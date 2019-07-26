A more prosperous UK outside the EU

Over the next few days I will publish pieces setting out how we can use our new found freedoms and spend our own money after 31 October when we are scheduled to leave the EU.
One of the important wins will be to resume our full voting membership of the World Trade Organisation. Once out we will decide our own tariffs for imports into the UK. We can exercise this freedom to take all tariffs off products we do not make or grow for ourselves, providing cheaper food and clothes for UK consumers.
The EU imposes average tariffs of 5%, with an average 11.8% tariff on food. Dairy products are charged at a high 38.1%, fruit and vegetables at 11.5% and sugar and confectionery at 23%. Why shouldn’t we enjoy cheaper oranges and lemons from countries like South Africa, and cheaper wines from Australia and New Zealand?
The UK government has already set out a provisional tariff schedule, and has decided to abolish all tariffs on imported components, providing a welcome boost to UK manufacturing.
The EU will decide whether the UK must pay the external tariffs it charges the USA, China and others on their exports to the EU, or whether to negotiate a free trade agreement to avoid tariffs both ways.
Either way there are plenty of UK trade opportunities. EU tariffs in certain areas are too high. They are an unwelcome tax on the consumer, designed to protect continental farmers and producers at the expense of growers and makers elsewhere in the world. We should bring those down as we leave.
Sir John,
Life outside the EU does, indeed, look attractive. It is vital that Boris gets us there so, with your leave, I provide words of encouragement to him:
Boris, be brave.
Block betrayal by base, backstabbing beings. Boost Britain’s bonhomie by bringing back bona-fide Brexit belief. Beat Brussels’ bragging, bullying, Berlin-besotted, backward-looking, bureaucrats by brilliant bargaining, bringing back British business benefits by bucket-loads. Bodybag backstop banality. Bin bloody-minded border blusters because boundary bother becomes beatable by brainy boffins before breakfast.
Bright Boris’s brave brinkmanship beats Bloc bonds burden – Britain’s Brexit battle becomes believable, bearing beautiful bounty beggaring belief.
Bravo, Bojo!
How much does the EU charge on lamb ?
Why do you choose to ask about lamb?
One good point is that in or out of the EU the UK government charges nothing on UK lamb, we can buy it tariff-free and eat it instead of eating Irish beef, and another good point is that once out of the EU we can choose how to support our farmers.
Tab, I don’t know as I’ve never seen it in the shops but I know NZ lamb is cheap and so I buy that. I would rather buy from NZ than from France anyway and not just lamb.
SJR
Keep up the good work.
Your steadfastness and the determination of fellow pro-UK politicians like Farage to see this nation take back its democracy, constitution and legislative supremacy will pay rewards
You may not know this but there are millions of faceless Brits outside the grubby world of politics who look to moral politicians like yourself to fight against those who should know better regarding the EU. May being the living embodiment of such arrogance
Thanks
Dom never a truer word spoken.
JR, you would do well to write a special piece just about the potential oversupply of lamb if we leave with the EU without a deal. This was raised in the Commons yesterday:
It is a special case insofar as we do actually run a surplus in our trade in sheepmeat with the rest of the EU, unlike other meats and indeed almost all other food and drink, plus of course there is the aspect of an adverse impact on our good friends in New Zealand, and I have no doubt that we will be hearing a lot about it in the coming weeks as the forces of reaction try to make their case for revocation of Article 50.
It is a pity therefore that we do not hear such things both in the media and from our kind hosts friends and colleagues in parliament and the government. We also don’t hear that the monies that we give to the EU via our VAT receipts and tariffs, not to mention all the fines and contributions we must pay. I think when one adds all these figures up we will see that they EU receives, on top of all the tariff free trade, a very tidy sum.
Having control of our tariffs can bring two benefits:
We can reduce tariffs which will benefit consumers, or we can retain tariffs which will go into UK coffers instead of EU coffers.
Currently, if we zero’d all tariffs (which is unlikely) our country would lose not one penny, as the tariffs collected by the UK got to the EU (less admin costs).
It’s a win-win for the UK.
It’s a pity some of your colleagues in the Tory ranks don’t have the same view about WTO, why or why do these quislings want to stay in the dreaded Eu it can only be financially nothing more nothing less, as for the debates by Mr Mogg and Mr Johnson, Mr Mogg distroyed all comers and very forcefully made the point that Parliament had made it law we leave with no deal on October 31st and that standing orders cannot overrule law and then there was the first class performance by Mr Johnson , no wonder the rest of the opposition parties were scared of Boris getting the top job, so be afraid be very afraid
Yet the remainers go on about higher food prices and food shortages after we leave with no deal, what project fear pushing dopes or worse they are.
My initial thoughts on low tariffs was that it was a very good idea. However, having heard that Canada’s reason for refusing an FTA is, it is not worth the work if we unilaterally remove our tariffs.
So I think we need to make a more considered approach and model the likely outcomes.
The EU tariff on Australian wine is about 7 pence a bottle. The UK government’s own tax is over 2 quid a bottle. And the EU tariff on Chilean and South African wine is zero. As ever, your sums don’t add up. as ever, Brexit is exposed as untruths and false promises.
Let’s give up the whole idea and relegate ourselves to being run by a Germanic cartel running our trade and regulatory policy. Harmonised taxes? Why not? If we adopted the Euro, even better. Immigration? Fill us up.
Should we keep a UK and devolved Parliaments for the time being, just for show?
It’s worth taking a look at the Irish Times today.
There’s this article:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/johnson-s-backstop-abolition-demand-simplifies-varadkar-s-task-1.3967679
“Johnson’s backstop abolition demand simplifies Varadkar’s task”
“Taoiseach’s only job now in EU-UK discussions is to defend Border backstop”
“Johnson’s demand that the abolition of the backstop, the insurance policy to avoid a hard border, is a prerequisite for a Brexit deal is an impossible one, and the new British prime minister knows this.”
I would point out here that this description “insurance policy to avoid a hard border”, which was approved by Theresa May, is nowhere near the truth.
As the UK has already put it into law that there will be no new checks or infrastructure on our side of the border, without the agreement of the Irish government, in reality the only purpose of the backstop can be to bribe the EU and the Irish government to refrain from erecting a hard border on their side. It is a kind of Irish version of Danegeld.
It really is time to get stuck into the Irish government over this, Theresa May chose to collude with Leo Varadkar but Boris Johnson is right to confront him.
Then there are the readers’ letters, the best being:
“Sir, – Despite the best efforts of RTÉ News and The Irish Times, Boris Johnson is now prime minister of Great Britain. You are gutted, it’s being said. – Yours, etc,”
Clearly one of the reason we get the demand for the ‘BackStop’ from the EU, is that the EU does not trust the citizens of the EU State of ROI. to be honest and have integrity in their endeavors.
Governments that fear their own people?
“The UK government has already set out a provisional tariff schedule, and has decided to abolish all tariffs on imported components, providing a welcome boost to UK manufacturing.”
There needs to be extreme caution with the above (ex TM knee jerk) policy, it might just become the final nail in the coffin of UK component manufacturing!
No, we just move up the value chain.
Very true.
Raw materials just ‘may-be’ acceptable, but permitting others just to profit from the UK without contributing to it just aids decline.
A lesson from the past. When Spain switched from the Peseta to the Euro, a cup of coffee went from 100 pesetas to 1.0 euro. An increase of well over 100%.
There has been much remainer and big business talk about how leave will increase the price of food. We are in much need of a mechanism to ensure that this does not happen in the case of all imported food. It is a subject that I hope our free press really concentrates on and pillories retailers for taking advantage of the consumer. In fact retail prices should be carefully watched from now as I would not dismiss retailers from increasing prices in anticipation.
The opening salvos between Johnson and Barnier suggest that a default no deal is more likely than not. In parliament J R-M, now Leader of the House, pointed out several times in answers to questions that a no deal exit is the default position in law. After being rejected three times the WA is dead. Nor will the EU get any UK cash unless and until the HoC approves it – and that will require a new agreement acceptable to the government before it gets to the HoC and it too approves it.
A recent article on ConservativeHome examined possible outcomes/alternatives open to those opposed to no deal. A VONC was the strongest card, qualified by the fact that the government controls the actual date of a GE and that it was possible for it to defer that date into November, after the UK has left. No doubt J R-Ms strong grasp of parliamentary procedure and the order of business, courtesy of his new and powerful role as Leader of the House, will be critical to getting the UK’s exit over the line. In his first outing yesterday, he gave an assured performance, even got SNP MPs to laugh, and his put down of Mr Brake will surely cause others to pause before making silly preliminary comments before putting a question to him.
I do not know the WTO regulations for tariffs.
I do know they have to be fair so that every country enjoys the same tariffs.
If we reduce those tariffs as you say, will that accord with the WTO?
Following the downturn in German car manufacturing, we could protect our own factories by putting 25% tariff on cars. The EU could only apply the lower tariff that it applies to the rest of the world. We could make Ford, Citroen and German models under licence as well as the Japanese models already made here, using engines made here. Factories are more flexible today and robots can be reprogrammed to weld different body parts, which would be free of tariffs.
The EU tariffs also work in our favour. Almost all shellfish we produce goes to the EU, we don’t eat much here (frankly as far as I’m concerned you can leave the mussels in the sea). Perhaps that is one industry that will have to take a hit.
I think however we should not have arrangements that allow foreign vessels to fish in our waters and then land their catch in the EU with no tariffs, whilst the fish from the same waters fished by our boats should be hit with tariffs. Let the foreign boats pay us the tariff.
We certainly need to move to the details very rapidly. The new optimism is great but will carry us for a few days. Over the summer the Boris govt needs to paint a vivid picture of post brexit Britain and how its going to get us there.
One thing to avoid is the perception of a sterling crisis. Nothing will undermine confidence in Brexit more than a currency collapse. We need strong supply side measures, and we do not need emergency isn’t-brexit-awful interest rate cuts from the BoE.
What will the government do to mitigate inflation on and after the 31st Oct? Will we be ready to have alternative sources of produce from other countries , I think not and the consumer will take a hit until we do, which may be many months of even years.
It’s a shame that this administration has to start 10 metres behind the starting line in a 100mtr race, because of the stupidity of TM administration. It’s going to take a few weeks for the EU to get it into their heads that we’re now deadly serious, which we never were before.
Cummings is an important factor in driving this. If he can get and keep the remainder of the team into a narrow laser-beam focus on precisely what we need, we’re there.
Spend a bit of time, say 5%, on changing and throwing their WA back at them with multiple changes and a teacher’s 3/10, (500 pages is no more than the average teacher’s weekly marking schedule, I’m sure) and they either agree it or we walk away, where 94 of the next 98 days should be spent in preparing.
I do hope that you won’t get agreement on the backstop by agreeing to staying in the Customs Union.
This would be a sellout of biblical proportions and would turbo boost the Brexit Party.
Juncker: ‘The only possible deal is the one rejected by your parliament three times.’
Boris: ‘Fair enough matey, give me a call if you change your mind. Ta-ta.’
Thank goodness you have not been invited into the Cabinet . I rely on you to keep me upto speed on what happens next.
On the box last night they said that tariffs will put up the price of a family car by 10%. Is this true? What about cars made here? Or in Korea or Japan?
It must have been the BBC – Newsnight, I think- because they had to mention the price increase of a FAMILY car. A simple ‘car price increase’ clearly wouldn’t do.
Reply No tariffs on UK made cars and non EU already incur a 10% tariff. We have a choice whether to continue with a 10% tariff or to cut it to make foreign cars cheaper
As of yesterday we are clearly into a new age of “Can Do” politics and talking up our Country rather than the unrelenting negativity that we’ve seen in the last four years from the Remainer establishment. It’s a complete contrast and a true breath of fresh air.
It’s now OK to feel good about our Country, again. Whoever would have thought that Boris could achieve so much for just one session at the dispatch box ? The Conservative Party have undoubtedly chosen the right man. Yesterday’s performance was something totally beyond the ability of Jeremy Hunt.
From now the Labour front bench and the other doubters and Remainers on all sides of the House will be seen for what they really are, invariably downbeat and determined to drag the Country down. I can’t wait to hear Soubry try asking Boris a question.
Meanwhile we have the beginnings of a stand off. Boris says ‘No’ . Then Barnier replies ‘Non’.
How does this play out? Does the UK trot off to Brussels for more meetings which achieve nothing or do we just intensify ‘No Deal’ preparations and bide our time?