‘How should the UK change its foreign policy once out of the EU?’

Once we are out of the EU the UK regains its vote and voice in world bodies. The UK is ready to take a global perspective and will be able to pursue our national interests and our global values more successfully once we no longer have to broker an agreed line with 27 other EU states.
Some fear the UK will be isolated or is in some way too small to survive in the turbulent waters of world diplomacy once independent. This is an absurd notion. The UK will proceed with shifting coalitions of interests issue by issue, based on long term alliances and community of interests with various friendly countries. The US/Canada/New Zealand/UK/Australia Intelligence group will remain important to our intelligence and security. NATO will continue to be our central defence alliance. In the WTO we will emerge as one of the leaders of the free trade group pushing for fewer barriers and lower tariffs worldwide. We can form our own view on environmental issues and form alliances as needed. There will be times when we do wish to make a common front with France and Germany as we do today.
One of the dangers of being in the EU is the way the UK is drawn into rows and conflicts in Eastern Europe where EU intervention may not be helpful and where UK interests may diverge from apparent EU interests. The UK increasingly has split loyalties with the divergence in approach to the Middle East and elsewhere between the USA and the EU. Where these two fall out the UK needs to be able to make its own judgement about which side to belong to, or to offer a third way which could reconstruct a wider alliance between the democracies on the two sides of the Atlantic. The EU has not been helpful to the UK over Gibraltar, and has also been negative over aspects of the Channel islands independence.
The pull of the world is towards the east with the rise of China and India. The UK will need to look increasingly to Asia for growth in trade. Japan is keen to encourage stronger links with the UK, two island nations that value their independence, both offshore from large power blocs. The USA is increasingly pulled towards China as it seeks to manage a complex relationship with an emerging super power. The UK needs its independence and flexibility to handle its own interests as this development advances. The UK is rightly seen as a crucial financial marketplace and services innovator. China wishes to develop more joint working in these areas, where EU regulation and approaches might impede progress.
116 Comments
Good morning.
The UK is very well placed in the world. In terms of our diplomacy I think we will be OK. We were OK before the creation of the then EEC, and will be OK long after the EU has descended into obscurity.
Our kind host is right to point to the future direction of where trade is going – The Far East ! Here we must not forget that we have strong links in this part of the world and not just with Japan. The Antipodes, our former colonies such as Malaya and Singapore are all countries that we can build strong relations based on our past.
The UK, as intimated by Sir Winston Churchill, should always look to the sea and the distant horizon, for it is there that we are happiest and our nations future prosperity lay.
Mark B, the EU, along with Nazi Germany and the USSR, must never be allowed to fall into obscurity. It must be held up as another failed 20th century European example of how not to politically, socially, culturally and industrially conquer disparate countries and people. The EU must be remembered always as a mistake of monumental proportions. The very idea of the EU has to be declared a pariah such that no group will ever again try to emulate its gross endgame i.e. the eventual enslavement of the people of Europe via similar methods to those contained in the ‘deal’ they presented to ex-PM Theresa May to foist on the British people.
Early days, but could it be the case that at long last we have a government that is doing and saying the right and sensible things. Almost too much to hope, but their early announcements look promising.
If Johnson is not going to call an election does your previous manifesto stand? At the moment he is being selective which parts matter. Is he going to announce policy on who or what minority group shouts loudest?
Where is the mandate for zero carbon emissions, forgetting immigration targets and amnesty for record high illegal immigration hundreds of thousands lost to Mayhab and Rudds system?
All of these matter to foreign policy. Where is our energy coming from to help manufacturing and business? How will ultra expensive energy help the poor or just managing in the country? How many jobs will be lost through expensive energy? China, India and Brazil are not stopping coal fired power stations. Trade and business area all part of influencing foreign policy.
Is Johnson going to scrap overseas aid or at least cut it drastically to pay for public services he wants to build at home rather than more tax rises and borrowing? Tax still at fifty year high under your Tory govt, much higher than two previous Labour govts! Despite Osborne telling otherwise in two general elections. The chief secretary to Treasury already building himself problems by claiming debt to GDP will continue to fall. This was never the promise made by Tories. We were to,d balanced structural deficit by 2015 and then to cut debt, not as a percentage of GDP. Growth is occurring through mass immigration which we were told would be cut. Stinks of dishonesty through these fake claims and policies.
Mark B, Don’t think so – you guys can hardly bear to look across the channel never mind distant horizons – it’s called xenophobia – dislike or distrust of foreigners – don’t know how this happened or if it was always there – could be you just didn’t notice in that time of Empire when you were at the top table – so anyway think you’ll find the world has changed a lot since the 1800’s
Mark B,
I can absolutely guarantee that, here in Oz, they are raring to go. Enjoy all that top quality Aussie wine and beef at great prices.
Typical Brexiter. Living in the past. You think our former colonies are bothered about a UK which has cut itself loose from the most powerful trading bloc in the world? Utter delusion. Japan? Japan has just concluded a free trade deal with the EU. It has explicitly refused to give the UK the same terms after Brexit, because it knows it can wring a better deal out of the UK once it is not in the EU. Better for Japan, that is, not better for the UK. Korea and Canada, the same – the UK is horribly vulnerable and everyone knows it (even Liam Fox got that in the end)
Please do try to be, even slightly, positive. It’s depressing people that have made the last three years do tiresome.
Typical Remoaner rubbish. This is from February:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/02/01/working-throughout-february/#comment-992756
“But of course unless Liam Fox can get the Japanese to agree to continue with a similar deal just with the UK then we will not be celebrating with popping of champagne corks, we will be crying into our beer for having foolishly deprived ourselves of the benefits of this trade deal, which may boost EU exports to Japan by €13 billion a year:
http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2017/july/tradoc_155723.pdf
Which €13 billion a year addition to exports would correspond to less than 0.1% of the collective GDP of the EU member states:
https://europa.eu/european-union/about-eu/figures/economy_en
“EU GDP in 2017: €15.3 trillion”
Plus that does not take into account the countervailing effect of increased imports from Japan potentially replacing EU products in the EU market.”
Yes they are bothered.
If they see an opportunity to improve their trade relationship with the UK then they will move towards that end.
Negotiations are still to conclude with Japan Canada South Korea and others, so currently all you are hearing is quotes from both sides.
Although trade goes on with or without formal trade deals.
You say Japan has just concluded a trade deal with the EU.
Notice any shortages of Japanese goods in Europe or the UK in the last 40 years?
Off topic but not by much
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/07/26/jacob-rees-mogg-dares-remainer-rebels-revoke-article-50-way/#comments
If these backbenchers try to thwart Brexit then a General Election should be called, then watch the squeaky bum time by these remoaners in Westminster, the people will have there say and Parliament would be wiped of all these or most of the Eu loving muppets and Parliament would be filled with true patriots who believe in Great Britain and not Europe luvvies,
No backbencher is trying to thwart Brexit. Plenty, however, will thwart no deal Brexit – because in 2016 we were explicitly told by the official Leave campaign that there was no possibility of leaving without a deal and that the Art 50 letter would not even be sent until a deal was mapped out. Anyone pushing for a no deal Brexit is defying the popular vote of 2016.
“No backbencher is trying to thwart Brexit.”
I don’t know how you can say that when it’s perfectly obvious some are.
“that the Art 50 letter would not even be sent until a deal was mapped out”
Where do you get that idea from? Your own fertile imagination?
I’m looking forward to the next GE when the EU luvvies will be ejected and we get what we voted for a proper Brexit.
This is never off-topic, Mick. While it is one thing to entertain dreams
of repainting the globe pink, it is quite another to secure victory in a
much-needed by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire. Plaid Cymru are
making way for the Lib Dem candidate, but the Conservative Party have
yet to respond to a poll which indicates that they need Brexit Party votes to win.
I note Tory MPs already (after two days) getting nervous by their public comments that the servitude plan in its entirety must go not just the backstop or they will not vote for a tweaked Mayhab servitude plan.
The Boris team strategy appears to be both to out bluff the EU politburo, the remoaners and labour MPs, who detest Corbyn and his Marxism.
Ann Widdecombe on LBC last night was her usual breath of fresh air, her comments on the EU Parliament whilst obvious to the outsider are good to hear from a new recruit. In short she said it cannot propose laws, reject them just endorse instructions from the Commission. The whole set up is bureaucratic and dictatorial.
Hi Sir John,
There is nothing that I disagree with in your post. It is more what you don’t mention.
India, as a Commonwealth country should also be a target for close relations. Also the rest of the Commonwealth in Africa and Asia. We cannot expect to gain their trust immediately. We must rebuild our relationship over time. After all, we abandoned them when we joined the E.U.
Boris likes bold fast moves and there is undoubtedly a place for these and they are very welcome given the stagnation of Government under Mrs May. But, there is also a place for the steady rebuilding of relationships with old friends and the rebuilding of trust.
/ikh
IKHBut, there is also a place for the steady rebuilding of relationships with old friends and the rebuilding of trust.
Yes, not least with the electorate of the UK! ‘
We the UK are in a uniqe position having as head of the Commonwealth her majesty the Queen. The Commonwealth is special in that all members are there because they choose to be. Many members are relatively wealthy, possibly the majority are not. With some leadership it could become the greatest free trade area in the World while at the same time lifting many members out of relative poverty via trade.
Those that worry about the UK being flooded with cheap goods should remember that any customer nation only buys what it wants. Almost all food we import from the EU and are not allowed at present to import from outside the EU free of duty, and cannot produce ourselves, could be supplied by the Commonwealth. I am sure that there is much we could supply them with.
Perhaps our host should sow such thoughts in the mind of our PM. He in turn could discuss it with the Queen whose knowledge of the Commonwealth is second to none.
Agricola
What a great post! The Commonwealth is a close knit group of countries – by choice, and though not all equal in size or wealth are equal in membership, unlike the EU.
There are one or two on this stream today, that might want to look up more about the Commonwealth, to realise how wrong their impression is, of the relationship between the Commonwealth and the U.K.
India wants the UK seat on the UN Security Council. Remember that the UK lost its Judge position on the UN ICJ to India. The General Assembly, the G77 group particularly, recently failed to support a UK reference to the ICJ of a territory dispute with Mauritius. The G77 doesn’t see the UK as a premier league player anymore, particularly outside of the EU.
Am I alone in sensing a shift in the tectonic plates?
At the start of this year, it was all hopelessness, grumbling and gloom.
Now it is all the future, hope and opportunity.
Good.
Rule Britannia. Thank the Lord for a dose of optimism.
Nigel the best politician we never had.
It makes me laugh to hear EU leaders calling Boris for statiing it in plain language. After 3years of supplication by May it’s a breath of fresh air.
One can hardly accuse Theresa May of being ‘uplifting’ or a ‘visionary’ or even of being honest. Let us hope we hear no more from her. I see that Cabinet Office figures show that Nick Clegg claimed £112,882 over the year for not being PM, while David Cameron took £110,413, Tony Blair £115,000, Gordon Brown £114,057, and Sir John Major £114,935 for their public duties all very close the the maximum allowed. Perhaps this money should conditional on them saying nothing in public given the dire quality of these failed, misguided and tedious PMs. Cameron sensibly has said rather little T May and the rest (Major especially) should take his lead.
Isn’t it strange, these very wealthy former politicians who are always so ready to give away our money cannot perceive what good it would do to their reputations to make it clear that they will not claim these ‘public duties’ payments?
She is determined to cling on to the Maidenhead seat, so no doubt I will still be hearing a lot about her – school visits, boundary walk, carol services, old folks homes, oh look at me am I not an excellent constituency MP. If you like I could keep you posted on her local activities, or you could take out a subscription to the Maidenhead Advertiser. Which, incidentally, has just turned 150.
No you are not alone.”Who dares wins.” can be applied to the next few months and beyond.
Well, JR, it seems that you are in a minority in the Commons on the question of whether the UK should have an independent foreign policy, as on similar questions about whether the UK should have an independent trade policy, or an independent economic policy, or even – if the truth be told – an independent monetary policy.
It is important to ask:
a) How it has come about that both chambers of our national representative body are now dominated by people whose primary loyalty is to the EU, with its overt federal ambitions, in direct contradiction of the overwhelming majority view of the electorate:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/07/25/the-composition-of-the-new-cabinet/#comment-1039951
b) How this situation could be rectified, even for the elected chamber, by a fresh general election effectively run by the same political parties which created it.
It would need something more like Pride’s Purge, but without the swords.
Yes, but choosing the time is all important. We must be out of the EU. Our new sovereign UK needs to be seen to be working. The momentum that was seen outside No 10 and in parliament this week should be seen as action on our streets, schools, infrastructure, and everywhere else it was promised. Once this is a reality we can then drive the nay sayers from power with confidence.
The answer to a) is very simple. Remainers hid behind party brand and were recruited for their EU bias. The subject of the EU was kept away from electioneering when in fact pro EU candidates should have been wearing EU badges (or at least have had it displayed on their leaflets) and have been proud to do so – and if not then why not ?
Yes, a greater reliance on well established relationships. An emphasis on our interests not those of a disparate collection varied interests within the EU. For instance where are their navies when shipping in the Staits of Hormuz needs protection.
Facing the realities of climate change and ensuring our infrastructure is fit for purpose. Unbelievable shambles in transport this week for instance. Cease believing we can do anything about it, it’s the Sun, yurt dwellers. What we can clean up is our disgusting environment, all of it for sure man made.
Largely confine our foreign policy to UK interests and those of our close allies. Our principal aim should be to sell to the World to the power of ten.
Boris has started well, may his momentum long continue. Think positive and act positive should be the new criteria for the UK. Dump the negativity that even infects this diary at times. The EU is already confused. When we are ready invite them to London to clear that confusion. Leave them in no doubt as to our direction, with their agreement or without. Barnier and May screwed up big time with their worse than Versailles WA. If we leave on a no deal WTO outcome it will be entirely of the EU’s making.
It will not be entirely the EU’s fault if the UK leaves on WTO. They have a part to play, but ultimately its our choice.
It is not our choice. In 2016 a small majority of those who voted voted to leave with a deal. Nobody voted to leave with no deal.
No deal will be the choice only of a handful of Conservative extremists in Parliament. There are plenty of cells for all of them.
Most of the oil leaving the Gulf is heading for Asia;Asian countries tend to have good relations with Iran-Japan’s Abe was in Tehran when one of those tankers was apparently mined.They probably see no need for protection.
This is really an issue for Britain and the USA who have wanted control of Iran for the best part of two hundred years to cause mischief for Russia in the Caucasus and Central Asia.Iran is fully backed by China and Russia,so tough luck-another foreign policy flop after Ukraine,Syria,Venezuela,etc!
Interesting revelation in the past few days that Gibraltar’s rules on sanctions were changed 36 hours ahead of the tanker seizure.
Nonsense from top to bottom. Everything on this list can be better achieved as a member of the EU, one of the planet’s three regulatory superpowers. The EU, China and the US are competing for influence globally. The UK outside the EU is not at the table, it’s on the menu. As Trump’s “great trade deal” will show
Rubbish.
The UK inside the EU is on the menu. Why are you so frightened of us being in charge of our destiny?
TinC – you state that the EU is one of the planet’s three regulatory superpowers.
I am struggling to cope with this assertion, given Ms Howard’s repeated assurance that the EU is just a trading bloc.
Err….we voted to Leave. All parties agreed to abide by the result; that should be what happens.
The UK in the EU is not at the table either, the Commission is.
A realistic idea of our future and influence in the EU is Eurovision scoring. That’s what they really think of us.
As for being on the menu – how original of you. Never heard that one before.
Our economy is built on fluff and air – so what’s to eat ? When the 6th/7th largest economy on the planet implodes into a black hole the rest will be stripped of their clothes and their food and their assets because if collapse of any one the PIIGS threatened global contagion what do you think London going *pop* will do ? It will make Lehman’s look like a spa weekend.
Most of that wealth can’t get pillaged and redistributed – it simply disappears and reveals the falsity of the whole global economy… which is why we have, for example (as discussed yesterday), farming nations trading bits of sheep with each other and adding air miles to its cost when they could all easily provide sheep for themselves locally… it’s all about adding none existent value and debt to create money… of which we will no longer be able to pay.
Presently we are the most dangerous nation on Earth and need to be treated with respect. And not for the reasons that an unoriginal Leave or Remain voter might think.
“Everything on this list can be better achieved as a member of the EU…” – quite! Well, you meant except for: –
– “The US/Canada/New Zealand/UK/Australia Intelligence group will remain important to our intelligence and security.” – where the Evil Empire not only has no role but would be denied one on security grounds.
– “NATO will continue to be our central defence alliance. “ – which pre-dates the Evil Empire and operates satisfactorily without paying it heed even whilst accommodating a good number of its members.
– ” In the WTO we will emerge as one of the leaders of the free trade group pushing for fewer barriers and lower tariffs worldwide.” – where a clear, direct voice can facilitate multiple alliances with those including the Evil Empire who share similar views to the U.K.. (views we can only express by chance at present through the filter of the 27).
– “…the UK is drawn into rows and conflicts in Eastern Europe where EU intervention may not be helpful and where UK interests may diverge from apparent EU interests” – so in future the U.K. will be freed from that dangerous encumbrance that is becoming more typical of Evil Empire adventurism.
– “The UK increasingly has split loyalties with the divergence in approach to the Middle East and elsewhere between the USA and the EU. Where these two fall out the UK needs to be able to make its own judgement about which side to belong to….” – highly desirable but, clearly, only possible outside of Evil Empire membership.
– “The EU has not been helpful to the UK over Gibraltar, and has also been negative over aspects of the Channel islands independence.” – so in future the U.K. can protect its own unconstrained by trade-offs and participation in connected initiatives.
– “The pull of the world is towards the east with the rise of China and India. The UK will need to look increasingly to Asia for growth in trade.” – and is well-placed to do so, not only with historical connections but the inherent advantages like language, rule of law (widespread preference for English law in international commerce), stability and an Anglo-Saxon culture that promotes free trade.
Perhaps you would do well to stay put in Cumbria rather than embrace the world with confidence and courage?
(I say, you are not one of the doomsters and gloomsters are you?)
How much of a ‘superpower’ will the EU be, when the UK (the 6th largest economy in the World) leaves?
Especially with the loss of all the British taxpayer and tariff bung?
Utter crap.
Bet you don’t even live in Cumbria.
Cleraly you have been taking lessons from the MP for Penrith and the Borders.
And many people feel the UK is on the EU menu but you fail to acknowledge that and the fact that a majority don’t feel like you do. You have the right to your opinion, but it was a democratic vote with a large turnout, I was a bit on the fence and could have voted on either side, family and friends are split – but it is what it is, you are fighting an old, lost battle. Concentrate on the future and offer up what you most want to keep because it can’t be the cost, control and constant capitulation.
The UK is “on the menu” in the EU – viz, we have been fleeced ever since joining :
– Giving up our fishing grounds.
– Paying an annual fee, when most other countries do not, to subsidise large corporates to move their factories out of the UK and into countries where wages are lower (even non-EU countries such as Turkey!)
– Allowing the large corporates to move workers into the UK from poorer EU countries to compete with UK workers to depress wages.
– Membership of the SM/CU with non-tariff barriers so designed that we have a £100bn/YEAR trading deficit with the EU.
Original Richard
Agreed!
Once we joined, all the benefits we were promised, didn’t happen! The opposite happened….and then gradually our nation was given away – bit by bit, without our permission! And this was done by stealth and lying, because it was known the electorate would never have agreed, if they’d but known!,
Your post is full of opinion without any facts.
TiC, Nonsense from top to bottom. It is impossible for the UK to have an independent foreign policy as a province of the EU. And the UK was never at the top table in the world as a member of the EU – we weren’t even at the EU’s top table. We’ve been on the menu for 47 years as the EU theft of our fishing rights demonstrates.
+100
The UK will obviously fully align with the US as it always wanted to be.
It will swap Brussels (where it had a say) for Washington (where it will do as told).
Rubbish. No one is suggesting taking orders from the US nor some political arrangement giving them power over the UK, just free trade where it is mutually beneficial. The same as we will have with the EU or anywhere else in the world that it is possible to organise it.
That is what you hope for. This is not what you will get.
Enjoy your war with Iran.
Selling off the NHS to the highest bidder and flooding our country with Frankenstein foods. You wouldn’t dare put those truths to the electorate so – as usual with Tories – you will lie.
Countless British people go to the state and eat perfectly happily without coming to any harm at all.
States!
Suggests you’re worried. Yes we are moving out of your orbit and into an independent one where we deal with whosoever we can deal with. Your people aren’t making it easy for us or themselves at the moment, whereas the US is. So where do you expect us to lean first?
+100 Tabulazero
This is exactly the plan by our good host.
That is obviously a concern.
However there is no reason why we cannot be independent of both the EU and USA. Our interests are not the same as either bloc.
In particular, the “Special Relationship” is a nonsense, the USA having such a relationship only with Israel, Ireland and Saudi Arabia.
The EU’s (basically Germany’s) interests are in Eatern Europe.
Tab, well I was talking to my chiropodist the other day and she has a friend that has the opportunity to vote in the European parliament and she said it is quite frankly a waste of time because whatever the UK tries to veto they find themselves outnumbered by so many other countries. What gets passed into law by the EU parliament is not always good for every country. That’s why we will be better off doing things that suit us without having to think about other countries needs.
Tabulazero, so do you think the USA will want 1% of our GDP, 80% of our tariffs on imports, taxes on drugs and prostitution that we don’t collect from the users, open borders, and reciprocal free healthcare?
Yes and more
Tabulazero,
You’re completely deluded if you think we’ve ever had any significant say at all in Brussels.
We’re one of 28 nations, soon to be one of 35 nations, and it is the EU’s intention for all laws, taxes, and policy decisions (trade, energy, environment, foreign, immigration etc.) to be determined either by unelected and unremovable bureaucrats or through QMV.
And, if Parliament is stupid enough to pass the EU’s (non-) Withdrawal Treaty, we will have no say or veto at all and no means for a lawful exit.
Only by being an independent country again, sitting at the top tables, can we influence matters in a direction beneficial to us.
For instance, if we remain in the CU we can be sure our assets, market and institutions will be traded away for cheaper tariffs on German cars and French food.
Original Richard
Hear, hear!
Tabulazero, As the “51st state” of the USA we would have our democratic say, unlike in the EU. However, it is completely hypocritical of you to complain about your strawman of us being controlled by the USA, when you want us to continue actually being controlled by the EU. Unlike you, Leaves believe independence is of primary importance – from both the USA and the EU.
Then I suggest you wait to make a deal with the US. Otherwise your inexperienced negotiators will get taken to the cleaners.
Indeed this all sound like a good sensible way to go.
Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn promises a multi billion pound investment in Mersey Tidal Power Project will ‘power up the North’ on a trip to surprise, surprise – Liverpool. The man clearly understands nothing about power engineering, economics, spending money efficiently or indeed about tidal power. He even wants the insane Swansea ‘lagoon’. But he is very good at promising everything to everyone, with money he does not have, to try to gain power. Let us hope the country does not fall for it.
He is a very dangerous economic idiot. Let us hope he and Mc Donnall never get near to any power. The Conservative’s green crap (chemotherapy to cure a cold as Matt Ridley puts it) is quite damaging enough. Perhaps his sound (0n climate change) brother Piers can enlighten him on this issue.
@LL; “The man clearly understands nothing about power engineering, economics, spending money efficiently or indeed about tidal power.”
Cough, are you still talking about Mr Corbyn or have you started to talk about yourself again Mr Idealogical, after all tidal power is a well proven technology, closely related as it is to hydro-power (such as used in hydro-electricity generation), its only two drawbacks are initial cost and possible effects on aquatic nature if not properly considered.
“But he is very good at promising everything to everyone, with money he does not have, to try to gain power. “
Sounds familiar, a “Garden Bridge” spanning the Thames anyone?…
As you say the main drawback is the prohibitive cost of enclosing a large area of sea and then maintaining this expensive wall from storms etc. (and stopping it silting up too). Then once again the power is not on demand power (you have to use it all before the next tide comes in). They you have neap tides and spring tides so variable output every few days. Oh and it is not renewable as it slow the earth’s rotation speed (though only slightly I grant you).
Do some sums and you will see it is a very stupid idea indeed and very environmentally damaging too. Furthermore when all is taken into account construction, maintenance etc. it would not save any significant C02 anyway.
The prohibitive cost alone is well err “prohibitive”, unless like Corbyn you like to promise to piss other people’s money down the drain – thus destroying net jobs and damaging the economy hugely.
“A well proven technology” – indeed “well proven” to be far too expensive not on demand and thus pointless. Other than in some exceptional circumstance perhaps.
Amber Rudd on Brexit just a few month back in December:- ‘My mind hasn’t changed I will vote for May’s W/A — but if there’s a new referendum, we’re better off in’!
What on earth is this dope doing as Minister for Women and Equalities? Plus what are we doing with such a pointless and idiotically titled department anyway? Which is it for Women or Equality? Close this pointless and indeed very damaging department down fully and give us all some tax cuts.
I think our future lies with America, not the Far East. I think we should put sanctions on the Chinese and stand shoulder to shoulder with America.
I read today that Boris is already doing a big deal with Trump.
Things are looking up already.
@Leaver; “I think our future lies with America, not the Far East.”
I tend to agree, in fact a much closer trading relationships with the USA would have been a far better proposition for Mr Heath back in 1972 rather than that of joining the EEC, and it would have allowed us to retain our (then) very close trading relationship with the Commonwealth too, something we had to row back from as a price for join the EEC.
Yes there would have been, and still are, (world) political issues in being so close to the USA, but in the last 20 years we have crossed that Rubicon anyway!
Taking back control…only to hand it to the US. The UK is not an equal to the US. I’m afraid your delusional if you think so.
Quite. I could hardly believe the 6 am news on BBC radio 4 which led with the US deal story and followed up with the quote from Trump about Boris “He has what it takes. They needed him for a long time.”
Of course, further on there was a quote from Lady DoubleBarrel-Remayne saying No Deal would be bad for Britain’s scientific research – but it was a half-hearted counterpoint, as if the BBC were just going through the motions.
As I have repeated ad nauseam the economic importance of international trade itself is overstated, and more especially the economic importance of most free trade arrangements is vastly overstated.
That applies to the EU Single Market, which according to the EU Commission may have made a one-off addition of about 2% to the collective GDP of the EU member states – but according to another source that is not evenly spread, and it may be only 1% for the UK, and that gross benefit may be exceeded by the regulatory costs so that the net impact on the UK has been slightly negative.
And it applies just as well to other much-lauded free trade arrangements like the proposed TTIP deal between the EU and the US, where David Cameron’s glowing promise that it would “turbo-charge the transatlantic economy” actually referred to a projected one-off addition of maybe 0.7% to UK GDP:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2013/06/18/g8-a-time-for-a-new-agenda/#comment-202530
That is from June 2013, and I have seen no reason to change my general view as expressed in the last paragraph of the comment:
“Bearing in mind the original projection that the EU Single Market could increase the collective GDP of the EU member states by 5%, which probably has not in fact been realised and has come at increased costs largely cancelling the benefits of the freer trade, but which in any case would have been equivalent to just a couple of years of natural growth at the trend rate, and that this trade deal between the world’s two largest trade blocs is projected to increase GDP by only 1% or less, which would be equivalent to just some months of natural growth, doesn’t it appear that the law of diminishing returns is now operating strongly on the benefits of free trade?”
If you listen to Remoaners you could easily think that the whole of our economy was based on exporting goods and services to other countries, and especially to other EU countries, when in fact the latter involves maybe 6% of UK companies exporting 12% of UK GDP.
As for our exports of lamb to the rest of the EU, which is now being presented as a huge obstacle to a no deal Brexit, they amount to less than 0.o2% of GDP.
https://britishmeatindustry.org/industry/imports-exports/sheepmeat/
“The value of UK sheep meat exports in 2015 was £302 million.”
“… over 95 per cent of UK sheep meat exports went to other EU countries.”
https://www.statista.com/statistics/281744/gdp-of-the-united-kingdom-uk-since-2000/
UK GDP in 2015 = £1.89 trillion = £1,890 billion = £1,890,000 million.
£302 million divided by £1,890,000 million = 0.00016 = 0.016% of UK GDP.
So the lamb’s tail which is now being waved around in an effort to stop us leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement is even smaller than the 0.1% of UK GDP which crosses the Irish land border and which Theresa May allowed to be used as a tail to wag the whole UK dog:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/01/14/the-customs-union-and-the-world-trade-organisation/#comment-912717
“I would like to repeat that in 2016 exports of goods from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland amounted to just £2.4 billion … and that amounted to about 0.1% of UK GDP, £1940 billion in 2016 … it seems that 0.1% tail will be allowed to wag the whole of the UK dog.”
It also means that if everyone in the UK buys £6 worth of lamb per year more than they do presently, our lamb “problem” is solved.
Downing Street said the two leaders had “expressed their commitment to delivering an ambitious free trade agreement”…this is from today’s DT
Now if this is the case then our exit neh escape from the German-Franco prison sentence is surely a fait accompli. EU subordinate states are expressly and legally prohibited from entering into FTAs with free, sovereign nations (those nations outside of the sclerotic EU).
On that basis alone and on the assumption that the DT article is a reflection of the true state of Johnson’s current thinking then our exit is guaranteed
Trump says a deal could lead to an in trade of about 4-5x. Personally, I think that’s a ramp but even a significant rise in US-UK trade could transform opportunities for UK companies
It’s a new world the UK will be entering and the certainties of the past will be replaced by a more dynamic and fresh set of challenges which will test our ability to adapt. This isn’t a bad thing. One only has to look at the expensive, wasteful social economies of Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and even Germany to see the effects that embracing the status quo can have upon a nation’s productivity
You’ve got to pay your way in the world. Looking to the German taxpayer to bail you out can only go on for a limited period without loss of national freedoms
So d’ya think? Trump and his crowd will suck you in and blow you out in bubbles
Have ya not being listening? ‘it’s America first’ all the way- always was, always will be- they do not stand shoulder to shoulder with anyone – in fact can’t stand anyone else- it’s in the genes
USA USA!, the Wall and getting at the- ‘fake news’ that’s all that matters
Leaver
I don’t think sanctions against China are the way to go. We need them and after our appalling behaviour against them in the 19th century it might be better if we sucked up to them rather than America.
The East is the future with America becoming a spent force relying more and more on living off the rest of the world.
America’s other “allies” don’t agree with you;I see the Philippines and Brazil’s Jair”Trump of the Tropics” Bolsonaro have both decided to go with Huawei this week.
Radio 4 covering a climate realist meeting in the US needless no one was allowed to saying anything more than a couple of words before being talked through by the BBC interviewers.
Boris should repeal the appalling climate change act and with draw from all the international climate agreements. Plus tell his ministers not to listen to Greta ‘think’ or BBC ‘think’ types and for the police to treat organisations similar to say Extinction Rebellion for what they surely largely are – misguided, economic vandals and essentially criminals.
Well it’s a shame you and your colleagues wasted 3 years of our lives backing a loser.
‘the EU has not been helpful to the UK over Gibraltar…..’ Remind me again how Gibraltar voted in the Referendum. Just one example of the confusion that reigns in the Leave camp.
Cease joining US provocations, coups and wars. Remove our ships and soldiers from foreign soil. Base our defence and foreign policy on non intervention and protecting our own sovereign territory. Remove sanctions from all countries except those engaged in wars they started. Offer free trade to any country that will do the same. Halt immigration except for workers required for vital tasks. Any immigrant or temporary visitor should not receive any benefits or free health care unless the same is offered in their country to our citizens. Deport all immigrants involved in crime immediately or in the case of serious offences at the end of their prison term. End the scam of foreign aid. That will do for the first month. After that we can get really busy dismantling the massive public sector bureaucracy.
No.
Let’s talk about Boris wanting to give amnesty to illegal immigrants.
Dropping even lip service to immigration reduction “to tens of thousands.”
(Even the toothless and constantly hand-wringing Migration Watch has launched a campaign against our new .PM).
If he is going for an early election this is not a good idea at all.
But then as the conspiracy goes…liblabcon…just one party working towards the same goal.
And when is Boris going to pull us out of the developing European army??
Sorry…that No plus being off topic was rude.
But honestly ..Boris will just lose his small majority and we will have the terrible alternative!
It will be the dementia tax all over again.
Everhopeful
There’s a few things we need pulling out of, not just the European ARMY…what about the UN Migration pact?
If Boris has an amnesty it must be a one off, and for people with no criminal record and are in work. He mentioned 12 years here to qualify…and for all other illegals, they must not be entitled to ANYTHING.
Being an Illegal is against the law and should be treated firmly and consistently., and not being allowed to stay!
I favour doing more with the Commonwealth. Perhaps we could develop a simple, model FTA for our Commonwealth partners. It wouldn’t be appropriate for the more developed economies – such as Australia – but the smaller states might find it helpful and easier to ‘staff’. And perhaps any disputes could be settled by a Commonwealth Trade Disputes Court?
You realise that these smaller Commonwealth partners have larger and more experienced trade negotiators than us
I think Germany and France will encourage Russia to join the EU. Then we could call it…..ah umm I know the Soviet Union or EUSSR for short.
Germany could use its industry to re arm and France could be the admistative centre. Never mind the othet 25 EU members.
Actually getting Russia to join the EU would be great. We could stop wasting money on NATO
I hope that the UK will desist from using it’s armed forces to impede free trade between Iran and Syria.
Agree.
The EU has its own world view, its own priorities and own way of doing things, much of which does not coincide with the UK’s outlook.
Those who fear escaping the dead hand of the EU, are the defeatists in the Remain camp.
Opportunities are global, and our future and freedom to enterprise is best in our own hands, and in conjunction with like minded countries.
And the EU can even have an FTA with us if it want one.
Ideas are always welcome. Plans are needed (whether the true hand is shown or not ,) however it is the doing ,not the saying. For many years we have had people talking on this subject with personalities attacked at every point.I am interested in the people who make binding arrangements for the prosperity of this country and I believe it is business itself and they will lead however easy or difficult politics make it. Of course there lies the danger ,but historically this has been proved to be the case. As other politicians and ex politicians attempt to neutralise anger elsewhere in the world and build up relationships the UK should not latch on to beliefs which are already held and go one way or another . There is a third way which I didn’t like for myself when applied to the UK but inevitable in globalisation
‘How should the UK change its foreign policy once out of the EU?’
There needs to be a lot more self-interest and a big reduction in largesse. That means less overseas aid for countries that are sending rockets to the moon and an Australian-style approach to controlling immigration so that it is in the interests of this country.
The UK is not the worlds policeman and it is not necessary to have -or rather to declare – an official viewpoint on all aspects of the life and struggles of every country on the globe.
The two main aims ought to be energy security and food security for we live in an increasingly hostile world where few if any can be relied upon.
Beyond that, staying out of direct engagement in all foreign wars, eschewing constrictive ties with the Evil Empire, recognizing the USA has become the international bully par excellence, and placing the department of international development within the department for international trade (with consequent adjustment of priorities) would all have much merit.
Leaving the EU and becoming an independent nation will ensure we remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and not be forced to give it up to the EU.
Leaving the EU means we can pursue policies which are in our national interest and not driven by the interests of other EU countries, as for instance, Germany’s interest in building the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline from Russia or their wish to increase their working population by allowing into Europe large numbers of ME migrants.
Mrs. Merkel’s immigration policy as outlined at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin 21/11/2018 :
“Sovereign nation states must not listen to the will of their citizens when it comes to questions of immigration, borders, or even sovereignty.”
Off topic, Richard North has been doing what he’s especially good at doing, tracking down the precise details of legislation and its background:
http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=87311
“Brexit: kippergate revisited”
And when he writes:
“But it does leave me wondering whether there is anyone at all in the system who actually understands how it works when we have the European Commission, the leader of the opposition and a representative of a packaging company – to say nothing of a backbench MP – all getting it wrong. And nor can it be said that the Oaf was at all close to reality.”
that takes me back to June 2008, and a startling admission by the then French Foreign Minister after the Irish people had voted down the Lisbon Treaty:
https://www.ft.com/content/74d671b2-46c0-11dd-876a-0000779fd2ac
“Mr Kouchner told reporters that two factors were damaging European citizens’ faith in the EU: the first, economic uncertainty and fears related to globalisation; and the second, an inability to understand the EU’s complex institutions and legal arrangements.
“No one understands the institutions and no one’s interested. No one understands anything, not even me,” he said. “My feeling is that we need to return to fundamentals, improve transparency and give more confidence to people. A Europe of sincerity and openness will be an effective Europe.””
“One of the dangers of being in the EU is the way the UK is drawn into rows and conflicts in Eastern Europe where EU intervention may not be helpful and where UK interests may diverge from apparent EU interests.”
One of my fears if not the biggest fear about the EU. Unstable regions.
Baltic, Eastern, and Southern Europe issues . These places are stacked up awaiting perusal in our literature despite new political and new-history verbiage. Kafka, Solshenitsyn, Erich Marie Remarque, Hermann Hesse, Alexander Zinoviev, Milan Kundera , Jaroslav Hašek, Edward Buca, Vladimir Voinovitch, they all explain things, but we British can barely understand through lack of their contexts.
It’s a pity we don’t have a British writer who has lived and thought in one or two of their contexts and can knock those senses in to us, somehow.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Following the resignation of Mrs. May and several of her ministers last Wednesday, am I the only one who was surprised to see some of them at Lords for the one-off test match versus Ireland on Thursday?
There they were, as large as life, sat comfortably in their reserved hospitality seats sipping refreshments – Barwell, Gauke, Clark and May herself – enjoying the cricket.
It wasn’t a bank holiday. Parliament was in session. Indeed, it was treated to bravura performances from Mr. Rees-Mogg and the new PM, Mr. Johnson.
What a pity they could not bring themselves to go to work that day. They might have learned something and seen why voters had found them such a turn-off.
Instead they wagged a day off work at the taxpayer’s expense.
The opportunity to forge ahead with our own foreign policy is extremely welcome.
We no longer need associate ourselves with debacles such as Ukraine where the EU unwisely tried to pull the country into its economic orbit ending with an unjustified response from Russia.
Nor do we have to enforce their sanctions on other countries where we find only a paper military support and the EU trying to calm things down without even showing support to us.
First though it is time to show our friendship to Canada, Australia and New Zealand by signing immediate FTA’s, US too should be done. I find it ironic that much hand wringing was performed by remainers worried about the UK abandoning EU when we clearly abandoned so many coiuntries who literally fought alongside us at our darkest hour.
The most important foreign policy choice we can make in the short term is to have regulatory competition within our domestic market. Goods on sale in the US market must be allowed unfettered access to the Uk market where they can compete with goods compliant to EU regulations. Consumers can then decide whether to buy cheap no-frills cars that Amador cans buy or higher price EU ones and so on. This will drive costs down in the Uk and steadily decouple us from Brussels regulation in a market driven way.
Longer term we should aim at a defensive alliance, customs union, freedom of movement and security relationship with the Us, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. We should end the security guarantee we currently provide to Europe. We should end the freedom of movement for Irish workers to the GB labour market. Countries that have been acting like hostile states to us should not be getting defence guarantees and free migration to GB.
Not a chance of any of this happening.
The media, starting late the live broadcast of Boris ” further north ” turned out to be at a museum in Manchester, Lancashire.
Yorkshire and Lancashire never got a chance to vote whether they wished Mayors or not. nor regionalism . Such ideas were imposed. In fact, such nonsense was rejected at every point where the electorate was polled, decisively.
Manchester had a 29% turnout when having a mayor was thrust upon them and Mr Burnham for 60 odd percent of the 29%, won. In South Yorkshire a Mayor and Regionalism were thrust upon the people against their decisive rejection of such in polls. And in an imposed postal vote only 15% of the electorate voted for anyone at all.
Boris with good intentions, is not as he wishes “speaking to the leaders of ” anywhere at all except those places and people still in the dreams of Osborne of paper fame.
Boris says a fast rail link will enable a Leeds young person to turn up for work in the separate county of Lancashire and so increase business etc etc. Presumably it will also enable a young person from Manchester to turn up for identical work in Leeds as both are “Great Cities”. All this misses the point of the goal of economics is to concentrate persons and businesses eliminating travelling time and distance. This is foolish economics regarding the rail link as both counties have huge exporting ports and both have very skilled workers and academics. A total waste of time and money!
The two counties all ready have sufficient transport links but are overburdened with mayors, committees, who will find loads of reasons for requiring more money from central government to waste as they are allied to a whole group of people in their political parties who have a record of wilful and disgusting waste of resources and manpower over decades.
It is a pity Boris is in favour of this fake, unwanted unnecessary regionalism and “local people” in control. All it amounts to are the same political Annoyances spending even more money irresponsibly and “The People” utterly ignored as usual. Boris will NOT gain extra votes humouring Mayors and their hangers-on.
JR
What a lovely future in the wide world you predict for us away from the restrictions of the EU. Seems to have been a mistake that we begged to join it all those years ago as the ‘sick man of Europe’.
But tell me, why doesn’t our business world share you optimism seeing that the pound it still falling? I would have thought future prosperity depended on a health currency and unfortunately the wider world doesn’t seem to share your optimism.
Is it just pie in the sky?
It’s Big Business that wants to stay in and enforce globalisation. It is they you are talking about via the CBI and the IoD. It suits them to have laws to prevent competition. 95 percent of our firms are SME’s, most of which have no dealings with the EU at all, yet are bound by every jot and tittle of every regulation Brussels passes, mostly to benefit large firms and adds to their costs for no advantage to them.
Extra police officers.
More for education.
Social care for all.
A fancy railway line.
Boris Johnson has found the magic money tree.
Your taxes are clearly going up.
@Andy; “Boris Johnson has found the magic money tree.”
But he is still promising less spending than Labour, or even the LibDems, and those two parties still want to hand over £b’s to the EU at the same time.
If Boris has found a money tree then both Labour and the LibDems have found an entire money tree forest!…
The EU is an example of an organisation which has become toxic because of institutional capture. Instead of seeking to promote the interests of European people, the EU seeks to destroy them by incorporating the whole Mediterranean basin, thereby legitimising the invasions from North Africa.
Another example of an organisation subject to institutional capture is the UN; originally set up after WWII to enable future disputes between nations to be solved by peaceful means, it has signally failed in its original purpose but has become instead a vehicle for creating toxic international law, hence the industry destroying Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change based on fake science and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration which seeks to give more rights to invaders than to the nations and peoples of the West.
Yet another example of institutional capture is NATO; set up originally in opposition to the Bolshevik empire which won WWII and engulfed Eastern Europe, it has now become the tool of warmongers who have perverted US foreign policy and so that of NATO to promote the interests of their own favourite nation involving us in endless wars in the ME and attempts to destabilise any nation which refuses to bend to the US yoke.
Not only do we need to free ourselves from the EU, but also of the UN and NATO; only then can we start to become a free and independent nation once again whose foreign and domestic policies are decided based solely on the interests of the British people.
We can certainly regain our ‘mojo’ but do we need decent armed forces in order to be more than an economic force?
The Straits of Hormuz incidents have shown us that soft power is fine, but someone will refuse to accept it with military power at some point, so you need to be able to back it up / enforce it.
Keeping London as the world’s financial centre must be a major objective – much of our GDP comes from there, so getting tax levels right is also paramount.
We don’t need a foreign policy except to say we should learn to mind our own business and stay at home. We will have enough to do without sticking our nose into other peoples troubles
Sir John
To what extent has the uk signed up to csdp and other agreements linking eu defence and foreign policy driven by f c o under the previous pm?
If as veterans for Britain states then the uk is bound to eu defence and foreign policy even if the WA is scrapped. Or smni reading this wrong?
Our foreign policy will look a lot better and carry more respect if we had a decent sized Navy which could protect our shipping routes. The recent humiliation in the Gulf was a direct result of our weakness not only in our Navy but in our leaders who for decades have in their imaginary world supposed we can get by without the need for one that the world is full of nice people.