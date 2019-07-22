Pay rises for valued pubic sector employees

By johnredwood | Published: July 22, 2019

I was pleased to see today that there has been a further relaxation in pubic sector pay restraints, to allow rises above inflation for various groups of employees.

 

• Teachers – the average classroom teacher will see a 2.75 per cent pay increase, worth on average £1,000.

• Armed Forces – a soldier at Corporal level on average wages will see a 2.9 per cent raise worth £995, while the starting salary for an officer will rise by £769.

• NHS – Doctors and dentists will receive an increase of 2.5 per cent, with hospital doctors seeing an average £1,500 more to their salary. Nurses are seeing a pay increase of 6.5 per cent over three years, as agreed as part of a 3-year deal in 2018.

• Police – police constables will see a 2.5 per cent average pay increase, earning up to £978 more this year.

• Prison officers – prison officers will get at least a 2.2 per cent rise this year, with many receiving 3 per cent.

