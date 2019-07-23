Today the Conservative party elects a new leader

Today I expect Boris Johnson to be elected Leader of the Conservative party. Tomorrow he will take over as Prime Minister.
He will intensify so called No deal planning and get ready to implement his promise to leave the EU on 31 October.
The media is running the view that he will not be getting on planes to go to see EU leaders asking for a renegotiation. The Cameron/May style of European negotiation travelling as a supplicant to the capitals of Europe did not work for them or the UK. The UK should accept the EU often expressed view that they cannot re open the Withdrawal Agreement. The EU then has to understand the UK cannot sign the Withdrawal Agreement.
Once this has been understood it is then possible to discuss a potential free trade agreement and work on more improvements to trade arrangements for our departure. The EU Brexit officials would be welcome in London for positive talks on mutually advantageous trade arrangements . In the meantime WTO rules, a new lower UK tariff schedule and the WTO Facilitation of Trade Agreement will ensure trade continues.
5 Comments
Good logic and sound advice, but will Johnson heed this? I sincerely hope he does.
Good morning
The EU has stated it will only talk about trade once we have left.
The job of the new PM will be to unite the two waring factions of the Conservative Party and those MP’s within it who will not support the new PM and government.
There are a number of things I would like to see the new PM do but, I seem to remember too many PM’s talk a good game at first, only to disappoint shortly thereafter. We shall see.
Agreed, but are the EU up for it or are they consumed by political point scoring. Time will tell. Meanwhile Hammond and a few accolytes see fit to ignore the referendum result, their party manifesto on which they were elected, and the weather vane of the EU election and Peterborough. How arrogant can these swamp dwellers get. Better he thinks of Porterhouse as the next career move.
Sir John,
It certainly sounds as though Boris will become PM.
Having been somewhat less than crystal clear on his view of the WA during the hustings process, I do hope that he can now give us all absolute reassurance that the putrid WA will be binned completely. There is no need to search for any minute fragment to resuscitate. Doing so will only cloud the picture as far as the EU are concerned. Far better that, at the very outset, they are told we are leaving on WTO terms and will talk about trade once we have left cleanly.
His first actions, and the names of those he gathers around himself (hopefully you included) will, hopefully, give great reassurance to all Brexiteers who wake up each morning still doubting that Brexit will ever actually occur.
I wish Boris well and congratulate him.
Boris as PM.
Secure Brexit.
Secure Democracy and Freedom.
Democracy and Freedom and are more important than any ‘deal’
Democracy and Freedom are PRICELESS
Welcome.
Croeso