed atomic clocks, accurate to 1 in 10^18.
(Then again, perhaps they are all retainers at the NPL … ?
We will never ever leave. When Boris goes through the door to no 10, they will be waiting for him. They will transplant Treason Mays brain in to his cranium, and it will start all over again.
Sir JR,
We have always had our independence for hundred of years, our standing in the world has actually been higher since 1972 as we have been part of the largest trading block in the World.
We will most likely be leaving the Eu with some sort of deal that both we and our European friends and allies can live with.
Our voice in international institutions has never been in doubt even during our membership of the EU, in the UN, IMF, World Bank, OECD and many other international institutions.
To be talking about regaining our independence is just like the continued talk about Project Fear , it is a load of nonsense.
Hear hear. Yes, we should have a national celebration. But only if Brexit is approved by parliament.
I believe in Brexit, but I believe in parliamentary democracy more. I voted for the U.K parliament to take back control from the E.U – not for Mr Johnson to ignore it. If it’s just a negotiating ploy (as I hope), then good on him.
If he genuinely wants to bypass parliament, I fear he does not understand what many of the British people voted for. Also, if this isn’t done right, we risk giving ammunition to Remain. Brexit. Yes. No Deal. Yes. Ignore parliament. Not on your nelly. That’s my red line.
Sorry there won’t be a celebration there will just be the establishment making it as hard as possible to “prove” that Brexit is a bad idea
Here in Kent they blocked off 15 miles of the M20 8 weeks ago “in case a no deal Brexit causes congestion at Dover” It remains blocked off at the same time as building a new junction and installing “smart motorways” and closing the M2 for repair .
Yet in the 25 years of Operation Stack not once did Highways South East make any provision for handling traffic, indeed during the worst outage ever in 2015 when OS was in place for 32 days causing chaos to Kent they had no presence at all and the Head of Highways refused to appear on the media .
I’m keeping a record of the public sector and establishment operations that are designed to blame Brexit
It will be an early Bonfire Night in my garden . A dozen decent sized rockets should do the trick. Hopefully many others will do the same.
Excellent excellent. See how The Brexit Party and Nigel Farage has got rid of Theresa May, now P Hammond, A Duncan flake, more others to follow. The Brexit Party did this where tory mps didn’t *as a group* have the guts or will.
We may even get Mogg in a new cabinet and to include John also would be advisable.
JR
Seeing that both Manchester and Leeds voted remain, Manchester with over 60% and B’ham leave with just 50.3% I would have thought turning off the clocks and flying the flags at half mast as a show of mourning is much more likely.
I agree wholeheartedly , why are the people who are able to have their opinions widely reported in the media , so discouraging in their outlook for a Non EU Britain , watching the BBC news last week , was a constant stream of gloom and the Project Fear manifesto had the lead , what is the matter with them ?
Trade Agreements will follow , reality enforces it , it is the Political aspect of the EU that is to blame for Brexit , if the EEC , EC & EU was simply a trading bloc , we would not be in this situation , others in Europe will assuredly follow Britains lead , why does not Britain set up an alternative European trading bloc , affiliated to the Commonwealth ?
Britains membership of the EU , will not safeguard Britain from anything , recession , war , bad management or bad government .
ps. After endless days of appalling news about UK politics, my day was considerably lightened when I heard that Alan Duncan had resigned this morning. Is it because of the mess up in the Straits of Hormuz?
Norris McWhirter, who did so much to promote Brexit even before it had that name, always wanted the hilltop bonfires across the UK to herald the wonderful news.
Maybe the off should be from Greenwich – after all that it the mother of our time too.