The composition of the new Cabinet

There has been much misleading comment masquerading as analysis about the nature of the new Cabinet.
There are just two members who voted against the Withdrawal Agreement on all three occasions it came forward, and three who voted against it on two of the three occasions.
There are fourteen who voted Remain plus the Chief Whip.
The big majority of the Cabinet supported Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement, and some were particularly vocal in urging others to do so.
30 Comments
I assume Rudd is only included for tactical reasons. I had hoped to see the back of her.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer is the most important role and it was a big, big mistake to give it to Javid. The diversity aspect is already more than covered – for those to whom it is important. A better candidate should be Chancellor. Javid is not up to the job. His much vaunted business CV is now tarnished by association with Deutsche Bank anyway.
He fell for the Islamophobia plant on the TV debates and dragged the other ‘contestants’ into a foolish promise to set up an enquiry into the ‘problem’. Javid is also too soft for most Conservatives on immigration.
I agree fully, although I am not against sensible levels of highly skilled or self funding immigration on a points based system. As was idiotically ruled out by May – goodness knows why.
Let us hope Javid surprises us, but I certainly have considerable doubts.
John, I wish you were energy minister!
Peter Lilley would be better at Energy as he has more understanding of science (with JR to replace Javid at the treasury). But Javid will I hope take sensible advice from JR and some sensible economists. Just undo almost everything that the dire G Brown, A Darling, G Osborne and P Hammond did to the tax system for a start.
Roll back the state from pushing 50% of GDP to more like 25%. It is hardly rocket science. Freedom and choice for people and companies as to how they use their own money please. Then get some real competition and freedom in the banking system.
Indeed rather worrying their judgement in voting for her putrid W/A was so awry. Let us hope they understand now or someone can explain it to them. Farage/Brexit Party will concentrate their minds I hope.
It seems that the presence of Dominic Cummings is a clear signal that BJ and the Conservative party intend to deliver Brexit themselves, with Farage and the Brexit Party sidelined. What kind of Brexit they intend to deliver will determine whether Farage is cheering them on or preparing for a pitch invasion.
Waiting for Andy to congratulate Boris on reducing to average age of the cabinet to below 50 – less old (ie. ignorant bigots) in it. I know Andy won’t be happy till it staffed entirely by 16 year-old uneducated schoolgirls but it’s a start eh Andy ?
A question and an observation.
Sir John, What are your thoughts on Cummings being elevated to a position of great influence?
And fascinating to hear Portillo speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live. He presented himself as a firm leaver, noting that the civil service have frustrated attempts to achieve Brexit, and having a gentle but pointed dig at the BBC and their remainer bias. But his understanding is that BJ will be reaching out to “30 or 40” Labour MPs for the purpose of passing a WA that looks a lot like the WA BJ pronounced as ‘dead’. Portillo’s view is that BJ has the charm and charisma to sell ‘his’ WA to Parliament. Maybe Portillo was talking nonsense. Maybe he is completely out of touch with BJ’s thinking. Maybe he is perfectly happy to make a fool of himself by offering joke punditry. Or maybe he’s on to something.
Reply Time will tell. Boris has promised us the WA is dead.
Much of the composition of the cabinet is ERG, and the EU is not going to negotiate with the ERG, not in any meaningful way anyhow- and so now we enter the blame game phase
Reply The bulk of the Cabinet is not ERG. The EU has always said they will not re open the Withdrawal Agreement and we have always said we will not sign it, so lets get on with exit.
The MSM continue to speculate about how Boris will be able to renegotiate the WA but fail to seriously contemplate the alternatives if it is ditched altogether as it definitely should be. They also continue to use the term “No Deal Brexit” but fail to define what it means in practice. There is an assumption that unless the UK yields to the EU’s demands and does not sign up to the surrender treaty, the economy will suffer catastrophically as punishing tariffs will be imposed. The fact that international trade rules are governed by WTO/GATT and are not in the sole control of the EU is conveniently ignored. Why is there no recognition of WTO post-union exemption rules as set out by Dr Thomas T Grant (https://briefingsforbrexit.com/brexit-tariffs-and-gatts-original-intent-why-a-forgotten-mfn-exemption-merits-a-closer-look/)? If these rules can be implemented on 1st November with a collection of smaller deals that have already been agreed, then it would provide breathing space and an excellent platform for negotiating a comprehensive FTA. I assume Remaniacs consider such a path to be a “No Deal”. If so, they need to explain how this scenario would cause the economic disaster that they forecast.
1. WTO/GATT rules are irrelevant to most international trade. Almost all international trade is conducted according to free trade and other types of cooperative agreements between states. This is because trading on WTO/GATT Terms is the worst possible model available.
2.No smaller deals have been agreed. The EU has set out unilaterally how it will react to a no deal Brexit. This will involve looking after its own interests, on its own terms, for as long as it chooses. No one cares what the UK reaction will be, the UK will be outside the EU by then. They are not deals. They are not agreed.
3. Exemptions? No, not unless other states agree.
4. The EU has made clear over and over again there will be no talks about trade until and unless the UK signs off on its debts, agrees citizens rights and sucks up the Irish backstop. The UK will eventually have no choice but to accept Mrs May’s deal. It is just a matter of time.
But thank you Jack Leaver, for confirming once again that Brexiters do not understand the first thing about what they think they voted for.
Rudderless Rudd is the only Hunt voter left standing. Otherwise they voted for Johnson, right from the start from the earliest opportunity, ( other than Fig leaf Morgan ). That means they all supported No Deal. 15 voted Leave in 2016, compared to seven in May’s Cabinet.
What do you want , Enoch Powell dug up and propped up next to Amber Rudd…..actually can we do that, its supposed to be funny this government right ?
Reply There are not 15 Leave voters in the Cabinet
Alright then ….”.. 15 out of the 32 people eligible to gather round the Cabinet table voted Leave in 2016, compared to seven out of 29 in May’s last Cabinet”….( Con Home )
Agreed ?
Reply The balance of voting full members of the Cabinet is less good for Leave
Newmania, I suggest you check out Conservative Home as quickly as possible. There is a list of new appointments there, noting both the individual’s Referendum stance and which Leadership candidate they voted for (only a couple of unknowns).
If you can just lower your demonstrably hysterical panic levels, you will then discover your errors.
I am pleased that Penny Mordaunt has gone. No one who thinks that tax payers should be forced to pay extra taxes to fund quack medical treatments & homeopathy on the NHS is fit to have any say on the spending of public money.
I would not even pay for these treatments for myself or for my wife or children, so why on earth should I be forced do so for anyone else?
JR is absolutely right. It has also been noted on a few other websites that the composition of the cabinet is by no means as brexiteer as the mainstream media is alleging.
I can only assume that Boris is trying to buy off a section of the Tory remainer caucus in the HoC by tying them into his cabinet and insisting (as he said he would, and I really hope he has) that they sign up to no deal if that is what it comes to. As it assuredly will.
Make sure you have got your copy of the next Conservative manifesto, it’s titled, “Britannia Unchained”co-authored: Kwasi Kwarteng, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Chris Skidmore and Liz Truss.
The New Statesman says “The 152-page book excoriated the UK’s “bloated state, high taxes and excessive regulation” and, most memorably, derided British workers as “among the worst idlers in the world” (“We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor. Whereas Indian children aspire to be doctors or businessmen, the British are more interested in football and pop music.”) The UK, it declared, should “stop indulging in irrelevant debates about sharing the pie between manufacturing and services, the north and the south, women and men”.
But the big win goes to the Spiv City of London. They have finally got one of their own running the Treasury. Google (at TruePublica): Meet Sajid Javid – The climate denying capitalist who despises equality and opportunity .
Sir John,
This is not a single issue cabinet, talent is required in many areas. Being someone who voted Leave 3 years ago cannot disqualify anyone. The majority of the parliamentary Conservative party voted Remain and of those voted Leave, some like Mark Francois are so laughably unsuitable for high office, the cabinet was always going to have a large section of “Remainers”. All those now in cabinet have in effect signed up to leaving with no deal if there is no other alternative. That should satisfy even the most rabid of Leavers such as yourself and leaves the rest of us petrified of where we will find ourselves in November.
*correction: being someone who voted Remain 3 years ago cannot disqualify anyone
Oh dear Hans Andy Newmania Margaret
Eurozone industrial recession has deepened after signs of recovery earlier in the year. Manufacturers suffered worst month since 2012 in purchasing managers’ index (PMI) with new orders and exports drying up.
Germany’s factories continue to lead the decline: its manufacturing PMI slipped further to 43.1 in July from 45, the lowest level in seven years. Any score below 50 indicates a fall in output. German manufacturers have now endured seven straight months in contraction territory.
German government ban the use of Apple , Google & Microsoft web based software suites including Office 365 in state schools
Oh my word the EU is going backwards towards 1950’s at an accelerating rate
A proper Brexit doesn’t seem a whole lot nearer really!
For me the test is the street party test. If no celebrations are planned for Exit Day then I will know it’s not happening.
Considering the presence of some mediocre dross in his cabinet, it is disappointing that no place has been found for Steve Baker. What’s the matter with him? Is it that he thinks No Deal is the best Brexit option by a country mile?
Mr Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons was strong on the date of Brexit but he did not list all of the many things that are wrong with Mrs May’s Draft Withdrawal Agreement. It is not just the Irish backstop that’s unacceptable. It is the unnecessary transition period to the end of 2020. We want to do the following things on 1st November:
– IMPLEMENT free trade deals with America, Canada, New Zealand, Australia etc.
– Impose an immediate tourniquet on ALL immigration because multi-culturalism doesn’t work
– Reclaim our fishing waters 100%
– Adopt our own agricultural policy
– Begin dismantling 25 years of dirigiste crap that the European Commission has foisted on the Single Market ever since Maastricht
– Have our own defence and foreign policies
– And pay a much smaller exit fee
I give the Conservative Party notice that if it agrees any deal that is even remotely like Mrs May’s deal, my allegiance will transfer to the Brexit Party.
Also disappointing is an outbreak of fiscal incontinence. How can we finance a major increase in health and social care expenditure, increased police, defence and education expenditure and tax cuts? It can’t be done. It’s high time that we heard about CUTS in public expenditure, so that the private sector, which is crying out for investment capital, can get on with innovation. Part of the answer must be to bare down on the amount of taxpayer expenditure on the retired elderly – old codgers like myself. Another part of the answer must be to ditch the Industrial Strategy and abandon White Elephants like HS2.
I believe it’s important to understand that most politicians are self-serving, unprincipled and deeply insincere. With that in mind I suspect the majority of the Cabinet will prove remarkably flexible
For Johnson it is simple. If you chooses to betray Brexit in direct contradiction to his public statements he will viewed and treated with a greater level of contempt than May was
Boris, don’t play us for fools
Indeed, the Cabinet is very diverse and Boris has rightly not excluded people for supporting Remain in 2016 but rather required that they agree to abide by the decision of the people.
My only regret is that you are not Chancellor, hopefully he will find a slot for you in that department.
Sir JR,
This is all internal Conservative party politics and to be quite honest, we just want to get rid of you all
I was sorry to note that Steve Baker’s talents are nowhere in evidence in the new team. Unless I’m mistaken, he said at an early stage that if T. May’s WA – Treaty – for that’s what it is, was ever ratified, we would live to regret it. I still feel uneasy, like millions like me I guess of what the outcome might be. Recent mention of EU citizens’ rights protection in line with the WA appears to be a sweeping commitment without detail. If I recall, there was more detail within that WA framework on this subject, thought to be allowing a superior status to that of existing UK citizens which was one of the things highly criticised during analysis. I know this is a government in a hurry but I do hope attention to detail on this and everything else does not fall by the wayside. Only time will tell I suppose.
“The big majority of the Cabinet supported Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement, ”
It is to be hoped he will sack them sooner rather than later.
In a question to Mr Rees-Mogg in The House today he made answer with a mention of Pope Pius IX. ( It can only happen in British stuff )
We all understood what he meant, ‘the length and breadth the country’ as MPs famously point out after speaking to 20 people spaced out as a General Meeting with peasantry.
There was much flowery language in The House today early on. Now MPs are speaking English in their expanded-to-death knowledge of it.
Mr Speaker, minutes ago reprimanded Boris for engaging in physical gesticulations…waving hands and arms, Boris’ not his. We all know that honoured manner is only for a May Government’s Attorney General about whom Mr Speaker has been unusually silent in his unbiased be-petalled considerations.
When does the Bank of England Governor go?