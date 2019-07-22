In 1804 there were 572 fighting ships in the Royal Navy. The UK was engaged in a series of wars at the time which encouraged government to keep the force strong. In 1939 as war broke out the UK navy had 332 naval vessels. During the war there was a large expansion in the fleet, with 553 new ships added both to replace lost ships and to expand the size of the force. 58 new aircraft carriers were produced during the war years, for example.
Today in a period of relative peace there are just 67 fighting ships in the navy, including 18 small patrol boats with guns.
43 Comments
For at least the last 20 years we have been told that the RN hasn’t enough people to crew the vessels they have.
That is quite incredible when one considers that the modern warship requires only a fraction of the people that were needed in the days of coaling and steam. (Similar labour reductions have occured in operating the railways and the home energy supply businesses).
What exactly do the working, in the broadest sense, people do in this country now? Advanced box-ticking?
I’m no expert on these things, but I’m betting thats not enough. Our Politicians have decided to spend the money on their ‘ vanity’ projects instead.
We have plenty of ‘diversity’, but not enough ships. !
JR – That’s when we had an industrial base, and a sizeable amount of youth were directed to practical trades rather than aspiring to the heights of media studies type courses!
zorro
“The size of the Royal Navy [now and then]”
Mostly cut by reductions in Tory defence spending, and what of the ship yards, also cut/closed by successive Tory govts – all to fund tax cuts…
As I said the other day, crocodile rears from our host who has been in the front line of such polices for the last 40 plus years!
This is an area that badly needs reinforcing, because I wouldn’t put it past the EU, once they have their own army in place to become a bully to any nation that doesn’t do as they wish – They already do that now, but with an army they will be able to literally impose their will physically. So it is vital we have a strong army, navy and air force.
Then there is the rest of the world – we cannot allow ourselves to continue to be a weak nation – it’s time we stood up for ourselves and for that we need a real navy.
Times have changed- we have changed- it’s time to get real about our circumstance and our place in the world
What’s the point ?
The prevailing regimes are only interested in diversifying our nation out of existence. What’s to protect ???
Yes well..maybe minds have been too fixed on political correctness, bl**dly equality and the bête noir FAIRNESS!
All looks a bit stupid really in the face of an actual existential threat.
A bit ant and grasshoppery …except of course that the grasshopper was enjoying himself and not shoving his berserk ideas down the ant’s throat, stopping her from doing the sensible thing!
An island without ships!!
Better not then get led into war by a hawkish ally then!!
…bête noire
Some of the news media has announced that the Iranians have hoisted the Iranian flag over the tanker Stena Impero – but wrong again – the Iranian flag is hoisted in the correct place for hoisting the courtesy flag when entering the waters of a foreign nation
Now break down how old they are. Type 23 built to counter Soviet submarines. 20/30 years ago. The latest types coming into service not until the mid 20s.
It seems to show a complete dereliction by successive governments in ensuring our fleet is large enough, modern enough and therefore fit enough for our protection.
Just 67 fighting ships and 33,280 Regular, 3,040 Maritime Reserve, 7,960 Royal Fleet Reserve staff. Rather a lot people for just 67 fighting ships. How do so many pass their time I wonder?
Polishing their musical instruments, shoes and their uniform buttons cannot take all that long can it?
Although a British flagged ship has been hijacked, it is owned by Sweden. What assets is Sweden using to get it back. The point I am making is that many countries benefit from the UK’s expenditure on defence, but they have a free ride.
“In 1804 there were 572 fighting ships in the Royal Navy.”
Of course, the reach of a Royal Navy ship in 1804 was quite limited.
Today, a Royal Navy vessel might have missiles that have range of a thousand miles.
Even in 1916, British warships had main armaments with a range of twenty or thirty miles, although somebody did have cause to remark, ‘there is something wrong with our bloody ships today’.
Maybe we don’t need 572 ships today, but we probably don’t need quite so many Whitehall Admirals either.
We now need to secure the Channel and protect our fishing rights more than we have in recent decades. The regular Russian threat to ignore national areas of the seas must be monitored and chased off. Ship building must be re-planned to commence in England, with the risk of losing the capability in Scotland due to the growing possibility of their independence in the years to come.
It might be a service to point out that the wars to which you refer were all against states that are now our E.U. enemies. The Evil Empire was not doing a very good job of “keeping the peace in Europe” (as Remoaners like to tell us) in those days!
It would be a period of actual peace if western governments didn’t keep starting and supporting wars.
During the 60s I served in the Royal Navy latterly in Nuclear Subs. We had over 300 ships and submarines. We had armed forces which could do the task in hand.
It is ironic that the majority of the cuts have been down to the Tories probably following EU policy.
You should hang your heads in shame.
You could perhaps enlighten us whilst we are on the subject which other EU countries has Naval support vessels built abroad. Certainly not the French, German or Italians.
Boris in the telegraph today:- if man could find a way to get to the moon and back 50 years ago, “we certainly have the technology” to solve the Northern Irish border problem – the one thing standing in the way of a Brexit deal.
No, no, no it is not the “one thing” standing in the way. The W/A is totally unacceptable and very many ways – even without the back stop!
Excellent piece in the Telegraph too by Matt Ridley today:- It’s time for a bonfire of the regulatory quangos that are destroying our democracy.
It certainly is. As is the BBC with its absurd propaganda agenda.
Good new anyway the dreaful & bitter remoaner Sir Alan Duncan has quit as a minister at the Foreign Office. Boris is having quite a good effect – even before he actually takes office.
St John’s Oxford – politics and economics yet again.
The clue is the 1804 bit.
It’s now 2019.
Remember the ‘Great’ colonial past you seek was built on the foundations of oppression, slavery and pillaging abroad.
And on inequality, destitution and suffering for the masses at home.
But at least we had a lot of ships. I guess that matters more to some than all the people who died in the process.
I would like to ask how many admirals there were in the time of Pam and how many there are now.
I would also like to ask how big the Admiralty was in the time of Pam and how big it is now.
And it is worth noting the depletion of our armed services across the board, is a direct result of politicians.
The first duty of government is public safety and defence of the realm. We have had 5 PM’s in a row who not only failed this duty, but have done the opposite. Let us hope the next PM puts policies in place to ensure this duty is upheld.
Good morning – again
Back in the day Great Britain had trade routes, an Empire and agressivly hostile neighbours. We needed all those ships. The technology of the modern wooden warship moved very slowly. Only until the industrial revolution did naval design explode.
The cost of a modern warship, its weapons packages, defences, sensors and crew, including its maintenance, is very expensive. We do not need loads of the latest design of Jack of all trades. What we need is a range of vessels that can work a number of jobs at less cost. A small corvette or gunboat would have been as an effective deterrent as the latest destroyer.
It is not just about raw numbers but capability and force projection.
I think it is important that our armed forces are self-sufficient. We cannot be held hostage by the EU in future. This country needs the capacity and capability to be able to build and maintain our own military equipment. All future contracts must be awarded to UK companies. We also need more patrol boats to police our own shores against fishing incursions and illegal immigrants crossing from France.
During this time when obvious events have focused eyes upon the RN, Mrs May has shown the kind of steel we expect and which she kept hidden during her premiership.
Oh wait….no, as usual she has used a COBR deep underground to hide her fear, incompetence and uselessness. Even one of the pigeons who live on the roof of Downing Street would make a better leader. Good riddance.
The reason we are in the position of being virtually incapable of defending our nation, either in the English Channel or elsewhere, is because cutting the defence budget has always been the easiest of all to do. No government is going to cut the budgets of the NHS and other UK-based mainstream projects, because that would cause immediate public outrage.
I forget which Marxist or Communist leader once said many years ago ‘if you undermine a nation’s faith and trust in its armed forces, its police and the education system, then you can bring it down without the need for armed attack’.
Are we not now in that position, with hundreds of hugely expensive and unaccountable quangos (e.g. one that purports to tell us how many hours sleep we need), with a left-leaning civil service and weak governments intent on ruining our nation and seeking to control our lives in ever-increasing fine detail?
If the Guardian readers who infest academia and the media didn’t spend so much time and energy encouraging people to behave like crybabies, blubbing about every minor hurt and imagined slight, then we might raise a generation that had the sort of spine and determination that won WW2. There might then be a call for a stronger military presence that gives us back our long-lost reputation as a tough country that opponents dare not mess with. I just hope Boris is elected and can inspire that sort of attitude, which I believe is already dormant among a silent majority.
I believe the royal navy is far too small today, it is half the size of the navy that retook the Falklands and even then it was a struggle.
One peice of logic we must accept is that systems fail and ships will be sunk. Here we rely on this not happening for our type 45 destroyers, each being required to protect a ocean. Originally the plan was for 12 such ships, this was reduced to 8 and then 6.
We also lack a sufficient escort for our carriers, here a prolonged ship building campaign can help support jobs in the economy and safe guard our global trade.
Today the problem is Iran, tomorrow it likely will be China, the only thing a bully respects is force and we just be able to enforce dire consequences if picked on.
In other words, the RN could not even provide support for the new aircraft carrier.
Pitiful, and successive Governments should be ashamed, but of course they will not be!
Incredible numbers Sir John. I bet even more incredible is the number of admirals, rear admirals and other so called top brass to do what one asks?
We could always add all the rubber dinghies that get here from Calais. Plenty of those.
How many Admirals does the Navy have at present?
Laughable John if it weren’t so serious. Serious for the servicemen and women we expect to fight our corner. It’s not just the navy that has been depleted. It’s all the services which have been allowed to run down and produce low esteem amongst our brave young people. Apparently the houses for the families of these service men is dire in a lot of cases. Surely they deserve more. Our men were poorly equipped in the Falklands conflict and it doesn’t sound as though it has improved. Our next PM needs to look at our armed forces seriously. We send so much money abroad but isn’t it time some of this was spent at home? Instead we find Saint Theresa sending more.
I so hope all Conservative members have written ”neither of the above globalists thanks” on their ballots.
Then the Globalist Party will collapse, and we can have Nigel.
According to the Telegraph, there are 8 Type 26 Frigates being built for the Navy, but none will be ready soon. Additionally, I thought there were more Fishery-protection boats on order: we currently have 3 (with another 3 on the drawing-board??) Whereas Italy, which has less coastline than the UK – has 600!
It seems as though Defence has been a dirty word to successive governments who rather throw our money at Overseas Aid, the EU, the NHS and Social Security – whether it’s been earned or not. Strange choices our electorate has made for its leaders.
While I accept your figures, why do we keep reading that the total is only 19 fighting ships.
It is a difficult time to plan a navy. There is the strategic big player threat of Russia and China. Second there is terrorism in which I put the current Iranian problem. Then the third threat is cyber warfare. I assume we are currently playing catchup in all three areas. To offer serious advice I would need to be privy to all the available intelligence, so I cannot offer anything specific. What I would say is that our potential enemies should be aware of our strength in all three areas such that they do not push their luck too far and get badly bitten. The principal worked well during the Cold War and can continue to do so. As an afterthought I would as, where are the EU in defence of their own sanctions against Iran. A question to be asked of those with remain inclinations.
Reply 19 is I think carriers, destroyers, frigates but does not include fast patrol boats, ,minesweepers, subs etc
Most of those aircraft carriers were American escort carriers supplied under Lend-Lease. Our own contribution was heavily armoured but small ships that carried too few aircraft.
Dear Sir John–The wretched EU will have had its influence over where we are today with its views as they no doubt see it about how excessively militaristic we are. Perhaps they would like all 28 to have the same number of the same type of ships so we could be homogeneous or some such bilge–or of course a EU Navy, perish the thought. Meanwhile Germany cosies up to and relies on Russia for gas so spends very little on defence. And I for one will not readily forget how Belgium would not sell, repeat sell, us ammunition we needed at the time of Falklands. That alone should have caused us to resign on the spot. Trade is of course important but there is much that is even more important.
Mr Cameron and his crippling Strategic Defence Review have much to answer for.